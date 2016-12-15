₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Senate Is Confused, It Wants To Be Co-executive With The Presidency – Sagay
Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee against Corruption (PACAC), Prof. Itse Sagay has described the Senate as a ‘confused’ assembly.
Sagay said this while reacting to the suspension of confirmation of appointees over a statement made by Acting President Yemi Osinbajo.
Osinbajo had reportedly said the President was empowered to make some appointments without seeking legislative approval as provided in Section 171 of the Constitution.
He was reportedly speaking about the refusal of the Senate to confirm Ibrahim Magu as chairman of the EFCC.
Sagay however said the senators wee afraid because their hands were not clean.
He said Magu was an executive appointee who could not be sacked by legislative pronouncement.
He said, “Those who have profited from the corruption that has ravaged this country for years are the ones the Senate is trying to please. Magu is an executive official appointed by the executive arm and he has powers under the EFCC Act, and clearly, the constitution gives the President the power to appoint him.
“The Senate cannot be both legislature and executive. They cannot determine who should be sacked or not. They can do that for their legislative aides but not for members of agencies under the executive branch.
“This is a confused Senate which does not know whether it is a legislative body or an executive body. It wants to be co-executive with the Presidency which is not possible.”

|Re: Senate Is Confused, It Wants To Be Co-executive With The Presidency – Sagay by Histrings08(m): 6:34am
Lol
|Re: Senate Is Confused, It Wants To Be Co-executive With The Presidency – Sagay by jpmoriarti(m): 6:46am
This Sagay no dey fear that yeye senate!
Excellent reply
|Re: Senate Is Confused, It Wants To Be Co-executive With The Presidency – Sagay by profhezekiah: 6:53am
The senate has become gathering of comedians
|Re: Senate Is Confused, It Wants To Be Co-executive With The Presidency – Sagay by wristbangle(m): 6:57am
I wish the legislative arm of the government can be scrap. Bunch of wicked men
The guy below me, The senate also cannot sack someone appointed from the executive arm, whether in interim or permanent capacity
|Re: Senate Is Confused, It Wants To Be Co-executive With The Presidency – Sagay by helpee(m): 6:57am
It is sagay himself that is confused. The Senate can't decide for executive who to nominate for a position but the executive too can't decide for the Senate who to confirm and as long as you are not confirmed as an EFCC chair, you can't hold on to the office illegally. The law envisaged a situation whereby the president may eventually nominate his wife as EFCC chair for vendetta and personal reasons so it created a check and balance via confirmation with the Senate which are representatives of the people. Once the Senate says no, it means no. If you are not happy with your senator decision you can recall him but whatever he does in his capacity today as your senator is legal and must be respected. So it is partisan sagay that is a comedian
|Re: Senate Is Confused, It Wants To Be Co-executive With The Presidency – Sagay by daroz(m): 7:01am
This is strong .
The worst set of Senate in the history of Nigeria.
|Re: Senate Is Confused, It Wants To Be Co-executive With The Presidency – Sagay by pauljumbo: 7:03am
Sagay where is buhari
Power don't stay in vacuum since the president is absent thats why we are having all this problem.
|Re: Senate Is Confused, It Wants To Be Co-executive With The Presidency – Sagay by Oblang(m): 7:09am
helpee:
The senate can only refuse to confirm but cannot sack someone appointed in acting capacity...
|Re: Senate Is Confused, It Wants To Be Co-executive With The Presidency – Sagay by PeaceGord: 7:09am
|Re: Senate Is Confused, It Wants To Be Co-executive With The Presidency – Sagay by simplyhonest(m): 7:11am
this country is being held hostage by both the legislature and executive.
until we respect the rule of law and separation of powers... conflicts like these will be the order of the day.
still... I hope to be an agent of change in the nearest future
|Re: Senate Is Confused, It Wants To Be Co-executive With The Presidency – Sagay by menxer(m): 7:20am
What do we expect from men that were used to being the Executive in their states, still carrying over the Executive mentality into the legislature?
