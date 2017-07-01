₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,838,820 members, 3,653,865 topics. Date: Wednesday, 12 July 2017 at 11:22 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / This Hot Nigerian Lady's Weight Loss Photo Got People Confused (14368 Views)
Photos Of This Hot Nigerian Female Soldier Will Leave You Drooling / Anowa Adjah, "The Nigerian Powerhouse": Hot Nigerian Fitness Trainer / Pre-wedding Photos That Got People Confused And Talking (1) (2) (3) (4)
|This Hot Nigerian Lady's Weight Loss Photo Got People Confused by PapiNigga: 9:45pm
This weight loss transformation photo of this Nigerian lady is currently going viral with online users doubting if she's really the same person.
http://www.lubeynaija.com/2017/07/this-hot-nigerian-lady-weight-loss.html?m=1
Cc: Lalasticlala
2 Likes
|Re: This Hot Nigerian Lady's Weight Loss Photo Got People Confused by PapiNigga: 9:46pm
See more of her photos @ http://www.lubeynaija.com/2017/07/this-hot-nigerian-lady-weight-loss.html?m=1
|Re: This Hot Nigerian Lady's Weight Loss Photo Got People Confused by babazako(m): 9:47pm
Great!
|Re: This Hot Nigerian Lady's Weight Loss Photo Got People Confused by VargasVee(m): 9:48pm
She wasn't even that fat, seen women who were basically 'over-obese' to skinny
Could be the same person, women and their paintings
Deceiving us since AD
4 Likes
|Re: This Hot Nigerian Lady's Weight Loss Photo Got People Confused by ExpensiveG: 9:57pm
Ok.......
Why be say person fit fat within 3days but to lose weight e go take like 3months and above...
Na wo
To lose weight no easy
17 Likes 1 Share
|Re: This Hot Nigerian Lady's Weight Loss Photo Got People Confused by Leonbonapart(m): 10:12pm
Let's get on with the beans frying
2 Likes
|Re: This Hot Nigerian Lady's Weight Loss Photo Got People Confused by seunny4lif(m): 10:13pm
ExpensiveG:
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: This Hot Nigerian Lady's Weight Loss Photo Got People Confused by 14teenK(m): 10:13pm
Lol I absolutely do not care
|Re: This Hot Nigerian Lady's Weight Loss Photo Got People Confused by Newbiee: 10:13pm
BREAKING NEWS:
Buhari Hands Over Power to Osinbajo
It has been confirmed by BBC hausa this Evening that the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari has finally handed over power to his Vice, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo from London where the President is currently resting.
This decision came after a close door meeting held by the cabals and chieftains of the APC.
According to the Media Adviser to the President, Mr. Femi Adesina, President Buhari handed over his 50,000mAh power bank to Osinbajo to enable him charge his phone whose battery is down as a result of lack of electricity in Nigeria!.
#As copied
11 Likes
|Re: This Hot Nigerian Lady's Weight Loss Photo Got People Confused by lonelydora(m): 10:13pm
Lol @ oloridennar comment.
|Re: This Hot Nigerian Lady's Weight Loss Photo Got People Confused by JohnXcel: 10:14pm
She put in the work, now she's getting the results
1 Like
|Re: This Hot Nigerian Lady's Weight Loss Photo Got People Confused by vivypretty(f): 10:14pm
fine woman
|Re: This Hot Nigerian Lady's Weight Loss Photo Got People Confused by blessedweapon(m): 10:14pm
Cool
|Re: This Hot Nigerian Lady's Weight Loss Photo Got People Confused by kaycyor: 10:14pm
Cucumber fall on her!!!! Nice shape
|Re: This Hot Nigerian Lady's Weight Loss Photo Got People Confused by ikp120(m): 10:14pm
ExpensiveG:Life on earth is built around gravity and time.
Have you noticed that the both (gravity and time) are "naturally" negative? Yeah! Gravity ensures you naturally go down. It ensures that water naturally flows downward in a flowing water body. Time on the other hand doesn't ever wait nor reverse naturally.
That's why negative occurrences happen much more naturally than positive occurrences.
It's the basic inclination of life on earth. You can override it by working against it (hard wotk mehn).
So gaining weight is way more easier than losing weight.
Wait o, it could also be a mental thing. Gaining money is harder than losing money. So gaining weight should be harder than losing weight. But the reverse is the case.
I think if you can "mentally" make losing weight more negative than gaining weight, you WILL lose more weight easily.
I also think if you can "mentally" make gaining money more negative than losing money, you WILL gain more money easily.
It's all in the mind! There's a pattern here. If you can circumvent the operating principles, you will kinda "trick" the system.
