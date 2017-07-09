₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Kwara Youths Threaten To Recall Saraki, Accuse Him Of Pursuing Personal Interest by LocalChamp: 3:28pm
BY SAHARA REPORTERS, NEW YORK JUL 09, 2017
A youth organization in Kwara State, Kwara Youths Stakeholders Forum (KYSF), has threatened to initiate a process to recall Mr. Bukola Saraki, the Senate President. The group made the threat in a statement jointly signed by its leaders, including Mr. Charles Olufemi Folayan, President; Ahmed Alanamu, Deputy President; and Abolarin Olusola, Secretary.
The organization said the long-running face-off between the Senate and the Executive arm of government is hindering the operations of the government and affecting the masses. It blamed the situation on Mr. Saraki's lust for power.
"We are cognizant of the separation of powers in a democratic government, but it is shocking to see the Legislative and Executive arms of Government formed by the same political party playing opposition between themselves in the name of separation of powers," said KYSF.
The group noted with regret that the Senate recently suspended confirmation of nominees sent to it by the Executive. KYSF said it is particularly disappointed by the conduct of the Senate President, an indigene of Kwara State, for refusing to work with the Executive to deliver the dividends of democracy to Nigerians.
It accused the Senate under Mr. Saraki of elevating personal interests above public interest.
"Sadly, bills of public interest such as Local Government Autonomy Bill and other bills that will make direct impact on the people have not yet received adequate attention from the Senate.
"We are disappointed that despite the economic recession, which demands urgent attention, the Senate leadership has been paying more attention to swarming court rooms for Code of Conduct Tribunal trial, Customs boss' uniform and debates on the recalling of an individual senator," stated KYSF.
Rather than antagonize, KYSF said the Senate should support Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, who is standing in for President Muhammadu Buhari, to lead the country out of its current economic hardship and keep the it united.
KYSF maintained that Kwara State has not felt the impact of producing the Senate President. Rather, it said, the people of the state are constantly embarrassed by Mr. Saraki's obscene display of affluence through multi-billion naira convoys before unemployed youths in the state and oppression of civil servants, whose salaries have not been paid for months.
KYSF said it has resolved that if having a Senate President from Kwara State is of no value to the youths in the state and Nigerians in general, it will have no option other than initiate the process to recall Mr. Saraki from the Senate, where he represents Kwara Central Senatorial District.
"We hereby advise him to realize that he is there to serve the good people of Nigeria, adjust his ways and prioritize the interest of Nigerians above ego and personal political ambition," said KYSF.
http://saharareporters.com/2017/07/09/kwara-youths-threaten-recall-saraki-accuse-him-pursuing-personal-interest
|Re: Kwara Youths Threaten To Recall Saraki, Accuse Him Of Pursuing Personal Interest by Ratello: 3:34pm
Its time to kick asses and go the Venezuelan way
|Re: Kwara Youths Threaten To Recall Saraki, Accuse Him Of Pursuing Personal Interest by hakeem4(m): 3:41pm
It accused the Senate under Mr. Saraki of elevating personal interests above public interest.
What else do you want saraki to do? Apart from his personal interest he has no business in the senate
So they're about to recall two best friends back home
|Re: Kwara Youths Threaten To Recall Saraki, Accuse Him Of Pursuing Personal Interest by maryjan8(f): 3:41pm
|Re: Kwara Youths Threaten To Recall Saraki, Accuse Him Of Pursuing Personal Interest by krendo: 3:42pm
All this media war against Saraki will end in the media, it won't shake Saraki one bit!
That's all Tinubu has, media blackmail
But Saraki is a teflon, nothing sticks, in Igbo we call it "Anu ana agba egbe ona ta nni " = the bush meat you shoot while it keeps feeding on grass!!!!
Saraki is smarter than all of you!
|Re: Kwara Youths Threaten To Recall Saraki, Accuse Him Of Pursuing Personal Interest by FrancisDiote(m): 3:45pm
Please recall the man, he is not doing anything there.
Osibanjo must be President so he can piss in the pot of the Northmen.
|Re: Kwara Youths Threaten To Recall Saraki, Accuse Him Of Pursuing Personal Interest by Ohammadike: 3:45pm
One obscure group threatening to recall saraki
Lol.... Joke of the century
|Re: Kwara Youths Threaten To Recall Saraki, Accuse Him Of Pursuing Personal Interest by Annie939(f): 3:50pm
let all of them come back home including buhari
|Re: Kwara Youths Threaten To Recall Saraki, Accuse Him Of Pursuing Personal Interest by olayinks007(m): 3:57pm
Hmmmm Kwara sha. I doubt if d so called Kwarans can carry out such act cos. Cos saraki is all their life. Well anything can happen.
|Re: Kwara Youths Threaten To Recall Saraki, Accuse Him Of Pursuing Personal Interest by madridguy(m): 4:07pm
Ayam laughing in Congo. Which Kwara youth abeg? Make dey forget, all those Islamic clerics don tie their brain somewhere for the Saraki's. Dem go worship Saraki family till thy Kingdom come.
