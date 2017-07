Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Late Maitama Sule: Obasanjo Pays Condolence Visit To Kano Governor, Ganduje (7893 Views)

May his soul rest in peace





Governor of Niger State Abubakar Sanni Bello & Gov. Of Adamawa with Former President Obasanjo at Kano government house earlier today on a condolence visit to H.E Gov. Umar Ganduje over the death of Danmasanin Kano. May his soul rest in peace

You see why I said Tinubu is a local champion, with all his mouth its only Obasanjo the northerners respect in the whole of South West. Even the Obasanjo is a bloody azz licker so they just got a lil respect for him.





God save tinubu saraki does not become our president for the remaining years if not he's going to kuje prison to serve his master land





Coffin fall on bubu

Condolence to the family.

Nigeria shall be great again. 2 Likes

The only man i respect.

Obj - The Ebora of owu himself..He takes immediate action on whoever steps on his toes. The original nightmare of all Nigerian Politicians.



May you live long Sir! 7 Likes

the role Obj plays to foster unity in this country is in-quantifiable . I ask my self if the south loses a prominent politician , who from the north can play such a role ?..Not One. No former head or state from the north acting as a bridge builder ..all in their mansions cooling off despite having held the position more in numbers 11 Likes

Obj struggling for relevance



Ebora Owu

the role Obj plays to foster unity in this country is in-quantifiable . I ask my self if the south loses a prominent politician , who from the north can play such a role ?..Not One. No former head or state from the north acting as a bridge builder ..all in their mansions cooling off despite having held the position more in numbers Gbam!! Gbam!!

Chai Baba you do well

the role Obj plays to foster unity in this country is in-quantifiable . I ask my self if the south loses a prominent politician , who from the north can play such a role ?..Not One. No former head or state from the north acting as a bridge builder ..all in their mansions cooling off despite having held the position more in numbers

. Abdul Salam is trying na . Abdul Salam is trying na



Obj your face nr de change

E bora owu

Obj - The Ebora of owu himself..He takes immediate action on whoever steps on his toes. The original nightmare of all Nigerian Politicians.

May you live long Sir!



May you live long Sir! na wu tell u? na wu tell u?

you are a fool dat all I can say to u

Grade 1 for that matter. Grade 1 for that matter. 7 Likes

na wu tell u? lol lol