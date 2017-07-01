Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Osinbajo And His Wife At Ayomide Amosun's Wedding (Photos) (7817 Views)

Ayomide Amosun And Oladipo Dabiri's Traditional Marriage Photos / Oladipo Dabiri And Ayomide Amosun Set To Wed (Photos) / More Photos Of Buhari,Osinbajo And Saraki At Independence Day Celebration 2day (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)



thenewsnigeria.com.ng Jul 9, 2017 1:48 PM

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo on Saturday attends the wedding ceremony of Ayomide Amosun, daughter of Gov. Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun State and Dipo Dabiri, son of Abike Dabiri, SSA to the President on Foreign Affairs in Ogun State. See photos from the ceremony below.



http://thenewsnigeria.com.ng/2017/07/osinbajo-wife-at-wedding-ceremony-of-amosuns-daughter/ PHOTOS: Osinbajo, wife at wedding ceremony of Amosun’s daughterthenewsnigeria.com.ng Jul 9, 2017 1:48 PMActing President Yemi Osinbajo on Saturday attends the wedding ceremony of Ayomide Amosun, daughter of Gov. Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun State and Dipo Dabiri, son of Abike Dabiri, SSA to the President on Foreign Affairs in Ogun State. See photos from the ceremony below.

but the chibok girls we all saw spoke only Hausa. when did trump learn hausa 4 Likes

See how their skin is now glowing unlike before.



Destiny can never be change it can only be delayed, even if they were not kidnapped by BH they will still go to America someday.

143

So some one help them wrote a statement.

I hope dey didn't put any lie by liar Muhammed.

Sure

Oya o

Kanu meet n o

k

Yes lord

Karlovich:

but the chibok girls we all saw spoke only Hausa. when did trump learn hausa

ASK GOOGLE ASK GOOGLE 1 Like

Fake pastor 1 Like 1 Share

Do it

beamtopola:

So some one help them wrote a statement.

I hope dey didn't put any lie by liar Muhammed.

See signature

Grace work's

CROWNWEALTH019:

Fake pastor Na you ordain am? Na you ordain am?

Sure thing



Ugly people everywhere

Dem wan blind person? Ugly people everywhereDem wan blind person? 2 Likes

Keeping

? Useless topic making fp.... What does this add 2 my account

Lovely

Owambe password to some people's life

God bless you and yours.

Ok

See how tall the man's cap is, buhari where are you, come and see this you don dey miss for where you dey

plz can I just get likes 4 no reason?

is that a Gwagon?

Carry-on My amiable Acting Presido.

This man keepswaxing stronger despite the countless animosity from different angles