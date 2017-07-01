₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Crowd Welcome Nnamdi Kanu In Anambra (Photos, Video) by Agumbaa: 9:11pm On Jul 07
Video shows mammoth crowd welcome Overall leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu in Anambra on Friday.
This event which held at Learning Field Omagba Phase 2, Onitsha had an innumerable number of Biafrans who chanted different songs, to support their Leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, and also to pass a message that "No Election" will be held in Anambra state.
Watch Video.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bogs-aMfBZY
http://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/07/biafra-mammoth-crowd-welcome-nnamdi-kanu-anambra/
Happy Viewing!!!
|Re: Crowd Welcome Nnamdi Kanu In Anambra (Photos, Video) by fuckerstard: 9:13pm On Jul 07
Afonja spectating
I represent Afonja and we are watching!
ChimaAdeoye:
Are you happy now, your Kanu thread made FP. No Afonja is holding you back, what we don't want na insults from you and your IPOB leaders.
|Re: Crowd Welcome Nnamdi Kanu In Anambra (Photos, Video) by Agumbaa: 9:14pm On Jul 07
For a longer video, watch this one below.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FtWFNjoMhaQ
Lalasticalala, even snake no go dare enter this gathering, seriously.
|Re: Crowd Welcome Nnamdi Kanu In Anambra (Photos, Video) by IslamicRebel: 9:21pm On Jul 07
Afonjas must be very angry now.
|Re: Crowd Welcome Nnamdi Kanu In Anambra (Photos, Video) by Integrityfarms(m): 9:27pm On Jul 07
The Nightmare of the Zoogeria
|Re: Crowd Welcome Nnamdi Kanu In Anambra (Photos, Video) by BiafranPrince: 9:27pm On Jul 07
Issa dream come true.
|Re: Crowd Welcome Nnamdi Kanu In Anambra (Photos, Video) by BiafranPrince: 9:28pm On Jul 07
IslamicRebel:
They don't need to be, Oduo is for them, we ain't dragging it with them.
|Re: Crowd Welcome Nnamdi Kanu In Anambra (Photos, Video) by Yyeske(m): 9:36pm On Jul 07
Since they never caused any problem, no wahala because if not ......
|Re: Crowd Welcome Nnamdi Kanu In Anambra (Photos, Video) by Igboesika: 9:37pm On Jul 07
Hmmm, see crowd .ooo
Btw, I thought Anambrarains rejected Ipob, did Nnamdi Kanu all rent crowd like Okorocha did ?.
May God help afonjas.
Nnamdi Kanu is the only man who exchanged all his bail conditions with Buhari. That's karma for u.
You refused to compromise despite all they offered you behind closed doors to drop your agitation.
Ride on sir, may God strengthen you more and more until we get to the promise land.
God bless Nnamdi Kanu
God bless his own people(children of God)
God punish children of lucifer that are against us( they know themselves)
|Re: Crowd Welcome Nnamdi Kanu In Anambra (Photos, Video) by BlackBlue(m): 9:39pm On Jul 07
fuckerstard:
IslamicRebel:
I expect to see more IPOD dullards calling "afonja" just to gain more views and likes.
I wonder how the Biafran would have been this popular amongst illiterates without a common hatred for the Yoruba man who simply doesn't give a Bleep about Ibos and their Northern masters.
So when you get your Biafra and there's no more Yoruba, what will uphold your unity? Once Yoruba is gone, will you be shouting "Flat head amambra", "Drug dealing Imolites" etc?
Na una sabi.
|Re: Crowd Welcome Nnamdi Kanu In Anambra (Photos, Video) by Eastfield1: 9:40pm On Jul 07
g
|Re: Crowd Welcome Nnamdi Kanu In Anambra (Photos, Video) by Dainfamous: 9:42pm On Jul 07
Very nice
|Re: Crowd Welcome Nnamdi Kanu In Anambra (Photos, Video) by Etogist: 9:46pm On Jul 07
Igboesika:
Don't bother they'll do eyes left. But at the end they won't have any choice because market must sell. Who wants to be left out?
|Re: Crowd Welcome Nnamdi Kanu In Anambra (Photos, Video) by yang(m): 9:48pm On Jul 07
They think we are joking
Ask them how we won learning field back
|Re: Crowd Welcome Nnamdi Kanu In Anambra (Photos, Video) by CutieGuy(m): 9:58pm On Jul 07
My home state.
