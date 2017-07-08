₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,836,224 members, 3,645,267 topics. Date: Saturday, 08 July 2017 at 10:20 PM

Wedding Pictures Of A Yoruba Man And An Igbo Lady - Romance - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Wedding Pictures Of A Yoruba Man And An Igbo Lady (16124 Views)

Nigerian (igbo) Lady Causes Stir Flaunting Her B0obs On Social Media ( Photos ) / When A Nurse Weds A Nurse: Pre-wedding Pictures Of My Bro. / Yoruba Man Weds Ibibio Lady In Lagos (Pics) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (Reply) (Go Down)

Wedding Pictures Of A Yoruba Man And An Igbo Lady by Menh: 6:38pm
While the e-warriors on nairaland are busy shouting Afonja and IPOB 'up an dan' like miscreants these handsome Yoruba man and his beautiful Igbo wife tied the knot today.

The marriage between Yorubas' and Igbos' is one of the highest inter-ethnic marriages in Nigeria.

40 Likes 1 Share

Re: Wedding Pictures Of A Yoruba Man And An Igbo Lady by MrPdtech: 6:38pm
He who finds a wife finds a good
thing, And obtains favor from the LORD.

Proverbs 18:2(kjv)

Ada di Ora mma.. Ada igbo! Chukwu gozie unu.


Modified ***
Finally FTC.. Mama i made it!! grin

50 Likes 1 Share

Re: Wedding Pictures Of A Yoruba Man And An Igbo Lady by Jacksparr0w1207(m): 6:38pm
angry
Re: Wedding Pictures Of A Yoruba Man And An Igbo Lady by shakyum12(m): 6:41pm
Lalasticlala do the needful,





Oluwa ansa ma call, provide ma own for me gringrin


when will I get this FTC honor

2 Likes

Re: Wedding Pictures Of A Yoruba Man And An Igbo Lady by Papiikush: 6:41pm
Can't wait to find the right lady cry

She must be beautiful, caring, rich, intelligent, very good in bed and kitchen. Anne

9 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Wedding Pictures Of A Yoruba Man And An Igbo Lady by nifemi25(m): 6:45pm
Wow. On behalf of all nairalanders we wish happy married life.

5 Likes

Re: Wedding Pictures Of A Yoruba Man And An Igbo Lady by Evablizin(f): 6:46pm
Wow cute couple HML to them,AFonja and Ipob in NL should start confessing their love for each other,let the clash of Titan end.

23 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Wedding Pictures Of A Yoruba Man And An Igbo Lady by dingbang(m): 6:46pm
I love this.. If only Shossie said yes
Re: Wedding Pictures Of A Yoruba Man And An Igbo Lady by Evablizin(f): 6:49pm
NwaAmaIkpe come and see your sister and wish her well now osiso

25 Likes 1 Share

Re: Wedding Pictures Of A Yoruba Man And An Igbo Lady by D34lw4p(m): 6:51pm
smiley
Re: Wedding Pictures Of A Yoruba Man And An Igbo Lady by NwaAmaikpe: 6:54pm
Evablizin:
NwaAmaIkpe come and see your sister and wish her well now osiso
shocked

She can't be my sister.
My sisters are not confused,
My sisters are not desperate,
My sisters respect our culture and traditions,
They are patriots.



Ezigbote nwa-afo Igbo agaghi alu onye ofe nmanu.

47 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Wedding Pictures Of A Yoruba Man And An Igbo Lady by vivypretty(f): 6:56pm
beautiful inter tribal wow(one nigeria) congrats

3 Likes

Re: Wedding Pictures Of A Yoruba Man And An Igbo Lady by greyboy5000(m): 6:56pm
One day na one day for me self sad

1 Like

Re: Wedding Pictures Of A Yoruba Man And An Igbo Lady by Menh: 6:56pm
Pretty bride wa fe Ku lalei grin kiss cheesy

6 Likes

Re: Wedding Pictures Of A Yoruba Man And An Igbo Lady by Tahrah(f): 7:02pm
Beautiful,i wish them happiness in their marriage.

6 Likes

Re: Wedding Pictures Of A Yoruba Man And An Igbo Lady by Victornezzar(m): 7:04pm
Oga dessz ncan chairman
carry ur people over here

2 Likes

Re: Wedding Pictures Of A Yoruba Man And An Igbo Lady by greyboy5000(m): 7:07pm
Tahrah:
Beautiful,i wish them happiness in their marriage.
when are we going to see your own grin grin
Don't go and marry ibo oooooo grin

1 Like

Re: Wedding Pictures Of A Yoruba Man And An Igbo Lady by Tahrah(f): 7:12pm
greyboy5000:
when are we going to see your own grin grin
Don't go and marry ibo oooooo grin
Why?No tell me say you sef na tribalist.

