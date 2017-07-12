₦airaland Forum

Father Rapes 10-year-old Daughter To Death In Delta Community by dre11(m): 5:36pm
By Matthew Omonigho


A man simply identified as Tele Egbegi has been alleged to have raped his ten-year old daughter (Name withheld) to death in Okugbene Community, Burutu Local Government Area of Delta State, DAILY POST reports.

DAILY POST gathered that the girl died on Tuesday at about 8pm and she is still lying in state in her father’s compound waiting for the arrival of the mother’s family from Ayakoromo community.

Meanwhile, her father, Tele Egbegi has fled the community for fear of being mobbed.

The matter came to the public domain when local doctors who administered treatment on the deceased who recently fell seriously sick confirmed that she was being molested and that someone bigger than her was having canal knowledge of her.

It was gathered that the girl allegedly accused an innocent person for molesting her because her father threatened her not to mention his name, but later confessed that it was her father who had been having carnal knowledge of her as well as molesting her by having sex with her through the anus and her private part for about four times.

The Egbegi family is the only family that is resident in the small community.

A source told DAILY POST that Egbegi’s late wife (mother of the deceased) may have died due to the beatings she gave her while she was alive.

The source also added that Egbegi who is known for his notoriety had in December 2013 allegedly set ablaze the house of his brother’s wife and children at night.

Contacted, the Delta State Acting Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Andrew Aniamaka said,”I’m not aware. Let me do my investigation and get back to you.”


http://dailypost.ng/2017/07/12/father-rapes-10-year-old-daughter-death-delta-community/

Re: Father Rapes 10-year-old Daughter To Death In Delta Community by Rebelutionary: 5:39pm
Re: Father Rapes 10-year-old Daughter To Death In Delta Community by goodmorning40: 5:47pm
Devil is not in hell
He is the human we see

Re: Father Rapes 10-year-old Daughter To Death In Delta Community by NCAN911: 6:02pm
Re: Father Rapes 10-year-old Daughter To Death In Delta Community by brainpulse: 7:15pm
This is what happens when some of the south south people wants to identify with people from the forest of the rising sun. Too bad

Re: Father Rapes 10-year-old Daughter To Death In Delta Community by Noblesoul123: 7:15pm
angry sad angryHaba!

His own flesh and blood?

The man must be a demented, morally challenged, sicko

Re: Father Rapes 10-year-old Daughter To Death In Delta Community by NwaAmaikpe: 7:16pm
Endtime father,
Endtime sex,
Sex of death,

What has this world turn into?

This endtime father has not only committed incest and pedophilia but also involuntary manslaughter.

Why his daughter when oloshos in that axis charge N400 per round?
This is sad,
In fact, this is a spiritual something.

Re: Father Rapes 10-year-old Daughter To Death In Delta Community by pansophist(m): 7:16pm
These are the kind of things God saw, that made him regretted creating man. Tufiakwa cry cry cry
Re: Father Rapes 10-year-old Daughter To Death In Delta Community by bewla(m): 7:16pm
Re: Father Rapes 10-year-old Daughter To Death In Delta Community by drunkpunk(m): 7:16pm
Re: Father Rapes 10-year-old Daughter To Death In Delta Community by smithsydny(m): 7:17pm
Holy Ghost fireeeeeeeeee fall on that man
Re: Father Rapes 10-year-old Daughter To Death In Delta Community by Betsee: 7:17pm
His manhood should be cut off
Re: Father Rapes 10-year-old Daughter To Death In Delta Community by raebox: 7:18pm
Re: Father Rapes 10-year-old Daughter To Death In Delta Community by obembet(m): 7:18pm
I knew it.. It's Only in Nigeria you get to see things like this..

Re: Father Rapes 10-year-old Daughter To Death In Delta Community by organicfoods(m): 7:18pm
Re: Father Rapes 10-year-old Daughter To Death In Delta Community by moses93(m): 7:18pm
the man must be IPOB member.

Re: Father Rapes 10-year-old Daughter To Death In Delta Community by Baddestman: 7:19pm
Devil incarnate,hang him to death
Re: Father Rapes 10-year-old Daughter To Death In Delta Community by PenisCaP: 7:20pm
"but later confessed that it was her father who had been having carnal knowledge of her as well as molesting her by having sex with her through the anus and her private part for about four times."


OMG. cry
May the devil harvest the soul of this man and may it be fruitful to him.
Re: Father Rapes 10-year-old Daughter To Death In Delta Community by kezy58: 7:21pm
10years old not even another man's child (though it's not accepted in any means)but your own daughter.
.Devil go reject many people because their atrocity pas am

Re: Father Rapes 10-year-old Daughter To Death In Delta Community by collinsbaba: 7:21pm
Maybe the man is having mental disorder

Re: Father Rapes 10-year-old Daughter To Death In Delta Community by jkendy(m): 7:24pm
I'm not in support of jungle justice but since this demented soul is still living in the archive he should be treated like a mere stone age dog.
Chop off his di:ck and let his tongue taste his own flesh
Re: Father Rapes 10-year-old Daughter To Death In Delta Community by Stanleyville(m): 7:24pm
moses93:
the man must be shutup..ode!IPOB member.
Re: Father Rapes 10-year-old Daughter To Death In Delta Community by Baddestman: 7:25pm
moses93:
the man must be IPOB member.
sense fall on you

Re: Father Rapes 10-year-old Daughter To Death In Delta Community by quentin06: 7:25pm
Delta Men, they really beat the afonjites in rascality.
Re: Father Rapes 10-year-old Daughter To Death In Delta Community by lfleak: 7:25pm
He is not a Muslim.. So his religion doesn't matter, he is just sick..

Re: Father Rapes 10-year-old Daughter To Death In Delta Community by Pavore9: 7:26pm
Sickening!
Re: Father Rapes 10-year-old Daughter To Death In Delta Community by kingrt2(m): 7:28pm
Wow too bad

Re: Father Rapes 10-year-old Daughter To Death In Delta Community by fortunekaura(m): 7:31pm
thunder fall on you
Re: Father Rapes 10-year-old Daughter To Death In Delta Community by abbeyty(m): 7:31pm
What a father, don't even know what to say. I think devil is a learning where this kind of person dey
Re: Father Rapes 10-year-old Daughter To Death In Delta Community by 9jakohai(m): 7:33pm
So I guess all people in delta state are into harming kids?

Just like their pals up North?

(Sarcasm fully intended)
Re: Father Rapes 10-year-old Daughter To Death In Delta Community by jbnm: 7:37pm
mr Tele Egbegi why u come do dis kind tin now.later u go come dey ask for her forgiveness.how do u expect her to forgive n 4get?

