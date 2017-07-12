₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Osinbajo, South-West Governors Visit Bisi Akande Over The Death Of His Wife by Aminat508(f): 12:36pm
Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo on Thursday led the movers and shakers in the ruling All Progressive Congress, APC, to Ila country home of the ex interim chairman of the APC, Chief Bisi Akande, for the burial of his wife, Mrs. Omowumi Akande.
|Re: Osinbajo, South-West Governors Visit Bisi Akande Over The Death Of His Wife by Aminat508(f): 12:36pm
|Re: Osinbajo, South-West Governors Visit Bisi Akande Over The Death Of His Wife by handbagss(f): 1:05pm
RIP madame
1 Like
|Re: Osinbajo, South-West Governors Visit Bisi Akande Over The Death Of His Wife by slawomir: 1:05pm
That is life you know
Today we are born.
Tomorrow we die
We are dying to live but actually we are living to die
Sometimes we party like animals like we are not going to die but we should start partying like Vikings because we know one day we all gonna die.
A life of a Jew, without ruggedity And an unexamined life is not worth living
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Osinbajo, South-West Governors Visit Bisi Akande Over The Death Of His Wife by IgboticGirl(f): 1:06pm
see AS Aragberascal keep face like good person
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Osinbajo, South-West Governors Visit Bisi Akande Over The Death Of His Wife by sanusijoyjoy: 1:06pm
f
|Re: Osinbajo, South-West Governors Visit Bisi Akande Over The Death Of His Wife by LoveJesus87(m): 1:06pm
I
|Re: Osinbajo, South-West Governors Visit Bisi Akande Over The Death Of His Wife by masada: 1:07pm
RIP Madam Akande
the lord is your strength Mr Akande
ain't easy on a man whose wife is dead
1 Like
|Re: Osinbajo, South-West Governors Visit Bisi Akande Over The Death Of His Wife by EntMirror: 1:07pm
Awww
|Re: Osinbajo, South-West Governors Visit Bisi Akande Over The Death Of His Wife by juman(m): 1:07pm
Hiss
Clueless people.
|Re: Osinbajo, South-West Governors Visit Bisi Akande Over The Death Of His Wife by Modesky: 1:07pm
RIP
|Re: Osinbajo, South-West Governors Visit Bisi Akande Over The Death Of His Wife by Ttrrffyyghuuh: 1:08pm
who died, Mr akande or Mrs akande?
2 Likes
|Re: Osinbajo, South-West Governors Visit Bisi Akande Over The Death Of His Wife by imami00: 1:08pm
.
|Re: Osinbajo, South-West Governors Visit Bisi Akande Over The Death Of His Wife by Mac2016(m): 1:08pm
political camaraderie
|Re: Osinbajo, South-West Governors Visit Bisi Akande Over The Death Of His Wife by misspineapple(f): 1:08pm
Space 4 sale
|Re: Osinbajo, South-West Governors Visit Bisi Akande Over The Death Of His Wife by koladebrainiac(m): 1:09pm
IAM sure in they last pix Tinubu is not consoling him but they are discussing Buhari health, MAKARFI n PDP and Osinbajo near coup.
|Re: Osinbajo, South-West Governors Visit Bisi Akande Over The Death Of His Wife by chuose2: 1:09pm
Make una use the Opportunity discuss how to make Osinbajo president.
The whole Nigeria is tired of the North
1 Like
|Re: Osinbajo, South-West Governors Visit Bisi Akande Over The Death Of His Wife by olusola200: 1:09pm
Who will not die.
Rip
|Re: Osinbajo, South-West Governors Visit Bisi Akande Over The Death Of His Wife by AutoFastSales: 1:09pm
RIP
|Re: Osinbajo, South-West Governors Visit Bisi Akande Over The Death Of His Wife by hoygift: 1:09pm
May the person's soul rest in peace ... Chai no wahala safe journey. We for wait for you but time no go wait for us so life GATS continue ... Don't weep much the families involved may Nature guide u Amen
|Re: Osinbajo, South-West Governors Visit Bisi Akande Over The Death Of His Wife by abbeyty(m): 1:10pm
Ttrrffyyghuuh:
I am also confused like you
|Re: Osinbajo, South-West Governors Visit Bisi Akande Over The Death Of His Wife by KinzyeWriter(m): 1:11pm
Mrs Akande
1 Like
|Re: Osinbajo, South-West Governors Visit Bisi Akande Over The Death Of His Wife by deolsisback: 1:12pm
Good for her she died a Muslim
1 Like
|Re: Osinbajo, South-West Governors Visit Bisi Akande Over The Death Of His Wife by futprintz(m): 1:12pm
Osinbajo dey wash dis cap at all
|Re: Osinbajo, South-West Governors Visit Bisi Akande Over The Death Of His Wife by wallex1983(m): 1:13pm
So all these people want to carry mama to heaven's gate....
Where is Buhari's gate?
|Re: Osinbajo, South-West Governors Visit Bisi Akande Over The Death Of His Wife by serikigoro: 1:13pm
The most organised and most sophisticated region in Nigeria. Focused and organised leadership hierarchy. May mama's soul rest in peace! May the Lord grant Alhaji Bisi Akande the fortitude to bear the loss. I know many will be surprised he is an Alhaji, because of the banner of the anglican communion behind him. Well that is south west for you. They never discriminate and are welcoming of all tribes and religion. If only other tribes will learn from them, Nigeria would have been light years ahead of Egypt and South Africa
9 Likes
|Re: Osinbajo, South-West Governors Visit Bisi Akande Over The Death Of His Wife by makaOGA(f): 1:13pm
Bisi akande take heart
|Re: Osinbajo, South-West Governors Visit Bisi Akande Over The Death Of His Wife by ivolt: 1:15pm
deolsisback:
At the bold who cares ?
She died a responsible citizen.
4 Likes
|Re: Osinbajo, South-West Governors Visit Bisi Akande Over The Death Of His Wife by Btruth: 1:17pm
Mr. Akande died at the age of 73, while the APC chieftains were visiting Mr. Akande for the burial of his wife. Confused journalist.
1 Like
|Re: Osinbajo, South-West Governors Visit Bisi Akande Over The Death Of His Wife by wesleysev95(m): 1:18pm
RIP Ma
|Re: Osinbajo, South-West Governors Visit Bisi Akande Over The Death Of His Wife by drukiin: 1:19pm
Modesky:
|Re: Osinbajo, South-West Governors Visit Bisi Akande Over The Death Of His Wife by gotnel: 1:20pm
Rest in peace Mama Akande. All are destined to die, but we pray for long life in peace and progress for the remaining living members of the family.
