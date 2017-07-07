Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Islam for Muslims / Sheikh Mustapha Zuglool Is Dead And Buried (5853 Views)

We announce with the total Submission to the will of Allah , we just lost an Erudite Scholar



Maolana Sheikh Mustapha Sanusi Zuglool



May Allah overlook his shortcomings and grant him Al Jannah Firdaous, Ameen.





HE DIED WEDNESDAY, 5TH JULY 2017



HE WAS THE PROPRIETOR OF DARRU DAWWAH ARABIC & ISLAMIC SCHOOL AT ISOLO, LAGOS. 1 Like

If these people dying will bring peace to this country. Then please Allah/God let them all die

INNA LILLAH WA INNA ILAEHI RAJIUN

"WE BELONG TO ALLAH, TO HIM IS OUR RETURN" 5 Likes

Inna Lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un



Sheikh Zuglool is dead! 2 Likes





# A scholar died, oh you don't recognised him as such, okay, an human being died, and here you displaying stupidity and foolishness of highest order.



# Please compare that your crazy ideology with this hadith:



Narrated `Abdur Rahman bin Abi Laila:



Sahl bin Hunaif and Qais bin Sa`d were sitting in the city of Al-Qadisiya. A funeral procession passed in front of them and they stood up. They were told that funeral procession was of one of the inhabitants of the land i.e. of a non-believer, under the protection of Muslims.



They said, "A funeral procession passed in front of the Prophet (s) and he stood up. When he was told that it was the coffin of a Jew, he said, "Is it not a living being (soul)?"



INNA LILLAH WA INNA ILAEHI RAJIUN



"WE BELONG TO ALLAH, TO HIM IS OUR RETURN"

# He might have died but his legacy lives on in sha Allah.



# May Allah ward off his mistakes and negligence, maximise the reward of his good acts and admit him to His Jannah. # He might have died but his legacy lives on in sha Allah.# May Allah ward off his mistakes and negligence, maximise the reward of his good acts and admit him to His Jannah. 3 Likes

Who is Sheikh Mustapha Zuglool





Sheikh Mustapha Zuglool Sanus was a reputable historian in his own class. He was a student of the great scholar Sheikh Abdullah Adam Al Ilori.



Sheikh was born on 18 August 1937. He received his early education and training under the tutelage of his father Mohammed Sanusi.



At the age of 18, he enrolled at the Center for Arabic and Islamic Education popularly referred to as Markaz in Agege, Lagos, Nigeria under the patronage of the late Sheikh Adam Abdullah Al-ilori.



He travelled to Lebanon to further his studies. He visited some of the Islamic countries, including Egypt, Syria, Jerusalem, Jordan, Saudi Arabia in 1960s. He was granted a diplomatic leave in 1967.



In 1970, the late Sheikh founded the Daarul Dawah Wal Irshad in Mushin, Lagos and in 1971, he moved to his new headquarters in Isolo.



He was the Director, Principal, Teacher at the Institute, also an expert on tafsir (Quranic exegesis), a historian per excellent, Preacher of repute well respected in the circle of Islamic and Arabic Scholars in the country. 6 Likes 1 Share

Lol, that's an example of calling Taiwo Kehinde and calling Kehinde Taiwo.

# A scholar died, oh you don't recognised him as such, okay, an human being died, and here you displaying stupidity and foolishness of highest order.



# Please compare that your crazy ideology with this hadith:



Narrated `Abdur Rahman bin Abi Laila:



Sahl bin Hunaif and Qais bin Sa`d were sitting in the city of Al-Qadisiya. A funeral procession passed in front of them and they stood up. They were told that funeral procession was of one of the inhabitants of the land i.e. of a non-believer, under the protection of Muslims.



They said, "A funeral procession passed in front of the Prophet (s) and he stood up. When he was told that it was the coffin of a Jew, he said, "Is it not a living being (soul)?"



I don't understand, what's all this? The person I quoted was trying to vilify Muslims and wishing them death, so how does that mean I don't regard the person who died a Muslim? Oh, I should beat my chest and mutilate myself like you shia do to prove I consider him a Muslim scholar?



Where is your sense? Did they do any funeral procession in front of me?



By the way, the prophet did not just stand up solely because it's a soul, rather, because of the presence of angels and because death is a frightful thing....... I don't understand, what's all this? The person I quoted was trying to vilify Muslims and wishing them death, so how does that mean I don't regard the person who died a Muslim? Oh, I should beat my chest and mutilate myself like you shia do to prove I consider him a Muslim scholar?Where is your sense? Did they do any funeral procession in front of me?By the way, the prophet did not just stand up solely because it's a soul, rather, because of the presence of angels and because death is a frightful thing....... 2 Likes

I don't understand, what's all this? The person I quoted was trying to vilify Muslims and wishing them death, so how does that mean I don't regard the person who died a Muslim? Oh, I should beat my chest and mutilate myself like you shia do to prove I consider him a Muslim scholar?



