Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee against Corruption (PACAC), Prof. Itse Sagay has described the Senate as a ‘confused’ assembly.



Sagay said this while reacting to the suspension of confirmation of appointees over a statement made by Acting President Yemi Osinbajo.



Osinbajo had reportedly said the President was empowered to make some appointments without seeking legislative approval as provided in Section 171 of the Constitution.



He was reportedly speaking about the refusal of the Senate to confirm Ibrahim Magu as chairman of the EFCC.



Sagay however said the senators wee afraid because their hands were not clean.



He said Magu was an executive appointee who could not be sacked by legislative pronouncement.



He said, “Those who have profited from the corruption that has ravaged this country for years are the ones the Senate is trying to please. Magu is an executive official appointed by the executive arm and he has powers under the EFCC Act, and clearly, the constitution gives the President the power to appoint him.



“The Senate cannot be both legislature and executive. They cannot determine who should be sacked or not. They can do that for their legislative aides but not for members of agencies under the executive branch.



“This is a confused Senate which does not know whether it is a legislative body or an executive body. It wants to be co-executive with the Presidency which is not possible.”



Lol

This Sagay no dey fear that yeye senate!



Excellent reply 44 Likes 2 Shares

The senate has become gathering of comedians 19 Likes

I wish the legislative arm of the government can be scrap. Bunch of wicked men



The guy below me, The senate also cannot sack someone appointed from the executive arm, whether in interim or permanent capacity 20 Likes 2 Shares

It is sagay himself that is confused. The Senate can't decide for executive who to nominate for a position but the executive too can't decide for the Senate who to confirm and as long as you are not confirmed as an EFCC chair, you can't hold on to the office illegally. The law envisaged a situation whereby the president may eventually nominate his wife as EFCC chair for vendetta and personal reasons so it created a check and balance via confirmation with the Senate which are representatives of the people. Once the Senate says no, it means no. If you are not happy with your senator decision you can recall him but whatever he does in his capacity today as your senator is legal and must be respected. So it is partisan sagay that is a comedian 33 Likes 4 Shares

This is strong .

The worst set of Senate in the history of Nigeria. 10 Likes

Sagay where is buhari



Power don't stay in vacuum since the president is absent thats why we are having all this problem. 12 Likes 2 Shares

helpee:

It is sagay himself that is confused. The Senate can't decide for executive who to nominate for a position but the executive too can't decide for the Senate who to confirm and as long as you are not confirmed as an EFCC chair, you can't hold on to the office illegally. The law envisaged a situation whereby the president may eventually nominate his wife as EFCC chair for vendetta and personal reasons so it created a check and balance via confirmation with the Senate which are representatives of the people. Once the Senate says no, it means no. If you are not happy with your senator decision you can recall him but whatever he does in his capacity today as your senator is legal and must be respected. So it is partisan sagay that is a comedian



The senate can only refuse to confirm but cannot sack someone appointed in acting capacity... The senate can only refuse to confirm but cannot sack someone appointed in acting capacity... 31 Likes

this country is being held hostage by both the legislature and executive.



until we respect the rule of law and separation of powers... conflicts like these will be the order of the day.



still... I hope to be an agent of change in the nearest future 3 Likes

What do we expect from men that were used to being the Executive in their states, still carrying over the Executive mentality into the legislature?



Sometimes I wonder if the Senate is different from the Federal Government? 17 Likes 1 Share

They are all bullies and thugs and vultures. 2 Likes





Obasanjo once called Sagay 'senile'



Obasanjo once called Sagay 'senile'

He wasn't wrong.

The best the Senate could do is to impeach buhari rather than usurp the executive. 2 Likes 1 Share

wristbangle:

I wish the legislative arm of the government can be scrap. Bunch of wicked men The Legislature is the reason why we are not seeing the brutality of 1984 all over again The Legislature is the reason why we are not seeing the brutality of 1984 all over again 6 Likes 1 Share

helpee:

It is sagay himself that is confused. The Senate can't decide for executive who to nominate for a position but the executive too can't decide for the Senate who to confirm and as long as you are not confirmed as an EFCC chair, you can't hold on to the office illegally. The law envisaged a situation whereby the president may eventually nominate his wife as EFCC chair for vendetta and personal reasons so it created a check and balance via confirmation with the Senate which are representatives of the people. Once the Senate says no, it means no. If you are not happy with your senator decision you can recall him but whatever he does in his capacity today as your senator is legal and must be respected. So it is partisan sagay that is a comedian You ve said it all. Wristbangle try to learn from this and stop being emotional You ve said it all. Wristbangle try to learn from this and stop being emotional 3 Likes 1 Share

