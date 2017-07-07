₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,835,282 members, 3,641,936 topics. Date: Friday, 07 July 2017 at 11:09 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Islam for Muslims / Sheikh Mustapha Zuglool Is Dead And Buried (5853 Views)
Sururat Bello Is Dead (Daughter Of Sheik Muhydeen Ajani Bello) / Sheikh Ibrahim Niasse / Sheikh Jamiu Kewulere-Bello Imam’s Installation, History To Be Made (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Sheikh Mustapha Zuglool Is Dead And Buried by ALMUSTAQIM(m): 4:58am On Jul 06
INNA LILAHI WA INNA ILAEHI ROJIUN
We announce with the total Submission to the will of Allah , we just lost an Erudite Scholar
Maolana Sheikh Mustapha Sanusi Zuglool
May Allah overlook his shortcomings and grant him Al Jannah Firdaous, Ameen.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K_idUvtKR3U
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Sheikh Mustapha Zuglool Is Dead And Buried by ALMUSTAQIM(m): 4:59am On Jul 06
HE DIED WEDNESDAY, 5TH JULY 2017
HE WAS THE PROPRIETOR OF DARRU DAWWAH ARABIC & ISLAMIC SCHOOL AT ISOLO, LAGOS.
1 Like
|Re: Sheikh Mustapha Zuglool Is Dead And Buried by ydass(m): 5:04am On Jul 06
If these people dying will bring peace to this country. Then please Allah/God let them all die
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Sheikh Mustapha Zuglool Is Dead And Buried by seunlayi(m): 5:05am On Jul 06
Rip
|Re: Sheikh Mustapha Zuglool Is Dead And Buried by ALMUSTAQIM(m): 5:18am On Jul 06
INNA LILLAH WA INNA ILAEHI RAJIUN
"WE BELONG TO ALLAH, TO HIM IS OUR RETURN"
5 Likes
|Re: Sheikh Mustapha Zuglool Is Dead And Buried by juman(m): 5:37am On Jul 06
Inna Lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un
kai kai.
Sheikh Zuglool is dead!
2 Likes
|Re: Sheikh Mustapha Zuglool Is Dead And Buried by DickDastardly2(m): 5:59am On Jul 06
IPOB consular general sends their condolence .... freedom is in sight. Land of rising sun beckons.
RIP Neighbour
4 Likes
|Re: Sheikh Mustapha Zuglool Is Dead And Buried by AbdelKabir: 6:27am On Jul 06
ydass:
GBOSA!
to these country. Then please Allah/God let them all die
GBOSA!! GBOSA!!!
17 Likes
|Re: Sheikh Mustapha Zuglool Is Dead And Buried by AlBaqir(m): 9:40am On Jul 06
AbdelKabir:
# A scholar died, oh you don't recognised him as such, okay, an human being died, and here you displaying stupidity and foolishness of highest order.
# Please compare that your crazy ideology with this hadith:
Narrated `Abdur Rahman bin Abi Laila:
Sahl bin Hunaif and Qais bin Sa`d were sitting in the city of Al-Qadisiya. A funeral procession passed in front of them and they stood up. They were told that funeral procession was of one of the inhabitants of the land i.e. of a non-believer, under the protection of Muslims.
They said, "A funeral procession passed in front of the Prophet (s) and he stood up. When he was told that it was the coffin of a Jew, he said, "Is it not a living being (soul)?"
Reference : Sahih al-Bukhari 1312, 1313
In-book reference : Book 23, Hadith 71
USC-MSA web (English) reference : Vol. 2, Book 23, Hadith 399
https://sunnah.com/bukhari/23
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Sheikh Mustapha Zuglool Is Dead And Buried by AlBaqir(m): 9:43am On Jul 06
ALMUSTAQIM:
# He might have died but his legacy lives on in sha Allah.
# May Allah ward off his mistakes and negligence, maximise the reward of his good acts and admit him to His Jannah.
3 Likes
|Re: Sheikh Mustapha Zuglool Is Dead And Buried by BarometerNG: 9:49am On Jul 06
Who is Sheikh Mustapha Zuglool
Sheikh Mustapha Zuglool Sanus was a reputable historian in his own class. He was a student of the great scholar Sheikh Abdullah Adam Al Ilori.
Sheikh was born on 18 August 1937. He received his early education and training under the tutelage of his father Mohammed Sanusi.
At the age of 18, he enrolled at the Center for Arabic and Islamic Education popularly referred to as Markaz in Agege, Lagos, Nigeria under the patronage of the late Sheikh Adam Abdullah Al-ilori.
He travelled to Lebanon to further his studies. He visited some of the Islamic countries, including Egypt, Syria, Jerusalem, Jordan, Saudi Arabia in 1960s. He was granted a diplomatic leave in 1967.
In 1970, the late Sheikh founded the Daarul Dawah Wal Irshad in Mushin, Lagos and in 1971, he moved to his new headquarters in Isolo.
He was the Director, Principal, Teacher at the Institute, also an expert on tafsir (Quranic exegesis), a historian per excellent, Preacher of repute well respected in the circle of Islamic and Arabic Scholars in the country.
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Sheikh Mustapha Zuglool Is Dead And Buried by Rilwayne001: 9:49am On Jul 06
AbdelKabir:
Lol, that's an example of calling Taiwo Kehinde and calling Kehinde Taiwo.
2 Likes
|Re: Sheikh Mustapha Zuglool Is Dead And Buried by AbdelKabir: 10:01am On Jul 06
AlBaqir:
I don't understand, what's all this? The person I quoted was trying to vilify Muslims and wishing them death, so how does that mean I don't regard the person who died a Muslim? Oh, I should beat my chest and mutilate myself like you shia do to prove I consider him a Muslim scholar?
