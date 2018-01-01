₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,948,003 members, 4,039,323 topics. Date: Sunday, 21 January 2018 at 10:19 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / "His Joystick Is A Dot, I Almost Cried": Kenyan Lady Calls Out Man After Sex (3516 Views)
Banky W: "I Am A Married Man Don't Touch Me" - Female Fan Caressing His Joystick / Biodun Okeowo: I Cried Day My Ex-Husband Remarried / Maheeda Exposes Man Who Slut-shamed Her After She Turned Down His Sexual Advance (1) (2) (3) (4)
|"His Joystick Is A Dot, I Almost Cried": Kenyan Lady Calls Out Man After Sex by Mztarstrechy(m): 7:45pm
A Kenyan lady named Makeri Wangu has taken to Facebook to expose a man who took her to hotel but shockingly to her,his private part was the size of a dot.Below is what she wrote...
'Who know ths idiot,I went to a room wit him in Nairobi aninyandue after hyping me tht he wil f*ck me until I scream but when he removed his clothes I cud not see his d*ck.his d*ck is a dot.i almost cried n the way i was Hot!what a coakroach'
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2018/01/dck-is-dot-lady-exposes-man-who-couldn.html?m=1
|Re: "His Joystick Is A Dot, I Almost Cried": Kenyan Lady Calls Out Man After Sex by soberdrunk(m): 7:47pm
A disgrace to one is a disgrace to all, this guy has disgraced all African men and i have to take it upon myself to go and redeem our image. Please who knows directions if i want to drive from Portharcourt Rivers State Nigeria to Nairobi Kenya?
Ps-I always laugh at ladies that like to judge a book by its cover, they will see a guy with hard face and muscles and instantly think he can
'Fight Kungfu' meanwhile some of us chubby guys with pot bellies are the real "Shaolin masters". If we give you better 'crouching tiger'
two weeks later you will still be 'coming' randomly just from the memory
22 Likes
|Re: "His Joystick Is A Dot, I Almost Cried": Kenyan Lady Calls Out Man After Sex by dammyloye(m): 7:47pm
it is finished
1 Like
|Re: "His Joystick Is A Dot, I Almost Cried": Kenyan Lady Calls Out Man After Sex by Gossiplover: 7:48pm
How do we know she is telling the truth.. Why will a sane lady come online to say a man's joystick is small If it's not just to insult him.
It is clear that she wants to TARNISH HIS IMAGE... Maybe he dumped her or they had an issue over payment.
I hope this not make FP before the man will come online to right his own epistle...
Lalasticlala all this image tarnishing posts is not worthy of Nairaland.
8 Likes
|Re: "His Joystick Is A Dot, I Almost Cried": Kenyan Lady Calls Out Man After Sex by donstan18(m): 7:48pm
Gossiplover:Wh u d take am personal?
Is your dick looking like "Dot"
Are you sure you are not the man she's talking about?
12 Likes
|Re: "His Joystick Is A Dot, I Almost Cried": Kenyan Lady Calls Out Man After Sex by judedave181: 7:50pm
that lady crack my ribs. A dot she said
1 Like
|Re: "His Joystick Is A Dot, I Almost Cried": Kenyan Lady Calls Out Man After Sex by pp802: 7:51pm
Dot qwa?
Jesus said: "it is finished"
|Re: "His Joystick Is A Dot, I Almost Cried": Kenyan Lady Calls Out Man After Sex by MhizzAJ(f): 7:57pm
Na wa
Some men are just empty
1 Like
|Re: "His Joystick Is A Dot, I Almost Cried": Kenyan Lady Calls Out Man After Sex by HOLYDICK(m): 8:02pm
MhizzAJ:
See this one oh u say wey tin?
11 Likes
|Re: "His Joystick Is A Dot, I Almost Cried": Kenyan Lady Calls Out Man After Sex by Lonestar124: 8:11pm
Useless creature
I pray she end-up marrying a guy with small dot for exposing dis gullible guy
Men genital is originally fix for reproduction and not to satisfy ladies
|Re: "His Joystick Is A Dot, I Almost Cried": Kenyan Lady Calls Out Man After Sex by makydebbie(f): 8:22pm
MhizzAJ:With dot preeks.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "His Joystick Is A Dot, I Almost Cried": Kenyan Lady Calls Out Man After Sex by makydebbie(f): 8:23pm
Lonestar124:Excuses.
