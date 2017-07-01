₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Empress Njamah Rocks Crop Top In Photoshoot With Her Dogs by PapiNigga: 9:42pm On Jul 01
The actress who posed with her huge dogs, showed off her impressive flat belly...
http://www.lubeynaija.com/2017/07/empress-njama-shows-off-her-flat-belly.html?m=1
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Empress Njamah Rocks Crop Top In Photoshoot With Her Dogs by Hotshawarma: 9:53pm On Jul 01
So what should we do with the flat belly??store energy with it??
12 Likes
|Re: Empress Njamah Rocks Crop Top In Photoshoot With Her Dogs by Ajewealth123(m): 9:54pm On Jul 01
PapiNigga:beautiful dogs
Let me show you Derek,my semi huge dog.
I am 6.1 ft tall so you can imagine
33 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Empress Njamah Rocks Crop Top In Photoshoot With Her Dogs by auntysimbiat(f): 9:56pm On Jul 01
Hmmm... Na wa o
|Re: Empress Njamah Rocks Crop Top In Photoshoot With Her Dogs by Hotshawarma: 9:57pm On Jul 01
Ajewealth123:Kuku say u wan show us your dog.......the body size of your dog and her dog is not that much so the talk about camera ish is nonsense because someone else can simply say it is the position of your camera that also made your dog look huge too..
10 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Empress Njamah Rocks Crop Top In Photoshoot With Her Dogs by Ajewealth123(m): 10:01pm On Jul 01
Hotshawarma:if your frustration doesn't kill you,believe me nothing else will
4 Likes
|Re: Empress Njamah Rocks Crop Top In Photoshoot With Her Dogs by PapiNigga: 10:02pm On Jul 01
Hotshawarma:
9 Likes
|Re: Empress Njamah Rocks Crop Top In Photoshoot With Her Dogs by Ajewealth123(m): 10:04pm On Jul 01
auntysimbiat:this your dp,I am not always understanding o
3 Likes
|Re: Empress Njamah Rocks Crop Top In Photoshoot With Her Dogs by Kondomatic(m): 10:05pm On Jul 01
Flat belly, fat camel toe.
|Re: Empress Njamah Rocks Crop Top In Photoshoot With Her Dogs by Hotshawarma: 10:06pm On Jul 01
Ajewealth123:na wa ooo,e Don reach this level??where in my post did I insult you and that u are insulting me??well that does not change the fact that your dog and the ladies dog there is no Much difference in their body size...u can go and kill yourself i don't care..:..see his face like half kilo of turkey:.
16 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Empress Njamah Rocks Crop Top In Photoshoot With Her Dogs by Ajewealth123(m): 10:08pm On Jul 01
Hotshawarma:
|Re: Empress Njamah Rocks Crop Top In Photoshoot With Her Dogs by Elijahhopelarry(m): 10:09pm On Jul 01
....
|Re: Empress Njamah Rocks Crop Top In Photoshoot With Her Dogs by Homeboiy(m): 10:12pm On Jul 01
Timaya don fúck all the sweet things in ds girl body comot
1 Like
|Re: Empress Njamah Rocks Crop Top In Photoshoot With Her Dogs by makydebbie(f): 10:13pm On Jul 01
I love these kind of dogs. She did a make up free photoshoot! Impressive!
|Re: Empress Njamah Rocks Crop Top In Photoshoot With Her Dogs by goodmorning40: 10:21pm On Jul 01
Is that why she doesn't want to expand the belly with fetuses
|Re: Empress Njamah Rocks Crop Top In Photoshoot With Her Dogs by Xcelinteriors(f): 10:51pm On Jul 01
goodmorning40:Haaa that is too harsh
|Re: Empress Njamah Rocks Crop Top In Photoshoot With Her Dogs by ellahzy(f): 10:56pm On Jul 01
toxic comments everywhere
beautiful pics tho
|Re: Empress Njamah Rocks Crop Top In Photoshoot With Her Dogs by EmekaBlue(m): 11:22pm On Jul 01
She looks athletic and sexy with those boobs Wouldn't mind to hit tht punny
|Re: Empress Njamah Rocks Crop Top In Photoshoot With Her Dogs by Caustics: 11:23pm On Jul 01
makydebbie:what is impressive about a makeup free photoshoot. look at what the world is turning in to. Am i supposed to be impressed that she had the courage to show her real face or what?
5 Likes
|Re: Empress Njamah Rocks Crop Top In Photoshoot With Her Dogs by barclayb(m): 11:23pm On Jul 01
[center][/center]
|Re: Empress Njamah Rocks Crop Top In Photoshoot With Her Dogs by itiswellandwell: 11:23pm On Jul 01
Love those dogs
|Re: Empress Njamah Rocks Crop Top In Photoshoot With Her Dogs by pyyxxaro: 11:23pm On Jul 01
Mmmsshheeewww
She nor even get Camel toe
Naa Dog Toe she get
|Re: Empress Njamah Rocks Crop Top In Photoshoot With Her Dogs by Dicedpineapple(f): 11:24pm On Jul 01
nice tummy
|Re: Empress Njamah Rocks Crop Top In Photoshoot With Her Dogs by abdulbnyusuf(m): 11:24pm On Jul 01
She dey show off and if I approach her she no go gree
|Re: Empress Njamah Rocks Crop Top In Photoshoot With Her Dogs by HenryDion: 11:25pm On Jul 01
hmm..This girl with huge eyes..
|Re: Empress Njamah Rocks Crop Top In Photoshoot With Her Dogs by Queenbeee(f): 11:26pm On Jul 01
Such cute dogs
|Re: Empress Njamah Rocks Crop Top In Photoshoot With Her Dogs by DrGraveYardz: 11:26pm On Jul 01
I would have said the dogs aren't hers but they are standing in between her legs
|Re: Empress Njamah Rocks Crop Top In Photoshoot With Her Dogs by Cholls(m): 11:26pm On Jul 01
my brother God punish person way say she no dey sexy
Olamira number what are u in your pics
|Re: Empress Njamah Rocks Crop Top In Photoshoot With Her Dogs by amiibaby(f): 11:26pm On Jul 01
Hmmm
|Re: Empress Njamah Rocks Crop Top In Photoshoot With Her Dogs by alphasperm: 11:26pm On Jul 01
Let me show you Derek,my semi huge dog.
I am 6.1 ft tall so you can imagine
is da not 2 dogs I'm seeing?
1 Like
|Re: Empress Njamah Rocks Crop Top In Photoshoot With Her Dogs by holmes13: 11:27pm On Jul 01
Lol. Naija pple no get chill o. I just scanned through this topic and I've seen like 3 insults already. May God give us better things 2 accomplish with our time rather than insult each other. Na wa o