Where is your sense? Did they do any funeral procession in front of me?
By the way, the prophet did not just stand up solely because it's a soul, rather, because of the presence of angels and because death is a frightful thing.......
2 Likes
|Re: Sheikh Mustapha Zuglool Is Dead And Buried by AlBaqir(m): 10:41am On Jul 06
AbdelKabir:
# You have been known to be a bastard liar especially when cornered. According to you, the guy vilify Muslim. Fine! How do you prove your "laughter" and "Gbosa Gbosa!!!" when you quote the idiot?
# Those things signify you approved his action. Prove me otherwise.
3 Likes
|Re: Sheikh Mustapha Zuglool Is Dead And Buried by juman(m): 10:45am On Jul 06
Condolence to his family, his religious followers and the Markaz agege.
|Re: Sheikh Mustapha Zuglool Is Dead And Buried by juman(m): 10:45am On Jul 06
His death remind me of the day the death of the beloved sheikh adam abdulai was announced.
What came to mind was he would be very difficult to be replaced as islamic scholar.
Also I remember the day zazili sambo died.
The man that used to fumble as if he was one of the lieutenant of God.
|Re: Sheikh Mustapha Zuglool Is Dead And Buried by AbdelKabir: 1:36pm On Jul 06
AlBaqir:
You have no shame WAllaahi, so because you don't understand what I did there, you resort to exhibiting what you were brought up with and what your Mahdi taught you, which is insults....
Anyone will a bit of sense which you don't have will see that I was actually making fun of him for his grammatical mistake as a payback for his vilification...
I thought it was only your brain that was missing, I was wrong, your eyes are also missing....
|Re: Sheikh Mustapha Zuglool Is Dead And Buried by Basic123: 7:48pm On Jul 06
Is he sunni scholar?'''I mean a salafi?
|Re: Sheikh Mustapha Zuglool Is Dead And Buried by Empiree: 6:04am
AbdelKabir, i dont blame albaqir at all. When i saw your post, it was like mockery of the dead. I barely paid attention to the dude's blunder until i read your subsequent posts. So you dont need to blame albaqir. I was just about to post hadith he posted until i read your clarifications.
As for your explanation that nabi didnt stand just bcus of a soul but bcus of presence of angels, well, fine. But the hadith clearly says "is he not human" meaning he(saw) showed respect for the deceased.
What is this?
Basic123
Is he sunni scholar?'''I mean a salafi?
How is this important in this situation?
|Re: Sheikh Mustapha Zuglool Is Dead And Buried by Basic123: 6:18am
Empiree:
so I don't have the right to know?
Silence will have been golden for you in this situation.
|Re: Sheikh Mustapha Zuglool Is Dead And Buried by AbuUbayy1(m): 7:09am
I was at his janazah yesterday, may Allaah forgive him, have mercy On him and grant him jannatu Fridaous . Aameen
2 Likes
|Re: Sheikh Mustapha Zuglool Is Dead And Buried by QueenOfNepal: 10:04am
How does it concern us the Nairalanders
1 Like
|Re: Sheikh Mustapha Zuglool Is Dead And Buried by chukslawrence(m): 10:06am
Have Christians here sinned?
|Re: Sheikh Mustapha Zuglool Is Dead And Buried by seguntijan(m): 10:08am
I could remember my mum telling me that I was given the name MUSTAPHA because of the charisma, knowledge and wisdom of SHEIK MUSTAPHA ZUGLOOL BABA NI ISOLO. so sad I wasn't opportuned to meet him, but I pray Allah forgive his shortcomings and grant him paradise.
1 Like
|Re: Sheikh Mustapha Zuglool Is Dead And Buried by QueenOfNepal: 10:09am
juman:In Nepal we don't know any of those people you mentioned
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Sheikh Mustapha Zuglool Is Dead And Buried by lfleak: 10:10am
|Re: Sheikh Mustapha Zuglool Is Dead And Buried by akeemakinremi(m): 10:12am
QueenOfNepal:
idiot! must u comment? I only pity ur condition
|Re: Sheikh Mustapha Zuglool Is Dead And Buried by Vastjoy(m): 10:14am
May Almighty Allah forgive all his sins, prevent him from the torment of the grave & grant him Aljana Firdaus- Ameen
1 Like
|Re: Sheikh Mustapha Zuglool Is Dead And Buried by femzey(m): 10:15am
May Almighty Allah forgive him all his sins and grant him Aljanat fiduas,
A true renowned Islamic scholar
1 Like
|Re: Sheikh Mustapha Zuglool Is Dead And Buried by lfleak: 10:15am
QueenOfNepal:you don't need to know..
1 Like
|Re: Sheikh Mustapha Zuglool Is Dead And Buried by lfleak: 10:15am
QueenOfNepal:who are the us?
|Re: Sheikh Mustapha Zuglool Is Dead And Buried by lfleak: 10:16am
AlBaqir:baba he is mimicking that guy's grammar... You are always ready to attack the sha'adah
Islam And Marketing / Did The Prophet (PBUH) Curse People Who Deal With Alcohol / Salaat From Quran- Invitation to Sweetnecta
Viewing this topic: Ogunj, Qyubee(m), lfleak, mrslim1991, nwako11, 9iceboi(m), sphinx54, Aksimple47(m), assemble, noyen(m), ytunes89, jeggienut, kingreign, biggestbros, boyterror, ossuofia1, dgame2k2(m), ibj55, ERockson, longsnake(m) and 65 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13