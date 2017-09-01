Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Governor Fayose At Muslim Faithfuls Eid Kabir Prayer (Photos) (10418 Views)

..The Ekiti State Governor, Chief Ayodele Fayose join Muslim faithfuls during 2017 Eid Kabir prayer at Muslim Community Prayer Ground, Odo-Ado, Ado-Ekiti today.

Barka da Salah to all Muslims. Even Fayose, with all his flaws, plays better politics than those emotional little things.Barka da Salah to all Muslims. 32 Likes

Best media and publicity governor in Nigeria. 7 Likes 1 Share

This man would have excelled better in movie industry than being a governor. He's just too good with drama..



U can't just but love him.. 21 Likes





This is wrong...



My Bible tells me not to be unequally yoked with unbelievers. This is wrong...My Bible tells me not to be unequally yoked with unbelievers. 18 Likes 3 Shares

Even Fayose, with all his flaws, plays better politics than those emotional little things.



Barka da Salah to all Muslims. He plays politics with everything He plays politics with everything 1 Like





OSHOKO-MOLE NEVER FAILS TO PLAY TO THE CAMERA...

LOVE HIM OR HATE HIM HE HAS A GREAT PERSONALITY... 8 Likes

Funny governor

FAYO the fearless Man...









Keep exposing APC Liars .... 6 Likes 1 Share

The most useless governor in Africa 2 Likes

1 Like

..The Ekiti State Governor, Chief Ayodele Fayose join Muslim faithfuls during 2017 Eid Kabir prayer at Muslim Community Prayer Ground, Odo-Ado, Ado-Ekiti today. ambition put in motion, all way na way ambition put in motion, all way na way





I didn't recognize him HahahahahaI didn't recognize him

This is wrong...



My Bible tells me not to be unequally yoked with unbelievers.

That's one scripture I'm yet to understand. Not and unequally. .....Negative plus negative. Need more explanation. That's one scripture I'm yet to understand. Not and unequally. .....Negative plus negative. Need more explanation. 3 Likes

He looks like the chief imam 1 Like

Just because of 2019

This Oga Fayose is a comedian l swear..





Take it or leave it, he blends well with every group, sect, tribe or religion..



Nice gesture by the way...



Esin o fa lja Nile Oodua... 3 Likes

Take it or leave it. This man is simply GOOD. No politician can beat him to that. I am envious of him.



Imagine, nobody kill ram for my area o.

Imagine, nobody kill ram for my area o.

Political correctness and hypocrisy.

well,anything to keep Nigeria united is accepted.

see as that baba d look am

The most useless governor in Africa see as i just dey look u[img][/img] see as i just dey look u[img][/img] 3 Likes

Na only poor people dey come online argue religion and politics the high and mighty don't ,they flow with everything and everyone..

Ekiti people, I cant really say I feel your pains. Only you know where it hurts.



In all honesty however, this man daily brings disrepute to the governor's office.



I am really ashamed for the people that went out to vote this man into that office 1 Like

Hahaha. Buhari nightmare.