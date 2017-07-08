Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / People's Houses Flooded In Lekki After This Morning Rain (Photos) (14255 Views)

Lekki after this morning's rain

My compound

Welcome to Nigeria!!!

Only rainfall humbleth the Islands of Lagos...



The rain turned the entire Victoria Island, Lekki and Ikoyi into swamp.



Today's rain was the zenith of it all.

what is going on in Nigeria?

This can never happen in abuja never

Here on the mainland we are still driving around on dry lands after 4 days of constant heavy rain



What shall it profit a man to rent a 2m naira apartment in lekki but have to swim to get to his doorstep?
Here on the mainland we are still driving around on dry lands after 4 days of constant heavy rain
Y'all better go get a canoe

http://www.nairaland.com/3908291/flood-turning-perimeter-fence-into

And ppl still pay ridiculous rates as rents?

Lekki ajah is a dead zone



It has more ills than gains



No portable water

One access route

Flooding

Prone to hurricane

Exorbitant standard of living





It's over hyped

PERSON GO SUFFER SAVE MONEY BY CAR, NAH PERSON GO DEY THINK OF HOW TO BUY CANOE NOW

That benz don enter am.

Thumbs up to people who still throw plastic and pure water nylons on the road and in the drainage.

When you pursue water to build your hauz

Lagos is a no no for me. I love it in coal city..

This is serious o... But mainland ain't flooded like this ryt?

2 Likes

Even the rich cry.

The new ATLANTIS

When I move into Lekki next month,I won't forget to include a motorboat and 2 jetskis in my to get list.

Nma27:

This is serious o... But mainland ain't flooded like this ryt?

Nah.



Island is closer to the waters. That's why

Danielmoore:

This can never happen in abuja never



Please where is Abuja again

The rich are seriously crying this time

Living on Lagos island without boat is like living in Aba and going to ariaria without rain boot