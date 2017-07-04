₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,833,372 members, 3,635,293 topics. Date: Tuesday, 04 July 2017 at 10:42 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / 7 Features Women Secretly Find Attractive In Men (10890 Views)
|7 Features Women Secretly Find Attractive In Men by magazineguy(m): 9:31am
Different females of course find different things attractive but there are a few things besides the regulars such as height, lips and muscles that they secretly admire in a man. Some of which guys themselves don’t even think any one pays attention to. These things might seem freaky to some and extremely weird to others but it turns most females on nonetheless.
Veiny Arms
This shouldn’t come as a surprise because veiny forearms represent muscles and hard work. Women subconsciously search for a man who can protect and yes in this day and age where women are becoming more independent, there’s still a part of them that find strong men extremely attractive.
Unkempt Facial hair
The “I’m too tired to care” attitude that the unkempt beard portrays entices so many women. Be it a stubble or a full grown beard. Women find any form of facial hair extremely attractive.
The Happy Trail
This is the trail of hair that starts at just below the navel and goes all the way down…we know where it leads and we’re happy to follow.
Scars
Now almost every woman I know finds any type of scar unbelievably arousing. Scars are rugged, masculine, exciting and very hot.
Sweat
I’m talking about fresh sweat. Straight out of the gym sweat or sweat from doing any form of manual labour. Immediate sweat not the kind that’s been on you for a couple of hours or more. Sweat contains pheromones (scented sex hormones) that attract women and make them want to make you sweat more but for them this time.
Scent
Women also love men’s natural scent or any cologne that is particular to their man. That’s why we’re always taking their hoodies and shirts. If a guy goes to visit his girl and after he leaves her sheets smell like him she will literally sit there and smell it for as long as she can. Weird but true.
Butts
Everyone knows that guys love checking out women’s butts what people don’t know is that it works both ways. Ladies also love to see how good the pants fit guys. I mean what else are we meant to look at when they walk away?
source; http://tushmagazine.com.ng/7-features-women-find-attractive-men/
cc
lalasticala, mynd44, dominique
|Re: 7 Features Women Secretly Find Attractive In Men by eezeribe(m): 9:34am
These kinds of admirations tantamount to perversions or even fetishes .... Lol
You should have also added sweet smelling fart...
21 Likes
|Re: 7 Features Women Secretly Find Attractive In Men by veekid(m): 9:34am
Nothing to comment
|Re: 7 Features Women Secretly Find Attractive In Men by TINALETC3(f): 9:34am
Op speak 4 ursef abeg,
Oh, u ar a male
K, speak 4 ur gf den
17 Likes
|Re: 7 Features Women Secretly Find Attractive In Men by NwaAmaikpe: 9:35am
No wonder.
I have all these features.....
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 7 Features Women Secretly Find Attractive In Men by eleojo23: 9:35am
*A New Metal is added to Chemistry:*
Name: Woman
Symbol: Wm
Atomic mass: Light when first found... tends to get heavier over the years with time.
*Physical Properties :*
- Boils at any time
- Can freeze at any time
- Melts if treated with love
- Very Bitter if Mishandled
*Chemical Properties :*
- Very Reactive
- Highly Unstable
- Possesses Strong Affinity towards Gold, Silver, Diamond, Platinum, Credit cards, Debit cards & Cheque books
- Money Reducing Agent
*Occurrence :*
Mostly found in front of the Mirror.
It's highly flammable when mixed with in-laws.
It has mixed properties when seated with parents.
Woe unto you if she sees you with any element similar to itself!
Please circulate to all scientists
26 Likes 6 Shares
|Re: 7 Features Women Secretly Find Attractive In Men by morgan100(m): 9:35am
We no even know watin woman want again self, women themselves dey confuse self.
1 Like
|Re: 7 Features Women Secretly Find Attractive In Men by Walexy609(m): 9:35am
See my account balance is working for all mtn sim till Now
1 Share
|Re: 7 Features Women Secretly Find Attractive In Men by Vision2045(m): 9:36am
Dear OP,
(Correction to your Failed compilation)
The three most important features :
1. The Guys pocket : That pays the bill.
2. The size of the Guys D'ick: The bigger the brighter the chance to keep her always coming back for more.
3. The guys sense of Humor: it works like magic, she laughs until she can't just do without you.
Note: All Things being equal
11 Likes
|Re: 7 Features Women Secretly Find Attractive In Men by exlinkleads(f): 9:37am
hmmmm
30 billion for the account nko?
7 Likes
|Re: 7 Features Women Secretly Find Attractive In Men by iamMoshood(m): 9:37am
Veiny arms, unkempt facial hair, scars, sweat etc.
OP be advertising broke guys.
Did Roman Goddess marry a man like this? Did Mercy Johnson? Tiwa? Tonto? Adichie?
You couldn't even mention money, confidence, beard gang and a baritone voice.
Don't just stay behind your screen and list your personal profile and make it a universal principle.
