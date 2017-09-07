Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / Lagos Launches 6820, Short Service Code To Report Domestic Violence, Child Abuse (3676 Views)

Broken Eye Socket And Knocked Teeth – Lady Shares Her Story Of Domestic Violence / Forcing A Child To Eat: Is This Child Abuse? / 11-Year-Old Boy Maltreated By Stepmum: See The Highest Order Of Child Abuse (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Using your Mobile Dial '6820'



Source : This is to inform the Public that LASG has Launched Short Service Code '6820' for Residents to Report Cases of Domestic Violence, Child AbuseUsing your Mobile Dial '6820'Source : VIVIAN GIST NIGERIA 1 Like

they can impliment tinz.but no consistency they can impliment tinz.but no consistency 2 Likes

mikejj:

they can impliment tinz.but no consistency My Brother, implementations without practics.



Nigeria is bigger than Africa My Brother, implementations without practics.Nigeria is bigger than Africa 7 Likes

Sometimes it feels like Lagos is a European country and not a Nigerian state. 5 Likes 1 Share

This is for the elite. Please go and do public awareness in the local interior places, there you will get plenty works to do. 3 Likes

Welcomed development

I hope this domestic violence includes when a woman beats her husband up?



We need equality. I need to report cases of women beating up their husbands. 8 Likes

woe

This is nice



They should follow up victims sha, not just appearing nice in media.









LG g4 for sale

35k



Abuja

07030407370 LG g4 for sale35kAbuja07030407370

Good move. Its about time. There's so much awareness about violence against women but not much about child abuse. Almost every Nigerian child has been abused. Sexual abuse is not the only abuse a child suffers. Flogging a child for what ever reason is also abusing the child and should be a criminal offence. 1 Like

36govs:

This is to inform the Public that LASG has Launched Short Service Code '6820' for Residents to Report Cases of Domestic Violence, Child Abuse



Using your Mobile Dial '6820'



Source : VIVIAN GIST NIGERIA



tried it just now and am getting a "not valid" response tried it just now and am getting a "not valid" response 1 Like

Lagos is just a country inside another country. This is really nice. I wish other states can take clue from Lagos.

"In line with international best practices," as usual. Copy copy no dey pass

Na dem go tire

the high level of domestic violence wia de happen for this country eh This people will be shocked and tired they way calls will be flying in and out.



Nice development though

Lagos is a place in UK mistakenly placed in Nigeria; So much distance from other states.

What about Lagos state Governor that is demolishing people's properties?Who should we report to?

...

Good one.



Check my signature for your full capacity powerbank

purplekayc:

tried it just now and am getting a "not valid" response

na Nigerian brain dey behind the thing na...the thing sabi say u no get any real violence to report....hehehehe na Nigerian brain dey behind the thing na...the thing sabi say u no get any real violence to report....hehehehe 5 Likes 1 Share

comshots:

What about Lagos state Governor that is demolishing people's properties?Who should we report to?



Report to your ancestors Report to your ancestors

purplekayc:

tried it just now and am getting a "not valid" response E be like say you no get credit for phone.The service is not free.Lagos state government want to exploit the people. E be like say you no get credit for phone.The service is not free.Lagos state government want to exploit the people.

Yesssss

A state like a country, in fact Lagos is better than Nigeria.

OVA200:

Lagos is a place in UK mistakenly placed in Nigeria; So much distance from other states. UK doesn't have pot holes scatter all over the streets. UK doesn't have pot holes scatter all over the streets.

STORY!!!!

comshots:

UK doesn't have pot holes scatter all over the streets. Don't let them deceive us with quality camera and high graphics films; not all the cities in UK are beautiful or have you been there before? Don't let them deceive us with quality camera and high graphics films; not all the cities in UK are beautiful or have you been there before?

comshots:

UK doesn't have pot holes scatter all over the streets.

smartty68:

My Brother, implementations without practics.

Nigeria is bigger than Africa Tiri gbosa for bad belle Tiri gbosa for bad belle 1 Like