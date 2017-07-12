₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Governor Obiano Visits Erosion Repair Site In Obosi (Photos) by raker300: 6:55am
Governor Obiano Visits Major erosion sites
The peoples governor of Anambra state Chief Willie Obiano (Akpokuedike global) mulled this afternoon that work is to commence immediately to check a major erosion site at Odume layout by Minaj by-pass, Obosi.
Governor Willie Obiano also inspected ongoing control works on an erosion site at Ngene -ukwa stream along the Ziks Avenue, Amawbia.
|Re: Governor Obiano Visits Erosion Repair Site In Obosi (Photos) by raker300: 6:58am
People's governor.
Always working day in day out
|Re: Governor Obiano Visits Erosion Repair Site In Obosi (Photos) by mormonslayer: 6:58am
Inspect all you went, no elections in Anambra.
|Re: Governor Obiano Visits Erosion Repair Site In Obosi (Photos) by LionDeLeo: 6:58am
Erosion and potopoto are like
|Re: Governor Obiano Visits Erosion Repair Site In Obosi (Photos) by raker300: 6:59am
mormonslayer:you should pay more attention to your English teacher rather than indulging in politics
|Re: Governor Obiano Visits Erosion Repair Site In Obosi (Photos) by NwaAmaikpe: 7:00am
Obiano should inspect the erosion in his brain
Not this one.
|Re: Governor Obiano Visits Erosion Repair Site In Obosi (Photos) by raker300: 7:06am
NwaAmaikpe:hater
|Re: Governor Obiano Visits Erosion Repair Site In Obosi (Photos) by fergie001(m): 7:08am
I am not Anambra and might like this man but do not start with that nonsense Akpokuedike global.
The last time someone used Ochendo Global in Abia State,he left Abia in disaster.
|Re: Governor Obiano Visits Erosion Repair Site In Obosi (Photos) by alcmene: 7:10am
raker300:
Shut up dude.... you will appear an illiterate before Patrick Obaighbon.
No election in Anambra.....period!!!
|Re: Governor Obiano Visits Erosion Repair Site In Obosi (Photos) by Kingsley1000(m): 7:13am
WHAT ABOUT THE AIRPORT IN UMUERI,HAS HE COMPLETED IT?..THIS MAN SHOULD STOP DECEIVING US
|Re: Governor Obiano Visits Erosion Repair Site In Obosi (Photos) by raker300: 7:14am
alcmene:ok, make sure you're on ground that day to stop the election process.
Don't sit on nairaland to type away #nairalandfingers
|Re: Governor Obiano Visits Erosion Repair Site In Obosi (Photos) by Okoroawusa: 7:17am
Kingsley1000:Airports r not built in one day.
|Re: Governor Obiano Visits Erosion Repair Site In Obosi (Photos) by raker300: 7:26am
Okoroawusa:you could've just ignored the dude, he's not from anambra..
Airport commissioned 2 months ago should be completed by now? Tell me that dude doesn't have issues
|Re: Governor Obiano Visits Erosion Repair Site In Obosi (Photos) by Okoroawusa: 7:33am
raker300:Lol
|Re: Governor Obiano Visits Erosion Repair Site In Obosi (Photos) by Kingsley1000(m): 7:34am
Okoroawusa:you're a kid who is gullible,you won't understand..it's just a political gimmicks and antics policians use to canvass for votes,,,,'m not pessimistic but i know most of these proposed fascinating projects by obiano won't see the light of the day...i know you're his sycophant but lets be factual
|Re: Governor Obiano Visits Erosion Repair Site In Obosi (Photos) by raker300: 8:00am
Kingsley1000:if you want to lie, stick to your lie till the very end.
Dredging and clearing work is ongoing at the airport site.
Stop embarrassing yourself
|Re: Governor Obiano Visits Erosion Repair Site In Obosi (Photos) by Okoroawusa: 8:00am
Kingsley1000:
Am not holding fort for obiano.
I just corrected an impression.
|Re: Governor Obiano Visits Erosion Repair Site In Obosi (Photos) by Caustics: 8:42am
|Re: Governor Obiano Visits Erosion Repair Site In Obosi (Photos) by holatin(m): 8:42am
Some photo op is good for reelection.
and to all dogs shouting no election, by next election, pls drink sniper to show how angry you are
|Re: Governor Obiano Visits Erosion Repair Site In Obosi (Photos) by omooba969: 8:42am
Nigerian politicians and mediocrity are like -
|Re: Governor Obiano Visits Erosion Repair Site In Obosi (Photos) by opalu: 8:44am
Ok
|Re: Governor Obiano Visits Erosion Repair Site In Obosi (Photos) by Chrismario(m): 8:45am
Obiano
Best governor in working and snapping
|Re: Governor Obiano Visits Erosion Repair Site In Obosi (Photos) by holatin(m): 8:45am
raker300:
chisos my heart my heart my hea
|Re: Governor Obiano Visits Erosion Repair Site In Obosi (Photos) by Moneytize: 8:45am
I thought one flat head said there are no erosions in Anambara.
|Re: Governor Obiano Visits Erosion Repair Site In Obosi (Photos) by Chrismario(m): 8:46am
raker300:
Bro.. . Pics will be better
|Re: Governor Obiano Visits Erosion Repair Site In Obosi (Photos) by twilliamx: 8:46am
Eroded people of the yeast. even their brain is eroded hope they can find an erosion barrier for their brains as well.
|Re: Governor Obiano Visits Erosion Repair Site In Obosi (Photos) by dudebuck: 8:47am
raker300:no election in my state Anambra. IPOB is everywhere!
|Re: Governor Obiano Visits Erosion Repair Site In Obosi (Photos) by fistonati(m): 8:47am
whats [b]surprised [/b]about? he is actually doing what he is paid to do.
|Re: Governor Obiano Visits Erosion Repair Site In Obosi (Photos) by omooba969: 8:47am
mormonslayer:
One of them.
|Re: Governor Obiano Visits Erosion Repair Site In Obosi (Photos) by Flexherbal(m): 8:47am
Must it happen before we take action !
|Re: Governor Obiano Visits Erosion Repair Site In Obosi (Photos) by sirAliyu(m): 8:50am
I cannot praise any governor again, they're supposed to do what they were elected to do in the first place
|Re: Governor Obiano Visits Erosion Repair Site In Obosi (Photos) by omooba969: 8:50am
NwaAmaikpe:
You guys should for once show some respect to your elders so outsiders will not continue to hold onto that notion...hope you gerrit.
