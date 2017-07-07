₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|N-Power Now On Nairaland: #NPowerNG, You Can Reach Us On Any Of These Platforms by npowerng: 10:12am
You can reach us on any of these platforms.
We are here to help and to serve.
We only ask that you read instructions and read posts carefully.
#NPowerNG
|Re: N-Power Now On Nairaland: #NPowerNG, You Can Reach Us On Any Of These Platforms by haryorbarmie83(m): 10:22am
Very good to have Npower here on Nairaland...
|Re: N-Power Now On Nairaland: #NPowerNG, You Can Reach Us On Any Of These Platforms by bumbex(f): 10:23am
That is great....good news from npower
|Re: N-Power Now On Nairaland: #NPowerNG, You Can Reach Us On Any Of These Platforms by zutu(m): 10:24am
Please I register for npower on the 1st of this month, but am yet to get a confirmation on my e-mail. Secondly the portal did not ask me for my nysc discharge number. Thirdly their was no space for creating of user name & password. Please hope this is not a problem?
|Re: N-Power Now On Nairaland: #NPowerNG, You Can Reach Us On Any Of These Platforms by MicroSweet(m): 10:24am
NPower is here live!
|Re: N-Power Now On Nairaland: #NPowerNG, You Can Reach Us On Any Of These Platforms by nazablossom: 10:31am
That's good move but I hope it is going to be effective. All the complaints through mails, text messages and phone calls have not worked yet, at least not from my end
|Re: N-Power Now On Nairaland: #NPowerNG, You Can Reach Us On Any Of These Platforms by ojotu4real(m): 10:46am
npowerng:i have payment issues for the month of june only..
State: kano
lga: gaya
ppa:
gandu primary school gaya
bank: diamond bank
thanks in anticipation
|Re: N-Power Now On Nairaland: #NPowerNG, You Can Reach Us On Any Of These Platforms by emmanuelpopson(m): 10:59am
i hope all issues will be attended to. good move by the npower team
|Re: N-Power Now On Nairaland: #NPowerNG, You Can Reach Us On Any Of These Platforms by Dannyset(m): 11:05am
Seun is now a Bigger Boy ooo
|Re: N-Power Now On Nairaland: #NPowerNG, You Can Reach Us On Any Of These Platforms by leokinguch(m): 11:07am
State: IMO state
Lga : Owerri west
PPA : Eziobodo Secondary Technical School
Bank : Eco bank
I have not been paid for the month of June
|Re: N-Power Now On Nairaland: #NPowerNG, You Can Reach Us On Any Of These Platforms by HotKween: 11:08am
I have NEVER been paid since the beginning of the program.
I have been posted since January and have done my physical verification since December.
I have also made sure my BVN name matched with my Npower profile/bank account name.
All i hear from agents is that we will be paid even though nothing has been done about it.
State: Delta
LGA: Uvwie
Bank: Diamond bank
Nteach
I can provide further detail via pm if required.
cc: npowerng
|Re: N-Power Now On Nairaland: #NPowerNG, You Can Reach Us On Any Of These Platforms by akanbiaa(m): 11:20am
Since N agro is now 10th when will sms be sent and what is the login portal site for the assessment?
|Re: N-Power Now On Nairaland: #NPowerNG, You Can Reach Us On Any Of These Platforms by illicit(m): 11:20am
pls can o level apply?
|Re: N-Power Now On Nairaland: #NPowerNG, You Can Reach Us On Any Of These Platforms by ngeneukwuewuGOAT: 11:22am
Empower
|Re: N-Power Now On Nairaland: #NPowerNG, You Can Reach Us On Any Of These Platforms by akanbiaa(m): 11:22am
What happens to those whose middle name is same but first name and last name switched? Many did not know last name was surname while applying.
|Re: N-Power Now On Nairaland: #NPowerNG, You Can Reach Us On Any Of These Platforms by itsede: 11:27am
How do people that want to relocate from their initial place and state of location do it?
Due to marriage and other family matters.
|Re: N-Power Now On Nairaland: #NPowerNG, You Can Reach Us On Any Of These Platforms by adudu208(m): 11:38am
akanbiaa:This is a very silly question. A graduate who doesn't know 'Surname' is 'Lastname' has no business with Npower.
