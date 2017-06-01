Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Sey Law's Daughter Looks Like 'Kung-fu Panda' - Instagram Follower (13732 Views)

Seyi Law's Daughter's 'obese' Cheek Has Reduced, She's Got A Cute Smile (photos) / 'President' Visits Seyi Law's Daughter At Their Home / Kemi Olunloyo: "Seyi Law's Daughter Is Fat". Comedian Replies Kemi (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





"@seyilaw1,u too like dis ur pikin wey b like kung-fu panda "



However, the man who had been slammed by fans of Seyilaw, got called out by the ace comedian who shared photos of the man and his own child. And here's what he wrote;



"No wonder, Yoruba people talk sey Lantern no dey see e own yansh.

Imagine @arigu12 coming on my page to call my daughter KUNG FU PANDA. I be wan abuse am until I stumbled on this picture and I decided to Thank God for my own.

Stupidity is not foolishness, but remaining in foolishness despite correction is Stupidity. @arigu12, enjoy your cheap Publicity at the detriment of your children."



Here are more photos from Tiwa's visit;



http://www.lailasblog.com/2017/06/seyilaw-follower-said-daughter-looks-like-kung-fu-panda.html



Lalasticlala Comedian, Seyilaw who took to Instagram to share photos from his daughter, Tiwaloluwa's visit to her grandparents, however got a rather harsh comment from one of his followers, @arigu12, who told him that his daughter looks like 'Kung-Fu Panda'."@seyilaw1,u too like dis ur pikin wey b like kung-fu panda "However, the man who had been slammed by fans of Seyilaw, got called out by the ace comedian who shared photos of the man and his own child. And here's what he wrote;"No wonder, Yoruba people talk sey Lantern no dey see e own yansh.Imagine @arigu12 coming on my page to call my daughter KUNG FU PANDA. I be wan abuse am until I stumbled on this picture and I decided to Thank God for my own.Stupidity is not foolishness, but remaining in foolishness despite correction is Stupidity. @arigu12, enjoy your cheap Publicity at the detriment of your children."Here are more photos from Tiwa's visit;Lalasticlala 2 Likes





SeyiLaw sef, why not just laugh over it and move on?!



The troll wanted some cheap popularity but got more than he requested for She actually looks like Kung-Fu PandaSeyiLaw sef, why not just laugh over it and move on?!The troll wanted some cheap popularity but got more than he requested for 52 Likes 1 Share















COMEDY



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4sXnyz4oj8o&feature=youtu.be ohhkk seenCOMEDY

No time joor, abeg wey this mumu driver go sef, I no wan late today again o 20 Likes 3 Shares

Savage............ Thid guy is a First class graduate from the "NIGERIAN UNIVERSITY OF SAVAGERY" 14 Likes

OkuFaba:

Savage............ Thid guy is a First class graduate from the

"NIGERIAN UNIVERSITY OF SAVAGERY"



In fact he is so brilliant that he got a scholarship.

Terrible clap back In fact he is so brilliant that he got a scholarship.Terrible clap back 8 Likes

kung fu panda ;Dkung fu panda

Kung fu panda. Hay Goddd 14 Likes 1 Share

softwerk:

She actually looks like Kung-Fu Panda

SeyiLaw sef, why not just laugh over it and move on?!

The troll wanted some cheap popularity but got more than he requested for I swear I swear 11 Likes

funny... but d guy said the truth 6 Likes





She actually looks like a baby Shrek not Kungfu Panda. She actually looks like a baby Shrek not Kungfu Panda. 14 Likes 2 Shares

3 Likes 2 Shares

No be lie; the baby is obese

kung-fu panda?? chai ... dis one weak mi o

space booked





Seyi is a Bad guy..Olorun.. I knew bloggers would carry the news and nairaland go carry am from blog..Yeye..I just made a post on FB about it sef...Seyi has uploaded another picture of the guy..Na real abuses he dey hurl at am..Abeg go check seyi's Instagram page and see for yourself..Seyi is a Bad guy..Olorun..

Legend of awesomeness 9 Likes

That is a clapback

she is fine like me 1 Like

Crazy fans

Hahaha

People should leave the kid alone, she would lose the baby fat as she grow older. 1 Like

Why do we have the word fat in the dictionary without using it?





abeg his insecurities are just too much jare.. go easy on the food him no go hear. 2 Likes

Gbam

A

Damn! A Kid? Kung Fu Panda? No chill at all! 4 Likes



PS. ..hope he takes it in good faith sha, after all he makes a living from teasing others. ..ouch! That's a blow below the belt, feels like a kick to one's balls!PS. ..hope he takes it in good faith sha, after all he makes a living from teasing others.

Lip sealed

buh Seyi Law pikin cheeks no be here ooo







be like puff puff 50Naira