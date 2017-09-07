₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Lagos Launches 6820, Short Service Code To Report Domestic Violence, Child Abuse by 36govs: 8:34am
This is to inform the Public that LASG has Launched Short Service Code '6820' for Residents to Report Cases of Domestic Violence, Child Abuse
Using your Mobile Dial '6820'
|Re: Lagos Launches 6820, Short Service Code To Report Domestic Violence, Child Abuse by mikejj(m): 8:36am
they can impliment tinz.but no consistency
|Re: Lagos Launches 6820, Short Service Code To Report Domestic Violence, Child Abuse by smartty68(m): 8:37am
mikejj:My Brother, implementations without practics.
Nigeria is bigger than Africa
|Re: Lagos Launches 6820, Short Service Code To Report Domestic Violence, Child Abuse by thesicilian: 8:39am
Sometimes it feels like Lagos is a European country and not a Nigerian state.
|Re: Lagos Launches 6820, Short Service Code To Report Domestic Violence, Child Abuse by Lazyreporta(m): 11:33am
|Re: Lagos Launches 6820, Short Service Code To Report Domestic Violence, Child Abuse by dhope001(m): 11:34am
This is for the elite. Please go and do public awareness in the local interior places, there you will get plenty works to do.
|Re: Lagos Launches 6820, Short Service Code To Report Domestic Violence, Child Abuse by Dracoe(m): 11:34am
Welcomed development
|Re: Lagos Launches 6820, Short Service Code To Report Domestic Violence, Child Abuse by MEILYN(m): 11:34am
I hope this domestic violence includes when a woman beats her husband up?
We need equality. I need to report cases of women beating up their husbands.
|Re: Lagos Launches 6820, Short Service Code To Report Domestic Violence, Child Abuse by john4reala(m): 11:34am
woe
|Re: Lagos Launches 6820, Short Service Code To Report Domestic Violence, Child Abuse by elog(m): 11:34am
This is nice
They should follow up victims sha, not just appearing nice in media.
|Re: Lagos Launches 6820, Short Service Code To Report Domestic Violence, Child Abuse by Lazyreporta(m): 11:34am
|Re: Lagos Launches 6820, Short Service Code To Report Domestic Violence, Child Abuse by propzncribz: 11:34am
Good move. Its about time. There's so much awareness about violence against women but not much about child abuse. Almost every Nigerian child has been abused. Sexual abuse is not the only abuse a child suffers. Flogging a child for what ever reason is also abusing the child and should be a criminal offence.
|Re: Lagos Launches 6820, Short Service Code To Report Domestic Violence, Child Abuse by purplekayc(m): 11:34am
36govs:tried it just now and am getting a "not valid" response
|Re: Lagos Launches 6820, Short Service Code To Report Domestic Violence, Child Abuse by Evergreen4(m): 11:34am
Lagos is just a country inside another country. This is really nice. I wish other states can take clue from Lagos.
|Re: Lagos Launches 6820, Short Service Code To Report Domestic Violence, Child Abuse by LordIsaac(m): 11:35am
"In line with international best practices," as usual. Copy copy no dey pass
|Re: Lagos Launches 6820, Short Service Code To Report Domestic Violence, Child Abuse by Celestyn8213: 11:36am
Na dem go tire
|Re: Lagos Launches 6820, Short Service Code To Report Domestic Violence, Child Abuse by ruggedised: 11:36am
the high level of domestic violence wia de happen for this country eh This people will be shocked and tired they way calls will be flying in and out.
Nice development though
|Re: Lagos Launches 6820, Short Service Code To Report Domestic Violence, Child Abuse by OVA200(m): 11:36am
Lagos is a place in UK mistakenly placed in Nigeria; So much distance from other states.
|Re: Lagos Launches 6820, Short Service Code To Report Domestic Violence, Child Abuse by comshots(m): 11:36am
What about Lagos state Governor that is demolishing people's properties?Who should we report to?
|Re: Lagos Launches 6820, Short Service Code To Report Domestic Violence, Child Abuse by Evaberry(f): 11:37am
...
|Re: Lagos Launches 6820, Short Service Code To Report Domestic Violence, Child Abuse by itiswellandwell: 11:38am
Good one.
|Re: Lagos Launches 6820, Short Service Code To Report Domestic Violence, Child Abuse by Seila(m): 11:38am
purplekayc:
na Nigerian brain dey behind the thing na...the thing sabi say u no get any real violence to report....hehehehe
|Re: Lagos Launches 6820, Short Service Code To Report Domestic Violence, Child Abuse by MediumStout(m): 11:38am
comshots:
Report to your ancestors
|Re: Lagos Launches 6820, Short Service Code To Report Domestic Violence, Child Abuse by comshots(m): 11:39am
purplekayc:E be like say you no get credit for phone.The service is not free.Lagos state government want to exploit the people.
|Re: Lagos Launches 6820, Short Service Code To Report Domestic Violence, Child Abuse by Bolustical: 11:40am
Yesssss
|Re: Lagos Launches 6820, Short Service Code To Report Domestic Violence, Child Abuse by gurunlocker: 11:40am
A state like a country, in fact Lagos is better than Nigeria.
|Re: Lagos Launches 6820, Short Service Code To Report Domestic Violence, Child Abuse by comshots(m): 11:41am
OVA200:UK doesn't have pot holes scatter all over the streets.
|Re: Lagos Launches 6820, Short Service Code To Report Domestic Violence, Child Abuse by chiiraq802(m): 11:43am
STORY!!!!
|Re: Lagos Launches 6820, Short Service Code To Report Domestic Violence, Child Abuse by OVA200(m): 11:46am
comshots:Don't let them deceive us with quality camera and high graphics films; not all the cities in UK are beautiful or have you been there before?
|Re: Lagos Launches 6820, Short Service Code To Report Domestic Violence, Child Abuse by smartty68(m): 11:48am
comshots:
|Re: Lagos Launches 6820, Short Service Code To Report Domestic Violence, Child Abuse by luluman: 11:50am
smartty68:Tiri gbosa for bad belle
|Re: Lagos Launches 6820, Short Service Code To Report Domestic Violence, Child Abuse by Sniper12: 11:50am
why marry reminds me of my uncle wey dem deport from Uk. had a quarrel with his wife , she call police and told dem her husband used to beat her. she manipulate their kids against him. dis na person wey resign from mobil carry hin family go Uk. marriage is slowly losing it