Where is your sense? Did they do any funeral procession in front of me?



By the way, the prophet did not just stand up solely because it's a soul, rather, because of the presence of angels and because death is a frightful thing.......



# You have been known to be a bastard liar especially when cornered. According to you, the guy vilify Muslim. Fine! How do you prove your "laughter" and "Gbosa Gbosa!!!" when you quote the idiot?

# Those things signify you approved his action. Prove me otherwise.



# Those things signify you approved his action. Prove me otherwise. # You have been known to be a bastard liar especially when cornered. According to you, the guy vilify Muslim. Fine! How do you prove your "!!!" when you quote the idiot?# Those things signify you approved his action. Prove me otherwise. 3 Likes

Condolence to his family, his religious followers and the Markaz agege.



What came to mind was he would be very difficult to be replaced as islamic scholar.



Also I remember the day zazili sambo died.

The man that used to fumble as if he was one of the lieutenant of God. His death remind me of the day the death of the beloved sheikh adam abdulai was announced. What came to mind was he would be very difficult to be replaced as islamic scholar. Also I remember the day zazili sambo died. The man that used to fumble as if he was one of the lieutenant of God.

# You have been known to be a bastard liar especially when cornered. According to you, the guy vilify Muslim. Fine! How do you prove your "laughter" and "Gbosa Gbosa!!!" when you quote the idiot?

# Those things signify you approved his action. Prove me otherwise.



# Those things signify you approved his action. Prove me otherwise.





You have no shame WAllaahi, so because you don't understand what I did there, you resort to exhibiting what you were brought up with and what your Mahdi taught you, which is insults....



Anyone will a bit of sense which you don't have will see that I was actually making fun of him for his grammatical mistake as a payback for his vilification...



I thought it was only your brain that was missing, I was wrong, your eyes are also missing.... You have no shame WAllaahi, so because you don't understand what I did there, you resort to exhibiting what you were brought up with and what your Mahdi taught you, which is insults....Anyone will a bit of sense which you don't have will see that I was actually making fun of him for his grammatical mistake as a payback for his vilification...I thought it was only your brain that was missing, I was wrong, your eyes are also missing....

Is he sunni scholar?'''I mean a salafi?





As for your explanation that nabi didnt stand just bcus of a soul but bcus of presence of angels, well, fine. But the hadith clearly says "is he not human" meaning he(saw) showed respect for the deceased.





What is this?



Is he sunni scholar?'''I mean a salafi?

AbdelKabir, i dont blame albaqir at all. When i saw your post, it was like mockery of the dead. I barely paid attention to the dude's blunder until i read your subsequent posts. So you dont need to blame albaqir. I was just about to post hadith he posted until i read your clarifications. As for your explanation that nabi didnt stand just bcus of a soul but bcus of presence of angels, well, fine. But the hadith clearly says "is he not human" meaning he(saw) showed respect for the deceased. What is this? Basic123 How is this important in this situation?

AbdelKabir, i dont blame albaqir at all. When i saw your post, it was like mockery of the dead. I barely paid attention to the dude's blunder until i read your subsequent posts. So you dont need to blame albaqir. I was just about to post hadith he posted until i read your clarifications.



As for your explanation that nabi didnt stand just bcus of a soul but bcus of presence of angels, well, fine. But the hadith clearly says "is he not human" meaning he(saw) showed respect for the deceased.





What is this?



How is this important in this situation?

so I don't have the right to know?



Silence will have been golden for you in this situation. so I don't have the right to know? Silence will have been golden for you in this situation.

I was at his janazah yesterday, may Allaah forgive him, have mercy On him and grant him jannatu Fridaous . Aameen

How does it concern us the Nairalanders

Have Christians here sinned?

I could remember my mum telling me that I was given the name MUSTAPHA because of the charisma, knowledge and wisdom of SHEIK MUSTAPHA ZUGLOOL BABA NI ISOLO. so sad I wasn't opportuned to meet him, but I pray Allah forgive his shortcomings and grant him paradise.

His death remind me of the day the death of the beloved sheikh adam abdulai was announced.

What came to mind was he would be very difficult to be replaced as islamic scholar.



Also I remember the day zazili sambo died.

The man that used to fumble as if he was one of the lieutenant of God. In Nepal we don't know any of those people you mentioned

How does it concern us the Nairalanders

idiot! must u comment? I only pity ur condition

May Almighty Allah forgive all his sins, prevent him from the torment of the grave & grant him Aljana Firdaus- Ameen

May Almighty Allah forgive him all his sins and grant him Aljanat fiduas,

A true renowned Islamic scholar

In Nepal we don't know any of those people you mentioned you don't need to know..

How does it concern us the Nairalanders who are the us?