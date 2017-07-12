₦airaland Forum

Governor Obiano Visits Erosion Repair Site In Obosi (Photos) by raker300: 6:55am
Governor Obiano Visits Major erosion sites

The peoples governor of Anambra state Chief Willie Obiano (Akpokuedike global) mulled this afternoon that work is to commence immediately to check a major erosion site at Odume layout by Minaj by-pass, Obosi.
Governor Willie Obiano also inspected ongoing control works on an erosion site at Ngene -ukwa stream along the Ziks Avenue, Amawbia.

Re: Governor Obiano Visits Erosion Repair Site In Obosi (Photos) by raker300: 6:58am
People's governor.

Always working day in day out

Re: Governor Obiano Visits Erosion Repair Site In Obosi (Photos) by mormonslayer: 6:58am
Inspect all you went, no elections in Anambra.

Re: Governor Obiano Visits Erosion Repair Site In Obosi (Photos) by LionDeLeo: 6:58am
Erosion and potopoto are like

Re: Governor Obiano Visits Erosion Repair Site In Obosi (Photos) by raker300: 6:59am
mormonslayer:
Inspect all you went, no elections in Anambra.
you should pay more attention to your English teacher rather than indulging in politics

Re: Governor Obiano Visits Erosion Repair Site In Obosi (Photos) by NwaAmaikpe: 7:00am
shocked

Obiano should inspect the erosion in his brain

Not this one.

Re: Governor Obiano Visits Erosion Repair Site In Obosi (Photos) by raker300: 7:06am
NwaAmaikpe:
shocked

Obiano should inspect the erosion in his brain

Not this one.
hater

Re: Governor Obiano Visits Erosion Repair Site In Obosi (Photos) by fergie001(m): 7:08am
I am not Anambra and might like this man but do not start with that nonsense Akpokuedike global.
The last time someone used Ochendo Global in Abia State,he left Abia in disaster.

Re: Governor Obiano Visits Erosion Repair Site In Obosi (Photos) by alcmene: 7:10am
raker300:
you should pay more attention to your English teacher rather than indulging in politics


Shut up dude.... you will appear an illiterate before Patrick Obaighbon.

No election in Anambra.....period!!!

Re: Governor Obiano Visits Erosion Repair Site In Obosi (Photos) by Kingsley1000(m): 7:13am
WHAT ABOUT THE AIRPORT IN UMUERI,HAS HE COMPLETED IT?..THIS MAN SHOULD STOP DECEIVING US

Re: Governor Obiano Visits Erosion Repair Site In Obosi (Photos) by raker300: 7:14am
alcmene:



Shut up dude.... you will appear an illiterate before Patrick Obaighbon.

No election in Anambra.....period!!!
ok, make sure you're on ground that day to stop the election process.

Don't sit on nairaland to type away #nairalandfingers

Re: Governor Obiano Visits Erosion Repair Site In Obosi (Photos) by Okoroawusa: 7:17am
Kingsley1000:
WHAT ABOUT THE AIRPORT IN UMUERI,HAS HE COMPLETED IT?..THIS MAN SHOULD STOP DECEIVING US
Airports r not built in one day.

Re: Governor Obiano Visits Erosion Repair Site In Obosi (Photos) by raker300: 7:26am
Okoroawusa:

Airports r not built in one day.
you could've just ignored the dude, he's not from anambra..

Airport commissioned 2 months ago should be completed by now? Tell me that dude doesn't have issues

Re: Governor Obiano Visits Erosion Repair Site In Obosi (Photos) by Okoroawusa: 7:33am
raker300:
you could've just ignored the dude, he's not from anambra..

