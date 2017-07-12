₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|4lah Folayan: "Women, About Us And Our Nudes." by Emodeee: 12:33pm
"Why send nudes? While I have asked this question some time ago, I haven’t pondered so much on it like I have these past few days.
|Re: 4lah Folayan: "Women, About Us And Our Nudes." by verygudbadguy(m): 2:40pm
A lot of negativity came with civilization. I see desperation as one of the reasons why ladies send nudes to their boyfriends or prospective clients. When a lady is of age and is already under pressure, they do whatever their boyfriends say to get them glued to them only.
Other ones are set of young gals that want to feel among. These girls are mostly undergraduates and they already nurture the idea of sugar daddy from their secondary school days. So they post semi nudes pix on social media to attract men that would later become their ATM machines.
Either of the two listed above, men are always the victim because these girls throw these nudes to our faces. Thank God for his Spirit that has been helping some of us to resist their temptations ..
|Re: 4lah Folayan: "Women, About Us And Our Nudes." by Dominiquez: 2:40pm
Dear Op, any man that uploads the nude pics of his Ex is irresponsible and no reasonable person will send his/her nude to someone who is not his/her spouse.
BTW i have never snapped myself nude talk more of sending it to someone.
|Re: 4lah Folayan: "Women, About Us And Our Nudes." by LexngtonSteele: 2:41pm
95% of the time, the guy shares immediately with his friends.
Only a dumb lady would agree. Just simply ask " Would you advise your sister to do the same?"
I have plenty on my phone by the way...even from my 2go days
PS- i am in the 5%...i SWEAR i never shared!....this is my 50% nudie
|Re: 4lah Folayan: "Women, About Us And Our Nudes." by ConcNiggress56(f): 2:41pm
|Re: 4lah Folayan: "Women, About Us And Our Nudes." by frankanyiks(m): 2:41pm
|Re: 4lah Folayan: "Women, About Us And Our Nudes." by Deem: 2:41pm
|Re: 4lah Folayan: "Women, About Us And Our Nudes." by adetes: 2:41pm
|Re: 4lah Folayan: "Women, About Us And Our Nudes." by easyfem: 2:41pm
|Re: 4lah Folayan: "Women, About Us And Our Nudes." by edlion57(m): 2:41pm
|Re: 4lah Folayan: "Women, About Us And Our Nudes." by bbbabes(f): 2:41pm
My phone is filled with my nudes, but a man can never have it...It's sacred
If you think am not concerned about it leaking. I got VAULT app on my phone...search from now till Devil comes, u Will see nothing
|Re: 4lah Folayan: "Women, About Us And Our Nudes." by SUGARDADDY55(m): 2:41pm
|Re: 4lah Folayan: "Women, About Us And Our Nudes." by Braze97(m): 2:41pm
|Re: 4lah Folayan: "Women, About Us And Our Nudes." by tydi(m): 2:41pm
|Re: 4lah Folayan: "Women, About Us And Our Nudes." by CollinsWeGlobe(m): 2:41pm
May God help us all..
|Re: 4lah Folayan: "Women, About Us And Our Nudes." by Benita27(f): 2:41pm
There are guys who send their nudes like mad. That being said, anything that has advantages also has disadvantages.
|Re: 4lah Folayan: "Women, About Us And Our Nudes." by philo04(m): 2:41pm
is only a foolish pervert that will request for a nude pic.........
|Re: 4lah Folayan: "Women, About Us And Our Nudes." by bettercreature(m): 2:41pm
I do receive nude pics and send dick pictures in return
The op should go and sleep nothing special about it
|Re: 4lah Folayan: "Women, About Us And Our Nudes." by frankanyiks(m): 2:41pm
|Re: 4lah Folayan: "Women, About Us And Our Nudes." by barclayb(m): 2:42pm
|Re: 4lah Folayan: "Women, About Us And Our Nudes." by CollinsWeGlobe(m): 2:42pm
bbbabes:I pray your phone got stolen someday. Fish brain...
|Re: 4lah Folayan: "Women, About Us And Our Nudes." by happney65: 2:43pm
Fola..I know her very well..I know the Ex she might be referring to..Fola worked with UI Radio then..together with Traq..They where both fuckkin themselves then..
Fola is doing well,I don't know about Traq sha..
|Re: 4lah Folayan: "Women, About Us And Our Nudes." by maxithonnie(m): 2:43pm
I have a lotta nudes in my phone
Whenever i do not feel the warmth of a pvssy, i go to look at them, then i cum in my boxers
It's the only way i cure depression!
|Re: 4lah Folayan: "Women, About Us And Our Nudes." by Jaytecq(m): 2:43pm
|Re: 4lah Folayan: "Women, About Us And Our Nudes." by philo04(m): 2:43pm
|Re: 4lah Folayan: "Women, About Us And Our Nudes." by GossipGirl1(f): 2:43pm
|Re: 4lah Folayan: "Women, About Us And Our Nudes." by Kayboy11(m): 2:43pm
Girls and confusions
Kip calm the right guy will come
just kip positive mind
Don't cheap ursef for heap sake
What you plant is wat you will harvest
|Re: 4lah Folayan: "Women, About Us And Our Nudes." by JayB11(m): 2:43pm
Girls no dey hear word.
|Re: 4lah Folayan: "Women, About Us And Our Nudes." by Homeboiy(m): 2:44pm
wetin I won use nude pics do
mtcheew
I have semi nudes of myself on my phone
