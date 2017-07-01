Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Empress Njamah Rocks Crop Top In Photoshoot With Her Dogs (6597 Views)

The actress who posed with her huge dogs, showed off her impressive flat belly...

So what should we do with the flat belly??store energy with it?? 12 Likes

The actress who posed with her huge dogs, showed off her impressive flat belly... beautiful dogs



Let me show you Derek,my semi huge dog.

Let me show you Derek,my semi huge dog.

I am 6.1 ft tall so you can imagine

Hmmm... Na wa o

there is nothing huge about those dogs it is just the position of the camera.



Kuku say u wan show us your dog.......the body size of your dog and her dog is not that much so the talk about camera ish is nonsense because someone else can simply say it is the position of your camera that also made your dog look huge too..

if your frustration doesn't kill you,believe me nothing else will

So what should we do with the flat belly??store energy with it?? 9 Likes

this your dp,I am not always understanding o

Flat belly, fat camel toe.

na wa ooo,e Don reach this level??where in my post did I insult you and that u are insulting me??well that does not change the fact that your dog and the ladies dog there is no Much difference in their body size...u can go and kill yourself i don't care..:..see his face like half kilo of turkey:.

Kuku say u wan show us your dog.......the body size of your dog and her dog is not that much so the talk about camera ish is[b] nonsense[/b] because someone else can simply say it is the position of your camera that also made your dog look huge too..

Timaya don fúck all the sweet things in ds girl body comot 1 Like

I love these kind of dogs. She did a make up free photoshoot! Impressive!

Is that why she doesn't want to expand the belly with fetuses

Haaa that is too harsh







beautiful pics tho toxic comments everywhere

Wouldn't mind to hit tht punny She looks athletic and sexy with those boobs

what is impressive about a makeup free photoshoot. look at what the world is turning in to. Am i supposed to be impressed that she had the courage to show her real face or what?

Love those dogs





She nor even get Camel toe



She nor even get Camel toe
Naa Dog Toe she get Mmmsshheeeww

nice tummy

She dey show off and if I approach her she no go gree

hmm..This girl with huge eyes..

Such cute dogs

I would have said the dogs aren't hers but they are standing in between her legs

my brother God punish person way say she no dey sexy















Olamira number what are u in your pics

Hmmm

is da not 2 dogs I'm seeing? 1 Like