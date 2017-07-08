₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,836,402 members, 3,645,847 topics. Date: Sunday, 09 July 2017 at 10:10 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Secrets Of Women That Men Should Know (11204 Views)
Guys: 7 Types Of Women That Will Give You The Greatest Headaches / Things That Men Should Not Do In A Relationship / @Kingtblakhoc sharing photos with the women That slept with him (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Secrets Of Women That Men Should Know by Nairalandsss(m): 12:04am
Most of the men are not yet aware of the secrets of women. Women are mysterious and enigmatic and men can never understand them fully.If a man thinks that he knows all the secrets of a girl, then he is mistaken as women are not what they are on the surface but they are a lot more than that.Women tend to get into their masculine side when they undergo terrible stress and men tend to embrace their feminine sides when they are traumatised.Here are some secrets of women that men should know.
Secrets of women that men should know are:
1.They Love Women Too: They love to watch other stylish women who carry themselves well. Sometimes, they tend to have a crush on such women.
2.They Too Stalk: In a recent survey, women claimed that most of them stalk their ex boyfriends but of course not due to love. They gave a different reason; they want to see ex boyfriends settling down with ugly wives.
3.They Watch Porn: Women watch a lot of such videos and pictures though they don’t admit it.
4.They Play With Their Bodies: Just like men, even women do play with their bodies when they are alone and bored.
5.When They’re Alone: When a woman is all alone at home and when nobody is watching, she would love to do the weirdest things possible like dancing with no clothes on etc.
6.They Secretly Envy Men: Some women who hate pregnancy and other pains of being a woman tend to envy men for their seemingly free lives.
7.They Love To Know About Your Secrets : If given a chance, women would love to know about the secrets of men.
8.They Love Gifts: Even if a woman says no to gifts, you can go ahead and give her expensive stuff. She really loves them.
9.They Treasure Love Letters: Though she rejects your love, she still treasures your love letters for her entire life as they give her a ‘high’. Women love the feeling of being loved.
10.Take Long Showers: Some women love long showers for another reason. They hate doing other stuff like taking care of the kids or husband etc.
11.They Love Mirrors: Women spend a lot of time in front of the mirror. They carefully browse through the minutest details of their bodies in order to look perfect.
12.They Obsessively Think About The Past: If you have had a quarrel with her a month ago, then she must be thinking about it even now.
13.Shopping: They love shopping but would never like to admit that. This is one of the secrets of women that all men know.
14.They Crave For Attention: Though they react as if they hate unwanted attention, women do love to be texted, kissed, hugged and pampered but of course by their loved ones.
15.Hormones: Sometimes, they can go entirely crazy….entirely…. But that could be due to their hormones.
These are the secrets of women that men should know.
http://www.naijabroad.com/index.php/2017/07/08/secrets-women-men-know-2/
mynd44 lalasticlala
12 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Secrets Of Women That Men Should Know by emdeey(m): 12:14am
.
1 Like
|Re: Secrets Of Women That Men Should Know by dmgr(m): 12:30am
like seriously!
25 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Secrets Of Women That Men Should Know by pocohantas(f): 5:44am
...Yes, I love women. I consider the saying 'women hate themselves' a dumb statement.
...I don't stalk my ex.
...I don't watch porn.
...What do you mean by playing with ones body?
...Yes, I love to dance when I am alone, but with my clothes on.
...Sorry, I don't envy men.
...No, I don't love to know my man's secrets. I ask the necessary questions and respect his privacy.
...I love gifts, mustn't be expensive. One of my most cherished gift is a bespoke notepad from my ex. I love writing and he got me something that served that purpose.
...I love love letters, unrepentant romantic. I don't know what's more fascinating, the words or just seeing my lover's handwriting.
...I don't obsessively think about the past, except something reminds me of it.
...I am not an obsessive shopper.
...I love my man's attention, attention being communicating regularly and showing love as at when due, but don't be all up in my face.
...Yes, hormones!
18 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Secrets Of Women That Men Should Know by Martin0(m): 6:18am
pocohantas:Despite all this you both still breakup
57 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Secrets Of Women That Men Should Know by henryobinna(m): 8:32am
what is secret here?
Only teenage boys don't know these.
By the way, Checkout Best Movie Apps For Android
5 Likes
|Re: Secrets Of Women That Men Should Know by GeneralOjukwu: 8:32am
No secret here.
8 Likes
|Re: Secrets Of Women That Men Should Know by managersam: 8:32am
.16. They love guys with 30billion in their account
19 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Secrets Of Women That Men Should Know by bbbabes: 8:33am
Seen
1 Like
|Re: Secrets Of Women That Men Should Know by rotexteymie(f): 8:34am
|Re: Secrets Of Women That Men Should Know by FemiEddy(m): 8:35am
4 Likes
|Re: Secrets Of Women That Men Should Know by NCANTaskForce: 8:35am
Who do you wish dead?
