This Lady Can't Keep Calm After Being Engaged By Her Boyfriend Of 5-months. PICS by dainformant(m): 9:29pm On Jul 03
A Nigerian lady who can't contain her excitement after being engaged by her boyfriend of 5 months - has got herself trending online. The young lady shared photos from her surprise engage party where her partner proposed to her. After saying YES to him, she took too her social media page to share the good news. Congratulations to her. Below is what she wrote;

And I said yes to forever with this beautiful soul...you came into my life and showed me why it never worked out with anyone else... 5 months together and you knew I was the one... being with you has changed my life in unimaginable ways I can't even understand myself...

A man who puts God first, A man that never want to see me sad... A man who made me his number one priority.... U understand me better than I understand myself.....I wanna go on and on but let me not bore you guys... I am so Blessed to av you as a partner....

Tnx so much for seeing me perfect even when I know I'm not... #gratefulheart #taken #offthemarket #jesusbaby #jesusjunkie #instacute #instalike

Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/07/lady-cant-keep-calm-engaged-boyfriend-5-months-photos.html

1 Like

Re: This Lady Can't Keep Calm After Being Engaged By Her Boyfriend Of 5-months. PICS by adetoroamos(m): 9:30pm On Jul 03
grin

3 Likes

Re: This Lady Can't Keep Calm After Being Engaged By Her Boyfriend Of 5-months. PICS by Nne5(f): 9:33pm On Jul 03
See yor bright face smiley

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: This Lady Can't Keep Calm After Being Engaged By Her Boyfriend Of 5-months. PICS by vicfuntop(f): 9:34pm On Jul 03
Cool. Why waste time waffling if you know what you want. Don’t rush it . . . but don’t drag it out unnecessarily

1 Like

Re: This Lady Can't Keep Calm After Being Engaged By Her Boyfriend Of 5-months. PICS by massive1019(m): 9:34pm On Jul 03
May God forbid it for you....but that's how crashed marriages started. tonto dike is a living example.

3 Likes

Re: This Lady Can't Keep Calm After Being Engaged By Her Boyfriend Of 5-months. PICS by fuckerstard: 9:36pm On Jul 03
Whaaat? Who does that, slay queens out there hunting anything down and you dey advertise your joy.

11 Likes 1 Share

Re: This Lady Can't Keep Calm After Being Engaged By Her Boyfriend Of 5-months. PICS by dayleke(m): 9:37pm On Jul 03
That 2nd pic
Is that a doll?

11 Likes

Re: This Lady Can't Keep Calm After Being Engaged By Her Boyfriend Of 5-months. PICS by dayleke(m): 9:38pm On Jul 03
5 months pere?
It is well sha

5 Likes

Re: This Lady Can't Keep Calm After Being Engaged By Her Boyfriend Of 5-months. PICS by slayking(m): 9:45pm On Jul 03
I hate girls in ripped jeans. Just don't know why.

I can't imagine the mother of my future kids wearing that.
What precedence is she setting for my daughter.

Our ladies fashion sense is disturbing and its all in the name of slaying.

13 Likes

Re: This Lady Can't Keep Calm After Being Engaged By Her Boyfriend Of 5-months. PICS by Ehiscotch(m): 9:48pm On Jul 03
See as she pose for the last pics oh!
Re: This Lady Can't Keep Calm After Being Engaged By Her Boyfriend Of 5-months. PICS by 14teenK(m): 9:49pm On Jul 03
Lol you see girls can form shii..... She common toasting she is covering her eyes and shining teeth
Re: This Lady Can't Keep Calm After Being Engaged By Her Boyfriend Of 5-months. PICS by ugofr(f): 9:49pm On Jul 03
5 months..... nice one but do you really know this man?
Re: This Lady Can't Keep Calm After Being Engaged By Her Boyfriend Of 5-months. PICS by auntysimbiat(f): 9:50pm On Jul 03
Lol
Re: This Lady Can't Keep Calm After Being Engaged By Her Boyfriend Of 5-months. PICS by mikool007(m): 9:51pm On Jul 03
Why her head con big like this

