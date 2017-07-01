₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|This Lady Can't Keep Calm After Being Engaged By Her Boyfriend Of 5-months. PICS by dainformant(m): 9:29pm On Jul 03
A Nigerian lady who can't contain her excitement after being engaged by her boyfriend of 5 months - has got herself trending online. The young lady shared photos from her surprise engage party where her partner proposed to her. After saying YES to him, she took too her social media page to share the good news. Congratulations to her. Below is what she wrote;
And I said yes to forever with this beautiful soul...you came into my life and showed me why it never worked out with anyone else... 5 months together and you knew I was the one... being with you has changed my life in unimaginable ways I can't even understand myself...
A man who puts God first, A man that never want to see me sad... A man who made me his number one priority.... U understand me better than I understand myself.....I wanna go on and on but let me not bore you guys... I am so Blessed to av you as a partner....
Tnx so much for seeing me perfect even when I know I'm not... #gratefulheart #taken #offthemarket #jesusbaby #jesusjunkie #instacute #instalike
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/07/lady-cant-keep-calm-engaged-boyfriend-5-months-photos.html
1 Like
|Re: This Lady Can't Keep Calm After Being Engaged By Her Boyfriend Of 5-months. PICS by adetoroamos(m): 9:30pm On Jul 03
3 Likes
|Re: This Lady Can't Keep Calm After Being Engaged By Her Boyfriend Of 5-months. PICS by Nne5(f): 9:33pm On Jul 03
See yor bright face
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: This Lady Can't Keep Calm After Being Engaged By Her Boyfriend Of 5-months. PICS by vicfuntop(f): 9:34pm On Jul 03
Cool. Why waste time waffling if you know what you want. Don’t rush it . . . but don’t drag it out unnecessarily
1 Like
|Re: This Lady Can't Keep Calm After Being Engaged By Her Boyfriend Of 5-months. PICS by massive1019(m): 9:34pm On Jul 03
May God forbid it for you....but that's how crashed marriages started. tonto dike is a living example.
3 Likes
|Re: This Lady Can't Keep Calm After Being Engaged By Her Boyfriend Of 5-months. PICS by fuckerstard: 9:36pm On Jul 03
Whaaat? Who does that, slay queens out there hunting anything down and you dey advertise your joy.
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: This Lady Can't Keep Calm After Being Engaged By Her Boyfriend Of 5-months. PICS by dayleke(m): 9:37pm On Jul 03
That 2nd pic
Is that a doll?
11 Likes
|Re: This Lady Can't Keep Calm After Being Engaged By Her Boyfriend Of 5-months. PICS by dayleke(m): 9:38pm On Jul 03
5 months pere?
It is well sha
5 Likes
|Re: This Lady Can't Keep Calm After Being Engaged By Her Boyfriend Of 5-months. PICS by slayking(m): 9:45pm On Jul 03
I hate girls in ripped jeans. Just don't know why.
I can't imagine the mother of my future kids wearing that.
What precedence is she setting for my daughter.
Our ladies fashion sense is disturbing and its all in the name of slaying.
13 Likes
|Re: This Lady Can't Keep Calm After Being Engaged By Her Boyfriend Of 5-months. PICS by Ehiscotch(m): 9:48pm On Jul 03
See as she pose for the last pics oh!
|Re: This Lady Can't Keep Calm After Being Engaged By Her Boyfriend Of 5-months. PICS by 14teenK(m): 9:49pm On Jul 03
Lol you see girls can form shii..... She common toasting she is covering her eyes and shining teeth
|Re: This Lady Can't Keep Calm After Being Engaged By Her Boyfriend Of 5-months. PICS by ugofr(f): 9:49pm On Jul 03
5 months..... nice one but do you really know this man?
|Re: This Lady Can't Keep Calm After Being Engaged By Her Boyfriend Of 5-months. PICS by auntysimbiat(f): 9:50pm On Jul 03
Lol
|Re: This Lady Can't Keep Calm After Being Engaged By Her Boyfriend Of 5-months. PICS by mikool007(m): 9:51pm On Jul 03
Why her head con big like this
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: This Lady Can't Keep Calm After Being Engaged By Her Boyfriend Of 5-months. PICS by Evablizin(f): 9:51pm On Jul 03
HML in advance 5months chai,continous 5months fall on you
1 Like
|Re: This Lady Can't Keep Calm After Being Engaged By Her Boyfriend Of 5-months. PICS by refiner(f): 9:53pm On Jul 03
Omoh see head...her face is longer than her body...
Hml in advance tho..
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: This Lady Can't Keep Calm After Being Engaged By Her Boyfriend Of 5-months. PICS by Benita27(f): 9:57pm On Jul 03
She looks like a Korean.
1 Like
|Re: This Lady Can't Keep Calm After Being Engaged By Her Boyfriend Of 5-months. PICS by thepussyhunter(m): 10:00pm On Jul 03
refiner:
still havent found that dead thread?
1 Like
|Re: This Lady Can't Keep Calm After Being Engaged By Her Boyfriend Of 5-months. PICS by refiner(f): 10:03pm On Jul 03
thepussyhunter:...still searching..why not mention me in one
|Re: This Lady Can't Keep Calm After Being Engaged By Her Boyfriend Of 5-months. PICS by thepussyhunter(m): 10:05pm On Jul 03
refiner:
aha!!
Got the perfect one....
I'm coming
|Re: This Lady Can't Keep Calm After Being Engaged By Her Boyfriend Of 5-months. PICS by potbelly(m): 10:19pm On Jul 03
Shorty reminds me of Laura ikeji...
The difference is the same...
1 Like
|Re: This Lady Can't Keep Calm After Being Engaged By Her Boyfriend Of 5-months. PICS by Mekanus(m): 10:24pm On Jul 03
Just hope the marriage won't crash after 5 months. That lady looks so fake.
1 Like
|Re: This Lady Can't Keep Calm After Being Engaged By Her Boyfriend Of 5-months. PICS by Tahrah(f): 10:27pm On Jul 03
Hml In Advance.
|Re: This Lady Can't Keep Calm After Being Engaged By Her Boyfriend Of 5-months. PICS by SaulRazor: 10:50pm On Jul 03
I smell charms
1 Like
|Re: This Lady Can't Keep Calm After Being Engaged By Her Boyfriend Of 5-months. PICS by nembuzz: 10:50pm On Jul 03
|Re: This Lady Can't Keep Calm After Being Engaged By Her Boyfriend Of 5-months. PICS by twilliamx: 10:51pm On Jul 03
Hope 5months nor go turn 5yrs.
|Re: This Lady Can't Keep Calm After Being Engaged By Her Boyfriend Of 5-months. PICS by achinice(m): 10:51pm On Jul 03
she get big head!!!
1 Like
|Re: This Lady Can't Keep Calm After Being Engaged By Her Boyfriend Of 5-months. PICS by Dutchey(m): 10:51pm On Jul 03
.
|Re: This Lady Can't Keep Calm After Being Engaged By Her Boyfriend Of 5-months. PICS by auntysimbiat(f): 10:51pm On Jul 03
Na xo
|Re: This Lady Can't Keep Calm After Being Engaged By Her Boyfriend Of 5-months. PICS by frenzydilz(m): 10:52pm On Jul 03
Hailings to her jazzman. Ein sabi work
|Re: This Lady Can't Keep Calm After Being Engaged By Her Boyfriend Of 5-months. PICS by maxiuc(m): 10:52pm On Jul 03
Am so confused between Jennifer and blessing which should I go for
Am not getting younger anymore