The mind is the key.
That's what I think sha.
5 Likes
|Re: This Hot Nigerian Lady's Weight Loss Photo Got People Confused by Evablizin(f): 10:14pm
Wow good for her
|Re: This Hot Nigerian Lady's Weight Loss Photo Got People Confused by segebase(m): 10:14pm
mmm
|Re: This Hot Nigerian Lady's Weight Loss Photo Got People Confused by lefulefu(m): 10:14pm
d/f ppl
|Re: This Hot Nigerian Lady's Weight Loss Photo Got People Confused by Nma27(f): 10:15pm
I'm Confused!
|Re: This Hot Nigerian Lady's Weight Loss Photo Got People Confused by michael142(m): 10:15pm
Wili wili done die. Na who kill am? Na shaylay kill am
Clap for shaylay, clap for shaylay.
1 Like
|Re: This Hot Nigerian Lady's Weight Loss Photo Got People Confused by liondbrave: 10:15pm
she is now beautiful na
|Re: This Hot Nigerian Lady's Weight Loss Photo Got People Confused by Chukzii(m): 10:15pm
Is she still in the marriage? I know someone who's interested
|Re: This Hot Nigerian Lady's Weight Loss Photo Got People Confused by Chukzii(m): 10:15pm
Is she still in the marriage? I know someone who's interested
|Re: This Hot Nigerian Lady's Weight Loss Photo Got People Confused by Pvin: 10:15pm
ExpensiveG:Same goes with Habit and Addiction
1 Like
|Re: This Hot Nigerian Lady's Weight Loss Photo Got People Confused by bbbabes(f): 10:15pm
What's confusing about this
|Re: This Hot Nigerian Lady's Weight Loss Photo Got People Confused by jdula: 10:16pm
Does weight loss now come with bleaching
1 Like
|Re: This Hot Nigerian Lady's Weight Loss Photo Got People Confused by elyte89: 10:17pm
Aw come she looks like a canteen attendant in d 1st pic,and looks like a slay queen @quilox club
|Re: This Hot Nigerian Lady's Weight Loss Photo Got People Confused by SirMichael1: 10:18pm
Leeches does a perfect job when swallowed!
|Re: This Hot Nigerian Lady's Weight Loss Photo Got People Confused by auntysimbiat(f): 10:19pm
Chei
|Re: This Hot Nigerian Lady's Weight Loss Photo Got People Confused by decatalyst(m): 10:19pm
YOU DO NOT WISH FOR A CHISELED/TRIMMED BODY, YOU WORK FOR IT!
Nice work
|Re: This Hot Nigerian Lady's Weight Loss Photo Got People Confused by ExpensiveG: 10:20pm
ikp120:Oga ooooooo
Dis one pass GEOGRAPHY abi na PHYSICS
Thanks. Nice one Sir
seunny4lif no laugh me oo
1 Like
|Re: This Hot Nigerian Lady's Weight Loss Photo Got People Confused by Fresca(f): 10:21pm
Nice body but could also be plastic surgery. All these Instagram models do that and then form "gyming"
Romance Section End Of The Year Awards 2015!!! [awards Night] / Most Common Reasons For Break Up? / Am In The City Where Kitty-Cat Is Cheaper Than Pure Water
Viewing this topic: angelawoko(m), donchichi, Beloved4real, Omonoba1, Youngdream1, salpingidis(m), billionairesjg(m), Bioboy1213(m), justbazick, passwelle, davidblaqq(m), AdeMavrodi, sugarcane, janellemonae, verycheese, Lbrasi, bioda, ab1x, xtybliss, ugwusunday(m), SalamRushdie, joe17, ummuhanny(f), Sleyanya1(m), eggy(m), iWasNotHere(m), laseni, misspineapple(f), INVESTORBNAIRA, LaDivva(f), baesheska(f), mokset123, glowboss, ColdHeatt, abokidan4shege, olusolaj(m), yelebe(m), PTNL, BOYILO, KingTom(m), BaesDiary, enpopa2(m), marmelo, Empressgifted(f), zimunachimdi, tiffanyfan(f), TheKingIsHere, HASSANAASIA(f), Joshchi(m), Liberal85(m), absoluteSuccess, TOmmyJidex1, english070, Nify994(f), Geminiboy, famousdude, lovingyouhun, akingbeja, Stallione(m), Jandedmart, daverebranded(m), kvngjesse(m), yebokos(m), jimoholan(m), xage(m), Patobanton, CharityHil(f), jayben(m), immortalcrown(m), Exturzee(m), owesomegene and 158 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 7