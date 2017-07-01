₦airaland Forum

Police Detain Muhammad Kime Over Facebook Post by 247frolic(m): 5:25pm
Men of the Nigerian police force in Damaturu , Yobe state have allegedly arrested and have under their detention Muhammad Kime for criticizing Senator Bukar Ibrahim who was caught in a sex video with 2 girls.



Police SCID in Damaturu claims an ex-Minister Adamu Maina Waziri told them to detain Muhammad Kime until Monday over FB postings

http://www.newshelmng.com/2017/07/photos-police-allegedly-detain-muhammad.html


https://mobile.twitter.com/SaharaReporters/status/883692513047007232

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Police Detain Muhammad Kime Over Facebook Post by CuteEmma(f): 5:30pm
Nigeria... What a country

1 Like

Re: Police Detain Muhammad Kime Over Facebook Post by Adedaniel211(m): 6:14pm
Ds country don tire me
Re: Police Detain Muhammad Kime Over Facebook Post by comshots(m): 6:24pm
Why didn't the police detain arewa youth?

42 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Police Detain Muhammad Kime Over Facebook Post by Xkriz: 7:47pm
Lol zoo

1 Like

Re: Police Detain Muhammad Kime Over Facebook Post by netbeans1(m): 7:48pm
So Disgusting angry
Re: Police Detain Muhammad Kime Over Facebook Post by abejide1000(m): 7:48pm
And the two sum man himself can't be detained?

3 Likes

Re: Police Detain Muhammad Kime Over Facebook Post by Hushpuppi: 7:48pm
Why is Nigeria like this?

1 Like

Re: Police Detain Muhammad Kime Over Facebook Post by Talk2Bella(f): 7:48pm
shocked freedom of speech died in 2015

12 Likes

Re: Police Detain Muhammad Kime Over Facebook Post by Juve4(m): 7:48pm
This piple one day una go tire.

21 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Police Detain Muhammad Kime Over Facebook Post by mikeycharles(m): 7:48pm
"... it lives in you, hey oh corruption hey oh
It watches over everything you see
Hey oh corruption...." lipsrsealed
Let me better keep quiet before they come for me

3 Likes

Re: Police Detain Muhammad Kime Over Facebook Post by Kaybee14(m): 7:48pm
It is well.
Re: Police Detain Muhammad Kime Over Facebook Post by Shortyy(f): 7:48pm
What? What did the man do wrong? This country is a mess. What am I even saying, this country has always been a mess.

2 Likes

Re: Police Detain Muhammad Kime Over Facebook Post by Izunwafor: 7:49pm
Isorait
Re: Police Detain Muhammad Kime Over Facebook Post by JayRise(m): 7:49pm
Thunder where are you? Abeg fire this country!!!

2 Likes

Re: Police Detain Muhammad Kime Over Facebook Post by Femich18(m): 7:49pm
Hushpuppi:
Why is Nigeria like this?
The BIG question nobody can give an answer to

1 Like

Re: Police Detain Muhammad Kime Over Facebook Post by HonAdefe(m): 7:49pm
Nigeria!!!
Re: Police Detain Muhammad Kime Over Facebook Post by AkupeMBANO(m): 7:49pm
Sahara is fvcked I repeat Sahara is fvcked
Re: Police Detain Muhammad Kime Over Facebook Post by cass1(m): 7:49pm
an ex-minister teaching the police how to do their jobs............. smh for this country
Re: Police Detain Muhammad Kime Over Facebook Post by dirtymoney(m): 7:50pm
Nnamdi Kanu might be wrong about many things.. But he was right about the zoo part.
Nigeria's ONLY hope is rapture.

5 Likes 1 Share

Re: Police Detain Muhammad Kime Over Facebook Post by vicoloni(m): 7:50pm
Human rights lawyer's should rise to this guy's defends. The unfortunate sinator must not be allowed to get away with this impunity
Re: Police Detain Muhammad Kime Over Facebook Post by BigBrother9ja: 7:51pm
Ashawo old fooool

I pity our girls

.
Irresponsible whorês

2 Likes

Re: Police Detain Muhammad Kime Over Facebook Post by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 7:51pm
Its sweet change grin according to sarrki

1 Like

Re: Police Detain Muhammad Kime Over Facebook Post by MakCoby(m): 7:51pm
where's the video sex?
Re: Police Detain Muhammad Kime Over Facebook Post by Rick9(m): 7:51pm
Really
Re: Police Detain Muhammad Kime Over Facebook Post by daddyrich: 7:51pm
Am not surprised
Re: Police Detain Muhammad Kime Over Facebook Post by emmanuel596(m): 7:51pm
Re: Police Detain Muhammad Kime Over Facebook Post by wakes(m): 7:52pm
Doo
Re: Police Detain Muhammad Kime Over Facebook Post by slawomir: 7:52pm
Ok
Re: Police Detain Muhammad Kime Over Facebook Post by menwongo(m): 7:52pm
8 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Police Detain Muhammad Kime Over Facebook Post by connectpoint: 7:52pm
What a Zoo Naija

1 Like 1 Share

