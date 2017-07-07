Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Jobs/Vacancies / N-Power Now On Nairaland: #NPowerNG, You Can Reach Us On Any Of These Platforms (9018 Views)

You can reach us on any of these platforms.

We are here to help and to serve.

We only ask that you read instructions and read posts carefully.

Very good to have Npower here on Nairaland... 7 Likes

That is great....good news from npower

Please I register for npower on the 1st of this month, but am yet to get a confirmation on my e-mail. Secondly the portal did not ask me for my nysc discharge number. Thirdly their was no space for creating of user name & password. Please hope this is not a problem? 1 Like 1 Share

NPower is here live!

That's good move but I hope it is going to be effective. All the complaints through mails, text messages and phone calls have not worked yet, at least not from my end

#NPowerNG i have payment issues for the month of june only..

State: kano

lga: gaya

ppa:

gandu primary school gaya

bank: diamond bank

thanks in anticipation i have payment issues for the month of june only..State: kanolga: gayappa:gandu primary school gayabank: diamond bankthanks in anticipation

i hope all issues will be attended to. good move by the npower team

State: IMO state



Lga : Owerri west



PPA : Eziobodo Secondary Technical School



Bank : Eco bank







I have not been paid for the month of June

I have NEVER been paid since the beginning of the program.

I have been posted since January and have done my physical verification since December.

I have also made sure my BVN name matched with my Npower profile/bank account name.

All i hear from agents is that we will be paid even though nothing has been done about it.

State: Delta

LGA: Uvwie

Bank: Diamond bank

Nteach

I can provide further detail via pm if required.



cc: npowerng

Since N agro is now 10th when will sms be sent and what is the login portal site for the assessment?

pls can o level apply?

Empower

What happens to those whose middle name is same but first name and last name switched? Many did not know last name was surname while applying. 1 Like 1 Share

How do people that want to relocate from their initial place and state of location do it?

Due to marriage and other family matters. 1 Like

akanbiaa:

What happens to those whose middle name is same but first name and last name switched? Many did not know last name was surname while applying. This is a very silly question. A graduate who doesn't know 'Surname' is 'Lastname' has no business with Npower.

I wonder what kind of quarter-baked graduates our higher institutions are producing these days. Shame! Shame!! Shame!!! This is a very silly question. A graduate who doesn't know 'Surname' is 'Lastname' has no business with Npower.I wonder what kind of quarter-baked graduates our higher institutions are producing these days. Shame! Shame!! Shame!!! 11 Likes

adudu208:



This is a very silly question. A graduate who doesn't know 'Surname' is 'Lastname' has no business with Npower.

I wonder what kind of quarter-baked graduates our higher institutions are producing these days. Shame! Shame!! Shame!!!



We know your kind. Full of pride with nothing to show for self appraised knowledge We know your kind. Full of pride with nothing to show for self appraised knowledge 22 Likes 1 Share

adudu208:



This is a very silly question. A graduate who doesn't know 'Surname' is 'Lastname' has no business with Npower.

I wonder what kind of quarter-baked graduates our higher institutions are producing these days. Shame! Shame!! Shame!!!



Oga Mr Overbaked graduate, the issue of first , middle and last name is not restricted to Nigeria..

Abegi Oga Mr Overbaked graduate, the issue of first , middle and last name is not restricted to Nigeria..Abegi 17 Likes 2 Shares

good day, I registered for the npower teach program a month ago and was sent a verification code or so, the problem now is that I've lost the code.

pls I just want to know if there's a way I can get back the code .

thanks

adudu208:



This is a very silly question. A graduate who doesn't know 'Surname' is 'Lastname' has no business with Npower.

I wonder what kind of quarter-baked graduates our higher institutions are producing these days. Shame! Shame!! Shame!!! A silly question to a wise person will be replied with decorum and understanding while a fool will insult and rant whether wise or silly question so why not give a sensible answer or keep quite for the npower original op to reply. Why are you even jobless in the first place seeking N power job let me guess its your attitude of insulting others and demeaning them. Do you even know majority of the problem is from the name switch issue? Does that make Majority of applicants Silly? Lastly do you know Last name does not always means Surname? Save your frustrations for better things and have a change in attitude, imagine an answer like Yes or No (If you have the authoritative right info)or you might be considered since all the name rhymes or no you will not be considered and the poster will even thank you for the advise. A silly question to a wise person will be replied with decorum and understanding while a fool will insult and rant whether wise or silly question so why not give a sensible answer or keep quite for the npower original op to reply. Why are you even jobless in the first place seeking N power job let me guess its your attitude of insulting others and demeaning them. Do you even know majority of the problem is from the name switch issue? Does that make Majority of applicants Silly? Lastly do you know Last name does not always means Surname? Save your frustrations for better things and have a change in attitude, imagine an answer like Yes or No (If you have the authoritative right info)or you might be considered since all the name rhymes or no you will not be considered and the poster will even thank you for the advise. 13 Likes 2 Shares

ERockson:







We know your kind. Full of pride with nothing to show for self appraised knowledge With all his pride knowledge and qualifications and know it all attitude he still dey fight for N power job when his mates are in NNPC CBN Lecturers etc he does not know first name is surname in some climes. With all his pride knowledge and qualifications and know it all attitude he still dey fight for N power job when his mates are in NNPC CBN Lecturers etc he does not know first name is surname in some climes. 2 Likes

Please Npower Team I need your help I always receive message that I have been selected into Npower annd that verification to continue would be sent to me separately but I have not receive any message to proceed.

Some are spreading rumors that you must use phone numher registered with bank for alert, how true is that because many did not use the phone number since it is not stated.

