|2face, Tboss, Kemen, Efe, Bassey Stun At Comedian Funnybone Show (Photos) by Abdulazeez99: 3:24am
Nigerian Legendary Singer, 2face Idibia and Ex Big Brother Naija Housemates Tboss, Efe, Kemen and others looks beautiful as they graces comedian FunnyBone show.
Tokunbo Idowu popularly known as Tboss took to her Instagram page to share the photos with the caption;
"At The FunnyBone show- Let me just send a special shoutout to the man of the hour-FunnyBone-thank you & all the comedians and performers- You guys are amazing because it takes a whole lot of Bravery to get up on stage and perform to a crowd of strangers��#Respect Thank you@blackbassey. @official2baba �� ,Heyyy@enoeakin @efemoney @kemen_fitness . "
Source; http://drinosblog.blogspot.is/2017/07/2face-tboss-efe-and-others-looks.html
|Re: 2face, Tboss, Kemen, Efe, Bassey Stun At Comedian Funnybone Show (Photos) by Abdulazeez99: 3:25am
|Re: 2face, Tboss, Kemen, Efe, Bassey Stun At Comedian Funnybone Show (Photos) by YungJo207(m): 3:41am
2baba tho
|Re: 2face, Tboss, Kemen, Efe, Bassey Stun At Comedian Funnybone Show (Photos) by KingsoBabaTips(m): 3:54am
Body just dey sweet & scratch this Tboss until she finds what she looking for she wont rest , I bet with my Left yansh she is not putting on Pants.. Soft werk for 2Baba...
|Re: 2face, Tboss, Kemen, Efe, Bassey Stun At Comedian Funnybone Show (Photos) by KingsoBabaTips(m): 3:58am
Space booked for my brother coming down from Lekki due to Flood !!!
|Re: 2face, Tboss, Kemen, Efe, Bassey Stun At Comedian Funnybone Show (Photos) by tyson99(m): 5:34am
Tboss never get any tangible thing to do except to dey snap up and down
|Re: 2face, Tboss, Kemen, Efe, Bassey Stun At Comedian Funnybone Show (Photos) by pzphoto(m): 6:37am
tboss model
|Re: 2face, Tboss, Kemen, Efe, Bassey Stun At Comedian Funnybone Show (Photos) by OKorowanta: 7:17am
tyson99:
At least dem go pay her as co-MC of the show.
Dat is called 'Work'.
|Re: 2face, Tboss, Kemen, Efe, Bassey Stun At Comedian Funnybone Show (Photos) by praizmedia(m): 7:20am
lovely pictures
|Re: 2face, Tboss, Kemen, Efe, Bassey Stun At Comedian Funnybone Show (Photos) by Facbookcas: 8:31am
|Re: 2face, Tboss, Kemen, Efe, Bassey Stun At Comedian Funnybone Show (Photos) by Heartmender1: 8:31am
|Re: 2face, Tboss, Kemen, Efe, Bassey Stun At Comedian Funnybone Show (Photos) by holatin(m): 8:31am
so all this people don become celebrities be DAT, I think I need to do something crazy soon .
thinking of what to do...
maybe I should try and stop ambode convoy Unclad ( dats gonna make me so damn famous)
or I should try and rob a popular bank with a butter knife ( at least d news go enter nairaland)
abi make I make a controversy sex tape ni.
Gotta to be famous by all means
now playing- popular by VECTOR
|Re: 2face, Tboss, Kemen, Efe, Bassey Stun At Comedian Funnybone Show (Photos) by slawomir: 8:31am
|Re: 2face, Tboss, Kemen, Efe, Bassey Stun At Comedian Funnybone Show (Photos) by emmy4lov(m): 8:31am
Tubaba my guy...
|Re: 2face, Tboss, Kemen, Efe, Bassey Stun At Comedian Funnybone Show (Photos) by Juni4jay(m): 8:31am
Wer Efe!
|Re: 2face, Tboss, Kemen, Efe, Bassey Stun At Comedian Funnybone Show (Photos) by edo3(m): 8:31am
Abeg is anyone experiencing MTN wahala? I can't call,,load and even check my bal..Am angry right now. These three members below me can book space for biafra.
|Re: 2face, Tboss, Kemen, Efe, Bassey Stun At Comedian Funnybone Show (Photos) by sosgrafix(m): 8:32am
|Re: 2face, Tboss, Kemen, Efe, Bassey Stun At Comedian Funnybone Show (Photos) by Kobicove(m): 8:32am
I hope these ex BBN housemates have started making real money instead of just "Stunning" at social events
|Re: 2face, Tboss, Kemen, Efe, Bassey Stun At Comedian Funnybone Show (Photos) by NLProblemChild(m): 8:32am
|Re: 2face, Tboss, Kemen, Efe, Bassey Stun At Comedian Funnybone Show (Photos) by oviejnr(m): 8:32am
Who else thinks Tboss looks like the Matharoo sisters
|Re: 2face, Tboss, Kemen, Efe, Bassey Stun At Comedian Funnybone Show (Photos) by kinibigdeal(m): 8:33am
Tboss, you better dont let that Annie Idibia see your intentions, that lady gat no chills
|Re: 2face, Tboss, Kemen, Efe, Bassey Stun At Comedian Funnybone Show (Photos) by Saragistng(f): 8:33am
|Re: 2face, Tboss, Kemen, Efe, Bassey Stun At Comedian Funnybone Show (Photos) by dbossbuggy(m): 8:33am
This Bassey can tap current for Africa, U don jump from Debbie-Rice to Tboobs abi
|Re: 2face, Tboss, Kemen, Efe, Bassey Stun At Comedian Funnybone Show (Photos) by SplendidE(f): 8:33am
kool pictures
I hope kemen n tboss sorts out their differences, because they look good together
|Re: 2face, Tboss, Kemen, Efe, Bassey Stun At Comedian Funnybone Show (Photos) by Shortyy(f): 8:34am
Those legssss! but not feeling the nose ring
|Re: 2face, Tboss, Kemen, Efe, Bassey Stun At Comedian Funnybone Show (Photos) by kingrt2(m): 8:34am
Ok good one
See ma signature
|Re: 2face, Tboss, Kemen, Efe, Bassey Stun At Comedian Funnybone Show (Photos) by olowobaba10: 8:34am
SO EFE HAS BECOME A CELEBRITY?
|Re: 2face, Tboss, Kemen, Efe, Bassey Stun At Comedian Funnybone Show (Photos) by itiswellandwell: 8:34am
Debbyrise no dey there. Na that girl I love seeing.
Debbyrise no dey there. Na that girl I love seeing.
|Re: 2face, Tboss, Kemen, Efe, Bassey Stun At Comedian Funnybone Show (Photos) by kingjabz(m): 8:34am
Kemen still dey touch tboss Boobs
|Re: 2face, Tboss, Kemen, Efe, Bassey Stun At Comedian Funnybone Show (Photos) by ChangetheChange: 8:34am
Tboss looking old
|Re: 2face, Tboss, Kemen, Efe, Bassey Stun At Comedian Funnybone Show (Photos) by Benz4pimp(m): 8:35am
tyson99:Yet you also don't have any tangible thing to do except to dey comment up and down.Guess what?she gets paid for all those up and down snaps,does nairaland pay u?
|Re: 2face, Tboss, Kemen, Efe, Bassey Stun At Comedian Funnybone Show (Photos) by sunnyside16(m): 8:36am
2baba and his coolness makes my day.
