The peoples governor of Anambra state Chief Willie Obiano (Akpokuedike global) mulled this afternoon that work is to commence immediately to check a major erosion site at Odume layout by Minaj by-pass, Obosi.

Governor Willie Obiano also inspected ongoing control works on an erosion site at Ngene -ukwa stream along the Ziks Avenue, Amawbia.



People's governor.



Always working day in day out

Inspect all you went, no elections in Anambra.

Erosion and potopoto are like

Obiano should inspect the erosion in his brain



I am not Anambra and might like this man but do not start with that nonsense Akpokuedike global.

The last time someone used Ochendo Global in Abia State,he left Abia in disaster. 6 Likes 1 Share

WHAT ABOUT THE AIRPORT IN UMUERI,HAS HE COMPLETED IT?..THIS MAN SHOULD STOP DECEIVING US

Airports r not built in one day.

Airports r not built in one day. you could've just ignored the dude, he's not from anambra..



you could've just ignored the dude, he's not from anambra..

Airport commissioned 2 months ago should be completed by now? Tell me that dude doesn't have issues

you could've just ignored the dude, he's not from anambra..



Airport commissioned 2 months ago should be completed by now? Tell me that dude doesn't have issues Lol Lol

you're a kid who is gullible,you won't understand..it's just a political gimmicks and antics policians use to canvass for votes,,,,'m not pessimistic but i know most of these proposed fascinating projects by obiano won't see the light of the day...i know you're his sycophant but lets be factual

Am not holding fort for obiano.



Am not holding fort for obiano.

I just corrected an impression.

Some photo op is good for reelection.



and to all dogs shouting no election, by next election, pls drink sniper to show how angry you are

Nigerian politicians and mediocrity are like -

Ok

Obiano





Best governor in working and snapping

chisos my heart my heart my hea

I thought one flat head said there are no erosions in Anambara.

Bro.. . Pics will be better

Eroded people of the yeast. even their brain is eroded hope they can find an erosion barrier for their brains as well.

whats [b]surprised [/b]about? he is actually doing what he is paid to do.

Must it happen before we take action !

I cannot praise any governor again, they're supposed to do what they were elected to do in the first place