11 Likes
|Re: "His Joystick Is A Dot, I Almost Cried": Kenyan Lady Calls Out Man After Sex by makydebbie(f): 8:25pm
soberdrunk:Honestly, judging a book by its cover is a stupid thing to do. Some guys with the perfect body dey carry crayon. God save us.
|Re: "His Joystick Is A Dot, I Almost Cried": Kenyan Lady Calls Out Man After Sex by soberdrunk(m): 8:29pm
makydebbie:
Everyone say hello to one of the "Kanji dam" crew
8 Likes
|Re: "His Joystick Is A Dot, I Almost Cried": Kenyan Lady Calls Out Man After Sex by pocohantas(f): 8:29pm
She is very stupid for shaming him publicly.
All the girls that have claimed to be virgins or with less than 50km mileage, but guys met something else nko?
If tables were turned, she'll start playing victim.
She'll soon say her account was hacked.
What you won't take, don't do to people.
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "His Joystick Is A Dot, I Almost Cried": Kenyan Lady Calls Out Man After Sex by soberdrunk(m): 8:30pm
MhizzAJ:
Good evening "Aunty Kanji dam"!!!
1 Like
|Re: "His Joystick Is A Dot, I Almost Cried": Kenyan Lady Calls Out Man After Sex by makydebbie(f): 8:33pm
soberdrunk:Ladies say hy to nairaland first uncle dot preek.
1 Like
|Re: "His Joystick Is A Dot, I Almost Cried": Kenyan Lady Calls Out Man After Sex by victorakpabome: 8:34pm
soberdrunk:
Kainji Dam. Sleeping with these ones will be like using a bucket to drain a lake
3 Likes
|Re: "His Joystick Is A Dot, I Almost Cried": Kenyan Lady Calls Out Man After Sex by soberdrunk(m): 8:35pm
makydebbie:
Isn't it too early in the year to be playing with "unwanted pregnancy"
|Re: "His Joystick Is A Dot, I Almost Cried": Kenyan Lady Calls Out Man After Sex by mikeujoel(m): 8:37pm
victorakpabome:
Are you saying their pussy is as wide as an expressway?
1 Like
|Re: "His Joystick Is A Dot, I Almost Cried": Kenyan Lady Calls Out Man After Sex by Joeisafatprick(m): 8:39pm
Mine must be a coma
|Re: "His Joystick Is A Dot, I Almost Cried": Kenyan Lady Calls Out Man After Sex by donstan18(m): 8:46pm
soberdrunk:
victorakpabome:
mikeujoel:
soberdrunk:
...
4 Likes
|Re: "His Joystick Is A Dot, I Almost Cried": Kenyan Lady Calls Out Man After Sex by mikeujoel(m): 8:46pm
makydebbie:
makydebbie:
You my dear have no class at all. Sad sad sad
Na so ghanaian girls be
|Re: "His Joystick Is A Dot, I Almost Cried": Kenyan Lady Calls Out Man After Sex by luminouz(m): 8:46pm
makydebbie:Lmaooo!
D way u dey go eh...u no go kill me!
Can't a guy have a 'dot' in peace ni?
|Re: "His Joystick Is A Dot, I Almost Cried": Kenyan Lady Calls Out Man After Sex by makydebbie(f): 8:50pm
luminouz:Lmao, the whole thing is funny to me jare.
mikeujoel:Shiii..
I'm not the reason why you feel threatened about your dot.
2 Likes
|Re: "His Joystick Is A Dot, I Almost Cried": Kenyan Lady Calls Out Man After Sex by MhizzAJ(f): 8:54pm
soberdrunk:Good evening "Uncle pin mouth charger"!!!
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "His Joystick Is A Dot, I Almost Cried": Kenyan Lady Calls Out Man After Sex by mikeujoel(m): 8:55pm
makydebbie:
DIRTY GIRL
|Re: "His Joystick Is A Dot, I Almost Cried": Kenyan Lady Calls Out Man After Sex by donstan18(m): 8:57pm
MhizzAJ:....
|Re: "His Joystick Is A Dot, I Almost Cried": Kenyan Lady Calls Out Man After Sex by makydebbie(f): 8:58pm
mikeujoel:Crayon and pencil prick, please go and ask God or your father why and stop disturbing me. Haba!