11 Likes
|Re: 7 Features Women Secretly Find Attractive In Men by Friedthunder(m): 9:37am
what of me that has big boobs
|Re: 7 Features Women Secretly Find Attractive In Men by LeeMason: 9:37am
Hmm. Weird
|Re: 7 Features Women Secretly Find Attractive In Men by emmalexabl(m): 9:38am
Op...
weh dun oo
|Re: 7 Features Women Secretly Find Attractive In Men by kceewhyte(m): 9:39am
eezeribe:
|Re: 7 Features Women Secretly Find Attractive In Men by Miraxzeebility(m): 9:39am
Lols. What shall it profit a man to have all this attribute but have an empty pocket.
Vanity upon vanity the preacher say all is vanity.
3 Likes
|Re: 7 Features Women Secretly Find Attractive In Men by eleojo23: 9:39am
NwaAmaikpe:
For your mind...
|Re: 7 Features Women Secretly Find Attractive In Men by Larryfest(m): 9:40am
eezeribe:Lol.....were u wan see sweet smelling fart na...
|Re: 7 Features Women Secretly Find Attractive In Men by Ekakamba: 9:40am
Unkept hair? Scar? Na cultist, BH boys or agbero the babes dey hustle? -2/10.
3 Likes
|Re: 7 Features Women Secretly Find Attractive In Men by Krystaal(m): 9:41am
OP Na only God know the kin girls wey you don meet to compose this kind list...
1.Big Dick
2. Money, lots of it
3. Swag
4. Height, tall guys of course
5. Beards
6. And a good body...
Which one be scar, sweat and big butt??
3 Likes
|Re: 7 Features Women Secretly Find Attractive In Men by BUSHHUNTER(m): 9:42am
Op, you mean European/American girls
In Nigeria, 7 things attractive to girls
1. Money
2. Cash
3. Currency
4. Ego
5. Kudi
6. Owo
7. Any legal tender.
2 Likes
|Re: 7 Features Women Secretly Find Attractive In Men by Fabulocity(f): 9:43am
True, plus big hands
1 Like
|Re: 7 Features Women Secretly Find Attractive In Men by Olibboy: 9:44am
Money and prick
|Re: 7 Features Women Secretly Find Attractive In Men by misteryman: 9:46am
Ok
|Re: 7 Features Women Secretly Find Attractive In Men by YelloweWest: 9:46am
Pls which women are attracted to these?? Apart from the butt?
|Re: 7 Features Women Secretly Find Attractive In Men by vivypretty(f): 9:47am
eezeribe:[quote author=eezeribe post=5
LWKMD
|Re: 7 Features Women Secretly Find Attractive In Men by thoollz: 9:48am
Lol, u don't mean it. This isn't for Nigerian girls, this is for the whites. Happy trail ko, sad train ni. Butts, scars? Like WTF!!! I b warrior or gay?
If u have money u've got dem girls in this part of the world.
|Re: 7 Features Women Secretly Find Attractive In Men by eph12(m): 9:48am
Vision2045:OP said secretly, that one is displayed openly
|Re: 7 Features Women Secretly Find Attractive In Men by Etizz: 9:48am
really?
|Re: 7 Features Women Secretly Find Attractive In Men by lalanice(f): 9:49am
trashy list, FTC is right
|Re: 7 Features Women Secretly Find Attractive In Men by Deseo(f): 9:49am
Why are you deceiving guys??
OP why??
1 Like
|Re: 7 Features Women Secretly Find Attractive In Men by olowobaba10: 9:50am
MONEY, MONEY, MONEY IS WHAT EVERY WOMAN FINDS ATTRACTIVE IN MEN ! STOP DECEIVING YOURSELF.
Is It Wrong For Age Mates To Get Married, / Ladies Only: What Attributes Get U Smitten Over A Guy At 1st & then 2nd Sight / Girls, If Ur Guy Is Not One of These 3, Sorry O!
Viewing this topic: possibilitarian(m), BodyKiss(m), Mpotomisticai(m), Walexy609(m), philkoms, mikeetim(m), Oju4190, saajib, ttts, ogoh4(m), Luukasz, iamadonis2(m), Hyflya(m), Yanmaza, datigboguy(m), thepussyhunter(m), ch3ckm8, femakin(m), pavy(m), Emmiekeyz(m), nuela100(f), Rubyventures, nelson7777(m), tziz(m), greeeneyes(m), astereex(m), geolabious(m), GagaBrother291(m), collinspro(m), NobleRomm(m), martinsaba, Shieldjnr, Tahrah(f), Ohaneche(m), mathswit(m), DanXplore(m), Emmyemmy1, Timkriss(m), cutepaul(m), FeminineSniper(m), 07035287601, fasmukol, b0rn2fuck(m), Yabsun(m), nomoless, host4windeck(m), ettacool(m), stonemasonn(m), mular(m), Mekenz(m), ileoloyin, Girltee1(f), 1Naijiria(m), Badbae, sunluv(m), emmayodata(m), CeediPee(m), mikeeze, obinnaobaino, MISFITrep, megacruise, wura2020, erekere(m), ukata16(m), ruffbamreal(m), Sikfeel, itisco(m), BossOluwendy(m), friday2011(m), debuscket(m), fredJames16, Olooyo, Harbay0101(m), lekanSuccess(m), apholaryn, Joenyam(m), OKANGPRECIOUS(f), drotba(m), QuietHammer(m), ib4real95(m), zurielsam(m) and 160 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 27