Sometimes I wonder if the Senate is different from the Federal Government?
|Re: Senate Is Confused, It Wants To Be Co-executive With The Presidency – Sagay by MisterGrace: 7:22am
They are all bullies and thugs and vultures.
|Re: Senate Is Confused, It Wants To Be Co-executive With The Presidency – Sagay by NwaAmaikpe: 7:27am
Obasanjo once called Sagay 'senile'
He wasn't wrong.
|Re: Senate Is Confused, It Wants To Be Co-executive With The Presidency – Sagay by Integrityfarms(m): 7:28am
The best the Senate could do is to impeach buhari rather than usurp the executive.
|Re: Senate Is Confused, It Wants To Be Co-executive With The Presidency – Sagay by Kathmandu(f): 7:32am
wristbangle:The Legislature is the reason why we are not seeing the brutality of 1984 all over again
|Re: Senate Is Confused, It Wants To Be Co-executive With The Presidency – Sagay by Kathmandu(f): 7:34am
helpee:You ve said it all. Wristbangle try to learn from this and stop being emotional
|Re: Senate Is Confused, It Wants To Be Co-executive With The Presidency – Sagay by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 7:35am
Sagay should go and die for all we care
|Re: Senate Is Confused, It Wants To Be Co-executive With The Presidency – Sagay by helpee(m): 7:37am
Oblang:That is only applicable if they are yet to send his name for confirmation. This is abuse of our constitution. The constitution envisaged that some people chosen to act in some sensitive post by the executive may not be in the best interest of all that is the essence of confirmation. You can't be rejected for a substantive position and now claim to exercise same powers only in acting capacity. You yourself knows this is an aberration but i wonder when nigeria will ever be ok if we all see that this is not right but based on our partisan stand we close a blind eye. If the executive can keep people perpetually in position without confirmation by the Senate the essence of checks and balance is defeated we will never grow as a nation
|Re: Senate Is Confused, It Wants To Be Co-executive With The Presidency – Sagay by greatiyk4u(m): 7:43am
Kathmandu:
Wrong.........argumentum ad ignoratum
|Re: Senate Is Confused, It Wants To Be Co-executive With The Presidency – Sagay by nototribalist: 7:46am
Sagay is a stuppid human being. See his mouth like kemen own
|Re: Senate Is Confused, It Wants To Be Co-executive With The Presidency – Sagay by vedaxcool(m): 7:46am
CROWNWEALTH019:
People incapable of thinking cannot be expected to have tangible words to say, there is the constitution and then there is the senate who lack understanding of it thereby acting out their fantasy.
|Re: Senate Is Confused, It Wants To Be Co-executive With The Presidency – Sagay by greatiyk4u(m): 7:47am
helpee:
What happen when the Senate rejects an Executive nominee based on selfish reasons?
All they need is convince the Executive and the Nigeria masses with enough reasonable reasons to reject him.......shikena
I can see you are arguing from ignorance
|Re: Senate Is Confused, It Wants To Be Co-executive With The Presidency – Sagay by vedaxcool(m): 7:49am
greatiyk4u:
Don't you know ipob animals are brainless, useless imbec11s who can't think properly because they mortgage their brains to cownu to clown of beerfraud?
|Re: Senate Is Confused, It Wants To Be Co-executive With The Presidency – Sagay by PROPHETmichael: 7:50am
Acting President should know that the cabal is using Magu appointment to setup political landmines for him because if the news going round that Buhari is highly incapacitated is true, the senate will use this "executive disobedience" to send him packing after-which, Saraki will take over.
|Re: Senate Is Confused, It Wants To Be Co-executive With The Presidency – Sagay by merit455(m): 7:53am
vedaxcool:shut up boy
|Re: Senate Is Confused, It Wants To Be Co-executive With The Presidency – Sagay by Kathmandu(f): 7:54am
greatiyk4u:Sense fall on you because you were reading Arabic instead of history
|Re: Senate Is Confused, It Wants To Be Co-executive With The Presidency – Sagay by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 7:54am
vedaxcool:Do you think you talking to fools? So you knew we had constitution and laws of the land yet you supported him when he was disobeying court orders . you better go for brain upgrade, see your face like the pics below
|Re: Senate Is Confused, It Wants To Be Co-executive With The Presidency – Sagay by Kathmandu(f): 7:55am
greatiyk4u:Let's use one nominee the Senate rejected and can you tell us the selfish reason he was disqualified
|Re: Senate Is Confused, It Wants To Be Co-executive With The Presidency – Sagay by exlinklodge: 7:56am
u can say that again
bunch of ....................................
|Re: Senate Is Confused, It Wants To Be Co-executive With The Presidency – Sagay by Oblang(m): 7:58am
helpee:
Sentiments.. No where in the constitution was it stated that a rejected individual cannot be retain in acting capacity. Same way the senate can use majority to pass law refused to be signed by the president is same way the president can do this...
