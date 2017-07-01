₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,836,183 members, 3,645,129 topics. Date: Saturday, 08 July 2017 at 08:49 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Police Detain Muhammad Kime Over Facebook Post (12384 Views)
Khadija Bukar Abba Ibrahim: Wife Of Senator Whose Video With 2 Women Leaked / Bukar Ibrahim Reacts To His Leaked Video With Two Women / Bukar Abba Ibrahim In Sex Scandal. Caught Having Sex With Two Ladies (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Police Detain Muhammad Kime Over Facebook Post by 247frolic(m): 5:25pm
Men of the Nigerian police force in Damaturu , Yobe state have allegedly arrested and have under their detention Muhammad Kime for criticizing Senator Bukar Ibrahim who was caught in a sex video with 2 girls.
Police SCID in Damaturu claims an ex-Minister Adamu Maina Waziri told them to detain Muhammad Kime until Monday over FB postings
http://www.newshelmng.com/2017/07/photos-police-allegedly-detain-muhammad.html
https://mobile.twitter.com/SaharaReporters/status/883692513047007232
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Police Detain Muhammad Kime Over Facebook Post by CuteEmma(f): 5:30pm
Nigeria... What a country
1 Like
|Re: Police Detain Muhammad Kime Over Facebook Post by Adedaniel211(m): 6:14pm
Ds country don tire me
|Re: Police Detain Muhammad Kime Over Facebook Post by comshots(m): 6:24pm
Why didn't the police detain arewa youth?
42 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Police Detain Muhammad Kime Over Facebook Post by Xkriz: 7:47pm
Lol zoo
1 Like
|Re: Police Detain Muhammad Kime Over Facebook Post by netbeans1(m): 7:48pm
So Disgusting
|Re: Police Detain Muhammad Kime Over Facebook Post by abejide1000(m): 7:48pm
And the two sum man himself can't be detained?
3 Likes
|Re: Police Detain Muhammad Kime Over Facebook Post by Hushpuppi: 7:48pm
Why is Nigeria like this?
1 Like
|Re: Police Detain Muhammad Kime Over Facebook Post by Talk2Bella(f): 7:48pm
freedom of speech died in 2015
12 Likes
|Re: Police Detain Muhammad Kime Over Facebook Post by Juve4(m): 7:48pm
This piple one day una go tire.
21 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Police Detain Muhammad Kime Over Facebook Post by mikeycharles(m): 7:48pm
"... it lives in you, hey oh corruption hey oh
It watches over everything you see
Hey oh corruption...."
Let me better keep quiet before they come for me
3 Likes
|Re: Police Detain Muhammad Kime Over Facebook Post by Kaybee14(m): 7:48pm
It is well.
|Re: Police Detain Muhammad Kime Over Facebook Post by Shortyy(f): 7:48pm
What? What did the man do wrong? This country is a mess. What am I even saying, this country has always been a mess.
2 Likes
|Re: Police Detain Muhammad Kime Over Facebook Post by Izunwafor: 7:49pm
Isorait
|Re: Police Detain Muhammad Kime Over Facebook Post by JayRise(m): 7:49pm
Thunder where are you? Abeg fire this country!!!
2 Likes
|Re: Police Detain Muhammad Kime Over Facebook Post by Femich18(m): 7:49pm
Hushpuppi:The BIG question nobody can give an answer to
1 Like
|Re: Police Detain Muhammad Kime Over Facebook Post by HonAdefe(m): 7:49pm
Nigeria!!!
|Re: Police Detain Muhammad Kime Over Facebook Post by AkupeMBANO(m): 7:49pm
Sahara is fvcked I repeat Sahara is fvcked
|Re: Police Detain Muhammad Kime Over Facebook Post by cass1(m): 7:49pm
an ex-minister teaching the police how to do their jobs............. smh for this country
|Re: Police Detain Muhammad Kime Over Facebook Post by dirtymoney(m): 7:50pm
Nnamdi Kanu might be wrong about many things.. But he was right about the zoo part.
Nigeria's ONLY hope is rapture.
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Police Detain Muhammad Kime Over Facebook Post by vicoloni(m): 7:50pm
Human rights lawyer's should rise to this guy's defends. The unfortunate sinator must not be allowed to get away with this impunity
|Re: Police Detain Muhammad Kime Over Facebook Post by BigBrother9ja: 7:51pm
Ashawo old fooool
I pity our girls
.
Irresponsible whorês
2 Likes
|Re: Police Detain Muhammad Kime Over Facebook Post by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 7:51pm
Its sweet change according to sarrki
1 Like
|Re: Police Detain Muhammad Kime Over Facebook Post by MakCoby(m): 7:51pm
where's the video sex?