Sagay should go and die for all we care 4 Likes 1 Share









The senate can only refuse to confirm but cannot sack someone appointed in acting capacity... That is only applicable if they are yet to send his name for confirmation. This is abuse of our constitution. The constitution envisaged that some people chosen to act in some sensitive post by the executive may not be in the best interest of all that is the essence of confirmation. You can't be rejected for a substantive position and now claim to exercise same powers only in acting capacity. You yourself knows this is an aberration but i wonder when nigeria will ever be ok if we all see that this is not right but based on our partisan stand we close a blind eye. If the executive can keep people perpetually in position without confirmation by the Senate the essence of checks and balance is defeated we will never grow as a nation That is only applicable if they are yet to send his name for confirmation. This is abuse of our constitution. The constitution envisaged that some people chosen to act in some sensitive post by the executive may not be in the best interest of all that is the essence of confirmation. You can't be rejected for a substantive position and now claim to exercise same powers only in acting capacity. You yourself knows this is an aberration but i wonder when nigeria will ever be ok if we all see that this is not right but based on our partisan stand we close a blind eye. If the executive can keep people perpetually in position without confirmation by the Senate the essence of checks and balance is defeated we will never grow as a nation 11 Likes 2 Shares

Kathmandu:

The Legislature is the reason why we are not seeing the brutality of 1984 all over again

Wrong.........argumentum ad ignoratum Wrong.........argumentum ad ignoratum 3 Likes

Sagay is a stuppid human being. See his mouth like kemen own 4 Likes

CROWNWEALTH019:

Sagay should go and die for all we care



People incapable of thinking cannot be expected to have tangible words to say, there is the constitution and then there is the senate who lack understanding of it thereby acting out their fantasy. People incapable of thinking cannot be expected to have tangible words to say, there is the constitution and then there is the senate who lack understanding of it thereby acting out their fantasy. 6 Likes

helpee:

That is only applicable if they are yet to send his name for confirmation. This is abuse of our constitution. The constitution envisaged that some people chosen to act in some sensitive post by the executive may not be in the best interest of all that is the essence of confirmation. You can't be rejected for a substantive position and now claim to exercise same powers only in acting capacity. You yourself knows this is an aberration but i wonder when nigeria will ever be ok if we all see that this is not right but based on our partisan stand we close a blind eye. If the executive can keep people perpetually in position without confirmation by the Senate the essence of checks and balance is defeated we will never grow as a nation





What happen when the Senate rejects an Executive nominee based on selfish reasons?





All they need is convince the Executive and the Nigeria masses with enough reasonable reasons to reject him.......shikena





I can see you are arguing from ignorance What happen when the Senate rejects an Executive nominee based on selfish reasons?All they need is convince the Executive and the Nigeria masses with enough reasonable reasons to reject him.......shikenaI can see you are arguing from ignorance 4 Likes







Wrong.........argumentum ad ignoratum

Don't you know ipob animals are brainless, useless imbec11s who can't think properly because they mortgage their brains to cownu to clown of beerfraud? Don't you know ipob animals are brainless, useless imbec11s who can't think properly because they mortgage their brains to cownu to clown of beerfraud? 5 Likes

Acting President should know that the cabal is using Magu appointment to setup political landmines for him because if the news going round that Buhari is highly incapacitated is true, the senate will use this "executive disobedience" to send him packing after-which, Saraki will take over. 1 Like







Don't you know ipob animals are brainless, useless imbec11s who can't think properly because they mortgage their brains to cownu to clown of beerfraud? shut up boy shut up boy 2 Likes







Wrong.........argumentum ad ignoratum Sense fall on you because you were reading Arabic instead of history Sense fall on you because you were reading Arabic instead of history 1 Like

vedaxcool:

[s][/s]



People incapable of thinking cannot be expected to have tangible words to say, there is the constitution and then there is the senate who lack understanding of it thereby acting out their fantasy. Do you think you talking to fools ? So you knew we had constitution and laws of the land yet you supported him when he was disobeying court orders . you better go for brain upgrade, see your face like the pics below Do you think you talking to fools? So you knew we had constitution and laws of the land yet you supported him when he was disobeying court orders . you better go for brain upgrade, see your face like the pics below 2 Likes











What happen when the Senate rejects an Executive nominee based on selfish reasons?





All they need is convince the Executive and the Nigeria masses with enough reasonable reasons to reject him.......shikena





I can see you are arguing from ignorance Let's use one nominee the Senate rejected and can you tell us the selfish reason he was disqualified Let's use one nominee the Senate rejected and can you tell us the selfish reason he was disqualified 1 Like

u can say that again





bunch of ....................................