₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,838,745 members, 3,653,594 topics. Date: Wednesday, 12 July 2017 at 08:20 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Father Rapes 10-year-old Daughter To Death In Delta Community (4896 Views)
Ghana University Student Anally Rapes 10-Year-Old Girl To Death (Photos) / 19-Year-Old Man Rapes 10-Year-Old Girl In Ogun State / PHOTOS: Father Rapes Daughter In Lagos (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Father Rapes 10-year-old Daughter To Death In Delta Community by dre11(m): 5:36pm
By Matthew Omonigho
http://dailypost.ng/2017/07/12/father-rapes-10-year-old-daughter-death-delta-community/
lalasticlala
|Re: Father Rapes 10-year-old Daughter To Death In Delta Community by Rebelutionary: 5:39pm
NawA o
|Re: Father Rapes 10-year-old Daughter To Death In Delta Community by goodmorning40: 5:47pm
Devil is not in hell
He is the human we see
10 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Father Rapes 10-year-old Daughter To Death In Delta Community by NCAN911: 6:02pm
NCAN911 ...I can't fit shout... Odi egwu!!!
|Re: Father Rapes 10-year-old Daughter To Death In Delta Community by brainpulse: 7:15pm
This is what happens when some of the south south people wants to identify with people from the forest of the rising sun. Too bad
1 Like
|Re: Father Rapes 10-year-old Daughter To Death In Delta Community by Noblesoul123: 7:15pm
Haba!
His own flesh and blood?
The man must be a demented, morally challenged, sicko
1 Like
|Re: Father Rapes 10-year-old Daughter To Death In Delta Community by NwaAmaikpe: 7:16pm
Endtime father,
Endtime sex,
Sex of death,
What has this world turn into?
This endtime father has not only committed incest and pedophilia but also involuntary manslaughter.
Why his daughter when oloshos in that axis charge N400 per round?
This is sad,
In fact, this is a spiritual something.
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Father Rapes 10-year-old Daughter To Death In Delta Community by pansophist(m): 7:16pm
These are the kind of things God saw, that made him regretted creating man. Tufiakwa
|Re: Father Rapes 10-year-old Daughter To Death In Delta Community by bewla(m): 7:16pm
incoming
|Re: Father Rapes 10-year-old Daughter To Death In Delta Community by drunkpunk(m): 7:16pm
Chimoooooooooo
|Re: Father Rapes 10-year-old Daughter To Death In Delta Community by smithsydny(m): 7:17pm
Holy Ghost fireeeeeeeeee fall on that man
|Re: Father Rapes 10-year-old Daughter To Death In Delta Community by Betsee: 7:17pm
His manhood should be cut off
|Re: Father Rapes 10-year-old Daughter To Death In Delta Community by raebox: 7:18pm
Nkan nbe
|Re: Father Rapes 10-year-old Daughter To Death In Delta Community by obembet(m): 7:18pm
I knew it.. It's Only in Nigeria you get to see things like this..
|Re: Father Rapes 10-year-old Daughter To Death In Delta Community by organicfoods(m): 7:18pm
Too bad
|Re: Father Rapes 10-year-old Daughter To Death In Delta Community by moses93(m): 7:18pm
the man must be IPOB member.
4 Likes
|Re: Father Rapes 10-year-old Daughter To Death In Delta Community by Baddestman: 7:19pm
Devil incarnate,hang him to death
|Re: Father Rapes 10-year-old Daughter To Death In Delta Community by PenisCaP: 7:20pm
"but later confessed that it was her father who had been having carnal knowledge of her as well as molesting her by having sex with her through the anus and her private part for about four times."
OMG.
May the devil harvest the soul of this man and may it be fruitful to him.
|Re: Father Rapes 10-year-old Daughter To Death In Delta Community by kezy58: 7:21pm
10years old not even another man's child (though it's not accepted in any means)but your own daughter.
.Devil go reject many people because their atrocity pas am
1 Like
|Re: Father Rapes 10-year-old Daughter To Death In Delta Community by collinsbaba: 7:21pm
Maybe the man is having mental disorder
1 Like
|Re: Father Rapes 10-year-old Daughter To Death In Delta Community by jkendy(m): 7:24pm
I'm not in support of jungle justice but since this demented soul is still living in the archive he should be treated like a mere stone age dog.
Chop off his di:ck and let his tongue taste his own flesh
|Re: Father Rapes 10-year-old Daughter To Death In Delta Community by Stanleyville(m): 7:24pm
moses93:
|Re: Father Rapes 10-year-old Daughter To Death In Delta Community by Baddestman: 7:25pm
moses93:sense fall on you
1 Like
|Re: Father Rapes 10-year-old Daughter To Death In Delta Community by quentin06: 7:25pm
Delta Men, they really beat the afonjites in rascality.
|Re: Father Rapes 10-year-old Daughter To Death In Delta Community by lfleak: 7:25pm
He is not a Muslim.. So his religion doesn't matter, he is just sick..
1 Like
|Re: Father Rapes 10-year-old Daughter To Death In Delta Community by Pavore9: 7:26pm
Sickening!
|Re: Father Rapes 10-year-old Daughter To Death In Delta Community by kingrt2(m): 7:28pm
Wow too bad
Patronise the site on my signature
|Re: Father Rapes 10-year-old Daughter To Death In Delta Community by fortunekaura(m): 7:31pm
thunder fall on you
|Re: Father Rapes 10-year-old Daughter To Death In Delta Community by abbeyty(m): 7:31pm
What a father, don't even know what to say. I think devil is a learning where this kind of person dey
|Re: Father Rapes 10-year-old Daughter To Death In Delta Community by 9jakohai(m): 7:33pm
Hmm
So I guess all people in delta state are into harming kids?
Just like their pals up North?
(Sarcasm fully intended)
|Re: Father Rapes 10-year-old Daughter To Death In Delta Community by jbnm: 7:37pm
mr Tele Egbegi why u come do dis kind tin now.later u go come dey ask for her forgiveness.how do u expect her to forgive n 4get?
Graphic Photos: Another Person Killed In Cultist Clashes In IMSU / Accident On Stadium flyover to Alaka On My Way To Work / 4 Brothers Sent To Kirikiri Prisons
Viewing this topic: LastMumu, NabeelAbu, buzz8u, halimatokunade, Niyironke(m), BrutusOj(m), GLOBALINF(m), Barezzi(m), cmpunk, whitering, Rtopzy(f), akingbatope, SweetJoystick(m), Dominicpupuru(m), kingslywin3, lordizak(m), Uzee24, AdaOZ, memory123(m), fredJames16, rockyeweka(m), jesse8048(m), michaeltosu, Joemanstone, Edopesin(m), Jcurtis, Abdulwaliyy7, okeyfineboy(m) and 84 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 11