11 Likes 1 Share

Re: This Lady Can't Keep Calm After Being Engaged By Her Boyfriend Of 5-months. PICS by Evablizin(f): 9:51pm On Jul 03
HML in advance 5months chai,continous 5months fall on you

1 Like

Re: This Lady Can't Keep Calm After Being Engaged By Her Boyfriend Of 5-months. PICS by refiner(f): 9:53pm On Jul 03
Omoh see head...her face is longer than her body... lipsrsealed


Hml in advance tho.. kiss

8 Likes 1 Share

Re: This Lady Can't Keep Calm After Being Engaged By Her Boyfriend Of 5-months. PICS by Benita27(f): 9:57pm On Jul 03
She looks like a Korean.

1 Like

Re: This Lady Can't Keep Calm After Being Engaged By Her Boyfriend Of 5-months. PICS by thepussyhunter(m): 10:00pm On Jul 03
refiner:
Omoh see head...her face is longer than her body... lipsrsealed


Hml in advance tho.. kiss


still havent found that dead thread? sad sad

1 Like

Re: This Lady Can't Keep Calm After Being Engaged By Her Boyfriend Of 5-months. PICS by refiner(f): 10:03pm On Jul 03
thepussyhunter:



still havent found that dead thread? sad sad
grin grin...still searching..why not mention me in one
Re: This Lady Can't Keep Calm After Being Engaged By Her Boyfriend Of 5-months. PICS by thepussyhunter(m): 10:05pm On Jul 03
refiner:

grin grin...still searching..why not mention me in one


aha!!

Got the perfect one....
I'm coming wink wink wink
Re: This Lady Can't Keep Calm After Being Engaged By Her Boyfriend Of 5-months. PICS by potbelly(m): 10:19pm On Jul 03
Shorty reminds me of Laura ikeji...

The difference is the same...

1 Like

Re: This Lady Can't Keep Calm After Being Engaged By Her Boyfriend Of 5-months. PICS by Mekanus(m): 10:24pm On Jul 03
Just hope the marriage won't crash after 5 months. That lady looks so fake.

1 Like

Re: This Lady Can't Keep Calm After Being Engaged By Her Boyfriend Of 5-months. PICS by Tahrah(f): 10:27pm On Jul 03
Hml In Advance.
Re: This Lady Can't Keep Calm After Being Engaged By Her Boyfriend Of 5-months. PICS by SaulRazor: 10:50pm On Jul 03
I smell charms

1 Like

Re: This Lady Can't Keep Calm After Being Engaged By Her Boyfriend Of 5-months. PICS by nembuzz: 10:50pm On Jul 03
undecided
Re: This Lady Can't Keep Calm After Being Engaged By Her Boyfriend Of 5-months. PICS by twilliamx: 10:51pm On Jul 03
Hope 5months nor go turn 5yrs.
Re: This Lady Can't Keep Calm After Being Engaged By Her Boyfriend Of 5-months. PICS by achinice(m): 10:51pm On Jul 03
she get big head!!!

1 Like

Re: This Lady Can't Keep Calm After Being Engaged By Her Boyfriend Of 5-months. PICS by Dutchey(m): 10:51pm On Jul 03
.
Re: This Lady Can't Keep Calm After Being Engaged By Her Boyfriend Of 5-months. PICS by auntysimbiat(f): 10:51pm On Jul 03
Na xo
Re: This Lady Can't Keep Calm After Being Engaged By Her Boyfriend Of 5-months. PICS by frenzydilz(m): 10:52pm On Jul 03
Hailings to her jazzman. Ein sabi work

Re: This Lady Can't Keep Calm After Being Engaged By Her Boyfriend Of 5-months. PICS by maxiuc(m): 10:52pm On Jul 03
Am so confused between Jennifer and blessing which should I go for

Am not getting younger anymore

