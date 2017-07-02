Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Dating A Girl In Her Early 20's. Experienced And Mature Response Needed. (9970 Views)

Good day all, I really want your sincere views or experience on the issue of dating a lady in her early 20's. I met a girl aged 20 has finished OND and just going for internship two months back and she seems to be the right person for me, her maturity, concerns and love shown have been commendable. Am 28 and would love to have her as a wife but my fear is if she wouldn't change from this good,homely responsible girl as she grows older.

I on my part will never cheat on her as I strongly uphold the one boy one girl relationship.

Question now is has anyone experienced or seen people that dated a girl of that age and age difference that work out well?

To mature older ladies how many of you are still with the lover you met at your early 20's?

From age 20 can a lady really be sure of what she wants in a lover and stick with a loving, faithful and caring partner without the urge to explore at some point in time?

Your mature and sincere response would be appreciated. 6 Likes 1 Share

People change because they want to change and some don't have the right guidance. Not just because they are getting older.



The thing you should have in mind is, contrary to what you read on NL, not every young girl in her early twenties is very enthusiastic about getting married at that age. Lots of them acshuali want to explore and experience life...this isn't always sexual. So, what you should do is carefully observe her and find out her type of girl.



Use your senses in the relationship. Don't overdo...

Don't go footing all her expenses in the name of love.



Most importantly, long relationships is totally unnecessary most times. That's what leads to lots of issues. Most ladies left their first love because they were most times of the same age and marriage didn't seem to be in the picture. If you observe her and she is perfect, marry her as soon as it's convenient for you both. No need fukceen each other for 6years and counting in the name of relationship.



Ignore people that will tell you to leave her alone, they are the same people that will tell you not to go for an older one because she will most likely have high bodycount. One would wonder what they want 44 Likes 2 Shares

Stop having fears bro.. Let her know your intentions 3 Likes





At that age, she is yet to explore and one day she may tell you she is feeling caged in the relationship.



Let her know your intentions but don't let it override your senses.



She is just getting exposure and that will be your undoing, so do not rush her.



With due respect to all ladies, At that age, they have the "hotcake mentality" even the ugliest ones, so I will advise you seek another outlet for your joy or find an older lady.



Sometimes, if they have not gotten heartbroken, they will not know that all that glitters is not gold.



If you are the first boyfriend, just know that the relationship will not last.

If you force her, you will regret it much later.



She may be an exception, but are you ready to find out.

Bumpy ride ahead!



Here is a quote

"Birds fly definitely, but someday it will perch,

any perch then becomes gold to a weary bird!"



Disclaimer: this is my opinion

josju:

Bro leave that girl alone. I sense you're a very serious human being. 11 out of 12 of them are not ready for real life.



Only date her if she loves you like crazy. That's if she doesn't have at least 3 boyfriends already.Bro leave that girl alone. I sense you're a very serious human being. 11 out of 12 of them are not ready for real life.Only date her if she loves you like crazy. 32 Likes 1 Share

just carry on with her but understand she might change.she"s still quite young. 5 Likes

Secretario:

Dating a girl who is not experienced may prove risky .



At that age, she is yet to explore and one day she may tell you she is feeling caged in the relationship.



Let her know your intentions but don't let it override your senses.



Sometimes, if they have not gotten heartbroken, they will not know that all that glitters is not gold.



If you are the first boyfriend, just know that the relationship will not last.



Disclaimer: this is my opinion You're abso-fvcking-lutely right, bro! You're abso-fvcking-lutely right, bro! 9 Likes

she might have been in few bf and gf stuff b4 mayb one or two.! but girls of that age mostly seems not to know what they really want in a guy for themselves in a relationship some might want to further explore, and some has the intention of not wanting to stay long. tryna find out her evaluation about herself.

Really learning a lot from this 6 Likes

Leave dat child 4 Likes

To groom a lady into a woman you desire is a skill a few men know.





Think about it. There you will find your answer. 2 Likes

When I was in 300L then i dated my landlord daughter, someone DAT just finished SS3



My landlord get him own apartment inside same building but d man na tourist him wife na businesswoman she hardly stay home.





Mehn! I told her mk she please behave mature n mk she no let anybody suspect...whenever m around d girl go begin act strange so tey ppl begin notice us.





I manage d relationship reach final year cos of free n tight knacking





The day I regret myself na wen she get small misunderstanding with one other girl na so dem begin shout for outside say "she no dey shame say she dey fuvk student" God!





I don almost disappear inside room for like 2wks na ghost mode I activate if u wan see me guy! u must wait till 8pm for night





My guys con dey ask me why I no dey comot for daytime I just tell dem say I wan scarce small.





Funny enough my landlord seek advice from me whenever he's around...till I leave there d man no ask me anything 3 Likes

No time to waste time

My girlfriend is 20 years old.

Been with her since she was 17 and I can tell that though people can change but that doesn't mean if you assess her with an open mind (no love sentiment).

You will be able to at least forecast ahead the worst she is capable of becoming in the future. If you think you can cope with the result. Go for it.

Regardless whether you are getting married to a girl of 20,30,40years. Marriage is all about hoping for the best and expecting the worse.



Typed this in a hurry.

Hope I made sense? 9 Likes

Op it's child abuse. Let her be look for divorced ladies in their mid 40s and marry. 1 Like

Let her know what you really want.. May God bless your union.

Na wen babe reach 25 she go knw say life no be Aladin and the princess story! Many Naija babes below 25 years never still get fully developed brain.Na wen babe reach 25 she go knw say life no be Aladin and the princess story! 6 Likes 1 Share

early 20 girls no dey get sense ,just look for matured girls and u go enjoy sex and love life,

once an early 20s girl sleeps with u,she will sleep with all yr neighbors and everybody in yr street in the name of exploring.

guy run for ur life....

talking out of experience 2ice 1 Like 2 Shares

Gbam 1 Like

The best relationship 2 Likes

Regardless of what anybody here tells you let me plant something in your mind. Human behavioral changes is the hardest thing to calculate and at that age she shouldn't have fully developed her ideologies and passions about life. Although you might see a few clues, you wouldn't have enough variables to make that calculation. But you can take the risk and try your best to guide her.



I can see from your write-up that you are mistaken subservience with maturity. Just be careful. 1 Like

josju:

Just take things easy with her, correct her gently and don't forget to show how much you love her. Not Everyone change from good to bad as they grow older. And besides, if she loves you too, then it would be easy for you to groom her and direct her to the Right part.Just take things easy with her, correct her gently and don't forget to show how much you love her. 1 Like

bro, one thing that is constant in life is change. yes she will change and desire other men. question is does she have the fear of God to restrict that urge



and the age difference is not much. buhari has been with his wife for over 30 years and he is 30 years older than her 4 Likes

You are too old for her. Pls leavr her for her mates.

I prefer ladies above 25.... they are usually more level headed, considerate, calculative, know what they want, more open , less trouble and drama



the only ish is the marriage pressure...still I prefer them.. they r not usually as jealous...

from ma own experience ni ooooo no generalization 1 Like

Some random guy will walk her way and speak some lies to her.... And she'll tell you she's getting married to someone elss 2 Likes