7 Likes

Re: Wedding Pictures Of A Yoruba Man And An Igbo Lady by greyboy5000(m): 7:16pm
Tahrah:
Why?No tell me say you sef na tribalist.
embarassed is it a bad that I don't want to loose you to another tribe embarassed grin
Re: Wedding Pictures Of A Yoruba Man And An Igbo Lady by Mylestone(m): 7:36pm
dis 1 na COLLABOgrin


SCORELINE AFONJA 1:0 FLATINO


dis match go b.t.s

5 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Wedding Pictures Of A Yoruba Man And An Igbo Lady by Tahrah(f): 7:40pm
greyboy5000:
embarassed is it a bad that I don't want to loose you to another tribe embarassed grin
I heard Ibos are veli veli lomantic.cheesy tongue

2 Likes

Re: Wedding Pictures Of A Yoruba Man And An Igbo Lady by greyboy5000(m): 7:56pm
Tahrah:
I heard Ibos are veli veli lomantic.cheesy tongue
you got me their
I.am not romantic, I hate the word angry
Re: Wedding Pictures Of A Yoruba Man And An Igbo Lady by Victornezzar(m): 7:58pm
greyboy5000:
you got me their
I.am not romantic, I hate the word angry
don't gan finalise ur plans 4 whywhyogun
Re: Wedding Pictures Of A Yoruba Man And An Igbo Lady by greyboy5000(m): 8:00pm
Victornezzar:

don't gan finalise ur plans 4 whywhyogun
one guy is claming in the thread ooo grin
Re: Wedding Pictures Of A Yoruba Man And An Igbo Lady by Tahrah(f): 8:15pm
greyboy5000:
you got me their I.am not romantic, I hate the word angry
Why?You been heartbroken?

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Wedding Pictures Of A Yoruba Man And An Igbo Lady by greyboy5000(m): 8:18pm
Tahrah:
Why?You been heartbroken?
maybe angry
Re: Wedding Pictures Of A Yoruba Man And An Igbo Lady by Blackhawk03: 8:19pm
Tahrah:
I heard Ibos are veli veli lomantic.cheesy tongue

Very very lomantic oooo. I'm a living testimony. cheesy tongue

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Wedding Pictures Of A Yoruba Man And An Igbo Lady by Tahrah(f): 8:21pm
greyboy5000:
maybe angry
Wanna share?
Re: Wedding Pictures Of A Yoruba Man And An Igbo Lady by greyboy5000(m): 8:25pm
Tahrah:
Wanna share?
no jare
I don't know who is watching but seriously I hate romance from my child hood
Re: Wedding Pictures Of A Yoruba Man And An Igbo Lady by Sarang: 8:27pm
Nice
Re: Wedding Pictures Of A Yoruba Man And An Igbo Lady by Tahrah(f): 8:29pm
Blackhawk03:


Very very lomantic oooo. I'm a living testimony. cheesy tongue
cheesy grin Help me tell him o.
Re: Wedding Pictures Of A Yoruba Man And An Igbo Lady by greyboy5000(m): 8:30pm
Blackhawk03:


Very very lomantic oooo. I'm a living testimony. cheesy tongue
embarassed you are dating ibo guy sad

1 Like 1 Share

(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (Reply)

Deeply In Love With My Student / What Kind Of Hairstyle Do Ladies Prefer On Their Men. / What Are The Most Important Reasons For You To Get Married?

Viewing this topic: Sammyjay4411(m), figgy, baby124, Crownofwealth(m), martineverest(m), Bisjosh(f), Fadelex(m), BulletThaDon, alatbaba1(m), mychail(m), wizzprince, otitokoroleti, remany, Younggeek03(m), EENGAGER, Ilaje44(m), kapello4, dumininu01(m), Jumbo92(m), ebuka10box(m), aciza, raker300, iyababs, feminineA, mimik2, Gheebaby(f), Onubaba(m), Phlakes(f), Amoto94(m), Horllamideh(m), Blueeyedboi(m), Ice4jez(m), Opiletool(m), hydrazone, Quinn22(f), FX(m), Xlpacks(m), Tecno66, oylam(m), 6ixero, lanra(m), braithwaite(m), eureka, Emepresh, Rencent(m), lukecent, Maduawuchukwu, Truth4eva, Oluwatyna(f), awhizzle, kasim155(m), saviola77(m), darkhorse4ward(m), papazizii(m), jeamie(m), Nwakaumu(m), CaptainGOOD, sixtuso(m), MrPdtech, Limitless72(m), Koolmak(m), plat0, NovusHomo(m), Arizona042, franxalive(m), seunspice(m), SirHarry(m), Denery143(m), Formidable1, youngibe(m), YoShawtee(f), wurabecca(f), Babaloko02, akabude, jakesjohnson(m), Alajiki(m), januzaj(m), danjumakolo, bayusman, Oyinlomobambam, eduj(m), zimplicityy, hary4luv(m), AGVV, tommiesyn, Stolen, dreamangel, olusola200 and 120 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 29
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.