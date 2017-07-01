Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Okoi Obono-Obla: "Biafra Referendum Legally & Politically Impossible" (6469 Views)

"APC Will Remain For 200 Years" - Okoi Obono-Obla, Buhari's Special Assistant / Okoi Obono-Oblo: Buhari Apologises To Senate Over Comments About AGF / Senators Walk Out Okoi-Obono Obla, Buhari’s Aide (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

Biafra Referendum Constitutionally Impossible – Presidency



THE demand for a referendum on a separate state of Biafra is a constitutional impossibility, the Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Prosecution, Chief Okoi Obono-Obla has said.



Obono-obla was reacting to the call for a referendum by the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB).



In an interview with Sun Newspaper the Presidency described such calls as a waste of time and also stated that even restructuring would not solve the myriad of problems confronting the nation.



“The demand for a referendum with regards to Biafra is a constitutional impossibility. It is a legal and political impossibility. There is no provision in the constitution of the country or any other law that provides for a part of the country to break away. It is a nonsensical demand. Biafra ended on the January 15, 1970. I think the agitators are just expressing their rights to freedom of expression,” he said.



When reminded that even though it is not in the country’s constitution, the issue of referendum has become an international legal instrument for self-determination groups to realise their dream, Obono-obla said “The international law does not take precedence over the Nigerian constitution. If you want to ratify any treaty or international convention, the National Assembly has to approve it. You cannot begin to use the international law to deal with municipal, local and national issues. Let them stop wasting their time. There is nothing like that. The agitators are just wasting their time and that is why I am saying that they are just expressing their right to the freedom of expression.”



He also said if Nnamdi Kanu has flouted his bail conditions, the law would deal with him.



On why Arewa youths who recently gave the Igbo a quit notice has not been arrested even when their offence is similar to that of the IPOB leader, he said, “Which of the offences is worse? Is it the one that wants a separate state for itself and breaking away from the country or the one that gave the quit notice and says some people should leave a part of the country?”



On the cause of these sudden rise in tension and calls for disintegration in the country, Obono-Obla said, “Some people are not happy that President Muhammadu Buhari won the 2015 presidential election. Some people are not happy that their access to making big money has been blocked. They are those who want to destabilise the country. Period! When Jonathan was in power, all the major positions were taken by the South East. Then, they were not talking and they were not asking for Biafra. Why did they have to wait until Buhari came to power before the agitation. It is the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) who are sponsoring these people.”

SOURCE 9 Likes 3 Shares

That's why i've always advised those Ipob miscreants fooling after one psychopath to stop wasting their youthfulness pursuing pathetic aimless and untenable dream.



They should rather channel their profound energy to meaningful and realistic goal instead of giving solidity to whirlwind..



But If they want to continue their exercise , they at liberty after all the Catalonia has been agitating for a secession for the past 300 years. 32 Likes 8 Shares

IPOB 6 Likes 3 Shares

When reminded that even though it is not in the country’s constitution, the issue of referendum has become an international legal instrument for self-determination groups to realise their dream, Obono-obla said “The international law does not take precedence over the Nigerian constitution. If you want to ratify any treaty or international convention, the National Assembly has to approve it. You cannot begin to use the international law to deal with municipal, local and national issues. Let them stop wasting their time. There is nothing like that. The agitators are just wasting their time and that is why I am saying that they are just expressing their right to the freedom of expression.”





Nnamdi Kanu will not hear this now, when the war start he'd just go OJUKWU on his igbo people Nnamdi Kanu will not hear this now, when the war start he'd just goon his igbo people 20 Likes 2 Shares

sirequity:

IPOB .









I hope you dreamt of Biafra last night.,i can see its your nightmare I hope you dreamt of Biafra last night.,i can see its your nightmare 43 Likes 3 Shares

And he is a lawyer 11 Likes 2 Shares

Becos Nigeria has already lost.





Nigeria held referendum and South West Cameroon left, Adamawa came.





