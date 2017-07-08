₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Wedding Pictures Of A Yoruba Man And An Igbo Lady by Menh: 6:38pm
While the e-warriors on nairaland are busy shouting Afonja and IPOB 'up an dan' like miscreants these handsome Yoruba man and his beautiful Igbo wife tied the knot today.
The marriage between Yorubas' and Igbos' is one of the highest inter-ethnic marriages in Nigeria.
|Re: Wedding Pictures Of A Yoruba Man And An Igbo Lady by MrPdtech: 6:38pm
He who finds a wife finds a good
thing, And obtains favor from the LORD.
Proverbs 18:2(kjv)
Ada di Ora mma.. Ada igbo! Chukwu gozie unu.
Modified ***
Finally FTC.. Mama i made it!!
|Re: Wedding Pictures Of A Yoruba Man And An Igbo Lady by Jacksparr0w1207(m): 6:38pm
|Re: Wedding Pictures Of A Yoruba Man And An Igbo Lady by shakyum12(m): 6:41pm
Lalasticlala do the needful,
Oluwa ansa ma call, provide ma own for me
when will I get this FTC honor
|Re: Wedding Pictures Of A Yoruba Man And An Igbo Lady by Papiikush: 6:41pm
Can't wait to find the right lady
She must be beautiful, caring, rich, intelligent, very good in bed and kitchen. Anne
|Re: Wedding Pictures Of A Yoruba Man And An Igbo Lady by nifemi25(m): 6:45pm
Wow. On behalf of all nairalanders we wish happy married life.
|Re: Wedding Pictures Of A Yoruba Man And An Igbo Lady by Evablizin(f): 6:46pm
Wow cute couple HML to them,AFonja and Ipob in NL should start confessing their love for each other,let the clash of Titan end.
|Re: Wedding Pictures Of A Yoruba Man And An Igbo Lady by dingbang(m): 6:46pm
I love this.. If only Shossie said yes
|Re: Wedding Pictures Of A Yoruba Man And An Igbo Lady by Evablizin(f): 6:49pm
NwaAmaIkpe come and see your sister and wish her well now osiso
|Re: Wedding Pictures Of A Yoruba Man And An Igbo Lady by D34lw4p(m): 6:51pm
|Re: Wedding Pictures Of A Yoruba Man And An Igbo Lady by NwaAmaikpe: 6:54pm
Evablizin:
She can't be my sister.
My sisters are not confused,
My sisters are not desperate,
My sisters respect our culture and traditions,
They are patriots.
Ezigbote nwa-afo Igbo agaghi alu onye ofe nmanu.
|Re: Wedding Pictures Of A Yoruba Man And An Igbo Lady by vivypretty(f): 6:56pm
beautiful inter tribal wow(one nigeria) congrats
|Re: Wedding Pictures Of A Yoruba Man And An Igbo Lady by greyboy5000(m): 6:56pm
One day na one day for me self
|Re: Wedding Pictures Of A Yoruba Man And An Igbo Lady by Menh: 6:56pm
Pretty bride wa fe Ku lalei
|Re: Wedding Pictures Of A Yoruba Man And An Igbo Lady by Tahrah(f): 7:02pm
Beautiful,i wish them happiness in their marriage.
|Re: Wedding Pictures Of A Yoruba Man And An Igbo Lady by Victornezzar(m): 7:04pm
Oga dessz ncan chairman
carry ur people over here
|Re: Wedding Pictures Of A Yoruba Man And An Igbo Lady by greyboy5000(m): 7:07pm
Tahrah:when are we going to see your own
Don't go and marry ibo oooooo
|Re: Wedding Pictures Of A Yoruba Man And An Igbo Lady by Tahrah(f): 7:12pm
greyboy5000:Why?No tell me say you sef na tribalist.
|Re: Wedding Pictures Of A Yoruba Man And An Igbo Lady by greyboy5000(m): 7:16pm
Tahrah:is it a bad that I don't want to loose you to another tribe
|Re: Wedding Pictures Of A Yoruba Man And An Igbo Lady by Mylestone(m): 7:36pm
dis 1 na COLLABO
SCORELINE AFONJA 1:0 FLATINO
dis match go b.t.s
|Re: Wedding Pictures Of A Yoruba Man And An Igbo Lady by Tahrah(f): 7:40pm
greyboy5000:I heard Ibos are veli veli lomantic.
|Re: Wedding Pictures Of A Yoruba Man And An Igbo Lady by greyboy5000(m): 7:56pm
Tahrah:you got me their
I.am not romantic, I hate the word
|Re: Wedding Pictures Of A Yoruba Man And An Igbo Lady by Victornezzar(m): 7:58pm
greyboy5000:don't gan finalise ur plans 4 whywhyogun
|Re: Wedding Pictures Of A Yoruba Man And An Igbo Lady by greyboy5000(m): 8:00pm
Victornezzar:one guy is claming in the thread ooo
|Re: Wedding Pictures Of A Yoruba Man And An Igbo Lady by Tahrah(f): 8:15pm
greyboy5000:Why?You been heartbroken?
|Re: Wedding Pictures Of A Yoruba Man And An Igbo Lady by greyboy5000(m): 8:18pm
Tahrah:maybe
|Re: Wedding Pictures Of A Yoruba Man And An Igbo Lady by Blackhawk03: 8:19pm
Tahrah:
Very very lomantic oooo. I'm a living testimony.
|Re: Wedding Pictures Of A Yoruba Man And An Igbo Lady by Tahrah(f): 8:21pm
greyboy5000:Wanna share?
|Re: Wedding Pictures Of A Yoruba Man And An Igbo Lady by greyboy5000(m): 8:25pm
Tahrah:no jare
I don't know who is watching but seriously I hate romance from my child hood
|Re: Wedding Pictures Of A Yoruba Man And An Igbo Lady by Sarang: 8:27pm
Nice
|Re: Wedding Pictures Of A Yoruba Man And An Igbo Lady by Tahrah(f): 8:29pm
Blackhawk03:Help me tell him o.
|Re: Wedding Pictures Of A Yoruba Man And An Igbo Lady by greyboy5000(m): 8:30pm
Blackhawk03:you are dating ibo guy
