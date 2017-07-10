₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|PCRRU: How To Report The Unlawful Actions Of Nigerian Police officers by BennieWang(m): 12:41am On Jul 09
Due to too many complaint about the NPF, I think we should help ourselves out by posting this info so that we can save ourselves from illegal detention and harassments from the NPF
7 ways to reach the PCRRU to complain about police misconduct
The increasing cases of harassments and intimidation of citizens by law enforcement agencies has been a source of worry for the authorities.
In response, Nigeria’s Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ibrahim Idris established what he called the Police Public Complaint Rapid Response Unit (PCRRU) in November 2016.
IGP Ibrahim Idris established the PCRRU in November 2016
At the launching of the unit in 2016, the IGP said: “The Public Complaint Rapid Response Unit is a unit in the force saddled with the responsibility of receiving and resolving all complaints of police professional misconduct emanating from policing activities and operations nationwide.
“The unit is available 24 hours a day to listen to members of the public from across Nigeria.”
The PCRRU has proven to be an effective unit within the police force that is committed to protecting the rights of citizens.
According to Biodun Kekereola who wrote on Leadership, the PCRRU is capable of effectively bringing the public into the fight against police professional misconduct.
There are ways to reach the PCRRU. They are:
1. Website (http://npf.gov.ng/complaint/)
2. Phone numbers (08057000001, 08057000002)
3. Sms and WhatsApp (08057000003)
4. Twitter (@PoliceNG_PCRRU)
5. Facebook (www.facebook.com/policepcrru)
6. Email (policepcrru@gmail.com)
7. BBM (5BA2B5DE)
All these avenues have been made really user-friendly and available all day.
With all these, and with enough awareness on the part of the public, bad policing and professional misconduct would no longer go unnoticed and unchecked.
It is pertinent that every Nigerian knows about all these so that they can participate in ridding the Force of the so-called bad eggs.
The mere fact these avenues of complaint are available, and our police officers know that we can utilize them at all times, they would be wary of their almost inborn attitudes of carefree extortionist tendencies.
Moreso, this effort is being institutionalised, automated and made rapid and capable of being monitored. Like citizens journalism, it appears that citizens policing is already beginning to take shape.
|Re: PCRRU: How To Report The Unlawful Actions Of Nigerian Police officers by tectonotimes: 9:29am On Jul 09
Is there any iota of misconduct in NPF?
|Re: PCRRU: How To Report The Unlawful Actions Of Nigerian Police officers by Day2logic: 9:52am On Jul 09
tectonotimes:
I wonder o. NPF that's our friend
|Re: PCRRU: How To Report The Unlawful Actions Of Nigerian Police officers by BennieWang(m): 1:33am
Day2logic:
E be like say dem never do u sumtin
|Re: PCRRU: How To Report The Unlawful Actions Of Nigerian Police officers by Sweetmom: 5:45am
|Re: PCRRU: How To Report The Unlawful Actions Of Nigerian Police officers by L0rdRahl: 6:54am
Hehehe bail is only free on the sticker it is written o.
|Re: PCRRU: How To Report The Unlawful Actions Of Nigerian Police officers by Blackfire(m): 9:26am
A police ask u to Report a police to a police for police officer brutality....
Op u got a death wish or something.
|Re: PCRRU: How To Report The Unlawful Actions Of Nigerian Police officers by NwaAmaikpe: 11:15am
Report at your peril.
If the offenders are punished they will hunt you down physically, spiritually and otherwise.
Be warned.
Do not report a Nigerian police officer.