Nigeria will hold referendum so Biafra can exit.





If Nigeria fails, the UN will do it for them. 59 Likes 4 Shares

he's only doing his job,like other politicians, he would demand exactly for the opposite should his party lose the 2019 general elections and slide into the opposition. 30 Likes 2 Shares

Lalasticlala, do the needful make e pain Ipob

hmmm... na xo

foolish man. so these are the kind of bastards advising the dullard..

chai... we are finished!! 32 Likes 1 Share

....People make law for people....many laws were not in the constitution before now, yet people go by, so referendum must come by....northern soldiers who made the constitution were never law makers, so throw the damn constitution away immediately and give biafran referendum.... Is not by force to live together Who makes law and for whom....People make law for people....many laws were not in the constitution before now, yet people go by, so referendum must come by....northern soldiers who made the constitution were never law makers, so throw the damn constitution away immediately and give biafran referendum.... Is not by force to live together 21 Likes 2 Shares

evilyoruba:

Who makes law and for whom ....People make law for people....many laws were not in the constitution before now, yet people go by, so referendum must come by....northern soldiers who made the constitution were never law makers, so throw the damn constitution away immediately and give biafran referendum.... Is not by force to live together

Which yeye constitution?



Can one man sit in his house and write constitution for a country with many nations?



Nigeria constitution is an illegal document. It will bow to the UN an Internatioanal Law.



For as long as Nigeria try to avoid referendum, knowing fully well the result will not be in their favour, they will continue to face international disgrace such as election boycott and many more to come.



For many years they did not only marginalise Igbo politically but also economically.



We have no deep seaport in the whole SS/SE, no International Airport, yet it is our resources they use to build Lagos and Abuja.



Now they cannot persuade the eastern electorate to vote in favour of Nigeria, so dey are coming with flimsy excuses. Which yeye constitution?Can one man sit in his house and write constitution for a country with many nations?Nigeria constitution is an illegal document. It will bow to the UN an Internatioanal Law.For as long as Nigeria try to avoid referendum, knowing fully well the result will not be in their favour, they will continue to face international disgrace such as election boycott and many more to come.For many years they did not only marginalise Igbo politically but also economically.We have no deep seaport in the whole SS/SE, no International Airport, yet it is our resources they use to build Lagos and Abuja.Now they cannot persuade the eastern electorate to vote in favour of Nigeria, so dey are coming with flimsy excuses. 25 Likes 2 Shares

HAS HE HEARD OF CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENT BEFORE?





Even South Africa has succession clause in their constitution. 12 Likes





Na Afonja abi?



Cc liepod Obono-oblaNa Afonja abi?Cc liepod 3 Likes 1 Share

Who told you it's not possiblel? The Constitution can be amended.So the defective system Nigeria operates should continue? Everybody is just tired of this country.A revolution is at hand that will sweep these useless people holding this nation to ransome because they're benefitting from the statuquo.So don't worry,Nigeria will either divide peacefully or by force.Meanwhile this man alongside the attorney general and the EFCC have been endlessly losing high-profile anti-corruption cases because of poor legal technicalities is the one talking this poo. 7 Likes 1 Share

Chai Elderly man speaking like a stupid child because He's enjoying the statue qou... So u mean the coutitution cannot be ammeded again.? HES EVEN A LAWYER ... later they will say we should respect the elders. 28 Likes 1 Share

I think the man made logical cum legal sense in his response to press questions but he should be reminded that "doctrine of necessity" can be used as was the case with GEJ emergence







No going back 3 Likes 1 Share

As usual they will Obono is an afonja. Anyway I think I believe the remark in his speech which says the IPOB agitation is being ushered by PDP wings.



