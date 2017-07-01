Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Photos From Nathaniel Bassey's Hallelujah Festival (8033 Views)

Thousands of worshippers gathered at the venue to participate in Festival, which started as an Instagram Live session between 12AM & 1AM (WAT) everyday in the month of June.



The #HallelujahChallenge grew from 4,000 viewers in its first week to more than 70,000 participants at its peak, attracting attention from the media both local and international.



The session sparked a frenzy on social media, successfully breaking religious and interdenominational divide, with several Nigerian celebrities participating in the session and sharing testimonies.







Speaking at the event, Nathaniel Bassey said the miracles and testimonies experienced during the challenge was just the beginning of greater things to come. He added that God is set to do mighty things upon the earth through the church.



Music ministers at the festival came from across the country to fellowship as they led worshippers to extol the majesty of God.



Artistes who performed at the event include Victoria Orenze, Chingtok Ishiaku, Olumide Iyun, Glowreeyah, Mairo Ese, and Kaestrings, who sang the viral song Ga Shi Nan.



See photos:



Baba olowogbogboro can do all things. 17 Likes

Kudos to him!





He will move from Glory to Glory. 22 Likes 2 Shares

You do halleluyahchallenge finish come go hell fire what's the essence? 3 Likes 3 Shares

sagaxity:

You do halleluyahchallenge finish come go hell fire what's the essence? hater! How e take concern u? U be shareholder for hell? U be God? Na ur halleluyahchallenge? Mind ur business make u for live long. hater! How e take concern u? U be shareholder for hell? U be God? Na ur halleluyahchallenge? Mind ur business make u for live long. 53 Likes 1 Share

Oga master, e go pain me if I see people dey go hell......





Understand

Okay but I pray that those that worship Him worship Him in Truth and Spirit....







Hnm

Hmmmm. Make I no talk 3 Likes

Kudos to him

I LOvE JESUS....... 8 Likes

good

My testimonies is here cos olowogbogboro has started his work 4 Likes

Challenge that cant credit my account, Is that one a challenge.







Olowogbogboro: God's outstretched arm..



I pray God's mighty hand do wonders in the lives of I and all Nairalanders and give us a testimony in this month of July. 9 Likes 2 Shares

sagaxity:

You do halleluyahchallenge finish come go hell fire what's the essence?

You were born and eventually you will die. So what is the essence of you being on planet earth at this time? You were born and eventually you will die. So what is the essence of you being on planet earth at this time?

Good for him

Benekruku:

Challenge that cant credit my account, Is that one a challenge.







Go and work and get paid. Go and work and get paid. 4 Likes

I like his songs ehn, from book of life ---> onise iyanu ---> wonderful wonder, more annointing, more inspiration sir 1 Like

Benekruku:

Challenge that cant credit my account, Is that one a challenge.







Go and work and get paid. That's how accounts are credited. Abi you no know? Go and work and get paid. That's how accounts are credited. Abi you no know? 2 Likes

ovokooo:

today was wonderful with Nathaniel bassey in Enugu at house on the rock.... it was power packed and filled with miracles. 3 Likes

I don't even understand why the buzz of the Hallelujah Challenge didn't get to me after the whole frenzy.



I thank God for using Nathaniel as a vessel of revival regardless.

Good Job 1 Like

samuelkingz:

today was wonderful with Nathaniel bassey in Enugu at house on the rock.... it was power packed and filled with miracles.



Does he perform miracles too? Does he perform miracles too?

Its in the going that am referring to...

If these people pictured here can onlypractice what they profess, Nigeria would be better.



Hypocrisy everywhere. 1 Like

Anointing fall on you

Nice one

