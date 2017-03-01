Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / UBA Staff Sleeping With My Sister's Husband, Sends Him Her Nudes - Nigerian Man (22258 Views)

Naija Girl Calls Out Her Friend On Twitter For Sleeping With Her Father [PICS] / When She Calls Out Your Bestfriend's Name During Sex / I Caught My Sister's Husband In A Club With Another Ladyy (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





He shared a photo of the lady and a message he sent to UBA concerning the issue. He also said the nude photos will be released before the end of today. He wrote;



"I have been trying to reach out on social media but little response was gotten. I hope you find time to understand, investigate and let the world know my story.

A UBA staff obviously seen my sister's husband account decides to go after him and they had an affair. Now my sister home is broken(though wife and husband are settling back fine now) because the staff knew he is married even though she is now claiming otherwise. We even have the nude pictures she sends to him which we will upload soon.

It was reported to UBA first thinking their policy doesn't support that kind of thing especially a staff tapping rich customers . Mr Razak Shittu from UBA called us and told us that they will investigate the matter that we should send the nude pictures to him, we did. Only for him to call us back and say the lady have been interrogated and confirmed she had the affair but (in his word) "we should let go, that she has been given a formal warning and that we should forgive, because if they sack her and my sister husband decides to marry the lady, who would loose my sister or the lady". can you imagine that statement, shouldn't that be our headache? And after I told him this thing has destroyed my sisters family with two kids, he said 'if I don't listen to him we should go ahead and do whatever we want. I want to believe that's his opinion and not of the bank,but it doesn't matter again. We would go ahead and upload the nude pictures while tagging all bloggers, as well as screen grab our message to UBA and their responses.





If contacted I will give the exclusive story,

thank you.

#uba #husbandsnatcher #ubadtaffnudepics #ubadtaffnudepics

This is the UBA staff picture that was sleeping with my sister's husband while @ubagroup refuse to do nothing, and He name is ................., Mobile House branch at Ozumba Mbaduwe. Funny part is that she's a reverend daughter in a Methodist Church @unitedmethodistchurch, @tonyoelumelu hopefully you will take the right step as one Mr Razak Shittu in UBA who reached out to us cannot be trusted. Therefore I have decided to involve the media. The Unclad pictures she shared to the husband will be released before today ends. By the way I don't need anything from anybody @drdetola . #husbandsnatcher #ubadtaffnudepics #ubascandal #ubastaff.

"



http://www.lailasblog.com/2017/03/nigerian-man-calls-out-uba-staff.html A Nigerian photographer, Olaseyi Arisekola took to his Instagram page to call out a staff of UBA for allegedly sleeping with his sister's husband, sending him nude photos and also trying to break their home.He shared a photo of the lady and a message he sent to UBA concerning the issue. He also said the nude photos will be released before the end of today. He wrote;

You told us the guy's name, told us it is instagram, yet you are concealing the girl's face.









Anyway, I'm sure she is in the marketing department of the bank





Meanwhile, officer go an' αrrest her immediately! 12 Likes 4 Shares

Your sister's husby is to blame 6 Likes

Mr Razak Shittu asked for the nudes, got it and used to blackmail the said lady into sex, then promised her the matter will be killed and nothing will happen to her.





It's already happening. 41 Likes 4 Shares

lol 1 Like

If it was a mutual agreement between them i see no offense in a staff banging his/her client 12 Likes 1 Share

Goan sit down Mr man. Did she force the man into sleeping with her? Park well jare..

You are just embarrassing your sister ..



Biko, any mods that will conceal or censor the nudes when it's eventually uploaded won't make heaven. 65 Likes 2 Shares

chronicles of sexnication

Brother Amebor.. Instead of your sister to be clamoring about while you call her to caution. You're the one carrying the matter on your head like bread and butter.



I would be more disappointed if you're older than your sister, but if you're younger then your stupidity isn't surprising. I know say the reason wey you dey do all this na cos you dey see something chop from your In-law via your sister. Better goan hustle so cashiers can try to snatch you too.. 27 Likes 2 Shares

chai

Boys keep your vaseline ready, it's about to go down! chaiBoys keep your vaseline ready, it's about to go down! 3 Likes

Piercedclit:

chai

Boys keep your vaseline ready, it's about to go down!

That's an insult to males. You should show more respect That's an insult to males. You should show more respect 3 Likes

Isn't this the norm for most bankers who have access to rich clients. These girls find a way to lure these rich men to bed in the hopes that they will be generous towards them. 1 Like

vizkiz:

If it was a mutual agreement between them i see no offense in a staff banging his/her client dont mind the olofofo... dont mind the olofofo... 1 Like

Nice

And it's the lady that gets blamed for a Randy husband?



And you foolishly wanna post her nude pictures?



#thingsiread#

SMH 9 Likes 2 Shares

I came in looking for the nude pics. Lalacastical

vizkiz:

If it was a mutual agreement between them i see no offense in a staff banging his/her client



You're really my type of person people on Nairaland pretending as if they don't use to fohk





in other news u do rate celebrities pls rate me You're really my type of person people on Nairaland pretending as if they don't use to fohkin other news u do rate celebrities pls rate me 2 Likes

HumanistMike:





That's an insult to males. You should show more respect wtf wtf 1 Like

What about the cheating husband's face won't you expose it, why focusing on the girl that's doing her banging business, sorry banking business. 5 Likes





when i remember all the personal information i've shared with people i don't talk to anymore where is the nude?when i remember all the personal information i've shared with people i don't talk to anymore 1 Like

Hmm

Guy looks like a psquare family member 1 Like

see the FULL uncensored photo HERE

she is marketing the bank's product.



what do u expect when there is a fine looking young lady in a marking department in any organization?

Make I run go open account for UBA...bia...which branch the babe dey??



How do u think female marketers survive.....there are 24 other banks competing for the same account..abeggi tell ur brother inlaw to respect himself... 3 Likes

What is going on these days



Jezebel everywhere