Keep it up brothers
|Re: Crowd Welcome Nnamdi Kanu In Anambra (Photos, Video) by ChimaAdeoye: 10:02pm On Jul 07
Eastfield1:
Who needs front page in NL for Biafra
|Re: Crowd Welcome Nnamdi Kanu In Anambra (Photos, Video) by Yyeske(m): 10:08pm On Jul 07
By the time security forces kill some hundreds now, they'd cry genocide and blame Obiano. Most are actually migrants from other Igbo speaking states
|Re: Crowd Welcome Nnamdi Kanu In Anambra (Photos, Video) by BiafranPrince: 10:14pm On Jul 07
Yyeske:
Shut da fvck up! There will be no election, if you don't like it, enter River Niger and do the needful.
|Re: Crowd Welcome Nnamdi Kanu In Anambra (Photos, Video) by ngeneukwuewuGOAT: 10:15pm On Jul 07
Yyeske:go and commit suicide if the gathering scares u ode
|Re: Crowd Welcome Nnamdi Kanu In Anambra (Photos, Video) by FisifunKododada: 10:18pm On Jul 07
|Re: Crowd Welcome Nnamdi Kanu In Anambra (Photos, Video) by FisifunKododada: 10:19pm On Jul 07
|Re: Crowd Welcome Nnamdi Kanu In Anambra (Photos, Video) by CutieGuy(m): 10:21pm On Jul 07
Yyeske:Ur nigth mare idiot!!!
Below is a specific example of ur fear
|Re: Crowd Welcome Nnamdi Kanu In Anambra (Photos, Video) by Yyeske(m): 10:24pm On Jul 07
BiafranPrince:Waiting for you and Nnamdi kanu to go in first, meanwhile what are you guys saying about October 1st ultimatum?
|Re: Crowd Welcome Nnamdi Kanu In Anambra (Photos, Video) by Yyeske(m): 10:26pm On Jul 07
ngeneukwuewuGOAT:English,RIP. Normal IPOB miscreants with half education.
|Re: Crowd Welcome Nnamdi Kanu In Anambra (Photos, Video) by BabaRamotu1988: 10:27pm On Jul 07
but where's nonsobaba chino and the rest
|Re: Crowd Welcome Nnamdi Kanu In Anambra (Photos, Video) by Yyeske(m): 10:28pm On Jul 07
CutieGuy:Who cares? Hope you were there that day
|Re: Crowd Welcome Nnamdi Kanu In Anambra (Photos, Video) by facelessangel: 10:30pm On Jul 07
This crowd is horrifying. Power really belongs to the people. See passion and emotion attached to this struggle and willingness of people to lay their lives for this great leader.
For over 45yrs, tears had never dropped down from my eyes but it did today after watching this full vedio.
GOD bless the struggle.
|Re: Crowd Welcome Nnamdi Kanu In Anambra (Photos, Video) by sean1000x: 10:40pm On Jul 07
Afonjanightmare:
My brother I love what you do...Chukwu Okike Abiama will reward you.These Afonjas must learn.
|Re: Crowd Welcome Nnamdi Kanu In Anambra (Photos, Video) by kenny987(f): 10:43pm On Jul 07
Yyeske:
Yyeske:
Igbo land is one so there is nothing like 'migrants from other Igbo speaking states'. Meanwhile u seem pretty confused. U initially admit they caused no problems yet u later expect the police to come kill some hundreds. What would the justification be?
|Re: Crowd Welcome Nnamdi Kanu In Anambra (Photos, Video) by attackgat: 10:57pm On Jul 07
Only one destination, the land of the rising Sun!
|Re: Crowd Welcome Nnamdi Kanu In Anambra (Photos, Video) by Mansongx(m): 10:58pm On Jul 07
May Oumodioha.. Imodioha or something like that, whatever, (that pagan god of the fla.trons), hit his balls with his hammer.
