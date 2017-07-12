Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Father Rapes 10-year-old Daughter To Death In Delta Community (4896 Views)

By Matthew Omonigho





A man simply identified as Tele Egbegi has been alleged to have raped his ten-year old daughter (Name withheld) to death in Okugbene Community, Burutu Local Government Area of Delta State, DAILY POST reports.



DAILY POST gathered that the girl died on Tuesday at about 8pm and she is still lying in state in her father’s compound waiting for the arrival of the mother’s family from Ayakoromo community.



Meanwhile, her father, Tele Egbegi has fled the community for fear of being mobbed.



The matter came to the public domain when local doctors who administered treatment on the deceased who recently fell seriously sick confirmed that she was being molested and that someone bigger than her was having canal knowledge of her.



It was gathered that the girl allegedly accused an innocent person for molesting her because her father threatened her not to mention his name, but later confessed that it was her father who had been having carnal knowledge of her as well as molesting her by having sex with her through the anus and her private part for about four times.



The Egbegi family is the only family that is resident in the small community.



A source told DAILY POST that Egbegi’s late wife (mother of the deceased) may have died due to the beatings she gave her while she was alive.



The source also added that Egbegi who is known for his notoriety had in December 2013 allegedly set ablaze the house of his brother’s wife and children at night.



Contacted, the Delta State Acting Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Andrew Aniamaka said,”I’m not aware. Let me do my investigation and get back to you.”



http://dailypost.ng/2017/07/12/father-rapes-10-year-old-daughter-death-delta-community/



lalasticlala

NawA o

Devil is not in hell

He is the human we see 10 Likes 2 Shares

NCAN911 ...I can't fit shout... Odi egwu!!!

This is what happens when some of the south south people wants to identify with people from the forest of the rising sun. Too bad 1 Like

Haba!



His own flesh and blood?



The man must be a demented, morally challenged, sicko Haba!His own flesh and blood?The man must be a demented, morally challenged, sicko 1 Like





Endtime father,

Endtime sex,

Sex of death,



What has this world turn into?



This endtime father has not only committed incest and pedophilia but also involuntary manslaughter.



Why his daughter when oloshos in that axis charge N400 per round?

This is sad,

In fact, this is a spiritual something. Endtime father,Endtime sex,Sex of death,What has this world turn into?This endtime father has not only committed incest and pedophilia but also involuntary manslaughter.Why his daughter when oloshos in that axis charge N400 per round?This is sad,In fact, this is a spiritual something. 5 Likes 1 Share

These are the kind of things God saw, that made him regretted creating man. Tufiakwa

incoming

Chimoooooooooo

Holy Ghost fireeeeeeeeee fall on that man

His manhood should be cut off

Nkan nbe

I knew it.. It's Only in Nigeria you get to see things like this..

Too bad

the man must be IPOB member. 4 Likes

Devil incarnate,hang him to death

" but later confessed that it was her father who had been having carnal knowledge of her as well as molesting her by having sex with her through the anus and her private part for about four times."





OMG.

May the devil harvest the soul of this man and may it be fruitful to him. OMG.May the devil harvest the soul of this man and may it be fruitful to him.

.

.Devil go reject many people because their atrocity pas am 10years old not even another man's child (though it's not accepted in any means)but your own daughter.Devil go reject many people because their atrocity pas am 1 Like

Maybe the man is having mental disorder 1 Like

I'm not in support of jungle justice but since this demented soul is still living in the archive he should be treated like a mere stone age dog.

Chop off his di:ck and let his tongue taste his own flesh

moses93:

the man must be shutup..ode!IPOB member.

moses93:

the man must be IPOB member. sense fall on you sense fall on you 1 Like

Delta Men, they really beat the afonjites in rascality.

He is not a Muslim.. So his religion doesn't matter, he is just sick.. 1 Like

Sickening!

Wow too bad



thunder fall on you

What a father, don't even know what to say. I think devil is a learning where this kind of person dey

Hmm



So I guess all people in delta state are into harming kids?



Just like their pals up North?



(Sarcasm fully intended)