Airport commissioned 2 months ago should be completed by now? Tell me that dude doesn't have issues
Lol
Re: Governor Obiano Visits Erosion Repair Site In Obosi (Photos) by Kingsley1000(m): 7:34am
Okoroawusa:

Airports r not built in one day.
you're a kid who is gullible,you won't understand..it's just a political gimmicks and antics policians use to canvass for votes,,,,'m not pessimistic but i know most of these proposed fascinating projects by obiano won't see the light of the day...i know you're his sycophant but lets be factual
Re: Governor Obiano Visits Erosion Repair Site In Obosi (Photos) by raker300: 8:00am
Kingsley1000:
you're a kid who is gullible,you won't understand..it's just a political gimmicks and antics policians use to canvass for votes,,,,'m not pessimistic but i know most of these proposed fascinating projects by obiano won't see the light of the day...i know you're his sycophant but lets be factual
if you want to lie, stick to your lie till the very end.

Dredging and clearing work is ongoing at the airport site.

Stop embarrassing yourself

Re: Governor Obiano Visits Erosion Repair Site In Obosi (Photos) by Okoroawusa: 8:00am
Kingsley1000:
you're a kid who is gullible,you won't understand..it's just a political gimmicks and antics policians use to canvass for votes,,,,'m not pessimistic but i know most of these proposed fascinating projects by obiano won't see the light of the day...i know you're his sycophant but lets be factual

Am not holding fort for obiano.

I just corrected an impression.
Re: Governor Obiano Visits Erosion Repair Site In Obosi (Photos) by Caustics: 8:42am
grin
Re: Governor Obiano Visits Erosion Repair Site In Obosi (Photos) by holatin(m): 8:42am
Some photo op is good for reelection.

and to all dogs shouting no election, by next election, pls drink sniper to show how angry you are

Re: Governor Obiano Visits Erosion Repair Site In Obosi (Photos) by omooba969: 8:42am
Nigerian politicians and mediocrity are like -

Re: Governor Obiano Visits Erosion Repair Site In Obosi (Photos) by opalu: 8:44am
Ok
Re: Governor Obiano Visits Erosion Repair Site In Obosi (Photos) by Chrismario(m): 8:45am
Obiano


Best governor in working and snapping

Re: Governor Obiano Visits Erosion Repair Site In Obosi (Photos) by holatin(m): 8:45am
raker300:
you should pay more attention to your English teacher rather than indulging in politics










chisos my heart my heart my hea
Re: Governor Obiano Visits Erosion Repair Site In Obosi (Photos) by Moneytize: 8:45am
I thought one flat head said there are no erosions in Anambara.

Re: Governor Obiano Visits Erosion Repair Site In Obosi (Photos) by Chrismario(m): 8:46am
raker300:
if you want to lie, stick to your lie till the very end.

Dredging and clearing work is ongoing at the airport site.

Stop embarrassing yourself

Bro.. . Pics will be better

Re: Governor Obiano Visits Erosion Repair Site In Obosi (Photos) by twilliamx: 8:46am
Eroded people of the yeast. even their brain is eroded hope they can find an erosion barrier for their brains as well.
Re: Governor Obiano Visits Erosion Repair Site In Obosi (Photos) by dudebuck: 8:47am
raker300:
if you want to lie, stick to your lie till the very end.

Dredging and clearing work is ongoing at the airport site.

Stop embarrassing yourself
no election in my state Anambra. IPOB is everywhere!
Re: Governor Obiano Visits Erosion Repair Site In Obosi (Photos) by fistonati(m): 8:47am
whats [b]surprised [/b]about? he is actually doing what he is paid to do.
Re: Governor Obiano Visits Erosion Repair Site In Obosi (Photos) by omooba969: 8:47am
mormonslayer:
Inspect all you went, no elections in Anambra.

One of them.
Re: Governor Obiano Visits Erosion Repair Site In Obosi (Photos) by Flexherbal(m): 8:47am
Must it happen before we take action !
Re: Governor Obiano Visits Erosion Repair Site In Obosi (Photos) by sirAliyu(m): 8:50am
I cannot praise any governor again, they're supposed to do what they were elected to do in the first place sad

Re: Governor Obiano Visits Erosion Repair Site In Obosi (Photos) by omooba969: 8:50am
NwaAmaikpe:
shocked

Obiano should inspect the erosion in his brain

Not this one.

You guys should for once show some respect to your elders so outsiders will not continue to hold onto that notion...hope you gerrit. cool

