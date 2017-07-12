₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,838,528 members, 3,652,858 topics. Date: Wednesday, 12 July 2017 at 02:17 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Tonto Dikeh: I Am A Proud Born Again Christian (7501 Views)
Tonto Dikeh And Lynxx Are Born Again [PICS] / Tonto Dikeh's New Photo With A Fan Causes Stir On Instagram / Halima Abubakar Now A Proud ‘mother (PHOTOS) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Tonto Dikeh: I Am A Proud Born Again Christian by WotzupNG: 11:24am
https://www.instagram.com/p/BWcMQ1UnlU5/?taken-by=tontolet
Nollywood Actress, Tonto Dikeh who just had her bride price returned to Churchill her estranged husband has taken to Instagram to say she’s a born again Christian. In as much as I don’t know what born again Christian really is, I still strongly doubt that it has anything to do with dressing up the way she recently did in the below picture.
I am a proud Born again Christian..
http://wotzup.ng/proud-born-christian-/
|Re: Tonto Dikeh: I Am A Proud Born Again Christian by mikky4764(f): 11:28am
It's not by saying it, it's by living it.
8 Likes
|Re: Tonto Dikeh: I Am A Proud Born Again Christian by moshood521(m): 11:31am
Hmmmm..... I still dea fink am
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tonto Dikeh: I Am A Proud Born Again Christian by moshood521(m): 11:32am
Eh!!!!.....
Say it again!!!!!
1 Like
|Re: Tonto Dikeh: I Am A Proud Born Again Christian by goodmorning40: 11:47am
Drama queen
|Re: Tonto Dikeh: I Am A Proud Born Again Christian by LifestyleTonite: 11:54am
Attention seeker.
Igbo smoker claiming born again. In fact she is still a virgin.
lalasticlala
1 Like
|Re: Tonto Dikeh: I Am A Proud Born Again Christian by Came: 12:09pm
Born again way dey talk anyhow, which kind born again be that one?
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tonto Dikeh: I Am A Proud Born Again Christian by ItchingPreek(m): 12:19pm
Ose. Who I be to judge. You're not a born again wife tho
|Re: Tonto Dikeh: I Am A Proud Born Again Christian by Camlot000007: 1:07pm
Yeeeeeepa
|Re: Tonto Dikeh: I Am A Proud Born Again Christian by czaratwork: 1:08pm
??
|Re: Tonto Dikeh: I Am A Proud Born Again Christian by thunderbabs(m): 1:08pm
Okay
|Re: Tonto Dikeh: I Am A Proud Born Again Christian by jjjjj2017: 1:08pm
weeds has destroyed this gal finish
|Re: Tonto Dikeh: I Am A Proud Born Again Christian by 0b100100111: 1:08pm
If Tonto Dike makes Heaven, then we re all going to heaven. Hell will be of no use!
1 Like
|Re: Tonto Dikeh: I Am A Proud Born Again Christian by Benjom(m): 1:08pm
Taaaarh!!!
1 Like
|Re: Tonto Dikeh: I Am A Proud Born Again Christian by Fresca(f): 1:09pm
This tonto na big MUMU.ODE.OLOSHO
Her name means "FOOL" in Spanish.
And in Portuguese it means "CRAZY"
And on behalf of most Nigerians I can say that she is representing her name very well.
1 Like
|Re: Tonto Dikeh: I Am A Proud Born Again Christian by EzigboNwanma(f): 1:09pm
Ok. Congrats to her
|Re: Tonto Dikeh: I Am A Proud Born Again Christian by buchilino(m): 1:09pm
IT'S OFFICIAL, SHE HAS LOST IT.
1 Like
|Re: Tonto Dikeh: I Am A Proud Born Again Christian by Championlaw200(m): 1:10pm
Okay... But There is nothing like born again Christian, or a real Christian, A Christian is a Christian!
|Re: Tonto Dikeh: I Am A Proud Born Again Christian by Nnamdi98(m): 1:10pm
Mtcheew.... Watin concern me ...
My concern now is this tin they said about Yellowstone..
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sH9pHEhJ9s8
|Re: Tonto Dikeh: I Am A Proud Born Again Christian by Myself2(m): 1:10pm
You born again ?
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tonto Dikeh: I Am A Proud Born Again Christian by sobastical(m): 1:10pm
Imagine all guys that has had their way through will be laughing now
But if she really means it, then all the best to her
|Re: Tonto Dikeh: I Am A Proud Born Again Christian by ChristineC: 1:10pm
Ok so no more chuku chuku right?
|Re: Tonto Dikeh: I Am A Proud Born Again Christian by Jaynom(m): 1:10pm
Tonto loves attention sha
|Re: Tonto Dikeh: I Am A Proud Born Again Christian by utraWOM85(f): 1:10pm
Came:Digital born again
1 Like
|Re: Tonto Dikeh: I Am A Proud Born Again Christian by jaytime(m): 1:10pm
I believe her. Born again get grade and level.
|Re: Tonto Dikeh: I Am A Proud Born Again Christian by ALAYORMII: 1:10pm
Born wuruwuru she meant to say
She sef know sey she be one of the best player of kingdom of darkness
1 Like
|Re: Tonto Dikeh: I Am A Proud Born Again Christian by yuniKRIS25(m): 1:10pm
Tonto the Tonto
|Re: Tonto Dikeh: I Am A Proud Born Again Christian by diamondstar90(f): 1:11pm
Judge nobody is in the Bible, if she said am born again is between her and Almighty God. Perhaps Christianity is in the heart.
4 Likes
|Re: Tonto Dikeh: I Am A Proud Born Again Christian by wesleysev95(m): 1:11pm
The person above me have said it all
|Re: Tonto Dikeh: I Am A Proud Born Again Christian by maxithonnie(m): 1:11pm
Look who is born again!
Lord, why i caome Nairaland today na?
I for kukuma dey continue to dey watch my porn, de stroke my dicyk!
Why?
*Shakes my ass for them, instead of head*
1 Like
|Re: Tonto Dikeh: I Am A Proud Born Again Christian by Championlaw200(m): 1:11pm
Okay!!!! But there is nothing like born again Christian, or real Christian, A Christian is a Christian!!!
1 Like
Prison Break, 100% Good Movie? / Meet Friends Online Anywhre In The World! / 2face Impregnates Another Lady
Viewing this topic: okuneddie(m), ejykzy, holybabayo(m), BekeeBuAgbara, Dasgoro, Naturallyme, triplechoice(m), don4ye, tmann626(m), obinna58(m), playboy99(m), 2iceAsNice, kokan, Obumiyk(m), efemena12, babakol(m), fergusson5(m), RisingSun1, BeenieB, great7, uzicuzy(m), NanaF, kashman04(m), jurgyvideos, Tookool(m), DavidEsq(m), morbeta(m), Funkybabee(f), moneyspeaking, salt1, WMD(m), barallanee(f), donkenny(m), Jully17(f), Olisa116 and 63 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 27