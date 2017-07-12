₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,838,596 members, 3,653,077 topics. Date: Wednesday, 12 July 2017 at 03:47 PM

4lah Folayan: "Women, About Us And Our Nudes." - Romance - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / 4lah Folayan: "Women, About Us And Our Nudes." (16565 Views)

Wife Exposes Husband Who Begs For Nudes & Receives From Women (Photos) / UBA Staff Sleeping With My Sister's Husband, Sends Him Her Nudes - Nigerian Man / Leaked Nudes Of Akwa Ibom Girl: Victim Heads To Police (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)

4lah Folayan: "Women, About Us And Our Nudes." by Emodeee: 12:33pm
"Why send nudes? While I have asked this question some time ago, I haven’t pondered so much on it like I have these past few days.

It’s very easy to hear ‘nude pictures’ and our minds quickly go to slut shaming the woman involved. I believe it’s time we ask WHY? Why do females send photos of themselves unclothed to their boyfriends, boyfriend hopefuls or even husbands? (Yes! Husbands get nudes from their wives too!

Every woman wants to feel desired. As a woman I must admit that there’s a certain heady feeling that comes from the knowledge that your man finds you sexually attractive.

The height of sexual confidence for today’s woman is being able to acknowledge her sexuality and take pride in her body. Contrary to popular opinion, men are not the only ones who enjoy receiving nudes. The women who send them, enjoy sending them too.

Women are just as sexual as men and we are advancing more in more into a society that encourages a woman to be more comfortable in her skin. As a result, women are doing just that.

Pop culture has also made nudes quite the norm if not universally acceptable. ‘tasteful nude portraits’ by celebrities on the front cover of magazines, and maternity nudes have done an interesting job of numbing public sensitivities to images of unclad women.

Unfortunately, the sexual revolution or liberation of women in a society that is largely cultural, patriarchal, quick to slut-shame and body shame, sending nudes is not a very great idea.

As a Christian woman, I am expected to rant and rave about how immoral or ungodly this is and quote scriptures but I have decided not to. Why? Because your pastor’s wife is already doing a good job of that; Thank you very much.

However, I will say that I do not believe that taking and sending a nude photo is the only way to own your sexuality or even promising your man a treat (if that is what you’re going for). There are so many good reasons not to send sexually explicit photos. Blackmail, Social Media, Longevity are some pretty solid reasons not to.
I know as women, too many times than its good for us, we get carried away by our feelings and emotions and it can be quite difficult to override common sense. But we need to calmly think this through. Most relationships end on a sour note. How many Exes will you leave your nudes with? How many can you really trust not to be vindictive or just downright creepy?

I have an Ex who tells anybody who cares to listen about how he used to be my boyfriend. One random day (5 years after we dated) he sent me a picture of myself in the studio during NYSC! It gave me the creeps. (Imagine if…..!)

Have I ever been asked to send a nude? Yes. (By one idiot Nigerian singer I was friends with). Did I? Hell No!
I am honestly not going to tell you what to do or not do with your photos. But i’m going to say this quite clearly; if you’re going to send your man a nude, please be aware that the society we live in has no sympathy for us and the earlier we realize that the better.

You don’t need to be sending unsolicited nudes either. Love your body and respect it enough not to peddle it through cheap cellphone selfies.

Honestly, I do not think being in love is good enough reason to ask for your nude photo. But for whatever reason if you do share private photos, be aware of the risks and be prepared for eventualities. And then question the motives and question your willingness to take responsibility for the consequences.

You don’t need to send anyone your nudes to prove anything. You’re a queen."


source: http://www.4lah.com/women-about-us-and-our-nudes/

5 Likes

Re: 4lah Folayan: "Women, About Us And Our Nudes." by verygudbadguy(m): 2:40pm
A lot of negativity came with civilization. I see desperation as one of the reasons why ladies send nudes to their boyfriends or prospective clients. When a lady is of age and is already under pressure, they do whatever their boyfriends say to get them glued to them only.

Other ones are set of young gals that want to feel among. These girls are mostly undergraduates and they already nurture the idea of sugar daddy from their secondary school days. So they post semi nudes pix on social media to attract men that would later become their ATM machines.

Either of the two listed above, men are always the victim because these girls throw these nudes to our faces. Thank God for his Spirit that has been helping some of us to resist their temptations wink..

12 Likes

Re: 4lah Folayan: "Women, About Us And Our Nudes." by Dominiquez: 2:40pm
Dear Op, any man that uploads the nude pics of his Ex is irresponsible and no reasonable person will send his/her nude to someone who is not his/her spouse.


BTW i have never snapped myself nude talk more of sending it to someone.

4 Likes

Re: 4lah Folayan: "Women, About Us And Our Nudes." by LexngtonSteele: 2:41pm
95% of the time, the guy shares immediately with his friends.

Only a dumb lady would agree. Just simply ask " Would you advise your sister to do the same?"

I have plenty on my phone by the way...even from my 2go days grin

PS- i am in the 5%...i SWEAR i never shared!....this is my 50% nudie

4 Likes 1 Share

Re: 4lah Folayan: "Women, About Us And Our Nudes." by ConcNiggress56(f): 2:41pm
my younger brother needs a job..

my virginity is up for it.

pm me if interested!!


