Ways To Deal With Changes In Marriage by Nairalandsss(m): 12:39am
most people would not consider their life successful if they have not found love and a happy marriage. We spend a better part of our youth in search of the perfect partner and the perfect relationship. Sometimes, it takes us a couple of attempts before we get there. Many of us dream about a fairy tale life of happily ever after. But, none of these tales talk about the trials and tribulations a couple have to go through before they get married or the changes that takes place in each one’s life after marriage.
Living the happily ever after is based on mutual trust, love and the ability to adjust and compromise. There should be give and take from both sides of the party. And of course, a person’s likes or dislikes might change with time. After marriage, we need to accept all this.Here are some ways to deal with changes in marriage.
Ways to deal with changes in marriage are:
1.Try to understand: When you encounter marriage problems, especially after a long relationship, it might be difficult for you to accept this new face of your partner. Try to understand why your spouse is behaving like this.
2.An open conversation: An open heart-to-heart conversation always work miracles in many marriage problems. Time your conversation, so that your partner is in a good mood and willing to open up about the new changes.
3.See a therapist: Sometimes, it will take more than a heart-to-heart talk with your spouse to understand why he behaves in this new way. Therapists are trained to weed out marriage problems and it is advisable to seek their help.
4.Let the past be past: When you are trying to learn how to deal with change after marriage, always let the past be past. No one likes to be reminded that they are no longer as good as they used to be. Don’t let the past drag you down.
5.Don’t point fingers: It is easy to point fingers and start blaming others while you are trying how to deal with changes after marriage. Blaming your partner will not help you to adjust with new changes.
6.Change yourself first: While you learn how to deal with changes after marriage, give a thought of changing yourself before you try to change your partner. Try to adapt to the new situation and see how smart your are on this.
7.Give some time: Sometimes, these new changes are only temporary. In order to know how to deal with changes after marriage, all you might have to do is to give your spouse some time and he may grow out of it.
8.Renew your love: Despite all the new changes in your life, your spouse is still the same person you married. Renew your love and show that you still love and respect them, while you try how to deal with changes after marriage.
9.Only two in matrimony: When you want to know how to deal with changes after marriage, be careful when you seek advice of a third party other than a professional.
These are the ways to deal with changes in marriage.
http://www.naijabroad.com/index.php/2017/07/08/ways-deal-changes-marriage/
Re: Ways To Deal With Changes In Marriage by Fakemumu: 5:33am
I love this tnx
Re: Ways To Deal With Changes In Marriage by FemiEddy(m): 8:33am
Ok and noted, thanks........It's raining and cold so I will........
Re: Ways To Deal With Changes In Marriage by NCANTaskForce: 8:34am
Re: Ways To Deal With Changes In Marriage by bbbabes: 8:34am
Good
Re: Ways To Deal With Changes In Marriage by Abbeyluaa: 8:35am
Nice �
Re: Ways To Deal With Changes In Marriage by dhope001(m): 8:35am
Re: Ways To Deal With Changes In Marriage by KeengTobbie(m): 8:36am
Okay oooo... B. Sc in female secrecy
Someone should bring a funny post jare.. We need to laugh small after all this bad bad news during the week.
Re: Ways To Deal With Changes In Marriage by solid3(m): 8:37am
Can't wait to get married to this nairalander.
Re: Ways To Deal With Changes In Marriage by elog(m): 8:37am
10. Do not rely on the advice of friends
That's how they will make you break up and get down with your partner.
Re: Ways To Deal With Changes In Marriage by hemartins(m): 8:40am
Kinda scared of getting married but when I do, the best option is to adapt to the changing situation.
Re: Ways To Deal With Changes In Marriage by mgdimagaladima(m): 8:40am
Is that all?
Re: Ways To Deal With Changes In Marriage by partnerbiz4: 8:40am
Make i park here first
Re: Ways To Deal With Changes In Marriage by oshe11(m): 8:40am
lemme book here first
Re: Ways To Deal With Changes In Marriage by oshe11(m): 8:40am
and here too
Re: Ways To Deal With Changes In Marriage by Otexdog: 8:40am
How about sexual changes like what I'm experiencing
http://www.nairaland.com/3909995/sexual-problem-wife
Re: Ways To Deal With Changes In Marriage by oshe11(m): 8:41am
OchoL:
So wat r U advicing, DIVORCE
ARE U MARRIED
Re: Ways To Deal With Changes In Marriage by oshe11(m): 8:41am
wat if she is a chronic cheat
Re: Ways To Deal With Changes In Marriage by OchoL(f): 8:42am
Sometimes when love is lost, no amount of "fixing"
can bring it back
An unhappy marriage is cancer to the soul.
Re: Ways To Deal With Changes In Marriage by Jamiubond009(m): 8:43am
Marriage is like a game of chess, except the board is flowing water, the pieces are made of smoke and no move you make will have any effect on the outcome.
Re: Ways To Deal With Changes In Marriage by oshe11(m): 8:46am
Otexdog:pls throw more light on the "SEXUAL CHANGES" YOU ARE TALKING ABOUT
Re: Ways To Deal With Changes In Marriage by tosyne2much(m): 8:47am
You didn't touch every area.. What if she's a cheating wife?
Re: Ways To Deal With Changes In Marriage by Otexdog: 8:47am
oshe11:
http://www.nairaland.com/3909995/sexual-problem-wife
Re: Ways To Deal With Changes In Marriage by brightersms: 8:48am
Re: Ways To Deal With Changes In Marriage by GeneralOjukwu: 8:49am
Advice for the ladies....see a Juju man for more concoctions.
His passport would be dropped into a calabash and any girl he woos subsequently would refuse him
At least, that's what my 3 wives did
Re: Ways To Deal With Changes In Marriage by Jaytecq(m): 8:52am
Re: Ways To Deal With Changes In Marriage by Majesty08: 8:53am
NCANTaskForce:
you will die very soon.............IJN
Re: Ways To Deal With Changes In Marriage by Lolaabokoku(f): 8:54am
NCANTaskForce:none
Re: Ways To Deal With Changes In Marriage by Lolaabokoku(f): 8:54am
NCANTaskForce:none
Re: Ways To Deal With Changes In Marriage by deepwater(f): 8:54am
Re: Ways To Deal With Changes In Marriage by Nma27(f): 8:55am
Otexdog:Sexual changes? Please elucidate
