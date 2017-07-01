Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Crowd Welcome Nnamdi Kanu In Anambra (Photos, Video) (13771 Views)

This event which held at Learning Field Omagba Phase 2, Onitsha had an innumerable number of Biafrans who chanted different songs, to support their Leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, and also to pass a message that "No Election" will be held in Anambra state.



Watch Video.





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bogs-aMfBZY



http://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/07/biafra-mammoth-crowd-welcome-nnamdi-kanu-anambra/



I represent Afonja and we are watching!





Who needs front page in NL for Biafra

Are you happy now, your Kanu thread made FP. No Afonja is holding you back, what we don't want na insults from you and your IPOB leaders. Afonja spectatingI represent Afonja and we are watching!Are you happy now, your Kanu thread made FP. No Afonja is holding you back, what we don't want na insults from you and your IPOB leaders. 22 Likes







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FtWFNjoMhaQ



Lalasticalala, even snake no go dare enter this gathering, seriously. For a longer video, watch this one below.Lalasticalala, even snake no go dare enter this gathering, seriously. 34 Likes

Afonjas must be very angry now. 70 Likes 5 Shares

The Nightmare of the Zoogeria 72 Likes 5 Shares

Issa dream come true. 39 Likes 3 Shares

Afonjas must be very angry now.

They don't need to be, Oduo is for them, we ain't dragging it with them. They don't need to be, Oduo is for them, we ain't dragging it with them. 54 Likes 3 Shares

Since they never caused any problem, no wahala because if not ......

Hmmm, see crowd .ooo



Btw, I thought Anambrarains rejected Ipob, did Nnamdi Kanu all rent crowd like Okorocha did ?.



May God help afonjas.



Nnamdi Kanu is the only man who exchanged all his bail conditions with Buhari. That's karma for u.



You refused to compromise despite all they offered you behind closed doors to drop your agitation.

Ride on sir, may God strengthen you more and more until we get to the promise land.



God bless Nnamdi Kanu

God bless his own people(children of God)

God punish children of lucifer that are against us( they know themselves) 71 Likes 3 Shares

Afonjas must be very angry now.

I expect to see more IPOD dullards calling "afonja" just to gain more views and likes.



I wonder how the Biafran would have been this popular amongst illiterates without a common hatred for the Yoruba man who simply doesn't give a Bleep about Ibos and their Northern masters.



So when you get your Biafra and there's no more Yoruba, what will uphold your unity? Once Yoruba is gone, will you be shouting "Flat head amambra", "Drug dealing Imolites" etc?



Na una sabi. I expect to see more IPOD dullards calling "afonja" just to gain more views and likes.I wonder how the Biafran would have been this popular amongst illiterates without a common hatred for the Yoruba man who simply doesn't give a Bleep about Ibos and their Northern masters.So when you get your Biafra and there's no more Yoruba, what will uphold your unity? Once Yoruba is gone, will you be shouting "Flat head amambra", "Drug dealing Imolites" etc?Na una sabi. 126 Likes 10 Shares

g 13 Likes 1 Share

Very nice 7 Likes

Hmmm, see crowd .

Lalasticlala, seun, mynd44. Fp tinz.

Don't bother they'll do eyes left. But at the end they won't have any choice because market must sell. Who wants to be left out? Don't bother they'll do eyes left. But at the end they won't have any choice because market must sell. Who wants to be left out? 32 Likes 1 Share

They think we are joking



Ask them how we won learning field back 19 Likes

My home state.

Keep it up brothers 27 Likes 2 Shares

You need to support this with pictures in other to get it to the front page ASAp

Who needs front page in NL for Biafra Who needs front page in NL for Biafra 3 Likes

By the time security forces kill some hundreds now, they'd cry genocide and blame Obiano. Most are actually migrants from other Igbo speaking states 6 Likes 2 Shares

By the time security forces kill some hundreds now, they'd cry genocide and blame Obiano. Most are actually migrants from other Igbo speaking states

Shut da fvck up! There will be no election, if you don't like it, enter River Niger and do the needful. Shut da fvck up! There will be no election, if you don't like it, enter River Niger and do the needful. 72 Likes 4 Shares

By the time security forces kill some hundreds now, they'd cry genocide and blame Obiano. Most are actually migrants from other Igbo speaking states go and commit suicide if the gathering scares u ode go and commit suicide if the gathering scares u ode 56 Likes 2 Shares

By the time security forces kill some hundreds now, they'd cry genocide and blame Obiano. Most are actually migrants from other Igbo speaking states Ur nigth mare idiot!!!



Below is a specific example of ur fear Ur nigth mare idiot!!!Below is a specific example of ur fear 58 Likes 3 Shares

Shut da fvck up! There will be no election, if you don't like it, enter River Niger and do the needful. Waiting for you and Nnamdi kanu to go in first, meanwhile what are you guys saying about October 1st ultimatum? Waiting for you and Nnamdi kanu to go in first, meanwhile what are you guys saying about October 1st ultimatum? 2 Likes

go and commit suicide if the gadering scares u ode English,RIP. Normal IPOB miscreants with half education. English,RIP. Normal IPOB miscreants with half education. 8 Likes 4 Shares

but where's nonsobaba chino and the rest 2 Likes

Ur nigth mare idiot!!!



Below is a specific example of ur fear Who cares? Hope you were there that day Who cares? Hope you were there that day 1 Like

This crowd is horrifying. Power really belongs to the people. See passion and emotion attached to this struggle and willingness of people to lay their lives for this great leader.



For over 45yrs, tears had never dropped down from my eyes but it did today after watching this full vedio.



GOD bless the struggle. 56 Likes 3 Shares

Skull miners won't like this...



My brother I love what you do...Chukwu Okike Abiama will reward you.These Afonjas must learn. My brother I love what you do...Chukwu Okike Abiama will reward you.These Afonjas must learn. 17 Likes 2 Shares

By the time security forces kill some hundreds now, they'd cry genocide and blame Obiano. Most are actually migrants from other Igbo speaking states

Igbo land is one so there is nothing like 'migrants from other Igbo speaking states'. Meanwhile u seem pretty confused. U initially admit they caused no problems yet u later expect the police to come kill some hundreds. What would the justification be? Igbo land is one so there is nothing like 'migrants from other Igbo speaking states'. Meanwhile u seem pretty confused. U initially admit they caused no problems yet u later expect the police to come kill some hundreds. What would the justification be? 57 Likes 4 Shares

Only one destination, the land of the rising Sun! 18 Likes 1 Share