I am serious about this and serious offers only

1 Like

Re: 4lah Folayan: "Women, About Us And Our Nudes." by frankanyiks(m): 2:41pm
Booked
Re: 4lah Folayan: "Women, About Us And Our Nudes." by Deem: 2:41pm
her problems
Re: 4lah Folayan: "Women, About Us And Our Nudes." by adetes: 2:41pm
Thats too bad
Re: 4lah Folayan: "Women, About Us And Our Nudes." by easyfem: 2:41pm
Oya blame buari for it
Re: 4lah Folayan: "Women, About Us And Our Nudes." by edlion57(m): 2:41pm
V
Re: 4lah Folayan: "Women, About Us And Our Nudes." by bbbabes(f): 2:41pm
My phone is filled with my nudes, but a man can never have it...It's sacred
.
If you think am not concerned about it leaking. I got VAULT app on my phone...search from now till Devil comes, u Will see nothing

4 Likes

Re: 4lah Folayan: "Women, About Us And Our Nudes." by SUGARDADDY55(m): 2:41pm
Ik
Re: 4lah Folayan: "Women, About Us And Our Nudes." by Braze97(m): 2:41pm
See my account balance is working for all mtn sim till now.

NOT OUT DATED

Re: 4lah Folayan: "Women, About Us And Our Nudes." by tydi(m): 2:41pm
P
Re: 4lah Folayan: "Women, About Us And Our Nudes." by CollinsWeGlobe(m): 2:41pm
May God help us all..
Re: 4lah Folayan: "Women, About Us And Our Nudes." by Benita27(f): 2:41pm
There are guys who send their nudes like mad. That being said, anything that has advantages also has disadvantages.
Re: 4lah Folayan: "Women, About Us And Our Nudes." by philo04(m): 2:41pm
is only a foolish pervert that will request for a nude pic.........
Re: 4lah Folayan: "Women, About Us And Our Nudes." by bettercreature(m): 2:41pm
I do receive nude pics and send dick pictures in return
The op should go and sleep nothing special about it

9 Likes

Re: 4lah Folayan: "Women, About Us And Our Nudes." by frankanyiks(m): 2:41pm
ConcNiggress56:
y
Z
Re: 4lah Folayan: "Women, About Us And Our Nudes." by barclayb(m): 2:42pm
sad
Re: 4lah Folayan: "Women, About Us And Our Nudes." by morereb10: 2:42pm
hmmmmm
Re: 4lah Folayan: "Women, About Us And Our Nudes." by CollinsWeGlobe(m): 2:42pm
bbbabes:
My phone is filled with my nudes, but a man can never have it...It's sacred
I pray your phone got stolen someday. Fish brain...

10 Likes

Re: 4lah Folayan: "Women, About Us And Our Nudes." by happney65: 2:43pm
Fola..I know her very well..I know the Ex she might be referring to..Fola worked with UI Radio then..together with Traq..They where both fuckkin themselves then..

Fola is doing well,I don't know about Traq sha..
Re: 4lah Folayan: "Women, About Us And Our Nudes." by maxithonnie(m): 2:43pm
I have a lotta nudes in my phone

Whenever i do not feel the warmth of a pvssy, i go to look at them, then i cum in my boxers

It's the only way i cure depression!

1 Like

Re: 4lah Folayan: "Women, About Us And Our Nudes." by Jaytecq(m): 2:43pm
yawn...
Re: 4lah Folayan: "Women, About Us And Our Nudes." by philo04(m): 2:43pm
chijioke0110:
make money call or whatsapp the number below
Richard scam no deh tire you? abeg try anoda method
Re: 4lah Folayan: "Women, About Us And Our Nudes." by GossipGirl1(f): 2:43pm
Re: 4lah Folayan: "Women, About Us And Our Nudes." by Kayboy11(m): 2:43pm
Nawa oo
Girls and confusions

Kip calm the right guy will come
just kip positive mind




Don't cheap ursef for heap sake
What you plant is wat you will harvest
Re: 4lah Folayan: "Women, About Us And Our Nudes." by JayB11(m): 2:43pm
Girls no dey hear word.
Re: 4lah Folayan: "Women, About Us And Our Nudes." by Homeboiy(m): 2:44pm
wetin I won use nude pics do

mtcheew
I have semi nudes of myself on my phone

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply)

Top 5 Male And Female Romancelanders (must See) / FC2 Female Condoms / What Would You Do If You Discover That Your Guy's Dick Is Too Small?

Viewing this topic: USUKUMA(m), teemy(m), gbosaa(m), Mrbeee(m), Tony16, Isiokpukpu(m), AKAKAK(m), nnamdi05, shegssosplendid(m), opius, chimex001, BossWalee, matrix4(m), sabatok(m), ola9ja(m), remzor(m), sotall(m), bukibabe, staroph, W3xy1(m), DonOms(m), olajide2428(m), asodane, Hidentity(m), elocas, Ifydemperor01, Eke40seven(m), walcuts(m), ofsegs, dMODShavgonemad, bounju(m), obi24, Jeus(m), Kindness01(m), Braze97(m), dernearla(m), mach7(m), jeffucee10, Piercedclit(f), petenweke, jiangchu, AndsumD(m), ecstasy357(m), talk2riel, clevadani, sheubaba2013, tanwiz, drewxx88(m), scopedon(m), Eldahcee, Maeka(m), Educhinedu, Adagunduro, Iboni1(m), ken19(m), leighcon(m), adeadebola(m), BlackMbakara1(m), Johnholmes, khalifer(m), Chongkata, billionbaby(m), gr8minds, tommynico(m), irich21(m), chibanj(m), jc4real(m), Jazmiynne(f), byemx06(m), Joeblack01, Equal2DeTask, rozayx5(m), Nel11(m), legitimatefrank1(m), uwajeh(m), buske(m), kayemdy, Martin0(m), autosina, anyisco(m), KingSHUAIBU(m), Olulinks(m), judah2000, gadoski4sure, TYM1(m), LEX4352(m), LegalIcon, doubleaction(m), wandecoalic(m), healthyguy, joepentwo(m), Modesky, TheVictorious(m), nelson16(m), orijintv(m), flimsy2(m) and 196 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.