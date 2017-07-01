Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / 2face, Tboss, Kemen, Efe, Bassey Stun At Comedian Funnybone Show (Photos) (9064 Views)

Tokunbo Idowu popularly known as Tboss took to her Instagram page to share the photos with the caption;

"At The FunnyBone show- Let me just send a special shoutout to the man of the hour-FunnyBone-thank you & all the comedians and performers- You guys are amazing because it takes a whole lot of Bravery to get up on stage and perform to a crowd of strangers��#Respect Thank you@blackbassey. @official2baba �� ,Heyyy@enoeakin @efemoney @kemen_fitness . "





Source; Nigerian Legendary Singer, 2face Idibia and Ex Big Brother Naija Housemates Tboss, Efe, Kemen and others looks beautiful as they graces comedian FunnyBone show.Tokunbo Idowu popularly known as Tboss took to her Instagram page to share the photos with the caption;Source; http://drinosblog.blogspot.is/2017/07/2face-tboss-efe-and-others-looks.html 1 Share





2baba tho

Body just dey sweet & scratch this Tboss until she finds what she looking for she wont rest , I bet with my Left yansh she is not putting on Pants.. Soft werk for 2Baba... 17 Likes 1 Share

Space booked for my brother coming down from Lekki due to Flood !!! 3 Likes

Tboss never get any tangible thing to do except to dey snap up and down 6 Likes

tboss model 2 Likes

tyson99:

Tboss never get any tangible thing to do except to dey snap up and down

At least dem go pay her as co-MC of the show.

Dat is called 'Work'. At least dem go pay her as co-MC of the show.Dat is called 'Work'. 10 Likes

lovely pictures 1 Like

so all this people don become celebrities be DAT, I think I need to do something crazy soon .

thinking of what to do...



maybe I should try and stop ambode convoy Unclad ( dats gonna make me so damn famous)



or I should try and rob a popular bank with a butter knife ( at least d news go enter nairaland)





abi make I make a controversy sex tape ni.



Gotta to be famous by all means



now playing- popular by VECTOR 2 Likes

Wer Efe!

Abeg is anyone experiencing MTN wahala? I can't call,,load and even check my bal..Am angry right now. These three members below me can book space for biafra.

I hope these ex BBN housemates have started making real money instead of just "Stunning" at social events

Who else thinks Tboss looks like the Matharoo sisters

Tboss, you better dont let that Annie Idibia see your intentions, that lady gat no chills

This Bassey can tap current for Africa, U don jump from Debbie-Rice to Tboobs abi 1 Like

kool pictures

I hope kemen n tboss sorts out their differences, because they look good together

but not feeling the nose ring Those legssss!but not feeling the nose ring

Ok good one



SO EFE HAS BECOME A CELEBRITY? 4 Likes

Debbyrise no dey there. Na that girl I love seeing.



Kemen still dey touch tboss Boobs 3 Likes



Tboss looking old 2 Likes

tyson99:

Tboss never get any tangible thing to do except to dey snap up and down Yet you also don't have any tangible thing to do except to dey comment up and down.Guess what?she gets paid for all those up and down snaps,does nairaland pay u? Yet you also don't have any tangible thing to do except to dey comment up and down.Guess what?she gets paid for all those up and down snaps,does nairaland pay u? 1 Like