Saraki oya send money to your people to keep them shut.
|Re: Kwara Youths Threaten To Recall Saraki, Accuse Him Of Pursuing Personal Interest by psucc(m): 4:10pm
As if it was their vote that he used to get there.
|Re: Kwara Youths Threaten To Recall Saraki, Accuse Him Of Pursuing Personal Interest by TheFreeOne: 5:32pm
That sounds like Mission Impossible.
But if they succeeded in recalling him then they'll forever be free from their servitude to baba oloye political dynasty and godfatherism.
But I trust Saraki to throw some crumbs at them as usual and they'll mellow down like obedient
Kwarans serving Saraki family since the 1st republic.
|Re: Kwara Youths Threaten To Recall Saraki, Accuse Him Of Pursuing Personal Interest by ojobekehinde: 6:18pm
Don't mind those jobless youths,they should go and look for job.anybody that bliv this should also bliv that youths in lagos can recall also remi tinubu.The last time i checked,saraki remain king maker in kwara as tinubu is to lagos.
|Re: Kwara Youths Threaten To Recall Saraki, Accuse Him Of Pursuing Personal Interest by obonujoker(m): 6:22pm
When will the Tinubites give up....
|Re: Kwara Youths Threaten To Recall Saraki, Accuse Him Of Pursuing Personal Interest by deomelo: 6:23pm
ojobekehinde:
The same youths are his constituents and they have every right to recall him so stop foaming at the mouth shouting kingmaker this and Tinubu that.
They have useless, worthless and incompetent leaders from your village you need to recall too for your own good.
|Re: Kwara Youths Threaten To Recall Saraki, Accuse Him Of Pursuing Personal Interest by vanbonattel: 6:24pm
Which Kwara youths, the Fulanis or the yorubas?
|Re: Kwara Youths Threaten To Recall Saraki, Accuse Him Of Pursuing Personal Interest by starkid1996(m): 6:32pm
i think its time se recall all their senators
|Re: Kwara Youths Threaten To Recall Saraki, Accuse Him Of Pursuing Personal Interest by chemicalDisease: 6:43pm
Dead on arrival.
|Re: Kwara Youths Threaten To Recall Saraki, Accuse Him Of Pursuing Personal Interest by ijustdey: 6:57pm
cc lalasticlala
let see what APC kwara will say about this
|Re: Kwara Youths Threaten To Recall Saraki, Accuse Him Of Pursuing Personal Interest by bbbabes: 7:58pm
Better
|Re: Kwara Youths Threaten To Recall Saraki, Accuse Him Of Pursuing Personal Interest by free2ryhme: 7:58pm
It has started. Ooo
|Re: Kwara Youths Threaten To Recall Saraki, Accuse Him Of Pursuing Personal Interest by LionDeLeo: 7:58pm
We are now in the era of recalling, Kogi west Senatorial zone don open people's eyes.
Actually, that Saraki is pursuing a personal agenda and I urge his zone to expedite action.
|Re: Kwara Youths Threaten To Recall Saraki, Accuse Him Of Pursuing Personal Interest by NwaAmaikpe: 7:58pm
The zoo is falling...
All we need is a revolution.
A massive revolution...
Only the revolution should not take us unawares so I can relocate all my family members and the people I care about from the zoo.
|Re: Kwara Youths Threaten To Recall Saraki, Accuse Him Of Pursuing Personal Interest by free2ryhme: 7:59pm
The dominion theory is swiping through the senate
|Re: Kwara Youths Threaten To Recall Saraki, Accuse Him Of Pursuing Personal Interest by Bonjoro: 7:59pm
Annie939:
|Re: Kwara Youths Threaten To Recall Saraki, Accuse Him Of Pursuing Personal Interest by auntysimbiat(f): 7:59pm
|Re: Kwara Youths Threaten To Recall Saraki, Accuse Him Of Pursuing Personal Interest by Firefire(m): 8:00pm
Fraudulent element...
Your days are numbered Insha'Allah.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0dLLbpXrYlA
|Re: Kwara Youths Threaten To Recall Saraki, Accuse Him Of Pursuing Personal Interest by IamaNigerianGuy(m): 8:01pm
Our prayers are being answered by the living God in heaven!
Nigerians are awakening from their slumber to begin the revolution !
|Re: Kwara Youths Threaten To Recall Saraki, Accuse Him Of Pursuing Personal Interest by profhezekiah: 8:01pm
Interesting, how can I recall Buhari
|Re: Kwara Youths Threaten To Recall Saraki, Accuse Him Of Pursuing Personal Interest by vedaxcool(m): 8:02pm
Kogi state might sow the seeds of revolution we actually need. The revolt that holds our leaders accountable not the scam of cownu the fraudster who followers support saraki and his greedy politics.
|Re: Kwara Youths Threaten To Recall Saraki, Accuse Him Of Pursuing Personal Interest by GoldHorse: 8:02pm
|Re: Kwara Youths Threaten To Recall Saraki, Accuse Him Of Pursuing Personal Interest by BlowBack: 8:03pm
Tinubu won score own goal again
Saraki 3 vs 0 Tinubu
