Sey Law's Daughter Looks Like 'Kung-fu Panda' - Instagram Follower by ebusfav: 8:13pm
Comedian, Seyilaw who took to Instagram to share photos from his daughter, Tiwaloluwa's  visit to her grandparents, however got a rather harsh comment from one of his followers, @arigu12, who told him that his daughter looks like 'Kung-Fu Panda'.

"@seyilaw1,u too like dis ur pikin wey b like kung-fu panda "

However, the man who had been slammed by fans of Seyilaw, got called out by the ace comedian who shared photos of the man and his own child. And here's what he wrote;

"No wonder, Yoruba people talk sey Lantern no dey see e own yansh.
Imagine @arigu12 coming on my page to call my daughter KUNG FU PANDA. I be wan abuse am until I stumbled on this picture and I decided to Thank God for my own.
Stupidity is not foolishness, but remaining in foolishness despite correction is Stupidity. @arigu12, enjoy your cheap Publicity at the detriment of your children."

Here are more photos from Tiwa's visit;

http://www.lailasblog.com/2017/06/seyilaw-follower-said-daughter-looks-like-kung-fu-panda.html

Lalasticlala

2 Likes

Re: Sey Law's Daughter Looks Like 'Kung-fu Panda' - Instagram Follower by softwerk(f): 8:15pm
She actually looks like Kung-Fu Panda grin

SeyiLaw sef, why not just laugh over it and move on?!

The troll wanted some cheap popularity but got more than he requested for grin

52 Likes 1 Share

Re: Sey Law's Daughter Looks Like 'Kung-fu Panda' - Instagram Follower by praizephoto(m): 8:41pm
ohhkk seen






COMEDY

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4sXnyz4oj8o&feature=youtu.be
Re: Sey Law's Daughter Looks Like 'Kung-fu Panda' - Instagram Follower by timawoku(m): 8:48pm
No time joor, abeg wey this mumu driver go sef, I no wan late today again o

20 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Sey Law's Daughter Looks Like 'Kung-fu Panda' - Instagram Follower by OkuFaba(m): 8:48pm
Savage............ Thid guy is a First class graduate from the "NIGERIAN UNIVERSITY OF SAVAGERY"

14 Likes

Re: Sey Law's Daughter Looks Like 'Kung-fu Panda' - Instagram Follower by namedonfinish(f): 8:53pm
OkuFaba:
Savage............ Thid guy is a First class graduate from the
"NIGERIAN UNIVERSITY OF SAVAGERY"


In fact he is so brilliant that he got a scholarship.
Terrible clap back grin grin grin

8 Likes

Re: Sey Law's Daughter Looks Like 'Kung-fu Panda' - Instagram Follower by Brown14(m): 8:57pm
kung fu panda ;Dkung fu panda
Re: Sey Law's Daughter Looks Like 'Kung-fu Panda' - Instagram Follower by Jobia(f): 9:01pm
Kung fu panda. Hay Goddd

14 Likes 1 Share

Re: Sey Law's Daughter Looks Like 'Kung-fu Panda' - Instagram Follower by luwabrooklyn(m): 9:17pm
softwerk:
She actually looks like Kung-Fu Panda grin
SeyiLaw sef, why not just laugh over it and move on?!
The troll wanted some cheap popularity but got more than he requested for grin
I swear

11 Likes

Re: Sey Law's Daughter Looks Like 'Kung-fu Panda' - Instagram Follower by Jephz(m): 9:23pm
funny... but d guy said the truth

6 Likes

Re: Sey Law's Daughter Looks Like 'Kung-fu Panda' - Instagram Follower by NwaAmaikpe: 9:30pm
shocked

She actually looks like a baby Shrek not Kungfu Panda.

