#HallelujahFestival, an offshoot of #HallelujahChallenge, the viral midnight praise and worship session initiated by gospel musician Nathaniel Bassey held on Wednesday, June 28, 2017 at The Glitz Events Centre.
Thousands of worshippers gathered at the venue to participate in Festival, which started as an Instagram Live session between 12AM & 1AM (WAT) everyday in the month of June.
The #HallelujahChallenge grew from 4,000 viewers in its first week to more than 70,000 participants at its peak, attracting attention from the media both local and international.
The session sparked a frenzy on social media, successfully breaking religious and interdenominational divide, with several Nigerian celebrities participating in the session and sharing testimonies.
Speaking at the event, Nathaniel Bassey said the miracles and testimonies experienced during the challenge was just the beginning of greater things to come. He added that God is set to do mighty things upon the earth through the church.
Music ministers at the festival came from across the country to fellowship as they led worshippers to extol the majesty of God.
Artistes who performed at the event include Victoria Orenze, Chingtok Ishiaku, Olumide Iyun, Glowreeyah, Mairo Ese, and Kaestrings, who sang the viral song Ga Shi Nan.
See photos:
|Re: Photos From Nathaniel Bassey's Hallelujah Festival by HIScraziness(m): 3:12pm
Baba olowogbogboro can do all things.
|Re: Photos From Nathaniel Bassey's Hallelujah Festival by ghettowriter(m): 3:17pm
Kudos to him!
He will move from Glory to Glory.
|Re: Photos From Nathaniel Bassey's Hallelujah Festival by sagaxity(m): 3:23pm
You do halleluyahchallenge finish come go hell fire what's the essence?
|Re: Photos From Nathaniel Bassey's Hallelujah Festival by masterchi(m): 3:52pm
sagaxity:hater! How e take concern u? U be shareholder for hell? U be God? Na ur halleluyahchallenge? Mind ur business make u for live long.
|Re: Photos From Nathaniel Bassey's Hallelujah Festival by sagaxity(m): 4:12pm
Oga master, e go pain me if I see people dey go hell......
Understand
|Re: Photos From Nathaniel Bassey's Hallelujah Festival by awa(m): 5:42pm
Okay but I pray that those that worship Him worship Him in Truth and Spirit....
|Re: Photos From Nathaniel Bassey's Hallelujah Festival by ovokooo: 5:42pm
|Re: Photos From Nathaniel Bassey's Hallelujah Festival by Jamidats: 5:42pm
Hnm
|Re: Photos From Nathaniel Bassey's Hallelujah Festival by juventino: 5:42pm
Hmmmm. Make I no talk
|Re: Photos From Nathaniel Bassey's Hallelujah Festival by kokomaster4d: 5:42pm
Kudos to him
|Re: Photos From Nathaniel Bassey's Hallelujah Festival by oshe11(m): 5:42pm
I LOvE JESUS.......
|Re: Photos From Nathaniel Bassey's Hallelujah Festival by Vivos: 5:43pm
good
|Re: Photos From Nathaniel Bassey's Hallelujah Festival by OLAFIMIX: 5:43pm
My testimonies is here cos olowogbogboro has started his work
|Re: Photos From Nathaniel Bassey's Hallelujah Festival by Benekruku(m): 5:44pm
Challenge that cant credit my account, Is that one a challenge.
|Re: Photos From Nathaniel Bassey's Hallelujah Festival by drberry(m): 5:45pm
Olowogbogboro: God's outstretched arm..
I pray God's mighty hand do wonders in the lives of I and all Nairalanders and give us a testimony in this month of July.
|Re: Photos From Nathaniel Bassey's Hallelujah Festival by stagger: 5:46pm
sagaxity:
You were born and eventually you will die. So what is the essence of you being on planet earth at this time?
|Re: Photos From Nathaniel Bassey's Hallelujah Festival by Prince1994(m): 5:46pm
Good for him
|Re: Photos From Nathaniel Bassey's Hallelujah Festival by stagger: 5:46pm
Benekruku:
Go and work and get paid.
|Re: Photos From Nathaniel Bassey's Hallelujah Festival by whizzyleejr(m): 5:46pm
I like his songs ehn, from book of life ---> onise iyanu ---> wonderful wonder, more annointing, more inspiration sir
|Re: Photos From Nathaniel Bassey's Hallelujah Festival by stagger: 5:47pm
Benekruku:
Go and work and get paid. That's how accounts are credited. Abi you no know?
|Re: Photos From Nathaniel Bassey's Hallelujah Festival by ChangetheChange: 5:47pm
ovokooo:
Neo Blaaaack Movement every country u go
|Re: Photos From Nathaniel Bassey's Hallelujah Festival by samuelkingz(m): 5:49pm
today was wonderful with Nathaniel bassey in Enugu at house on the rock.... it was power packed and filled with miracles.
|Re: Photos From Nathaniel Bassey's Hallelujah Festival by Oildichotomy(m): 5:51pm
I don't even understand why the buzz of the Hallelujah Challenge didn't get to me after the whole frenzy.
I thank God for using Nathaniel as a vessel of revival regardless.
Good Job
|Re: Photos From Nathaniel Bassey's Hallelujah Festival by Bisjosh(f): 5:54pm
samuelkingz:
Does he perform miracles too?
|Re: Photos From Nathaniel Bassey's Hallelujah Festival by sagaxity(m): 5:55pm
Its in the going that am referring to...
|Re: Photos From Nathaniel Bassey's Hallelujah Festival by OkoYibo: 5:56pm
If these people pictured here can onlypractice what they profess, Nigeria would be better.
Hypocrisy everywhere.
|Re: Photos From Nathaniel Bassey's Hallelujah Festival by Tiny23(f): 5:58pm
Anointing fall on you
|Re: Photos From Nathaniel Bassey's Hallelujah Festival by NLProblemChild(m): 6:00pm
Nice one
|Re: Photos From Nathaniel Bassey's Hallelujah Festival by auntysimbiat(f): 6:03pm
watch: Nathaniel Bassey 2017 HALLELUJAH FESTIVAL THANKSGIVING IN HOUSE ON THE ROCK, ENUGU
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iudw11MQDE8
|Re: Photos From Nathaniel Bassey's Hallelujah Festival by NovusHomo(m): 6:03pm
Nigerians! Nigerians!! Nigerians!!. Forever on your knees praying. Your destiny is being raped as we speak while you pray to whoever. Get the f**k up from your knees. You pray too much. Act to change your society. Change your country!
