"His Joystick Is A Dot, I Almost Cried": Kenyan Lady Calls Out Man After Sex by Mztarstrechy(m): 7:45pm
A Kenyan lady named Makeri Wangu has taken to Facebook to expose a man who took her to hotel but shockingly to her,his private part was the size of a dot.Below is what she wrote...

'Who know ths idiot,I went to a room wit him in Nairobi aninyandue after hyping me tht he wil f*ck me until I scream but when he removed his clothes I cud not see his d*ck.his d*ck is a dot.i almost cried n the way i was Hot!what a coakroach'


Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2018/01/dck-is-dot-lady-exposes-man-who-couldn.html?m=1

Re: "His Joystick Is A Dot, I Almost Cried": Kenyan Lady Calls Out Man After Sex by soberdrunk(m): 7:47pm
A disgrace to one is a disgrace to all, this guy has disgraced all African men and i have to take it upon myself to go and redeem our image. Please who knows directions if i want to drive from Portharcourt Rivers State Nigeria to Nairobi Kenya? angry


Ps-I always laugh at ladies that like to judge a book by its cover, they will see a guy with hard face and muscles and instantly think he can

'Fight Kungfu' meanwhile some of us chubby guys with pot bellies are the real "Shaolin masters". If we give you better 'crouching tiger'

two weeks later you will still be 'coming' randomly just from the memory angry

Re: "His Joystick Is A Dot, I Almost Cried": Kenyan Lady Calls Out Man After Sex by dammyloye(m): 7:47pm
it is finished

Re: "His Joystick Is A Dot, I Almost Cried": Kenyan Lady Calls Out Man After Sex by Gossiplover: 7:48pm
How do we know she is telling the truth.. Why will a sane lady come online to say a man's joystick is small If it's not just to insult him.

It is clear that she wants to TARNISH HIS IMAGE... Maybe he dumped her or they had an issue over payment.

I hope this not make FP before the man will come online to right his own epistle...

Lalasticlala all this image tarnishing posts is not worthy of Nairaland.

Re: "His Joystick Is A Dot, I Almost Cried": Kenyan Lady Calls Out Man After Sex by donstan18(m): 7:48pm
Gossiplover:
How do we know she is telling the truth.. Why will a sane lady come online to say a man's joystick is small If it's not just to insult him.

It is clear that she wants to TARNISH HIS IMAGE... Maybe he dumped her or they had an issue over payment.

I hope this not make FP before the man will come online to right his own epistle...

Lalasticlala all this image tarnishing posts is not worthy of Nairaland.
Wh u d take am personal?
Is your dick looking like "Dot"

Are you sure you are not the man she's talking about?

Re: "His Joystick Is A Dot, I Almost Cried": Kenyan Lady Calls Out Man After Sex by judedave181: 7:50pm
grin grin grin that lady crack my ribs. A dot she said grin grin grin

Re: "His Joystick Is A Dot, I Almost Cried": Kenyan Lady Calls Out Man After Sex by pp802: 7:51pm
Dot qwa? shocked

Jesus said: "it is finished"
Re: "His Joystick Is A Dot, I Almost Cried": Kenyan Lady Calls Out Man After Sex by MhizzAJ(f): 7:57pm
Na wa
Some men are just empty

Re: "His Joystick Is A Dot, I Almost Cried": Kenyan Lady Calls Out Man After Sex by HOLYDICK(m): 8:02pm
MhizzAJ:
Na wa
Some men are just empty

See this one oh u say wey tin?

Re: "His Joystick Is A Dot, I Almost Cried": Kenyan Lady Calls Out Man After Sex by Lonestar124: 8:11pm
Useless creature

I pray she end-up marrying a guy with small dot for exposing dis gullible guy

Men genital is originally fix for reproduction and not to satisfy ladies
Re: "His Joystick Is A Dot, I Almost Cried": Kenyan Lady Calls Out Man After Sex by makydebbie(f): 8:22pm
MhizzAJ:
Na wa
Some men are just empty
With dot preeks. grin

Re: "His Joystick Is A Dot, I Almost Cried": Kenyan Lady Calls Out Man After Sex by makydebbie(f): 8:23pm
Lonestar124:
Useless creature

I pray she end-up marrying a guy with small dot for exposing dis gullible guy

Men genital is originally fix for reproduction and not to satisfy ladies

Excuses. grin grin

Re: "His Joystick Is A Dot, I Almost Cried": Kenyan Lady Calls Out Man After Sex by makydebbie(f): 8:25pm
soberdrunk:
A disgrace to one is a disgrace to all, this guy has disgraced all African men and i have to take it upon myself to go and redeem our image. Please who knows directions if i want to drive from Portharcourt Rivers State Nigeria to Nairobi Kenya? angry


Ps-I always laugh at ladies that like to judge a book by its cover, they will see a guy with hard face and muscles and instantly think he can

'Fight Kungfu' meanwhile some of us chubby guys with pot bellies are the real "Shaolin masters". If we give you better 'crouching tiger'

two weeks later you will still be 'coming' randomly just from the memory angry
Honestly, judging a book by its cover is a stupid thing to do. Some guys with the perfect body dey carry crayon. God save us. grin grin grin grin
Re: "His Joystick Is A Dot, I Almost Cried": Kenyan Lady Calls Out Man After Sex by soberdrunk(m): 8:29pm
makydebbie:
Honestly, judging a book by its cover is a stupid thing to do. Some guys with the perfect body dey carry crayon. God save us. grin grin grin grin


Everyone say hello to one of the "Kanji dam" crew grin

Re: "His Joystick Is A Dot, I Almost Cried": Kenyan Lady Calls Out Man After Sex by pocohantas(f): 8:29pm
She is very stupid for shaming him publicly.

