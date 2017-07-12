Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Osinbajo, South-West Governors Visit Bisi Akande Over The Death Of His Wife (8383 Views)

Bola Tinubu On Condolence Visit To Bisi Akande Over The Death Of His Wife (Pics) / APC Youths Blast Bisi Akande Over Comment On Buhari's Health / PDP Governors Visit Goodluck Jonathan At His Otuoke Residence ...photos (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo on Thursday led the movers and shakers in the ruling All Progressive Congress, APC, to Ila country home of the ex interim chairman of the APC, Chief Bisi Akande, for the burial of his wife, Mrs. Omowumi Akande.





Late Omowumi Akande's death occurred in Ibadan on Wednesday and since the news of the incident broke, party chieftains have been sending condolences while many have of them also visited the the husband of the deceased in Ila.





Also in attendance at the burial are; Governors Rauf Aregbesola of Osun, Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo, Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun, ex gov of Ekiti, Segun Oni also witnessed the burial.





Mr Akande died at the age of 73.

Source : http://www.amiloaded.com/2017/07/acting-president-osinbajo-south-west.html Source :





http://www.amiloaded.com/2017/07/acting-president-osinbajo-south-west.html See more photos

RIP madame 1 Like

That is life you know

Today we are born.

Tomorrow we die

We are dying to live but actually we are living to die

Sometimes we party like animals like we are not going to die but we should start partying like Vikings because we know one day we all gonna die.

A life of a Jew, without ruggedity And an unexamined life is not worth living 3 Likes 1 Share







see AS Aragberascal keep face like good person see AS Aragberascal keep face like good person 2 Likes 1 Share

f

I

RIP Madam Akande

the lord is your strength Mr Akande

ain't easy on a man whose wife is dead 1 Like

Awww

Hiss



Clueless people.

RIP





Mr Akande died at the age of 73.



who died, Mr akande or Mrs akande? who died, Mr akande or Mrs akande? 2 Likes

.

political camaraderie

Space 4 sale

IAM sure in they last pix Tinubu is not consoling him but they are discussing Buhari health, MAKARFI n PDP and Osinbajo near coup.

Make una use the Opportunity discuss how to make Osinbajo president.



The whole Nigeria is tired of the North 1 Like

Who will not die.



Rip

RIP

May the person's soul rest in peace ... Chai no wahala safe journey. We for wait for you but time no go wait for us so life GATS continue ... Don't weep much the families involved may Nature guide u Amen

Ttrrffyyghuuh:

who died, Mr akande or Mrs akande?

I am also confused like you I am also confused like you

Mrs Akande Mr Akande 1 Like

Good for her she died a Muslim 1 Like

Osinbajo dey wash dis cap at all

So all these people want to carry mama to heaven's gate....



Where is Buhari's gate?

The most organised and most sophisticated region in Nigeria. Focused and organised leadership hierarchy. May mama's soul rest in peace! May the Lord grant Alhaji Bisi Akande the fortitude to bear the loss. I know many will be surprised he is an Alhaji, because of the banner of the anglican communion behind him. Well that is south west for you. They never discriminate and are welcoming of all tribes and religion. If only other tribes will learn from them, Nigeria would have been light years ahead of Egypt and South Africa 9 Likes

Bisi akande take heart

deolsisback:

Good for her she died a Muslim

At the bold who cares ?

She died a responsible citizen. At the bold who cares ?She died a responsible citizen. 4 Likes

Mr. Akande died at the age of 73, while the APC chieftains were visiting Mr. Akande for the burial of his wife. Confused journalist. 1 Like

RIP Ma

Modesky:

RIP