|Re: Police Detain Muhammad Kime Over Facebook Post by Rick9(m): 7:51pm
Really
|Re: Police Detain Muhammad Kime Over Facebook Post by daddyrich: 7:51pm
Am not surprised
|Re: Police Detain Muhammad Kime Over Facebook Post by emmanuel596(m): 7:51pm
|Re: Police Detain Muhammad Kime Over Facebook Post by wakes(m): 7:52pm
Doo
|Re: Police Detain Muhammad Kime Over Facebook Post by slawomir: 7:52pm
Ok
|Re: Police Detain Muhammad Kime Over Facebook Post by menwongo(m): 7:52pm
®She's not properly dressed, instead of you to preach to her, you are shouting "WOW!!! you look sexy.... Brother u are part of the problem. #Repent
®A preacher said "if you know what I know, you'll laugh less and cry more" does that ring a bell in our head? Do we have to see b4 we believe? #Repent
® I want to have money, I want to marry a beautiful wife, I want to marry a handsome guy, I want to buy a nice car, I want to build a big house, is that all we think about? We will all die & leave all these. Vanity. #Repent
® You think regret is when u did not marry the man u wanted, or did not study d course u liked? NO! Regret is you reaching the grave without enough good deeds" vanity #Repent
®Rich, poor, pretty, ugly, slim, fat, literate, illiterate, white, black, ustaz, pastor, player, King, slave, PDP, APC, DEATH does not care who u are, when its time, you are going" #Repent
® Someone is dead & you are alive, someone is sick & u are healthy, someone is lost & you are guided, why then are u sad coz someone is rich & you are poor? why are you ungrateful? Thank God. #Repent
®Oh boy! Oh baby!! see Venza, Chai see house, damn! see that babe" Bros the world is just a play & illusion, its beauty doesn't last, don't be carried away, seek. Seek first his Kingdom. #Repent
®Wisdom, people will be Unclad, but the fear of judgement will not allow u look, have that fear now and stop asking, uploading or downloading nude pictures. #Repent
"Jesus is not coming now, I go Repent before then. Abi" Bro/Sis, if you die tonight your judgement has started. #Repent!
®She wasn't your wife, you had sex with her, she became pregnant, you made her abort. Illegal relationship + murder, committed by you alone and you are boasting ..... "I've conquered that babe"... #Repent
®"Body no be firewood" Seriously? Is that why you commit Sin? You no know say na de same body dem go carry do firewood 4 hell? Don't allow yours to be among. #Repent.
®Anyone who is not your husband and wanna have sex with you! - he's ur enemy, his love is fake, no true love will want u 2 go 2 hell and miss Heaven #Repent
®You never shed tears even once while reciting scriptures but Films dey make u cry, Hmmm check your yourself. #Repent
®Eye liner, eye shadow, mascara, lip stick, concealer, blusher. powder, if u like do plastic surgery, if your heart is bad, you're dead ugly. #Repent
®God can change you from Ajebota to Ajepako, it's all test of life, don't let Ajebota life make u forget God, always remember Him & thank Him. #Repent
®If u'r not ready u can postpone your wedding date, graduation date, election date, but u can never postpone your death date, always be ready. #Repent
®If you don't respect your parents, your life go bend, and you might end up in hell. #Repent!
®I have a meeting! I have a meeting!! Is that why u rush your prayers? Noooo! Don't disrespect God. Don't take Him for granted too.
Thanks for your attention. *Forwarding this is Evangelism*. Pls take a part in it and forward to contacts or group you care for. *My God will bless u as u do this in Jesus name*.
*Pls never be ashamed of Jesus Christ or his good work.. For he cares and loves you*
8 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Police Detain Muhammad Kime Over Facebook Post by connectpoint: 7:52pm
What a Zoo Naija
1 Like 1 Share
Bauchi Governor - Isa Yuguda - Appoints 924 'Special' Assistants/Advisors / Buhari Cabinet: Fashola Tipped For Attorney General And Minister For Justice / Caption This Photo Of Ameachi And His Wife After Saturday's Election
Viewing this topic: mirabeljenny, simple250, elisha90(m), bustamode, Fuckallmods, Nairaboi(m), Maqkobi(m), Hexilon(m), Ty440, ishowdotgmail(m), tushea, CaptainBlaise, ability19, RisingStar1(m), fuad99, monsterseo(m), aliyumaza, Sonibare, lightest(m), mceze, Aniedi30(m), Alabi446, BiafranYouths(m), alexdrey(m), Destiny4all, StanMash(m), NDPVF(m), Oti4truth, favourmic(m), Andrewabah(m), Venica(f), tshabalala(f), Zeek21(m), codesport(m), mummysbaby, Ajebaba(m), interfig, skiddie(m), kollistic(m), doublestrika, greatme2good(f), musachara, lanrock, obajohn(m), 1stknight(m), bro4u, morningsta(m), yulad(m), Missy00, Tundephish(m), biotechshola(m), mikeycharles(m), Rapsowdee01(m), nogasimplicity, zyphr(m), fullstreets, samuelgogo, Tonnierichy(m), teedutch(m), obojememe, supereagle(m), MemphisRaynes, akanbiaa(m), shfizle(m), lamibakers, ukonstrings(m), tochi8888(m), seniorkachion(m), oluwole2848, freedom96, moshoodn(m), YourGrace, Danhumprey, darlingfather(m), Obinkita(m), boss1310(m), damariox(f), Talentteam100(f), Ekpekus(m), mrintelligent(m), hooli(m), usakuhyella, Hollysaint, fathomberry, emmdawd(m), Mchugh(m), sambisavoice(m), Charlssey(m), Heebah, tealaw, whisp3r(m), sorry1(m), ajilegend(m), judebebo32, Koladelampard, chris31(m), DrPlato, edeXede, goldenval(m), fazioclassic, Ogbuefienubiaka, MizMyColi(f), donjj2004, yconcrete, itpreneurng and 132 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 18