14 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Sey Law's Daughter Looks Like 'Kung-fu Panda' - Instagram Follower by TINALETC3(f): 9:31pm
grin

3 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Sey Law's Daughter Looks Like 'Kung-fu Panda' - Instagram Follower by veekid(m): 9:32pm
No be lie; the baby is obese
Re: Sey Law's Daughter Looks Like 'Kung-fu Panda' - Instagram Follower by hucienda: 9:32pm
kung-fu panda?? grin cheesy grin chai ... dis one weak mi o cheesy
Re: Sey Law's Daughter Looks Like 'Kung-fu Panda' - Instagram Follower by chuksjuve(m): 9:32pm
space booked
Re: Sey Law's Daughter Looks Like 'Kung-fu Panda' - Instagram Follower by happney65: 9:32pm
I knew bloggers would carry the news and nairaland go carry am from blog..Yeye..I just made a post on FB about it sef...Seyi has uploaded another picture of the guy..Na real abuses he dey hurl at am..Abeg go check seyi's Instagram page and see for yourself..

Seyi is a Bad guy..Olorun.. grin grin
Re: Sey Law's Daughter Looks Like 'Kung-fu Panda' - Instagram Follower by Friedyokes: 9:32pm
Legend of awesomeness

9 Likes

Re: Sey Law's Daughter Looks Like 'Kung-fu Panda' - Instagram Follower by vicfuntop(f): 9:32pm
That is a clapback grin
Re: Sey Law's Daughter Looks Like 'Kung-fu Panda' - Instagram Follower by ChiefSweetus: 9:33pm
grin
Re: Sey Law's Daughter Looks Like 'Kung-fu Panda' - Instagram Follower by slimzypink(f): 9:34pm
she is fine like me

1 Like

Re: Sey Law's Daughter Looks Like 'Kung-fu Panda' - Instagram Follower by kolnel: 9:34pm
Crazy fans
Re: Sey Law's Daughter Looks Like 'Kung-fu Panda' - Instagram Follower by jashar(f): 9:35pm
grin
Re: Sey Law's Daughter Looks Like 'Kung-fu Panda' - Instagram Follower by sonofLuci(m): 9:35pm
Hahaha
Re: Sey Law's Daughter Looks Like 'Kung-fu Panda' - Instagram Follower by NubiLove(m): 9:35pm
People should leave the kid alone, she would lose the baby fat as she grow older.

1 Like

Re: Sey Law's Daughter Looks Like 'Kung-fu Panda' - Instagram Follower by LordBaelish: 9:36pm
Why do we have the word fat in the dictionary without using it?


abeg his insecurities are just too much jare.. go easy on the food him no go hear.

2 Likes

Re: Sey Law's Daughter Looks Like 'Kung-fu Panda' - Instagram Follower by nairalandfreak(m): 9:36pm
Gbam
Re: Sey Law's Daughter Looks Like 'Kung-fu Panda' - Instagram Follower by WizydXkoba(m): 9:36pm
A
Re: Sey Law's Daughter Looks Like 'Kung-fu Panda' - Instagram Follower by Jaynom(m): 9:36pm
Damn! A Kid? Kung Fu Panda? No chill at all!

4 Likes

Re: Sey Law's Daughter Looks Like 'Kung-fu Panda' - Instagram Follower by Day169: 9:37pm
..ouch! That's a blow below the belt, feels like a kick to one's balls!
PS. ..hope he takes it in good faith sha, after all he makes a living from teasing others. wink
Re: Sey Law's Daughter Looks Like 'Kung-fu Panda' - Instagram Follower by feelgoodstuffs(m): 9:38pm
Lip sealed
Re: Sey Law's Daughter Looks Like 'Kung-fu Panda' - Instagram Follower by agadez007(m): 9:38pm
buh Seyi Law pikin cheeks no be here ooo



be like puff puff 50Naira
Re: Sey Law's Daughter Looks Like 'Kung-fu Panda' - Instagram Follower by Rick9(m): 9:39pm
Savages everywhere, but


In other news , a barber was arrested in my area for selling weed, have been his customer for 2 years now and I didn't know that he was a barber.

