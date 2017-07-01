₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Okoi Obono-Obla: "Biafra Referendum Legally & Politically Impossible" by sirequity(m): 8:42am
Biafra Referendum Constitutionally Impossible – Presidency
THE demand for a referendum on a separate state of Biafra is a constitutional impossibility, the Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Prosecution, Chief Okoi Obono-Obla has said.
|Re: Okoi Obono-Obla: "Biafra Referendum Legally & Politically Impossible" by Aufbauh(m): 8:50am
That's why i've always advised those Ipob miscreants fooling after one psychopath to stop wasting their youthfulness pursuing pathetic aimless and untenable dream.
They should rather channel their profound energy to meaningful and realistic goal instead of giving solidity to whirlwind..
But If they want to continue their exercise , they at liberty after all the Catalonia has been agitating for a secession for the past 300 years.
|Re: Okoi Obono-Obla: "Biafra Referendum Legally & Politically Impossible" by sirequity(m): 8:50am
IPOB
|Re: Okoi Obono-Obla: "Biafra Referendum Legally & Politically Impossible" by hakeem4(m): 8:51am
When reminded that even though it is not in the country’s constitution, the issue of referendum has become an international legal instrument for self-determination groups to realise their dream, Obono-obla said “The international law does not take precedence over the Nigerian constitution. If you want to ratify any treaty or international convention, the National Assembly has to approve it. You cannot begin to use the international law to deal with municipal, local and national issues. Let them stop wasting their time. There is nothing like that. The agitators are just wasting their time and that is why I am saying that they are just expressing their right to the freedom of expression.”
Nnamdi Kanu will not hear this now, when the war start he'd just go OJUKWU on his igbo people
|Re: Okoi Obono-Obla: "Biafra Referendum Legally & Politically Impossible" by emmalexabl(m): 8:55am
sirequity:.
I hope you dreamt of Biafra last night.,i can see its your nightmare
|Re: Okoi Obono-Obla: "Biafra Referendum Legally & Politically Impossible" by okosodo: 8:58am
And he is a lawyer
|Re: Okoi Obono-Obla: "Biafra Referendum Legally & Politically Impossible" by hammer6: 9:00am
Becos Nigeria has already lost.
Nigeria held referendum and South West Cameroon left, Adamawa came.
Nigeria will hold referendum so Biafra can exit.
If Nigeria fails, the UN will do it for them.
|Re: Okoi Obono-Obla: "Biafra Referendum Legally & Politically Impossible" by mgbadike81: 9:01am
he's only doing his job,like other politicians, he would demand exactly for the opposite should his party lose the 2019 general elections and slide into the opposition.
|Re: Okoi Obono-Obla: "Biafra Referendum Legally & Politically Impossible" by sirequity(m): 9:01am
Lalasticlala, do the needful make e pain Ipob
|Re: Okoi Obono-Obla: "Biafra Referendum Legally & Politically Impossible" by auntysimbiat(f): 9:02am
hmmm... na xo
|Re: Okoi Obono-Obla: "Biafra Referendum Legally & Politically Impossible" by kocvalour(m): 9:04am
foolish man. so these are the kind of bastards advising the dullard..
chai... we are finished!!
|Re: Okoi Obono-Obla: "Biafra Referendum Legally & Politically Impossible" by evilyoruba: 9:04am
Who makes law and for whom ....People make law for people....many laws were not in the constitution before now, yet people go by, so referendum must come by....northern soldiers who made the constitution were never law makers, so throw the damn constitution away immediately and give biafran referendum.... Is not by force to live together
|Re: Okoi Obono-Obla: "Biafra Referendum Legally & Politically Impossible" by hammer6: 9:08am
evilyoruba:
Which yeye constitution?
Can one man sit in his house and write constitution for a country with many nations?
Nigeria constitution is an illegal document. It will bow to the UN an Internatioanal Law.
For as long as Nigeria try to avoid referendum, knowing fully well the result will not be in their favour, they will continue to face international disgrace such as election boycott and many more to come.
For many years they did not only marginalise Igbo politically but also economically.
We have no deep seaport in the whole SS/SE, no International Airport, yet it is our resources they use to build Lagos and Abuja.
Now they cannot persuade the eastern electorate to vote in favour of Nigeria, so dey are coming with flimsy excuses.
|Re: Okoi Obono-Obla: "Biafra Referendum Legally & Politically Impossible" by RisingSun1: 9:16am
HAS HE HEARD OF CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENT BEFORE?
Even South Africa has succession clause in their constitution.
|Re: Okoi Obono-Obla: "Biafra Referendum Legally & Politically Impossible" by Flatties: 9:16am
Obono-obla
Na Afonja abi?