1 Like
|Re: "His Joystick Is A Dot, I Almost Cried": Kenyan Lady Calls Out Man After Sex by mikeujoel(m): 9:01pm
makydebbie:
|Re: "His Joystick Is A Dot, I Almost Cried": Kenyan Lady Calls Out Man After Sex by soberdrunk(m): 9:02pm
MhizzAJ:
How is the bottomless pit tonight?
|Re: "His Joystick Is A Dot, I Almost Cried": Kenyan Lady Calls Out Man After Sex by charliboy654(m): 9:07pm
Sex doll won't complain about the size of you penîs.
Fallen For Another Woman / How Can U Tell If It Will Work Out? / Please Help A Friend!
Viewing this topic: Pray(m), pukena(m), Leakbones, phanshark(m), tomaudu(m), Okuss12(m), sparkle10(m), ekemcy(f), Ameena(f), tolexy007(m), ogbiwa, habash, Constantiney, simbol(f), stinggy(m), Mc1807, aydot93, coolcharm(m), venoc200(m), kinibd, Omokiez, jolomiurenyi(m), Dindondin(m), Toomaxi(m), Excelemmy(m), Emarex, primeache, Ayo7, obafemi04(m), SlayQueenSlayer, Yomee, lexxydoo, IamHopeful(f), sandammy(m), toluodek(m), julybaba(m), Tydollasign(m), Benitogucci(m), ukay2, BOOMnaija(m), Akwasi(m), Bigii(m), zizirecords(m), raphloren, lasisi69(m), jonadaft, franky702(m), Majlaw(m), ablavi01, donewe(m), SlimDaddy007, Fussbot, dexpendable(m), sethz, Arelyn, linkszelda, Sheunma, dsurest(m), gracespeaks, mi24325, macaranta(m), Gizer, kumss, alphacyborg(m), lanregbade(m), Raiyell, Boston001(m), feeloscar(m), anyaekekehinde(m), Kizyte(m), millywiser, JIkaba(m), abat4real37(f), Damfostopper(m), ademide0710, Zizicardo(f), 9iceboi(m), OgaDonald, opusingi(m), shinechinedu(m), 4oyrsExperience(m), Venica(f), Danjuma827(m), Kyllahmc(m), hopowers, a4jasper(m), taiwo005(m), amsassy(f), legaccii(m), BecaciaBarbie(f), abbaapple, kaajemaina, uncleFola(m), Onnasucs1(m), Ukododondon, JORDAN202, wilcoxz(m), illustriousson(m), nictech, positivethought, Dething, ibietela2(m), origima, Rider01(m), titilope11(m), Adaniskin, escoly(m), Ikuenayoa, Carshopper(m), freeman67, lakesidepapa(m), nejifresh(m), paddybrown(m), Abolarin91(m), billycayana(f), bamicity(m), Edde(m), PheezyLee(m), callbackaugust6(m), tommylee(m), Ever8054, sordique81(m), BrainCONCEPTZ(m), jonili(m), pawilson(m), Ka52y(f), ufotty2001, baroncy, ib55(m), Zdeenshehu(m), princefrank76(m), DOCTRE(m), Nigga44, Freshwhyte(m), Jamariwolf4(f), AQUAMAN247, WalexProp(m), Laxy009(m), gentility411(m), SeunEgbegbe99, ejigbo(m), Elnino4ladies, 2winsboi(m), IRockALot(m), winkmart, Achor1111(m), ameemu, MrMakaveli20(m), Tokinwa(m), Nuyosunny19(m), IRobot7(m), itsik(m), straight123, shevon, ithink7, monerozi5590(m), Hardfacts234(m), erebi4195, Annie24, Olusholadiamond(m), Nostradamus, davit, oluezekiel(m), jstmii, mightyhaze, nero69, ibitzbarlow(m), rawpadgin(m), Officialpyper(m), mikebabs101, Tsola13, Olayemie(m), Headmaster055(m), HARMYMY(f), EziAsh, femauto(m), labistar, policy12, myners007, Holla007(m), aniland, Vic74real, 