|People's Houses Flooded In Lekki After This Morning Rain (Photos) by investnow2013: 3:18pm
Lekki after this morning's rain
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: People's Houses Flooded In Lekki After This Morning Rain (Photos) by investnow2013: 3:18pm
Lalasticlala see Lekki!!!
3 Likes
|Re: People's Houses Flooded In Lekki After This Morning Rain (Photos) by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 3:19pm
My compound
3 Likes
|Re: People's Houses Flooded In Lekki After This Morning Rain (Photos) by investnow2013: 3:20pm
Welcome to Nigeria!!!
5 Likes
|Re: People's Houses Flooded In Lekki After This Morning Rain (Photos) by MadKid: 3:21pm
1 Like
|Re: People's Houses Flooded In Lekki After This Morning Rain (Photos) by investnow2013: 3:33pm
Only rainfall humbleth the Islands of Lagos...
The rain turned the entire Victoria Island, Lekki and Ikoyi into swamp.
Today's rain was the zenith of it all.
9 Likes
|Re: People's Houses Flooded In Lekki After This Morning Rain (Photos) by investnow2013: 3:36pm
Lalasticlala what is going on in Nigeria?
1 Like
|Re: People's Houses Flooded In Lekki After This Morning Rain (Photos) by Danielmoore(m): 3:41pm
This can never happen in abuja never
14 Likes
|Re: People's Houses Flooded In Lekki After This Morning Rain (Photos) by sotall(m): 4:22pm
OK
|Re: People's Houses Flooded In Lekki After This Morning Rain (Photos) by Papiikush: 4:23pm
What shall it profit a man to rent a 2m naira apartment in lekki but have to swim to get to his doorstep?
Here on the mainland we are still driving around on dry lands after 4 days of constant heavy rain
Y'all better go get a canoe
46 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: People's Houses Flooded In Lekki After This Morning Rain (Photos) by CARBONY500: 4:23pm
.
|Re: People's Houses Flooded In Lekki After This Morning Rain (Photos) by jeftalene(m): 4:24pm
oooooops!
1 Like
|Re: People's Houses Flooded In Lekki After This Morning Rain (Photos) by TroubleMaker47(m): 4:24pm
And ppl still pay ridiculous rates as rents?
2 Likes
|Re: People's Houses Flooded In Lekki After This Morning Rain (Photos) by 0b10010011: 4:24pm
Lekki ajah is a dead zone
It has more ills than gains
No portable water
One access route
Flooding
Prone to hurricane
Exorbitant standard of living
It's over hyped
23 Likes 1 Share
|Re: People's Houses Flooded In Lekki After This Morning Rain (Photos) by wintersnow(m): 4:24pm
PERSON GO SUFFER SAVE MONEY BY CAR, NAH PERSON GO DEY THINK OF HOW TO BUY CANOE NOW
12 Likes
|Re: People's Houses Flooded In Lekki After This Morning Rain (Photos) by Edopesin(m): 4:24pm
Their Prob
|Re: People's Houses Flooded In Lekki After This Morning Rain (Photos) by sisisioge: 4:24pm
Haaaaaa! Forrk!
|Re: People's Houses Flooded In Lekki After This Morning Rain (Photos) by iyatrustee(f): 4:24pm
That benz don enter am.
4 Likes
|Re: People's Houses Flooded In Lekki After This Morning Rain (Photos) by rafhell(m): 4:24pm
Thumbs up to people who still throw plastic and pure water nylons on the road and in the drainage.
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: People's Houses Flooded In Lekki After This Morning Rain (Photos) by Jemc(m): 4:24pm
When you pursue water to build your hauz
10 Likes
|Re: People's Houses Flooded In Lekki After This Morning Rain (Photos) by rheether(f): 4:25pm
Lagos is a no no for me. I love it in coal city..
5 Likes
|Re: People's Houses Flooded In Lekki After This Morning Rain (Photos) by Nma27(f): 4:25pm
This is serious o... But mainland ain't flooded like this ryt?
1 Like
|Re: People's Houses Flooded In Lekki After This Morning Rain (Photos) by shollyDHooD(m): 4:25pm
1 Like
|Re: People's Houses Flooded In Lekki After This Morning Rain (Photos) by Daraplato(m): 4:25pm
Overrated.
2 Likes
|Re: People's Houses Flooded In Lekki After This Morning Rain (Photos) by AustineCJ: 4:25pm
Even the rich cry.
1 Like
|Re: People's Houses Flooded In Lekki After This Morning Rain (Photos) by Gee001(f): 4:25pm
The new ATLANTIS
2 Likes
|Re: People's Houses Flooded In Lekki After This Morning Rain (Photos) by Memphis357(m): 4:26pm
When I move into Lekki next month,I won't forget to include a motorboat and 2 jetskis in my to get list.
2 Likes
|Re: People's Houses Flooded In Lekki After This Morning Rain (Photos) by Daraplato(m): 4:26pm
Nma27:
Nah.
Island is closer to the waters. That's why
1 Like
|Re: People's Houses Flooded In Lekki After This Morning Rain (Photos) by SalamRushdie: 4:26pm
Danielmoore:
Please where is Abuja again
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: People's Houses Flooded In Lekki After This Morning Rain (Photos) by damola311: 4:26pm
The rich are seriously crying this time
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: People's Houses Flooded In Lekki After This Morning Rain (Photos) by tolugar: 4:26pm
Living on Lagos island without boat is like living in Aba and going to ariaria without rain boot
3 Likes
|Re: People's Houses Flooded In Lekki After This Morning Rain (Photos) by SweetJoystick(m): 4:27pm
Next time them no go use canal as refuse dump
1 Like
