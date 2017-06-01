₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Sey Law's Daughter Looks Like 'Kung-fu Panda' - Instagram Follower by ebusfav: 8:13pm
Comedian, Seyilaw who took to Instagram to share photos from his daughter, Tiwaloluwa's visit to her grandparents, however got a rather harsh comment from one of his followers, @arigu12, who told him that his daughter looks like 'Kung-Fu Panda'.
"@seyilaw1,u too like dis ur pikin wey b like kung-fu panda "
However, the man who had been slammed by fans of Seyilaw, got called out by the ace comedian who shared photos of the man and his own child. And here's what he wrote;
"No wonder, Yoruba people talk sey Lantern no dey see e own yansh.
Imagine @arigu12 coming on my page to call my daughter KUNG FU PANDA. I be wan abuse am until I stumbled on this picture and I decided to Thank God for my own.
Stupidity is not foolishness, but remaining in foolishness despite correction is Stupidity. @arigu12, enjoy your cheap Publicity at the detriment of your children."
Here are more photos from Tiwa's visit;
|Re: Sey Law's Daughter Looks Like 'Kung-fu Panda' - Instagram Follower by softwerk(f): 8:15pm
She actually looks like Kung-Fu Panda
SeyiLaw sef, why not just laugh over it and move on?!
The troll wanted some cheap popularity but got more than he requested for
|Re: Sey Law's Daughter Looks Like 'Kung-fu Panda' - Instagram Follower by praizephoto(m): 8:41pm
ohhkk seen
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4sXnyz4oj8o&feature=youtu.be
|Re: Sey Law's Daughter Looks Like 'Kung-fu Panda' - Instagram Follower by timawoku(m): 8:48pm
No time joor, abeg wey this mumu driver go sef, I no wan late today again o
|Re: Sey Law's Daughter Looks Like 'Kung-fu Panda' - Instagram Follower by OkuFaba(m): 8:48pm
Savage............ Thid guy is a First class graduate from the "NIGERIAN UNIVERSITY OF SAVAGERY"
|Re: Sey Law's Daughter Looks Like 'Kung-fu Panda' - Instagram Follower by namedonfinish(f): 8:53pm
OkuFaba:
In fact he is so brilliant that he got a scholarship.
Terrible clap back
|Re: Sey Law's Daughter Looks Like 'Kung-fu Panda' - Instagram Follower by Brown14(m): 8:57pm
kung fu panda ;Dkung fu panda
|Re: Sey Law's Daughter Looks Like 'Kung-fu Panda' - Instagram Follower by Jobia(f): 9:01pm
Kung fu panda. Hay Goddd
|Re: Sey Law's Daughter Looks Like 'Kung-fu Panda' - Instagram Follower by luwabrooklyn(m): 9:17pm
softwerk:I swear
|Re: Sey Law's Daughter Looks Like 'Kung-fu Panda' - Instagram Follower by Jephz(m): 9:23pm
funny... but d guy said the truth
|Re: Sey Law's Daughter Looks Like 'Kung-fu Panda' - Instagram Follower by NwaAmaikpe: 9:30pm
She actually looks like a baby Shrek not Kungfu Panda.
|Re: Sey Law's Daughter Looks Like 'Kung-fu Panda' - Instagram Follower by TINALETC3(f): 9:31pm
|Re: Sey Law's Daughter Looks Like 'Kung-fu Panda' - Instagram Follower by veekid(m): 9:32pm
No be lie; the baby is obese
|Re: Sey Law's Daughter Looks Like 'Kung-fu Panda' - Instagram Follower by hucienda: 9:32pm
kung-fu panda?? chai ... dis one weak mi o
|Re: Sey Law's Daughter Looks Like 'Kung-fu Panda' - Instagram Follower by chuksjuve(m): 9:32pm
space booked
|Re: Sey Law's Daughter Looks Like 'Kung-fu Panda' - Instagram Follower by happney65: 9:32pm
I knew bloggers would carry the news and nairaland go carry am from blog..Yeye..I just made a post on FB about it sef...Seyi has uploaded another picture of the guy..Na real abuses he dey hurl at am..Abeg go check seyi's Instagram page and see for yourself..
Seyi is a Bad guy..Olorun..
|Re: Sey Law's Daughter Looks Like 'Kung-fu Panda' - Instagram Follower by Friedyokes: 9:32pm
Legend of awesomeness
|Re: Sey Law's Daughter Looks Like 'Kung-fu Panda' - Instagram Follower by vicfuntop(f): 9:32pm
That is a clapback
|Re: Sey Law's Daughter Looks Like 'Kung-fu Panda' - Instagram Follower by ChiefSweetus: 9:33pm
|Re: Sey Law's Daughter Looks Like 'Kung-fu Panda' - Instagram Follower by slimzypink(f): 9:34pm
she is fine like me
|Re: Sey Law's Daughter Looks Like 'Kung-fu Panda' - Instagram Follower by kolnel: 9:34pm
Crazy fans
|Re: Sey Law's Daughter Looks Like 'Kung-fu Panda' - Instagram Follower by jashar(f): 9:35pm
|Re: Sey Law's Daughter Looks Like 'Kung-fu Panda' - Instagram Follower by sonofLuci(m): 9:35pm
Hahaha
|Re: Sey Law's Daughter Looks Like 'Kung-fu Panda' - Instagram Follower by NubiLove(m): 9:35pm
People should leave the kid alone, she would lose the baby fat as she grow older.
|Re: Sey Law's Daughter Looks Like 'Kung-fu Panda' - Instagram Follower by LordBaelish: 9:36pm
Why do we have the word fat in the dictionary without using it?
abeg his insecurities are just too much jare.. go easy on the food him no go hear.
|Re: Sey Law's Daughter Looks Like 'Kung-fu Panda' - Instagram Follower by nairalandfreak(m): 9:36pm
Gbam
|Re: Sey Law's Daughter Looks Like 'Kung-fu Panda' - Instagram Follower by WizydXkoba(m): 9:36pm
A
|Re: Sey Law's Daughter Looks Like 'Kung-fu Panda' - Instagram Follower by Jaynom(m): 9:36pm
Damn! A Kid? Kung Fu Panda? No chill at all!
|Re: Sey Law's Daughter Looks Like 'Kung-fu Panda' - Instagram Follower by Day169: 9:37pm
..ouch! That's a blow below the belt, feels like a kick to one's balls!
PS. ..hope he takes it in good faith sha, after all he makes a living from teasing others.
|Re: Sey Law's Daughter Looks Like 'Kung-fu Panda' - Instagram Follower by feelgoodstuffs(m): 9:38pm
Lip sealed
|Re: Sey Law's Daughter Looks Like 'Kung-fu Panda' - Instagram Follower by agadez007(m): 9:38pm
buh Seyi Law pikin cheeks no be here ooo
be like puff puff 50Naira
|Re: Sey Law's Daughter Looks Like 'Kung-fu Panda' - Instagram Follower by Rick9(m): 9:39pm
Savages everywhere, but
In other news , a barber was arrested in my area for selling weed, have been his customer for 2 years now and I didn't know that he was a barber.
