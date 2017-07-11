₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Saraki Speaks On CRK, IRK Curriculum Controversy by adem30: 3:05pm
The president of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, has urged Nigerians to be calm over the new nine-year Basic Education Curriculum that had stirred controversy among religious bodies.
Mr. Saraki made the call Wednesday while receiving a delegation of the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN.
He assured the delegation that the Senate Committee on Basic Education would investigate the complaints by the association on the curriculum to make it acceptable and satisfactory to all religions.
Mr. Saraki said the process began in 2010 when the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan came up with a series of reforms.
“This is with a view to reduce the number of subjects in school curriculum,” he said.
“As leaders, we must continue to seek and find solutions to problems.
“You will remember that in 2010, the past administration came up with reforms on how to reduce the number of subjects at the basic education level.
“There were about 20 subjects at that time, and subsequently they were reduced to 12.
“In the process of implementing those reforms, we have this problem. Why I am saying this is so we don’t leave here and believe that it was done to favour one religion over the other.
“Now the reform is clearly not working. So our responsibility is to look into that reform and make it work.
“I am sure that there was no intention to make one group feel disadvantaged with this new school curriculum.
‘’This is why this Senate will direct our Committee on Education to look at the reform and find out why it is not working with the relevant stakeholders,” he said.
Earlier, the leader of the delegation, Charles Adisa, called for the intervention of the National Assembly to ensure genuine respect for Nigeria’s Constitution.
Mr. Adisa, who represented, the CAN national president, Samson Ayokunle, said: “We also call for the abolition of obnoxious laws that infringe on freedom of worship.”
He said CAN wanted Islamic Religious Knowledge and Christian Religious Knowledge to be offered separately, while Social Studies and Civic Education should be merged.
Mr. Adisa also said the federal and state ministries of education should employ more teachers for religious subjects.
“This will allow students to opt for religious studies of their choice in all public schools in Nigeria,” he added.
Mr. Adisa noted that the Constitution was supreme over any other consideration.
He stressed that Chapter 1 of the Constitution states the fundamental human rights of Nigerians, including freedom of religion.
http://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/top-news/236774-saraki-speaks-crk-irk-curriculum-controversy.html
Re: Saraki Speaks On CRK, IRK Curriculum Controversy by adem30: 3:08pm
I think Reno Omokri and FFK worshipers need to consult their gods for more clarification
Re: Saraki Speaks On CRK, IRK Curriculum Controversy by StakerLives(m): 3:12pm
adem30:so how does your post relate to the topic at hand
stupid slowpoke!!
Re: Saraki Speaks On CRK, IRK Curriculum Controversy by adem30: 3:19pm
StakerLives:
Werey, Who open door for you?
Re: Saraki Speaks On CRK, IRK Curriculum Controversy by chivic: 4:04pm
Jonathan inaugurated reform.
He never told them to remove CRK.some malicious people did it.Investigation should be made and someone fired
Re: Saraki Speaks On CRK, IRK Curriculum Controversy by adonbilivit: 5:32pm
Scrap religious studies. What are the churches, mosques and shrines meant for? We too dey abuse religion for this country.
Re: Saraki Speaks On CRK, IRK Curriculum Controversy by Jaytecq(m): 5:32pm
Re: Saraki Speaks On CRK, IRK Curriculum Controversy by Neduzze5(m): 5:33pm
Too much long story.
In simple laymen's terms carry CRK put back for where e sit down gidigba before.
Make e no dey struggle for air with any other subject....maka ndu gi!!
Re: Saraki Speaks On CRK, IRK Curriculum Controversy by Casinger: 5:33pm
Re: Saraki Speaks On CRK, IRK Curriculum Controversy by Franchise21(m): 5:33pm
Re: Saraki Speaks On CRK, IRK Curriculum Controversy by Graypoint: 5:33pm
Re: Saraki Speaks On CRK, IRK Curriculum Controversy by Graypoint: 5:33pm
Re: Saraki Speaks On CRK, IRK Curriculum Controversy by PRINCEVICKEY: 5:34pm
Re: Saraki Speaks On CRK, IRK Curriculum Controversy by PapaBrowne(m): 5:34pm
It's a no brainer to have two religions with very fundamentally different tenets been put in as one subject.
Even Muslims should be worried about this.
Re: Saraki Speaks On CRK, IRK Curriculum Controversy by SplendidE(f): 5:35pm
only here to read comments ain't in the mood to type
Re: Saraki Speaks On CRK, IRK Curriculum Controversy by Naijareward: 5:35pm
Re: Saraki Speaks On CRK, IRK Curriculum Controversy by LionDeLeo: 5:35pm
Mr. Saraki said the process began in 2010 when the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan came up with a series of reforms.
So where are those ffk asslicking goats?
It can be quite disheartening when supposed adults allow themselves to be toyed around by a coke-sniffing donkey like ffk.
Re: Saraki Speaks On CRK, IRK Curriculum Controversy by Casinger: 5:35pm
Where is bukohari sef?
Re: Saraki Speaks On CRK, IRK Curriculum Controversy by NLTroubleChild: 5:35pm
Re: Saraki Speaks On CRK, IRK Curriculum Controversy by OgaBuhari: 5:36pm
APC fools always laying the blame of their Cluelessness on the past administration
Re: Saraki Speaks On CRK, IRK Curriculum Controversy by somez(m): 5:36pm
But you guys throw insults ?haba
StakerLives:
Re: Saraki Speaks On CRK, IRK Curriculum Controversy by EDDGgold: 5:36pm
adem30:see ur life u develop a negative attitude to be a lifestyle...why?
Re: Saraki Speaks On CRK, IRK Curriculum Controversy by simonlee(m): 5:37pm
Let me just say nothing
Re: Saraki Speaks On CRK, IRK Curriculum Controversy by zicoraads(m): 5:38pm
SplendidE:So what did you just do?
Re: Saraki Speaks On CRK, IRK Curriculum Controversy by bbbabes(f): 5:38pm
Good one there
Re: Saraki Speaks On CRK, IRK Curriculum Controversy by ojimaray: 5:40pm
Bloody scammers
Re: Saraki Speaks On CRK, IRK Curriculum Controversy by SoulB6: 5:40pm
Christians can never see the enemy within, they always look for enemy outside, any thing that is against them must surely be Muslim
Re: Saraki Speaks On CRK, IRK Curriculum Controversy by jericco1(m): 5:40pm
He's trying to sit on the fence if there is any.
Re: Saraki Speaks On CRK, IRK Curriculum Controversy by Lanre4uonly(m): 5:40pm
It is noted.
Re: Saraki Speaks On CRK, IRK Curriculum Controversy by Onyenna(m): 5:41pm
StakerLives:
Lmao
Re: Saraki Speaks On CRK, IRK Curriculum Controversy by YelloweWest: 5:42pm
CRK must remain an independent subject.
Re: Saraki Speaks On CRK, IRK Curriculum Controversy by makaOGA(f): 5:43pm
Ok