Cc liepod
|Re: Okoi Obono-Obla: "Biafra Referendum Legally & Politically Impossible" by Paperwhite(m): 9:27am
Who told you it's not possiblel? The Constitution can be amended.So the defective system Nigeria operates should continue? Everybody is just tired of this country.A revolution is at hand that will sweep these useless people holding this nation to ransome because they're benefitting from the statuquo.So don't worry,Nigeria will either divide peacefully or by force.Meanwhile this man alongside the attorney general and the EFCC have been endlessly losing high-profile anti-corruption cases because of poor legal technicalities is the one talking this poo.
|Re: Okoi Obono-Obla: "Biafra Referendum Legally & Politically Impossible" by Smily202(m): 9:32am
Chai Elderly man speaking like a stupid child because He's enjoying the statue qou... So u mean the coutitution cannot be ammeded again.? HES EVEN A LAWYER ... later they will say we should respect the elders.
|Re: Okoi Obono-Obla: "Biafra Referendum Legally & Politically Impossible" by greatiyk4u(m): 9:39am
I think the man made logical cum legal sense in his response to press questions but he should be reminded that "doctrine of necessity" can be used as was the case with GEJ emergence
No going back
|Re: Okoi Obono-Obla: "Biafra Referendum Legally & Politically Impossible" by wristbangle(m): 9:39am
As usual they will Obono is an afonja. Anyway I think I believe the remark in his speech which says the IPOB agitation is being ushered by PDP wings.
Still wondering why such agitation did not climax during GEJ era. Nonsense
|Re: Okoi Obono-Obla: "Biafra Referendum Legally & Politically Impossible" by ZorGBUooeh: 9:43am
Obola oblanga..I cant wait for a total cleansing of the south we need to remove all dis Sabo puppets from our midst.
|Re: Okoi Obono-Obla: "Biafra Referendum Legally & Politically Impossible" by Jabioro: 9:57am
Obono is stuck in his own opinion and his right in his eye, is servant who wanted to say what his boss would like to hear ..
|Re: Okoi Obono-Obla: "Biafra Referendum Legally & Politically Impossible" by oladeebo: 9:59am
Paperwhite:why you people go to school and for what?
Now that there is agitation, The Constitution can be amended!
to favour agitation?
Then I too will be agitating for all Nigeria money belong to me and the constitution will be amended in my favour!
wow!
the legal practitioner!
|Re: Okoi Obono-Obla: "Biafra Referendum Legally & Politically Impossible" by ZKOSOSO(m): 10:21am
No man whose life is buttered by the status quo would want any referendum or restructuring. It's very sweet to be on the chopping side of the cake while the owners are left hungry.
Oblong headed Buhari dog, we are waiting for u right here in SS.
Referendum is very very very POSSIBLE. The Constitution is made by men not GOD. So, men can as well change it, amend it, jettison it.
|Re: Okoi Obono-Obla: "Biafra Referendum Legally & Politically Impossible" by deedeedee1: 10:25am
hakeem4:Yoruba man, should you be in biafra thread? Why are some Yorubas so obsessed with biafra? There is a thread about oodua republic, but you will never make any contribution. Instead na biafra thread una go dey masturbate on top.
Na wa oo
|Re: Okoi Obono-Obla: "Biafra Referendum Legally & Politically Impossible" by Daplux4: 10:27am
Oga how many bottles of beer did u take that makes u to disgrace ur self this way, u did not answer a single questions out of the questions u were asked. it is time to call a spade a spade because it becoming too much of North.
Offence that kept Nnamdi kanu for 18 months in kuje prison can not be compared with the quit notice given to Igbos living in the North.
yet some people like u will come and talk nonsense because it involves a Northerner.
the drums of war North sounds will do No one good.
If North thinks Nigeria will continue to be Master and slave's to next generation it is a lie
Nigeria must be Restrutured or we go separate ways.
|Re: Okoi Obono-Obla: "Biafra Referendum Legally & Politically Impossible" by ESDKING: 10:35am
How did this iddiot manage to become a lawyer ?. Oh!!, I forgot that this is nIGERIA where everything is possible.
I wonder if the laws are made for humans or humans for law.
|Re: Okoi Obono-Obla: "Biafra Referendum Legally & Politically Impossible" by aolawale025: 10:42am
When some folks get on the gravy train they tend to lose it all
|Re: Okoi Obono-Obla: "Biafra Referendum Legally & Politically Impossible" by ScotsReferendum: 10:44am
Hope those fools shouting that Igbos should table their request for Referendum at the National Assembly can now keep shut.
|Re: Okoi Obono-Obla: "Biafra Referendum Legally & Politically Impossible" by ScotsReferendum: 10:46am
Aufbauh:
That is what evil pharaoh and the Egyptians said until God liberated the Israelites
The calamity of God is about to subdue Nigeria until they tell the Igbos to make known their choice through a Referendum
|Re: Okoi Obono-Obla: "Biafra Referendum Legally & Politically Impossible" by Agumbankembu: 10:50am
The issue is many Nigerians believe in God, and they also believe nothing is too hard for God to do, which includes people separating from another.
After all God allowed Israel to divide into Israel and Judea.
God divided the field and farms between Lot and Abraham.
If it is not possible Legally and Politically, it will be possible spiritually. Nothing pass God.
|Re: Okoi Obono-Obla: "Biafra Referendum Legally & Politically Impossible" by victorvezx(m): 10:57am
mgbadike81:Unfortunately, he is not even a politician, he is a lawyer
