|Governor Fayose At Muslim Faithfuls Eid Kabir Prayer (Photos) by menstrualpad: 12:42pm
..The Ekiti State Governor, Chief Ayodele Fayose join Muslim faithfuls during 2017 Eid Kabir prayer at Muslim Community Prayer Ground, Odo-Ado, Ado-Ekiti today.
|Re: Governor Fayose At Muslim Faithfuls Eid Kabir Prayer (Photos) by DAVEZONIGLTD: 1:02pm
Cool
|Re: Governor Fayose At Muslim Faithfuls Eid Kabir Prayer (Photos) by DAVEZONIGLTD: 1:02pm
Cool.
|Re: Governor Fayose At Muslim Faithfuls Eid Kabir Prayer (Photos) by ChangeIsCostant: 1:13pm
lalasticlala
|Re: Governor Fayose At Muslim Faithfuls Eid Kabir Prayer (Photos) by omenkaLives(m): 1:21pm
Even Fayose, with all his flaws, plays better politics than those emotional little things.
Barka da Salah to all Muslims.
|Re: Governor Fayose At Muslim Faithfuls Eid Kabir Prayer (Photos) by ignis(f): 1:29pm
Best media and publicity governor in Nigeria.
|Re: Governor Fayose At Muslim Faithfuls Eid Kabir Prayer (Photos) by LastSurvivor11: 1:29pm
This man would have excelled better in movie industry than being a governor. He's just too good with drama..
U can't just but love him..
|Re: Governor Fayose At Muslim Faithfuls Eid Kabir Prayer (Photos) by NwaAmaikpe: 1:30pm
This is wrong...
My Bible tells me not to be unequally yoked with unbelievers.
|Re: Governor Fayose At Muslim Faithfuls Eid Kabir Prayer (Photos) by xenakanbi337: 1:30pm
omenkaLives:He plays politics with everything
|Re: Governor Fayose At Muslim Faithfuls Eid Kabir Prayer (Photos) by nduboss: 1:30pm
|Re: Governor Fayose At Muslim Faithfuls Eid Kabir Prayer (Photos) by ewosk: 1:30pm
OSHOKO-MOLE NEVER FAILS TO PLAY TO THE CAMERA...
LOVE HIM OR HATE HIM HE HAS A GREAT PERSONALITY...
|Re: Governor Fayose At Muslim Faithfuls Eid Kabir Prayer (Photos) by toyinjimoh(m): 1:31pm
Funny governor
|Re: Governor Fayose At Muslim Faithfuls Eid Kabir Prayer (Photos) by emmabest2000(m): 1:31pm
FAYO the fearless Man...
Keep exposing APC Liars ....
|Re: Governor Fayose At Muslim Faithfuls Eid Kabir Prayer (Photos) by dotcomnamename: 1:31pm
The most useless governor in Africa
|Re: Governor Fayose At Muslim Faithfuls Eid Kabir Prayer (Photos) by budosky(m): 1:31pm
|Re: Governor Fayose At Muslim Faithfuls Eid Kabir Prayer (Photos) by paragon40(m): 1:32pm
|Re: Governor Fayose At Muslim Faithfuls Eid Kabir Prayer (Photos) by Ajewealth123(m): 1:32pm
menstrualpad:ambition put in motion, all way na way
|Re: Governor Fayose At Muslim Faithfuls Eid Kabir Prayer (Photos) by biomustry: 1:32pm
Hahahahaha
I didn't recognize him
|Re: Governor Fayose At Muslim Faithfuls Eid Kabir Prayer (Photos) by lonelydora(m): 1:32pm
NwaAmaikpe:
That's one scripture I'm yet to understand. Not and unequally. .....Negative plus negative. Need more explanation.
|Re: Governor Fayose At Muslim Faithfuls Eid Kabir Prayer (Photos) by Perge(m): 1:32pm
He looks like the chief imam
|Re: Governor Fayose At Muslim Faithfuls Eid Kabir Prayer (Photos) by Xcelinteriors(f): 1:32pm
|Re: Governor Fayose At Muslim Faithfuls Eid Kabir Prayer (Photos) by paiz(m): 1:32pm
Just because of 2019
|Re: Governor Fayose At Muslim Faithfuls Eid Kabir Prayer (Photos) by ajepako(f): 1:33pm
This Oga Fayose is a comedian l swear..
Take it or leave it, he blends well with every group, sect, tribe or religion..
Nice gesture by the way...
Esin o fa lja Nile Oodua...
|Re: Governor Fayose At Muslim Faithfuls Eid Kabir Prayer (Photos) by greatjoey: 1:33pm
Take it or leave it. This man is simply GOOD. No politician can beat him to that. I am envious of him.
|Re: Governor Fayose At Muslim Faithfuls Eid Kabir Prayer (Photos) by Omagzee(m): 1:33pm
Cool Men. He looks good.
Imagine, nobody kill ram for my area o.
.
.
|Re: Governor Fayose At Muslim Faithfuls Eid Kabir Prayer (Photos) by EmeeNaka: 1:33pm
Political correctness and hypocrisy.
well,anything to keep Nigeria united is accepted.
|Re: Governor Fayose At Muslim Faithfuls Eid Kabir Prayer (Photos) by princenigeria: 1:33pm
see as that baba d look am
|Re: Governor Fayose At Muslim Faithfuls Eid Kabir Prayer (Photos) by eddieguru(m): 1:33pm
dotcomnamename:see as i just dey look u[img][/img]
|Re: Governor Fayose At Muslim Faithfuls Eid Kabir Prayer (Photos) by Larryfest(m): 1:33pm
Na only poor people dey come online argue religion and politics the high and mighty don't ,they flow with everything and everyone..
|Re: Governor Fayose At Muslim Faithfuls Eid Kabir Prayer (Photos) by Dhayor001(m): 1:33pm
Ekiti people, I cant really say I feel your pains. Only you know where it hurts.
In all honesty however, this man daily brings disrepute to the governor's office.
I am really ashamed for the people that went out to vote this man into that office
|Re: Governor Fayose At Muslim Faithfuls Eid Kabir Prayer (Photos) by Agimor(m): 1:33pm
Hahaha. Buhari nightmare.
|Re: Governor Fayose At Muslim Faithfuls Eid Kabir Prayer (Photos) by anthony533(m): 1:34pm
NwaAmaikpe:your mumu don do