The Nigerian police officers are all walking shrines.
|Re: PCRRU: How To Report The Unlawful Actions Of Nigerian Police officers by EntMirror: 11:15am
Police is your friend oohs... Just help with N20 let's stay in peace. It's not easy.
|Re: PCRRU: How To Report The Unlawful Actions Of Nigerian Police officers by hakeem4(m): 11:15am
Can't we report on nairaland?
|Re: PCRRU: How To Report The Unlawful Actions Of Nigerian Police officers by adebayo201: 11:15am
tectonotimes:sacasm
|Re: PCRRU: How To Report The Unlawful Actions Of Nigerian Police officers by fuckerstard: 11:15am
Good for those that aren't involved in any fraudulent activities.
|Re: PCRRU: How To Report The Unlawful Actions Of Nigerian Police officers by legenddimex: 11:17am
joke of the century, you will report police officer to another police officer.
|Re: PCRRU: How To Report The Unlawful Actions Of Nigerian Police officers by oshe11(m): 11:18am
Lemme first report Buhari
If Man U sign Bakayoko
Ahswear I go hate Mou almost the way I hate the sick one....
Buhari pls leave London n go to Manchester.....
Ur change is Affecting CHELSEA
|Re: PCRRU: How To Report The Unlawful Actions Of Nigerian Police officers by Xkalaban(m): 11:19am
Good. The NPF shld always be held accountable for their actions. Enough is enough!!!
|Re: PCRRU: How To Report The Unlawful Actions Of Nigerian Police officers by kidman96(m): 11:19am
the best way to report them is to just hold the police man by his belt and drag him to the nearest police station.... Simple.
|Re: PCRRU: How To Report The Unlawful Actions Of Nigerian Police officers by Iamsammy(m): 11:19am
And what's d so called IGP doing about the welfare of the junior rank? Uptill this moment their june salary has not been paid. Not dat d fed govt did not release d money but dey choose to fix it in a fixed deposit account to yield certain interest for them ogas. How do u expect someone working day and night to work effectively without his wages?
|Re: PCRRU: How To Report The Unlawful Actions Of Nigerian Police officers by BroZuma: 11:19am
|Re: PCRRU: How To Report The Unlawful Actions Of Nigerian Police officers by mosesabram: 11:20am
all these no dey work for naija
|Re: PCRRU: How To Report The Unlawful Actions Of Nigerian Police officers by Evergreen4(m): 11:20am
|Re: PCRRU: How To Report The Unlawful Actions Of Nigerian Police officers by freeman95: 11:21am
Haha... My kinda thread
I hate the *nigerian* *police* with a passion, they are like a menace to the society...
From the buttom of my heart...
FVCK THE POLICE!
|Re: PCRRU: How To Report The Unlawful Actions Of Nigerian Police officers by euromilion: 11:21am
Is this for all states or just for Lagos and Ogun?nice moves though.
|Re: PCRRU: How To Report The Unlawful Actions Of Nigerian Police officers by Vaxt(m): 11:22am
Day2logic:two Of Una Na Confirmed Police But Why U De Fear
|Re: PCRRU: How To Report The Unlawful Actions Of Nigerian Police officers by nekede11(m): 11:22am
Police na your friend
|Re: PCRRU: How To Report The Unlawful Actions Of Nigerian Police officers by yomalex(m): 11:25am
hopefully
|Re: PCRRU: How To Report The Unlawful Actions Of Nigerian Police officers by Ironlion1(m): 11:27am
NwaAmaikpe:
Keep this to yourself. We are all walking shrines. Everyone must be made to follow the rule of law, including the NPF. In as much as the FG doesn't pay require attention to them, we shouldn't be the one to pay for that.
|Re: PCRRU: How To Report The Unlawful Actions Of Nigerian Police officers by itiswellandwell: 11:30am
Hmmmmm. I done hear sha.
|Re: PCRRU: How To Report The Unlawful Actions Of Nigerian Police officers by mrlaw93(m): 11:30am
Is it not another police that will receive the complaint
|Re: PCRRU: How To Report The Unlawful Actions Of Nigerian Police officers by Ironlion1(m): 11:30am
Evergreen4:
So, na ma babe dem use do their banner. I must charge them.
|Re: PCRRU: How To Report The Unlawful Actions Of Nigerian Police officers by Deseo(f): 11:32am
If I hear!
|Re: PCRRU: How To Report The Unlawful Actions Of Nigerian Police officers by pepemendy(m): 11:32am
just make sure to avoid them
