It all started with a member of the group who was showing concern to another member, by typing “it shall be well and God is in control.



”The next person then posts: “On matters hospitality.



”The woman, who appears to be having a raunchy chat with someone else mistakenly sent a wrong message to the group, detailing how she enjoys sex.



The message reads:



“Rubbing your (censored) onmy (censored) and licking it up then slowly sliding it back in.”



*Members of the Group reacted immediately with several emojis to express their shock forcing the lady whose name and identity was n't revealed due to legal reason to leave the group.A screenshot of the message has been shared multiple times on social media.



Iam here to see d pix of d tin but am disappointed 15 Likes 1 Share

SO? 2 Likes

It's a marketing group and she is selling her products 6 Likes 1 Share

How







Our mothers used their tongues only to lick soup,





Women of nowadays use it only to lick preek. Our mothers used their tongues only to lick soup,Women of nowadays use it only to lick preek. 21 Likes 2 Shares

hmmmmm







Let me not talk Let me not talk

I told my friend he was stupiid to hang himself



If I were in his shoes, I would have destroyed the phone and raised alarm that my phone has been stolen



That my enemies are doing it to tarnish my image.



If you ever find ursef in such awkward position just do the above.





Nobody will ever know This reminds me of pastor latsego of christ embassy South Africa who committed suicide last year after he mistakenly uploaded the picture of his deek on the church whatsapp group thinking it was his girlfriend.I told my friend he was stupiid to hang himselfIf I were in his shoes, I would have destroyed the phone and raised alarm that my phone has been stolenThat my enemies are doing it to tarnish my image.If you ever find ursef in such awkward position just do the above.Nobody will ever know 24 Likes 1 Share

kai

nawao

Well this is awkward

Inukwa 3 Likes





All in Africa.

And this rubbish makes front page.



Nairalanders needs to have a say in what posts make front page; not all this kind of bad and unproductive stuffs. 3 Likes

and Jesus wept! 3 Likes

such is life.

Ahahaha, Disgrace fall on her ....





Especially make she come be one kind sister for church

Kenyans self eh Kenyans self eh

Rubbing ur hand on my y did they blur wat she typed......let me rewrite itRubbing uron my 5 Likes

kenya girls like fuccķ die especially if you are a nigerian dem go fucķ you till death kenya girls like fuccķ die especially if you are a nigerian dem go fucķ you till death 1 Like



Instead of sending to husband who was away, I sent the explicit message to my pastor































Really explicit... It happened to me.Instead of sending to husband who was away, I sent the explicit message to my pastorReally explicit... 1 Like

Lolz..

purem:

SO? make we faint make we faint

Kenya people and Yeye news