



®A preacher said "if you know what I know, you'll laugh less and cry more" does that ring a bell in our head? Do we have to see b4 we believe? #Repent



® I want to have money, I want to marry a beautiful wife, I want to marry a handsome guy, I want to buy a nice car, I want to build a big house, is that all we think about? We will all die & leave all these. Vanity. #Repent



® You think regret is when u did not marry the man u wanted, or did not study d course u liked? NO! Regret is you reaching the grave without enough good deeds" vanity #Repent



®Rich, poor, pretty, ugly, slim, fat, literate, illiterate, white, black, ustaz, pastor, player, King, slave, PDP, APC, DEATH does not care who u are, when its time, you are going" #Repent



® Someone is dead & you are alive, someone is sick & u are healthy, someone is lost & you are guided, why then are u sad coz someone is rich & you are poor? why are you ungrateful? Thank God. #Repent



®Oh boy! Oh baby!! see Venza, Chai see house, damn! see that babe" Bros the world is just a play & illusion, its beauty doesn't last, don't be carried away, seek. Seek first his Kingdom. #Repent



®Wisdom, people will be Unclad, but the fear of judgement will not allow u look, have that fear now and stop asking, uploading or downloading nude pictures. #Repent



"Jesus is not coming now, I go Repent before then. Abi " Bro/Sis, if you die tonight your judgement has started. #Repent!



®She wasn't your wife, you had sex with her, she became pregnant, you made her abort. Illegal relationship + murder, committed by you alone and you are boasting ..... "I've conquered that babe"... #Repent



®"Body no be firewood" Seriously? Is that why you commit Sin? You no know say na de same body dem go carry do firewood 4 hell? Don't allow yours to be among. #Repent.



®Anyone who is not your husband and wanna have sex with you! - he's ur enemy, his love is fake, no true love will want u 2 go 2 hell and miss Heaven #Repent



®You never shed tears even once while reciting scriptures but Films dey make u cry, Hmmm check your yourself. #Repent



®Eye liner, eye shadow, mascara, lip stick, concealer, blusher. powder, if u like do plastic surgery, if your heart is bad, you're dead ugly. #Repent



®God can change you from Ajebota to Ajepako, it's all test of life, don't let Ajebota life make u forget God, always remember Him & thank Him. #Repent



®If u'r not ready u can postpone your wedding date, graduation date, election date, but u can never postpone your death date, always be ready. #Repent



®If you don't respect your parents, your life go bend, and you might end up in hell. #Repent!



®I have a meeting! I have a meeting!! Is that why u rush your prayers? Noooo! Don't disrespect God. Don't take Him for granted too.



Thanks for your attention.