Hit like for Buhari
Share for Evans.
19 Likes 7 Shares
|Re: Secrets Of Women That Men Should Know by whitebeard(m): 8:36am
pocohantas:..
6 Likes
|Re: Secrets Of Women That Men Should Know by alphaeus212(m): 8:37am
CORRECT, THEY MONITOR BADLY, MOSTLY THE JEALOUS EX GIRL FRIENDS! @@@
|Re: Secrets Of Women That Men Should Know by obaival(m): 8:37am
So all dis
|Re: Secrets Of Women That Men Should Know by nrexzy(m): 8:37am
Hehehe alot would still claim they don't watch porn..
Hoes gon be hoes so I don't judge..
.
|Re: Secrets Of Women That Men Should Know by elog(m): 8:38am
Don't be deceived, women love most of the things mentioned above.
But I can't see they love "enjoyment and rich guys" on the list
2 Likes
|Re: Secrets Of Women That Men Should Know by MrsMurphy(f): 8:38am
|Re: Secrets Of Women That Men Should Know by whitebeard(m): 8:38am
NCANTaskForce:u are foolish u know..!! Why didn't u include KANU since the beef is between KANU and buhari..mumu put Evans u dey find cheap likes,
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Secrets Of Women That Men Should Know by lightblazingnow(m): 8:38am
This guy is too shallow abeg
1 Like
|Re: Secrets Of Women That Men Should Know by Ximenez(m): 8:38am
Thanks for going through all the trouble to find this out. I've never really cared much or patient enough to know all these.
1 Like
|Re: Secrets Of Women That Men Should Know by shortgun(m): 8:39am
Still searching for them secrets.....mad post
5 Likes
|Re: Secrets Of Women That Men Should Know by alen4smith(m): 8:39am
pocohantas:you can't be a better judge in your case!
2 Likes
|Re: Secrets Of Women That Men Should Know by NCANTaskForce: 8:40am
whitebeard:
2 Likes
|Re: Secrets Of Women That Men Should Know by Dumaknesset(m): 8:40am
pocohantas:
This one done turn am to Mortal Kombat, op good job, this madam here just vindicated you.Add, women can lie more than devil.
10 Likes
|Re: Secrets Of Women That Men Should Know by Lalas247(f): 8:41am
We love food
Add that to your yeye list ...
1 Like
|Re: Secrets Of Women That Men Should Know by Erhun10z: 8:41am
O.P Just Chill, You Can Write Womens Secret From Mercury To Pluto, The Ones When You Never Write Na Go Many Pass.. Just Do Your Best And Leave The Rest. Or Is It The Person That Shave The Hair Around Her Eyes And Use Pencil To Draw It Back That You Want To Study And Know Thier Secret ?
6 Likes
|Re: Secrets Of Women That Men Should Know by Ntipia: 8:42am
We know all these things and they also like to ask if their man will do them a buhari in the future
|Re: Secrets Of Women That Men Should Know by AK481(m): 8:42am
pocohantas:Who ask you?
2 Likes
|Re: Secrets Of Women That Men Should Know by DrinosBlog: 8:42am
17: They love preek...th0! most of them form holy
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Secrets Of Women That Men Should Know by muhakeem: 8:42am
Lol...issorite, ladies would be asking how do usually feel when you cummm after s.x
|Re: Secrets Of Women That Men Should Know by madridguy(m): 8:42am
Nice write @ OP
"My Boyfriend Is So Handsome" - White Girl Shows Off Her African Boyfriend (PHOT / See Girls That Will Be Coming With Me To Nairaland Pool Party / What Makes A Woman Desirable To A Man?
Viewing this topic: jidebond, donteanz(m), babalolaadebayor(m), ASAbraham(m), Unekz(m), adewotired, redfly(m), TwoBottles(m), rotexteymie(f), Sharming95(m), yankeezconcept, Skmoda360(m), AutoJoshNG, chubbyman(m), bassit, Melonny(m), Katier00, taylor88(m), kio052001(m), room089, Adorable007, bakila, kingdotman, Dayo30(m), soulrib(m), Raphtop(m), Osama10(m), stephenqueen, surgical, Rousel(m), Fkhalifa(m), kingPINN(m), engrgerald(m), francotunsco(m), usman97(m), cliffordbally, xtybliss, kamalsal, laksyde100(m), horciglowri(f), jbhitler(m), Bamidelefundz(m), ayinde2ade(m), Uncommonbreed, Bobola07, lakeside3020(m), Biolagurl(f), STILESKEV, Tinalex(f), AkaoluDotCom, Engrbee(m), manchik(m), chibuikenicole, lordyugo(m), segunjowo(m), Mosseuirdoctore(m), shorlla(m), YoungSharawy4444(m), nokia3310, Dipville(m), Kingmanny88(m), madakx, prof854 and 128 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 18