I wonder what kind of quarter-baked graduates our higher institutions are producing these days. Shame! Shame!! Shame!!!
|Re: N-Power Now On Nairaland: #NPowerNG, You Can Reach Us On Any Of These Platforms by ERockson: 11:58am
adudu208:
We know your kind. Full of pride with nothing to show for self appraised knowledge
|Re: N-Power Now On Nairaland: #NPowerNG, You Can Reach Us On Any Of These Platforms by Annibel(f): 12:00pm
Aiit
|Re: N-Power Now On Nairaland: #NPowerNG, You Can Reach Us On Any Of These Platforms by CaptainKool15(m): 12:01pm
Chai, now I pity those liepobs that registered for N-power..
Make dem wait for Biafra now.
|Re: N-Power Now On Nairaland: #NPowerNG, You Can Reach Us On Any Of These Platforms by CaptainKool15(m): 12:04pm
adudu208:
Oga Mr Overbaked graduate, the issue of first , middle and last name is not restricted to Nigeria..
Abegi
|Re: N-Power Now On Nairaland: #NPowerNG, You Can Reach Us On Any Of These Platforms by Efostick(m): 12:07pm
scammer
|Re: N-Power Now On Nairaland: #NPowerNG, You Can Reach Us On Any Of These Platforms by Harris90(m): 12:28pm
good day, I registered for the npower teach program a month ago and was sent a verification code or so, the problem now is that I've lost the code.
pls I just want to know if there's a way I can get back the code .
thanks
|Re: N-Power Now On Nairaland: #NPowerNG, You Can Reach Us On Any Of These Platforms by akanbiaa(m): 12:32pm
adudu208:A silly question to a wise person will be replied with decorum and understanding while a fool will insult and rant whether wise or silly question so why not give a sensible answer or keep quite for the npower original op to reply. Why are you even jobless in the first place seeking N power job let me guess its your attitude of insulting others and demeaning them. Do you even know majority of the problem is from the name switch issue? Does that make Majority of applicants Silly? Lastly do you know Last name does not always means Surname? Save your frustrations for better things and have a change in attitude, imagine an answer like Yes or No (If you have the authoritative right info)or you might be considered since all the name rhymes or no you will not be considered and the poster will even thank you for the advise.
|Re: N-Power Now On Nairaland: #NPowerNG, You Can Reach Us On Any Of These Platforms by akanbiaa(m): 12:35pm
ERockson:With all his pride knowledge and qualifications and know it all attitude he still dey fight for N power job when his mates are in NNPC CBN Lecturers etc he does not know first name is surname in some climes.
|Re: N-Power Now On Nairaland: #NPowerNG, You Can Reach Us On Any Of These Platforms by Abeywonder: 12:36pm
Please Npower Team I need your help I always receive message that I have been selected into Npower annd that verification to continue would be sent to me separately but I have not receive any message to proceed.
|Re: N-Power Now On Nairaland: #NPowerNG, You Can Reach Us On Any Of These Platforms by akanbiaa(m): 12:48pm
Some are spreading rumors that you must use phone numher registered with bank for alert, how true is that because many did not use the phone number since it is not stated.
|Re: N-Power Now On Nairaland: #NPowerNG, You Can Reach Us On Any Of These Platforms by Mykel4God(m): 12:51pm
Yippee
Nairaland going places
|Re: N-Power Now On Nairaland: #NPowerNG, You Can Reach Us On Any Of These Platforms by PastorandMentor(m): 12:52pm
|Re: N-Power Now On Nairaland: #NPowerNG, You Can Reach Us On Any Of These Platforms by tosyne2much(m): 12:52pm
Nice one
|Re: N-Power Now On Nairaland: #NPowerNG, You Can Reach Us On Any Of These Platforms by richidinho(m): 12:52pm
lol
|Re: N-Power Now On Nairaland: #NPowerNG, You Can Reach Us On Any Of These Platforms by ShobayoEmma(m): 12:52pm
good move
