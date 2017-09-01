₦airaland Forum

Governor Fayose At Muslim Faithfuls Eid Kabir Prayer (Photos) by menstrualpad: 12:42pm
..The Ekiti State Governor, Chief Ayodele Fayose join Muslim faithfuls during 2017 Eid Kabir prayer at Muslim Community Prayer Ground, Odo-Ado, Ado-Ekiti today.

Re: Governor Fayose At Muslim Faithfuls Eid Kabir Prayer (Photos) by DAVEZONIGLTD: 1:02pm
Cool

1 Like

Re: Governor Fayose At Muslim Faithfuls Eid Kabir Prayer (Photos) by DAVEZONIGLTD: 1:02pm
Cool.
Re: Governor Fayose At Muslim Faithfuls Eid Kabir Prayer (Photos) by ChangeIsCostant: 1:13pm
lalasticlala
Re: Governor Fayose At Muslim Faithfuls Eid Kabir Prayer (Photos) by omenkaLives(m): 1:21pm
Even Fayose, with all his flaws, plays better politics than those emotional little things. smiley

Barka da Salah to all Muslims.

32 Likes

Re: Governor Fayose At Muslim Faithfuls Eid Kabir Prayer (Photos) by ignis(f): 1:29pm
Best media and publicity governor in Nigeria.

7 Likes 1 Share

Re: Governor Fayose At Muslim Faithfuls Eid Kabir Prayer (Photos) by LastSurvivor11: 1:29pm
This man would have excelled better in movie industry than being a governor. He's just too good with drama..

U can't just but love him..

21 Likes

Re: Governor Fayose At Muslim Faithfuls Eid Kabir Prayer (Photos) by NwaAmaikpe: 1:30pm
shocked

This is wrong...

My Bible tells me not to be unequally yoked with unbelievers.

18 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Governor Fayose At Muslim Faithfuls Eid Kabir Prayer (Photos) by xenakanbi337: 1:30pm
omenkaLives:
Even Fayose, with all his flaws, plays better politics than those emotional little things. smiley

Barka da Salah to all Muslims.
He plays politics with everything

1 Like

Re: Governor Fayose At Muslim Faithfuls Eid Kabir Prayer (Photos) by nduboss: 1:30pm
grin
Re: Governor Fayose At Muslim Faithfuls Eid Kabir Prayer (Photos) by ewosk: 1:30pm
grin grin grin grin

OSHOKO-MOLE NEVER FAILS TO PLAY TO THE CAMERA...
LOVE HIM OR HATE HIM HE HAS A GREAT PERSONALITY...

8 Likes

Re: Governor Fayose At Muslim Faithfuls Eid Kabir Prayer (Photos) by toyinjimoh(m): 1:31pm
Funny governor
Re: Governor Fayose At Muslim Faithfuls Eid Kabir Prayer (Photos) by emmabest2000(m): 1:31pm
FAYO the fearless Man...




Keep exposing APC Liars ....

6 Likes 1 Share

Re: Governor Fayose At Muslim Faithfuls Eid Kabir Prayer (Photos) by dotcomnamename: 1:31pm
The most useless governor in Africa

2 Likes

Re: Governor Fayose At Muslim Faithfuls Eid Kabir Prayer (Photos) by budosky(m): 1:31pm
angry
Re: Governor Fayose At Muslim Faithfuls Eid Kabir Prayer (Photos) by paragon40(m): 1:32pm
grin

1 Like

Re: Governor Fayose At Muslim Faithfuls Eid Kabir Prayer (Photos) by Ajewealth123(m): 1:32pm
menstrualpad:
..The Ekiti State Governor, Chief Ayodele Fayose join Muslim faithfuls during 2017 Eid Kabir prayer at Muslim Community Prayer Ground, Odo-Ado, Ado-Ekiti today.
ambition put in motion, all way na way
Re: Governor Fayose At Muslim Faithfuls Eid Kabir Prayer (Photos) by biomustry: 1:32pm
Hahahahaha
grin grin grin grin
I didn't recognize him
Re: Governor Fayose At Muslim Faithfuls Eid Kabir Prayer (Photos) by lonelydora(m): 1:32pm
NwaAmaikpe:
shocked

This is wrong...

My Bible tells me not to be unequally yoked with unbelievers.

That's one scripture I'm yet to understand. Not and unequally. .....Negative plus negative. Need more explanation.

3 Likes

Re: Governor Fayose At Muslim Faithfuls Eid Kabir Prayer (Photos) by Perge(m): 1:32pm
He looks like the chief imam

1 Like

Re: Governor Fayose At Muslim Faithfuls Eid Kabir Prayer (Photos) by Xcelinteriors(f): 1:32pm
Re: Governor Fayose At Muslim Faithfuls Eid Kabir Prayer (Photos) by paiz(m): 1:32pm
Just because of 2019
Re: Governor Fayose At Muslim Faithfuls Eid Kabir Prayer (Photos) by ajepako(f): 1:33pm
This Oga Fayose is a comedian l swear..


Take it or leave it, he blends well with every group, sect, tribe or religion..

Nice gesture by the way...

Esin o fa lja Nile Oodua...

3 Likes

Re: Governor Fayose At Muslim Faithfuls Eid Kabir Prayer (Photos) by greatjoey: 1:33pm
Take it or leave it. This man is simply GOOD. No politician can beat him to that. I am envious of him.
Re: Governor Fayose At Muslim Faithfuls Eid Kabir Prayer (Photos) by Omagzee(m): 1:33pm
Cool Men. He looks good.
Imagine, nobody kill ram for my area o.
.
.
Re: Governor Fayose At Muslim Faithfuls Eid Kabir Prayer (Photos) by EmeeNaka: 1:33pm
Political correctness and hypocrisy.
well,anything to keep Nigeria united is accepted.
Re: Governor Fayose At Muslim Faithfuls Eid Kabir Prayer (Photos) by princenigeria: 1:33pm
see as that baba d look am
Re: Governor Fayose At Muslim Faithfuls Eid Kabir Prayer (Photos) by eddieguru(m): 1:33pm
dotcomnamename:
The most useless governor in Africa
see as i just dey look u[img][/img]

3 Likes

Re: Governor Fayose At Muslim Faithfuls Eid Kabir Prayer (Photos) by Larryfest(m): 1:33pm
Na only poor people dey come online argue religion and politics the high and mighty don't ,they flow with everything and everyone..
Re: Governor Fayose At Muslim Faithfuls Eid Kabir Prayer (Photos) by Dhayor001(m): 1:33pm
Ekiti people, I cant really say I feel your pains. Only you know where it hurts.

In all honesty however, this man daily brings disrepute to the governor's office.

I am really ashamed for the people that went out to vote this man into that office

1 Like

Re: Governor Fayose At Muslim Faithfuls Eid Kabir Prayer (Photos) by Agimor(m): 1:33pm
Hahaha. Buhari nightmare.
Re: Governor Fayose At Muslim Faithfuls Eid Kabir Prayer (Photos) by anthony533(m): 1:34pm
NwaAmaikpe:
shocked

This is wrong...

My Bible tells me not to be unequally yoked with unbelievers.
your mumu don do

1 Like

