|Kenyan Lady Mistakenly Sent Sex Chat To A Whatsapp Group by toba400: 3:55pm
A female Kenyan hotelier was caught up in a raunchy drama when she mistakenly threw up a bit of her sex-life in a WhatsApp group.
It all started with a member of the group who was showing concern to another member, by typing “it shall be well and God is in control.
”The next person then posts: “On matters hospitality.
”The woman, who appears to be having a raunchy chat with someone else mistakenly sent a wrong message to the group, detailing how she enjoys sex.
The message reads:
“Rubbing your (censored) onmy (censored) and licking it up then slowly sliding it back in.”
*Members of the Group reacted immediately with several emojis to express their shock forcing the lady whose name and identity was n't revealed due to legal reason to leave the group.A screenshot of the message has been shared multiple times on social media.
Source: http://www.flexygist.net/2017/07/03/kenyan-lady-mistakenly-exposed-a-bit-of-her-sx-life-in-a-whatsapp-group/
|Re: Kenyan Lady Mistakenly Sent Sex Chat To A Whatsapp Group by Gurumaharaji(m): 3:57pm
Iam here to see d pix of d tin but am disappointed
|Re: Kenyan Lady Mistakenly Sent Sex Chat To A Whatsapp Group by purem(m): 4:00pm
SO?
|Re: Kenyan Lady Mistakenly Sent Sex Chat To A Whatsapp Group by 7footre(m): 4:47pm
It's a marketing group and she is selling her products
|Re: Kenyan Lady Mistakenly Sent Sex Chat To A Whatsapp Group by SeniorZato(m): 4:59pm
How
|Re: Kenyan Lady Mistakenly Sent Sex Chat To A Whatsapp Group by NwaAmaikpe: 4:59pm
Our mothers used their tongues only to lick soup,
Women of nowadays use it only to lick preek.
|Re: Kenyan Lady Mistakenly Sent Sex Chat To A Whatsapp Group by maximunimpact(m): 4:59pm
hmmmmm
|Re: Kenyan Lady Mistakenly Sent Sex Chat To A Whatsapp Group by brunofarad(m): 4:59pm
Let me not talk
|Re: Kenyan Lady Mistakenly Sent Sex Chat To A Whatsapp Group by DatLagboi: 5:00pm
|Re: Kenyan Lady Mistakenly Sent Sex Chat To A Whatsapp Group by lofty900(m): 5:00pm
This reminds me of pastor latsego of christ embassy South Africa who committed suicide last year after he mistakenly uploaded the picture of his deek on the church whatsapp group thinking it was his girlfriend.
I told my friend he was stupiid to hang himself
If I were in his shoes, I would have destroyed the phone and raised alarm that my phone has been stolen
That my enemies are doing it to tarnish my image.
If you ever find ursef in such awkward position just do the above.
Nobody will ever know
|Re: Kenyan Lady Mistakenly Sent Sex Chat To A Whatsapp Group by TarOrfeek: 5:00pm
kai
|Re: Kenyan Lady Mistakenly Sent Sex Chat To A Whatsapp Group by oladimejiX: 5:00pm
nawao
|Re: Kenyan Lady Mistakenly Sent Sex Chat To A Whatsapp Group by jonbellion(m): 5:00pm
Well this is awkward
|Re: Kenyan Lady Mistakenly Sent Sex Chat To A Whatsapp Group by Adaowerri111: 5:00pm
Inukwa
|Re: Kenyan Lady Mistakenly Sent Sex Chat To A Whatsapp Group by Raiyell: 5:00pm
Can't stop laughing. Kenyans and their love for sex.
|Re: Kenyan Lady Mistakenly Sent Sex Chat To A Whatsapp Group by Opinedecandid(m): 5:00pm
All in Africa.
|Re: Kenyan Lady Mistakenly Sent Sex Chat To A Whatsapp Group by Abbeyme: 5:01pm
And this rubbish makes front page.
Nairalanders needs to have a say in what posts make front page; not all this kind of bad and unproductive stuffs.
|Re: Kenyan Lady Mistakenly Sent Sex Chat To A Whatsapp Group by orimipe(f): 5:01pm
and Jesus wept!
|Re: Kenyan Lady Mistakenly Sent Sex Chat To A Whatsapp Group by ajalawole(m): 5:01pm
|Re: Kenyan Lady Mistakenly Sent Sex Chat To A Whatsapp Group by AktorLee(m): 5:01pm
such is life.
|Re: Kenyan Lady Mistakenly Sent Sex Chat To A Whatsapp Group by addikt(m): 5:02pm
Ahahaha, Disgrace fall on her ....
Especially make she come be one kind sister for church
|Re: Kenyan Lady Mistakenly Sent Sex Chat To A Whatsapp Group by Mission2prosper: 5:02pm
Kenyans self eh
|Re: Kenyan Lady Mistakenly Sent Sex Chat To A Whatsapp Group by maxysmith(f): 5:03pm
y did they blur wat she typed......let me rewrite it Rubbing ur hand on my
|Re: Kenyan Lady Mistakenly Sent Sex Chat To A Whatsapp Group by INVESTORBNAIRA: 5:03pm
kenya girls like fuccķ die especially if you are a nigerian dem go fucķ you till death
|Re: Kenyan Lady Mistakenly Sent Sex Chat To A Whatsapp Group by YelloweWest: 5:03pm
It happened to me.
Instead of sending to husband who was away, I sent the explicit message to my pastor
Really explicit...
|Re: Kenyan Lady Mistakenly Sent Sex Chat To A Whatsapp Group by Noblebrown7(m): 5:04pm
Lolz..
|Re: Kenyan Lady Mistakenly Sent Sex Chat To A Whatsapp Group by ajalawole(m): 5:04pm
purem:make we faint
|Re: Kenyan Lady Mistakenly Sent Sex Chat To A Whatsapp Group by Whuna(m): 5:04pm
Kenya people and Yeye news
|Re: Kenyan Lady Mistakenly Sent Sex Chat To A Whatsapp Group by ruggedtimi(m): 5:07pm
|Re: Kenyan Lady Mistakenly Sent Sex Chat To A Whatsapp Group by wildcatter23(m): 5:08pm
.