12spices(m), bjt(m), Hobowobo(f), arodavoo(m), admissionrunz, vandersave, dicefrost(m), VictorRomanov, folik121, unimagin, kizbad, deleib(m), DeSepiero(m), HermesParis, worldbest01(f), jakpowa, Biamond(m), Imokha(m), nnemmpi(m), Twogreatnations, hebroh(m), Oysdam(m), jessejagga(m), fortunechy(m), geniusss, Shegzy8(m), afanda(m), olad54, CY09, Tochijude2000(f), ademolathe(m), Tchiman(m), sunnymaja, jaybanky(m), GbolahanAdejoke, donem, nuttyhnic(m), boboLIL(m), realborn(m), Dante2008(m), spinzagom(m), temmytopsy1(f), nuraibra10, dykedarlyn(m), fxisreal, rawtouch, InGodIkukutrust, texas1(m), akeebagp, Titoloba, Rapfrick(m), ilofy, ndudiogeleka, influenz, rashmond2007, labelle123(f), yungstar092(m), smallrincowis16(m), emperordelis(m), jumiegrace, Chardon90(m), horciglowri(f), yusfatemoney, ede1(m), DwayneGy(m), bigandbold, Temidayo1979, dajavula(m), semyman, konkocious(m), Wongi378(f), sabama007(f), Cherokee(m), justiniyke(m), greatman247(m), adeSoft2yk, IDEKEALUMONA(m), Bulldogpuppy5, RapLawd(m), mattyboy007(m), Princebulky, Lankymafiaso, msld, Kyase(m), Finest4luv1(m), Tunsboy17(m), tesloid, Perge(m), Paperwhite(m), Gracespecial101(m), Meritbaba(m), cr7lomo, zeenab(f), ampulki, lordkit400, lakewise(m), Makuos, rasazee(m), Sharmeenator(m), Jelo4kul(m), onyechi2004, dippleee1, inspbado(m), kalemy(m), sisisioge, francos01(m), SageMahrez, engrrichie92(m), mrhm(m), friedakara(m), samadream(m), chimerase2, hcupid(m), iammaKING(m), Hardeyorlah(f), EngrIKEM, kushme, papaput2(m), rednerd, chris4gold(m), Junker007, samusonite, frankpro27(m), akeentech(m), ibori1(m), Oloyebo(m), SoupNazi(m), Iceman2017(m), Kalapizim(m), olumig(m), clitah, geva(f), pol23, okerekepaul, Myde4naija(m), imstrong1, praiseoski(m), Yubee40(m), RealLordZeus(m), fashykenny, elocas, xeros20(m), softMarket(m), bhadboy, butterflyl1on, tractorbizness, epot, eistien(m), adajoe555, Hadeyemy, Rayjaymay(m), Babysnow1, pagekollection2(m), dabrats(f), 3verblazing(m), SteveTyla(m), afroman23, translux, walygy(m), victichy, dasauce(m), TwoBottles(m), Mrphylor09, Homguy(m), Mordyb, Viktoh(m), Danelo(m), zinaunreal(m), SouthSouthObser(m), OgidiOlu3(m), GarbaAudu, Lordspicy(m), Badboiz(m), born2win1, kizyalex10(m), dictbennie(m), jamesachile2, QuinSecrets(f), Alikote, Olaskybab, orijinalasu(m), Viicfuntop(f), osas800(m), Johnpsite, john650(m), Ijeshalomo, justlaw(m), lexiwonder(m), MrTofa(m), Sure247(m), Praktikals(m), jullary(m), eruchboy(m), acc2020(m), calebfm(m), udumosam23(m), Juskiddbull(m), Windflower(f), tunexdavo(m), LadyExcellency, IncredibleSEUN, AyobamiSky, Md4great, mikelcj, jiboaf(m), dulux07(m), SULTANALAUDDIN, headboy4u(m), slimthugchimee2(m), donstan18(m), fahrenheitt, paulsowande(m), Andrewgame42, blacksteel(m), priapus(m), shiffynaani(m), djeezy(m), sayitall(m), royalamour(m), cve90, workkharder(m), fifty234, Lajet, Toks06, flowingwaters(m), tensazangetsu20(m), Bishop000(m), Islie, Chamladas, kstyle2(m), August2Four, Alexgeneration(m), LeslieChow(m), iphie29(m), kayneri(m), xmen4mee(m), AIZubair(m), closerange, Dafreeguy(m), Nwambaise, kazyhm(m), emerich(m), afoltundeseun(m), BlakKluKluxKlan(m), kcjazz(m), wabagric(m), Mikeshine(m), edidiongmichael(m), abdulkayus(m), Mayor21(m), ay4shizzy(m), tabanny(m), ev4real(m), benpedro(m), eLcastro(m), Debbie66 and 591 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 29