Still wondering why such agitation did not climax during GEJ era. Nonsense 3 Likes 1 Share

Obola oblanga..I cant wait for a total cleansing of the south we need to remove all dis Sabo puppets from our midst. 5 Likes 1 Share

Obono is stuck in his own opinion and his right in his eye, is servant who wanted to say what his boss would like to hear .. 9 Likes 1 Share

Paperwhite:

Who told you it's not possiblel? The Constitution can be amended.So the defective system Nigeria operates should continue? Everybody is just tired of this country.A revolution is at hand that will sweep these useless people holding this nation to ransome because they're benefitting from the statuquo.So don't worry,Nigeria will either divide peacefully or by force.Meanwhile this man alongside the attorney general and the EFCC have been endlessly losing high-profile anti-corruption cases because of poor legal technicalities is the one talking this poo. why you people go to school and for what?

Now that there is agitation, The Constitution can be amended!

to favour agitation?

Then I too will be agitating for all Nigeria money belong to me and the constitution will be amended in my favour!

wow!

the legal practitioner! why you people go to school and for what?Now that there is agitation, The Constitution can be amended!to favour agitation?Then I too will be agitating for all Nigeria money belong to me and the constitution will be amended in my favour!wow!the legal practitioner! 6 Likes

No man whose life is buttered by the status quo would want any referendum or restructuring. It's very sweet to be on the chopping side of the cake while the owners are left hungry.



Oblong headed Buhari dog, we are waiting for u right here in SS.



Referendum is very very very POSSIBLE. The Constitution is made by men not GOD. So, men can as well change it, amend it, jettison it. 11 Likes 1 Share

hakeem4:









Nnamdi Kanu will not hear this now, when the war start he'd just go OJUKWU on his igbo people Yoruba man, should you be in biafra thread? Why are some Yorubas so obsessed with biafra? There is a thread about oodua republic, but you will never make any contribution. Instead na biafra thread una go dey masturbate on top.

Na wa oo Yoruba man, should you be in biafra thread? Why are some Yorubas so obsessed with biafra? There is a thread about oodua republic, but you will never make any contribution. Instead na biafra thread una go dey masturbate on top.Na wa oo 10 Likes

Oga how many bottles of beer did u take that makes u to disgrace ur self this way, u did not answer a single questions out of the questions u were asked. it is time to call a spade a spade because it becoming too much of North.

Offence that kept Nnamdi kanu for 18 months in kuje prison can not be compared with the quit notice given to Igbos living in the North.

yet some people like u will come and talk nonsense because it involves a Northerner.

the drums of war North sounds will do No one good.

If North thinks Nigeria will continue to be Master and slave's to next generation it is a lie

Nigeria must be Restrutured or we go separate ways. 7 Likes

How did this iddiot manage to become a lawyer ?. Oh!!, I forgot that this is nIGERIA where everything is possible.

I wonder if the laws are made for humans or humans for law. 5 Likes 4 Shares

When some folks get on the gravy train they tend to lose it all 1 Like

Hope those fools shouting that Igbos should table their request for Referendum at the National Assembly can now keep shut. 14 Likes 1 Share

Aufbauh:

That's why i've always advised those Ipob miscreants fooling after one psychopath to stop wasting their youthfulness pursuing pathetic aimless and untenable dream.



They should rather channel their profound energy to meaningful and realistic goal instead of giving solidity to whirlwind..



But If they want to continue their exercise , they at liberty after all the Catalonia has been agitating for a secession for the past 300 years.



That is what evil pharaoh and the Egyptians said until God liberated the Israelites



The calamity of God is about to subdue Nigeria until they tell the Igbos to make known their choice through a Referendum That is what evil pharaoh and the Egyptians said until God liberated the IsraelitesThe calamity of God is about to subdue Nigeria until they tell the Igbos to make known their choice through a Referendum 11 Likes 1 Share

The issue is many Nigerians believe in God, and they also believe nothing is too hard for God to do, which includes people separating from another.

After all God allowed Israel to divide into Israel and Judea.

God divided the field and farms between Lot and Abraham.



If it is not possible Legally and Politically, it will be possible spiritually. Nothing pass God. 8 Likes 1 Share