All the girls that have claimed to be virgins or with less than 50km mileage, but guys met something else nko?
If tables were turned, she'll start playing victim.

She'll soon say her account was hacked.
What you won't take, don't do to people.

Re: "His Joystick Is A Dot, I Almost Cried": Kenyan Lady Calls Out Man After Sex by soberdrunk(m): 8:30pm
MhizzAJ:
Na wa
Some men are just empty


Good evening "Aunty Kanji dam"!!!

Re: "His Joystick Is A Dot, I Almost Cried": Kenyan Lady Calls Out Man After Sex by makydebbie(f): 8:33pm
soberdrunk:



Everyone say hello to one of the "Kanji dam" crew grin
Ladies say hy to nairaland first uncle dot preek. grin

Re: "His Joystick Is A Dot, I Almost Cried": Kenyan Lady Calls Out Man After Sex by victorakpabome: 8:34pm
soberdrunk:



Good evening "Aunty Kanji dam"!!!



grin Kainji Dam. Sleeping with these ones will be like using a bucket to drain a lake grin cheesy

Re: "His Joystick Is A Dot, I Almost Cried": Kenyan Lady Calls Out Man After Sex by soberdrunk(m): 8:35pm
makydebbie:
Ladies say hy to nairaland first uncle dot preek. grin


Isn't it too early in the year to be playing with "unwanted pregnancy" angry
Re: "His Joystick Is A Dot, I Almost Cried": Kenyan Lady Calls Out Man After Sex by mikeujoel(m): 8:37pm
victorakpabome:


grin Kainji Dam. Sleeping with these ones will be like using a bucket to drain a lake grin cheesy

Are you saying their pussy is as wide as an expressway? shocked shocked

Re: "His Joystick Is A Dot, I Almost Cried": Kenyan Lady Calls Out Man After Sex by Joeisafatprick(m): 8:39pm
Mine must be a coma cry
Re: "His Joystick Is A Dot, I Almost Cried": Kenyan Lady Calls Out Man After Sex by donstan18(m): 8:46pm
soberdrunk:

Good evening "Aunty Kanji dam"!!!
victorakpabome:

grin Kainji Dam. Sleeping with these ones will be like using a bucket to drain a lake grin cheesy
mikeujoel:

Are you saying their pussy is as wide as an expressway? shocked shocked
soberdrunk:

Isn't it too early in the year to be playing with "unwanted pregnancy" angry

...

Re: "His Joystick Is A Dot, I Almost Cried": Kenyan Lady Calls Out Man After Sex by mikeujoel(m): 8:46pm
makydebbie:
Honestly, judging a book by its cover is a stupid thing to do. Some guys with the perfect body dey carry crayon. God save us. grin grin grin grin

makydebbie:
With dot preeks. grin

You my dear have no class at all. angry Sad sad sad angry

Na so ghanaian girls be
Re: "His Joystick Is A Dot, I Almost Cried": Kenyan Lady Calls Out Man After Sex by luminouz(m): 8:46pm
makydebbie:
Excuses. grin grin
Lmaooo!
D way u dey go eh...u no go kill me!
Can't a guy have a 'dot' in peace ni? grin
Re: "His Joystick Is A Dot, I Almost Cried": Kenyan Lady Calls Out Man After Sex by makydebbie(f): 8:50pm
luminouz:

Lmaooo!
D way u dey go eh...u no go kill me!
Can't a guy have a 'dot' in peace ni? grin
Lmao, the whole thing is funny to me jare. grin



mikeujoel:




You my dear have no class at all. angry Sad sad sad angry

Na so ghanaian girls be
Shiii..

I'm not the reason why you feel threatened about your dot.

Re: "His Joystick Is A Dot, I Almost Cried": Kenyan Lady Calls Out Man After Sex by MhizzAJ(f): 8:54pm
soberdrunk:



Good evening "Aunty Kanji dam"!!!


Good evening "Uncle pin mouth charger"!!!

Re: "His Joystick Is A Dot, I Almost Cried": Kenyan Lady Calls Out Man After Sex by mikeujoel(m): 8:55pm
makydebbie:
Lmao, the whole thing is funny to me jare. grin



Shiii..

I'm not the reason why you feel threatened about your dot.

DIRTY GIRL

Re: "His Joystick Is A Dot, I Almost Cried": Kenyan Lady Calls Out Man After Sex by donstan18(m): 8:57pm
MhizzAJ:
Good evening "Uncle pin mouth charger"!!!
....

Re: "His Joystick Is A Dot, I Almost Cried": Kenyan Lady Calls Out Man After Sex by makydebbie(f): 8:58pm
mikeujoel:


DIRTY GIRL
Crayon and pencil prick, please go and ask God or your father why and stop disturbing me. Haba! angry grin

Re: "His Joystick Is A Dot, I Almost Cried": Kenyan Lady Calls Out Man After Sex by mikeujoel(m): 9:01pm
makydebbie:

Crayon and pencil prick, please go and ask God or your father why and stop disturbing me. Haba! angry grin

grin grin grin

Re: "His Joystick Is A Dot, I Almost Cried": Kenyan Lady Calls Out Man After Sex by soberdrunk(m): 9:02pm
MhizzAJ:

Good evening "Uncle pin mouth charger"!!!

How is the bottomless pit tonight? angry
Re: "His Joystick Is A Dot, I Almost Cried": Kenyan Lady Calls Out Man After Sex by charliboy654(m): 9:07pm
Sex doll won't complain about the size of you penîs.

