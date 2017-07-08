most people would not consider their life successful if they have not found love and a happy marriage. We spend a better part of our youth in search of the perfect partner and the perfect relationship. Sometimes, it takes us a couple of attempts before we get there. Many of us dream about a fairy tale life of happily ever after. But, none of these tales talk about the trials and tribulations a couple have to go through before they get married or the changes that takes place in each one’s life after marriage.



Living the happily ever after is based on mutual trust, love and the ability to adjust and compromise. There should be give and take from both sides of the party. And of course, a person’s likes or dislikes might change with time. After marriage, we need to accept all this.Here are some ways to deal with changes in marriage.



1.Try to understand: When you encounter marriage problems, especially after a long relationship, it might be difficult for you to accept this new face of your partner. Try to understand why your spouse is behaving like this.



2.An open conversation: An open heart-to-heart conversation always work miracles in many marriage problems. Time your conversation, so that your partner is in a good mood and willing to open up about the new changes.



3.See a therapist: Sometimes, it will take more than a heart-to-heart talk with your spouse to understand why he behaves in this new way. Therapists are trained to weed out marriage problems and it is advisable to seek their help.



4.Let the past be past: When you are trying to learn how to deal with change after marriage, always let the past be past. No one likes to be reminded that they are no longer as good as they used to be. Don’t let the past drag you down.



5.Don’t point fingers: It is easy to point fingers and start blaming others while you are trying how to deal with changes after marriage. Blaming your partner will not help you to adjust with new changes.



6.Change yourself first: While you learn how to deal with changes after marriage, give a thought of changing yourself before you try to change your partner. Try to adapt to the new situation and see how smart your are on this.



7.Give some time: Sometimes, these new changes are only temporary. In order to know how to deal with changes after marriage, all you might have to do is to give your spouse some time and he may grow out of it.



8.Renew your love: Despite all the new changes in your life, your spouse is still the same person you married. Renew your love and show that you still love and respect them, while you try how to deal with changes after marriage.



9.Only two in matrimony: When you want to know how to deal with changes after marriage, be careful when you seek advice of a third party other than a professional.



