BREAKING NEWS: Buhari Hands Over Power to Osinbajo It has been confirmed by BBC hausa this Evening that the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari has finally handed over power to his Vice, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo from London where the President is currently resting. This decision came after a close door meeting held by the cabals and chieftains of the APC. According to the Media Adviser to the President, Mr. Femi Adesina, President Buhari handed over his 50,000mAh power bank to Osinbajo to enable him charge his phone whose battery is down as a result of lack of electricity in Nigeria!. #As copied

ExpensiveG:

Ok.......





Why be say person fit fat within 3days but to lose weight e go take like 3months and above...

Na wo





To lose weight no easy





Life on earth is built around gravity and time.



Have you noticed that the both (gravity and time) are "naturally" negative? Yeah! Gravity ensures you naturally go down. It ensures that water naturally flows downward in a flowing water body. Time on the other hand doesn't ever wait nor reverse naturally.



That's why negative occurrences happen much more naturally than positive occurrences.



It's the basic inclination of life on earth. You can override it by working against it (hard wotk mehn).



So gaining weight is way more easier than losing weight.



Wait o, it could also be a mental thing. Gaining money is harder than losing money. So gaining weight should be harder than losing weight. But the reverse is the case.



I think if you can "mentally" make losing weight more negative than gaining weight, you WILL lose more weight easily.



I also think if you can "mentally" make gaining money more negative than losing money, you WILL gain more money easily.



It's all in the mind! There's a pattern here. If you can circumvent the operating principles, you will kinda "trick" the system.



The mind is the key.



