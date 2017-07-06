₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Things That Would Have Happened If Saraki Didn't Become The Senate President by coolscott(m): 1:43am
Having their preferred man at the helm of the affairs in the senate would have made easier the backing of the whims and desires of the executive by the senate.
Clearly, more of the intentions of the executive would be out-rightly supported or subtly promoted by the senate president, if he was the man the executive so badly wanted to put in place.
Let us look at some of these executive intentions
1). Implementation of the social media bill.
2). Implenting a grazing reserve bill to ensure cattle is reared in Nigeria the same way it has been done thousands of years ago, even though we are in mordern times and absolutely none of the top beef producing countries in the world is practice nomadic herding. Other Nigerians would have been forced to forfeit their lands to empower the idea
What else do you think would have happened if the executive's choice became senate president, and Bukola Saraki chose not to exercise his rights to satisfy his desire to contest, as his party's stalwarts told him?
|Re: Things That Would Have Happened If Saraki Didn't Become The Senate President by Desyner: 1:46am
The man is just another Atiku.
|Re: Things That Would Have Happened If Saraki Didn't Become The Senate President by akee01(m): 1:53am
let's not hope for it, Ko le werk
|Re: Things That Would Have Happened If Saraki Didn't Become The Senate President by seunlayi(m): 4:22am
That is just the beauty of democracy
|Re: Things That Would Have Happened If Saraki Didn't Become The Senate President by Pappyshoes(m): 5:12am
Every plot by Mesujamba against Oshunbajo shall fail in Jesus Name.
|Re: Things That Would Have Happened If Saraki Didn't Become The Senate President by GMBuhari: 5:29am
lol
Saraki did not do shhhyytt
|Re: Things That Would Have Happened If Saraki Didn't Become The Senate President by temptnow: 6:18am
I don't know why, am now putting saraki in prayer. God will continue to keep him there for us. The thiefnubuu Slayer. The man who humbled thiefnubuu.
The man who singlehandedly kicked thiefnubuu out of Abuja politics. Thiefnubuu have no say in this government. Even if Buhari kick bucket.
|Re: Things That Would Have Happened If Saraki Didn't Become The Senate President by joe4real12: 7:03am
Saraki my man.
Before the confused man returns, Saraki must have dealt thoroughly with all his boys.
Fashola has been flogged, who's next
|Re: Things That Would Have Happened If Saraki Didn't Become The Senate President by HeGeMon(m): 8:15am
Very correct
|Re: Things That Would Have Happened If Saraki Didn't Become The Senate President by sukkot: 9:44am
sarakill the yoruba demon lol. so if saraki decides to be president that means yoruba is president and acting vice president. we still winning mayne lol . dunno why our brothers from biafra like to see division amongst us.
|Re: Things That Would Have Happened If Saraki Didn't Become The Senate President by taylor88(m): 9:44am
lol
|Re: Things That Would Have Happened If Saraki Didn't Become The Senate President by BRAV0O(m): 9:45am
Watching in 5D!
|Re: Things That Would Have Happened If Saraki Didn't Become The Senate President by Kennitrust: 9:45am
just the beginning of the end of Nigeria
with this confusion
I guest!
|Re: Things That Would Have Happened If Saraki Didn't Become The Senate President by NwaAmaikpe: 9:45am
He wouldn't have gone for the CCT trial.
Period!!
|Re: Things That Would Have Happened If Saraki Didn't Become The Senate President by hucienda: 9:46am
d drama is gradually unfolding ...
|Re: Things That Would Have Happened If Saraki Didn't Become The Senate President by Nnamdi98(m): 9:46am
Kk
|Re: Things That Would Have Happened If Saraki Didn't Become The Senate President by Dutchey(m): 9:46am
.
|Re: Things That Would Have Happened If Saraki Didn't Become The Senate President by HottestFire: 9:47am
Those that feared Saraki and tried stopping him from being the senate president are not fools but my fears are those supporting him.
|Re: Things That Would Have Happened If Saraki Didn't Become The Senate President by ipobarecriminals: 9:47am
|Re: Things That Would Have Happened If Saraki Didn't Become The Senate President by mrphysics(m): 9:47am
Oh, saraki the jesus of IPOB
|Re: Things That Would Have Happened If Saraki Didn't Become The Senate President by badland(m): 9:47am
ok ....
learning how to make AC at home .....
wow this is interesting ....
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ExqBqObekWU
|Re: Things That Would Have Happened If Saraki Didn't Become The Senate President by olapluto(m): 9:47am
The level of intellectual inputs in Nairaland is falling badly. What has this op said that is sensible enough to make fp now? Politics in Nigeria is beyond cyber cafe attendants. If Saraki needed the grazing bill to get political position, he will help it.
|Re: Things That Would Have Happened If Saraki Didn't Become The Senate President by opalu: 9:47am
Ok
|Re: Things That Would Have Happened If Saraki Didn't Become The Senate President by wellmax(m): 9:47am
Nigeria would have been better.
PMB would not have been poisoned
|Re: Things That Would Have Happened If Saraki Didn't Become The Senate President by helphelp: 9:48am
Saraki Na Evans in disguise...
He has kidnapped all Nigerians
|Re: Things That Would Have Happened If Saraki Didn't Become The Senate President by mostHandsome01: 9:48am
other things thats who have happened
1) the executive will have gone through with the cotonou-nigeria border policy for imported cars, cars would have been super expensive today including high cost of transportation if nigerian were to clear thier cars only through the port .
2) car import duties will have been enforced on nigerians. import duty is quite a high cost to do . many nigerians who already have cars even if its an old model will be forced to pay alot to do thier import duty papers, this will force many people to park thier cars at home as only the rich will be left to drive cars on the road .
3) the executive will still be suffering nigerians that dont use prepaid meter by giving them estimations which in some cases this estimations are really ambiguous .
-A 3bed room house will be charged 5k estimation
and
-A one bedroom house will be charged 5k, estimation.
that is a reap off.
but thanks to the senate for insisting no house should until they have been served prepaid metres.
so many things bukola saraki and the senate helped the masses avert else the suffering will be more than this.
can go on and on.
|Re: Things That Would Have Happened If Saraki Didn't Become The Senate President by whizzyleejr(m): 9:48am
The Awo clone
|Re: Things That Would Have Happened If Saraki Didn't Become The Senate President by PigMeat: 9:48am
SARAK! MESSED APCheat UP.
|Re: Things That Would Have Happened If Saraki Didn't Become The Senate President by Beverages: 9:48am
And this made fp?
|Re: Things That Would Have Happened If Saraki Didn't Become The Senate President by MirJay: 9:49am
, Sarki should be president.
|Re: Things That Would Have Happened If Saraki Didn't Become The Senate President by thisisayus(m): 9:49am
I don't like him at all, that was how he hosted jayz with tax payer's money that year
btw, I wan sell muscle
07030954022
|Re: Things That Would Have Happened If Saraki Didn't Become The Senate President by HIGHESTPOPORI(m): 9:49am
mrphysics:Buhari d Jesus of Afonja muslims
2 Likes
