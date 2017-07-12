Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Tonto Dikeh: I Am A Proud Born Again Christian (7501 Views)

https://www.instagram.com/p/BWcMQ1UnlU5/?taken-by=tontolet





Nollywood Actress, Tonto Dikeh who just had her bride price returned to Churchill her estranged husband has taken to Instagram to say she’s a born again Christian. In as much as I don’t know what born again Christian really is, I still strongly doubt that it has anything to do with dressing up the way she recently did in the below picture.



I am a proud Born again Christian..

Christianity isn’t religion to me it’s a way of Living..

Am soaked in Gods Strength,No weapon formed fashioned against me or my son or my workers can/Shall prosper In Jesus Name Amen..

Even when the devil tries he knows he already lost with TONTO..

The day I gave my life to God the kingdom of darkness Knew that trouble awaits them,the kingdom of God took their best player..

Never trade the presence of God for anything.. #MAMAKING #KINGTONTO #Papi#celeratingmyhappiness #protectingmyhappiness #RADICAL4JESUS

It's not by saying it, it's by living it. 8 Likes

Hmmmm..... I still dea fink am 10 Likes 1 Share

Eh!!!!.....

Say it again!!!!! 1 Like

Drama queen

Attention seeker.



Igbo smoker claiming born again. In fact she is still a virgin.



lalasticlala 1 Like

Born again way dey talk anyhow, which kind born again be that one? 2 Likes 1 Share

Ose. Who I be to judge. You're not a born again wife tho

Yeeeeeepa

?? ??

Okay

weeds has destroyed this gal finish

If Tonto Dike makes Heaven, then we re all going to heaven. Hell will be of no use! 1 Like

Taaaarh!!! 1 Like

This tonto na big MUMU.ODE.OLOSHO



Her name means "FOOL" in Spanish.



And in Portuguese it means "CRAZY"



And on behalf of most Nigerians I can say that she is representing her name very well. 1 Like

Ok. Congrats to her

IT'S OFFICIAL, SHE HAS LOST IT. 1 Like

Okay... But There is nothing like born again Christian, or a real Christian, A Christian is a Christian!





My concern now is this tin they said about Yellowstone..



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sH9pHEhJ9s8 Mtcheew.... Watin concern me ...My concern now is this tin they said about Yellowstone..

? You born again 2 Likes 1 Share

Imagine all guys that has had their way through will be laughing now

But if she really means it, then all the best to her

Ok so no more chuku chuku right?

Tonto loves attention sha

Came:

Born again way dey talk anyhow, which kind born again be that one? Digital born again Digital born again 1 Like

I believe her. Born again get grade and level.

Born wuruwuru she meant to say





She sef know sey she be one of the best player of kingdom of darkness 1 Like

Tonto the Tonto

Judge nobody is in the Bible, if she said am born again is between her and Almighty God. Perhaps Christianity is in the heart. 4 Likes

The person above me have said it all

Look who is born again!



Lord, why i caome Nairaland today na?



I for kukuma dey continue to dey watch my porn, de stroke my dicyk!



Why?



*Shakes my ass for them, instead of head* 1 Like