|Photos Of This Hot Nigerian Female Soldier Will Leave You Drooling by PapiNigga: 4:53pm
The charming Soldier who goes by the name porch_armygirl on her media page has been tagged the "most sophisticated female Soldier" in the country by many.
This we can say is true, because despite her being in the force, the endowed military personnel still steps out elegant and refreshingly thrill to taste.
See more photos below...
http://www.lubeynaija.com/2017/07/photos-of-this-hot-nigerian-female.html?m=1
Cc: Lalasticlala
1 Like
|Re: Photos Of This Hot Nigerian Female Soldier Will Leave You Drooling by PapiNigga: 4:53pm
1 Like
|Re: Photos Of This Hot Nigerian Female Soldier Will Leave You Drooling by madridguy(m): 4:53pm
2 Likes
|Re: Photos Of This Hot Nigerian Female Soldier Will Leave You Drooling by Fadiga24(m): 4:55pm
Dis girl follow dem dey do all dis stupid exercises wey dem wan use kill me the other time?
Taa dis wan na senior officers retirement gift.
117 Likes 6 Shares
|Re: Photos Of This Hot Nigerian Female Soldier Will Leave You Drooling by PapiNigga: 4:59pm
Fadiga24:
Lol
8 Likes
|Re: Photos Of This Hot Nigerian Female Soldier Will Leave You Drooling by Nma27(f): 4:59pm
How did she manage with the drills? That drills and punishment gave me pause from joining. Hedonists like me can't cope in d military
3 Likes
|Re: Photos Of This Hot Nigerian Female Soldier Will Leave You Drooling by mrtomola(m): 5:02pm
Dis naa Major General's (Oga at the Top) Meat o...
21 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Photos Of This Hot Nigerian Female Soldier Will Leave You Drooling by DeGuyNxtDoor(m): 5:03pm
Nma27:you finally shown us your face...nice one dear
|Re: Photos Of This Hot Nigerian Female Soldier Will Leave You Drooling by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 5:04pm
I don release
22 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Photos Of This Hot Nigerian Female Soldier Will Leave You Drooling by Benjom(m): 5:06pm
Scandalous postures
|Re: Photos Of This Hot Nigerian Female Soldier Will Leave You Drooling by sexybbstar(f): 5:10pm
The soldier uniform killed her curves totally.. Lemme go and collect form so I can increase in the necessary places like her.
I love her curves die!!
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Photos Of This Hot Nigerian Female Soldier Will Leave You Drooling by mrsfavour(f): 5:13pm
super lady.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Photos Of This Hot Nigerian Female Soldier Will Leave You Drooling by Nma27(f): 5:20pm
DeGuyNxtDoor:My twin
|Re: Photos Of This Hot Nigerian Female Soldier Will Leave You Drooling by Nma27(f): 5:20pm
DeGuyNxtDoor:I can't even make out any face
|Re: Photos Of This Hot Nigerian Female Soldier Will Leave You Drooling by DeGuyNxtDoor(m): 5:23pm
Nma27:be serious dear...you were born twins?
|Re: Photos Of This Hot Nigerian Female Soldier Will Leave You Drooling by sukkot: 5:28pm
nope. not drooling
3 Likes
|Re: Photos Of This Hot Nigerian Female Soldier Will Leave You Drooling by NwaAmaikpe: 5:29pm
Na wa,
Only a military man can handle this girl,
A civilian can too, but the civilians' preek must be a Major General
6 Likes
|Re: Photos Of This Hot Nigerian Female Soldier Will Leave You Drooling by Germaindefoe(m): 5:29pm
Still looking for the hot.
4 Likes
|Re: Photos Of This Hot Nigerian Female Soldier Will Leave You Drooling by Nma27(f): 5:29pm
DeGuyNxtDoor:Yea
|Re: Photos Of This Hot Nigerian Female Soldier Will Leave You Drooling by seXytOhbAd(m): 5:29pm
Till you break her heart, she and her colleagues go use you act transformers. Transform you into gutter cleaner.
6 Likes
|Re: Photos Of This Hot Nigerian Female Soldier Will Leave You Drooling by ehissi(m): 5:30pm
This wan dey learn naaah
|Re: Photos Of This Hot Nigerian Female Soldier Will Leave You Drooling by medolab90(m): 5:30pm
[quote][/quote]
|Re: Photos Of This Hot Nigerian Female Soldier Will Leave You Drooling by Pheals(f): 5:31pm
have seen this before ... here ( pwety!)
oga soldiers meat!
other room training is been recommend for her
! triple promotion for u...
post:
major general.. inner room stand, personal guide
beware : don't quote me!
|Re: Photos Of This Hot Nigerian Female Soldier Will Leave You Drooling by Ermacc: 5:31pm
yummy
22 Likes
|Re: Photos Of This Hot Nigerian Female Soldier Will Leave You Drooling by koolcat: 5:31pm
HOPE SHE FIT STAND FIT FOR WAR shaaa.!!!
|Re: Photos Of This Hot Nigerian Female Soldier Will Leave You Drooling by austyn0(m): 5:31pm
Laughs, mehn how on earth did this shoddie get into the army? Nigeria army? Beyond survey?
|Re: Photos Of This Hot Nigerian Female Soldier Will Leave You Drooling by tosyne2much(m): 5:31pm
Abeg who get aboniki balm?
|Re: Photos Of This Hot Nigerian Female Soldier Will Leave You Drooling by professorfal: 5:31pm
This is one is oga at the top pleasure
|Re: Photos Of This Hot Nigerian Female Soldier Will Leave You Drooling by HolyHero: 5:31pm
I only saw fat nyash oo... nothing else
2 Likes
|Re: Photos Of This Hot Nigerian Female Soldier Will Leave You Drooling by canalily(m): 5:31pm
Generals are servicing her nd she didnt even do her training in field or bush buh elsewhere exclusive
|Re: Photos Of This Hot Nigerian Female Soldier Will Leave You Drooling by YorubaNigga(m): 5:31pm
Presence of this kinda ass can never make our soldiers focus on eradicating B.H
Such aas is meant for civilians not militaries
5 Likes
|Re: Photos Of This Hot Nigerian Female Soldier Will Leave You Drooling by deepwater(f): 5:32pm
OP I wont drool (whatever that means) over a girl that picks up arms.
Come meet my friends and i, hot ladies that pick up the pen to solve Integral and differential calculus for process control optimization
6 Likes
