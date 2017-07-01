₦airaland Forum

Adorable Prewedding Photos Of A Nigerian Lady & Her Oyinbo Boyfriend by broseme: 12:14pm
Love is a beautiful thing.A pretty Nigerian lady Igene Sandra Beauty and her Oyinbo man are set to tie the knot sooner.Check out their adorable prewedding photos below

cc; Lalasticlala, ijebabe

Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/07/adorable-prewedding-photos-of-nigerian.html

1 Like

Re: Adorable Prewedding Photos Of A Nigerian Lady & Her Oyinbo Boyfriend by broseme: 12:14pm
Re: Adorable Prewedding Photos Of A Nigerian Lady & Her Oyinbo Boyfriend by Inanna(f): 12:56pm
Beautiful.

2 Likes

Re: Adorable Prewedding Photos Of A Nigerian Lady & Her Oyinbo Boyfriend by Kobicove(m): 1:02pm
The guy slightly resembles Sylvester Stallone

14 Likes 1 Share

Re: Adorable Prewedding Photos Of A Nigerian Lady & Her Oyinbo Boyfriend by ItchingPreek(m): 1:06pm
And our men will be going for dilapidated oyinbo women.

27 Likes 1 Share

Re: Adorable Prewedding Photos Of A Nigerian Lady & Her Oyinbo Boyfriend by Muzanga(f): 1:06pm
Kobicove:
The guys slightly resembles Sylvester Stallone
yea but he is cuter and softer than sly. Sly done old .

4 Likes

Re: Adorable Prewedding Photos Of A Nigerian Lady & Her Oyinbo Boyfriend by Caustics: 1:31pm
shocked The man just wants our nigerian Green card. I can see it in his eyes. Dangerous

28 Likes

Re: Adorable Prewedding Photos Of A Nigerian Lady & Her Oyinbo Boyfriend by holatin(m): 1:31pm
nice pic

op weldone ooo, no matter the pre wedding pics you upload, I won't still get married this year, u just can force me
Re: Adorable Prewedding Photos Of A Nigerian Lady & Her Oyinbo Boyfriend by fuckerstard: 1:32pm
Make sense, at least the babe never bleach herself into two colors. Unlike dem ugly asś slayhoes

1 Like

Re: Adorable Prewedding Photos Of A Nigerian Lady & Her Oyinbo Boyfriend by sunnysunny69(m): 1:32pm
Nice one, different from what we see regularly online.

1 Like

Re: Adorable Prewedding Photos Of A Nigerian Lady & Her Oyinbo Boyfriend by boman2014: 1:32pm
but our men will marry older oyinbo women




https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zN6Lj4POKFY

2 Likes

Re: Adorable Prewedding Photos Of A Nigerian Lady & Her Oyinbo Boyfriend by Weiyoung: 1:32pm
Re: Adorable Prewedding Photos Of A Nigerian Lady & Her Oyinbo Boyfriend by Adamfarouq: 1:33pm
Inanna:
Beautiful.
Re: Adorable Prewedding Photos Of A Nigerian Lady & Her Oyinbo Boyfriend by pweshboi(m): 1:34pm
adetoroamos:
grin the guy Don eat vegetable I guess
lol Nah u sabi oooo. but they look good together though
Re: Adorable Prewedding Photos Of A Nigerian Lady & Her Oyinbo Boyfriend by Joe50(m): 1:34pm
nice pix, not our naija prewedding pix dat d man will be looking as$ or holding as$
Re: Adorable Prewedding Photos Of A Nigerian Lady & Her Oyinbo Boyfriend by denugajac(m): 1:35pm
that third pic caught my attention, hope the lady is not from Edo state... #just saying grin
Re: Adorable Prewedding Photos Of A Nigerian Lady & Her Oyinbo Boyfriend by tosyne2much(m): 1:35pm
Obodo oyinbo marriage things cheesy

Anyway, I wish them a fuitful marriage
Re: Adorable Prewedding Photos Of A Nigerian Lady & Her Oyinbo Boyfriend by Febup: 1:35pm
True love in both couple's eyes
Re: Adorable Prewedding Photos Of A Nigerian Lady & Her Oyinbo Boyfriend by seunny4lif(m): 1:35pm
grin grin
adetoroamos:
grin the guy Don eat vegetable I guess




FTC


I dedicated it to my baby that she's showing up today to spent the whole weknd with me, so I have been drinking kuunu since Monday to avoid story that touch

Re: Adorable Prewedding Photos Of A Nigerian Lady & Her Oyinbo Boyfriend by Ladyjumong(f): 1:35pm
kiss Wow, Dz Adorable

2 Likes

Re: Adorable Prewedding Photos Of A Nigerian Lady & Her Oyinbo Boyfriend by Evaberry(f): 1:35pm
...
Re: Adorable Prewedding Photos Of A Nigerian Lady & Her Oyinbo Boyfriend by EvilMetahuman: 1:35pm
See fine boy this one grab

If na man now, na one wrinkled old hag with 1 foot in grave he go go marry.

2 Likes

Re: Adorable Prewedding Photos Of A Nigerian Lady & Her Oyinbo Boyfriend by flawlessT(f): 1:35pm
Beautiful kiss

1 Like

Re: Adorable Prewedding Photos Of A Nigerian Lady & Her Oyinbo Boyfriend by seunny4lif(m): 1:36pm
denugajac:
that third pic caught my attention, hope the lady is not from Edo state... #just saying grin
Wetin Edo do oooooh

Re: Adorable Prewedding Photos Of A Nigerian Lady & Her Oyinbo Boyfriend by sirkendeman: 1:36pm
The whites pick the best from Africa why do our men go for the older ones when they want to marry the white. Hmmmmmm.

1 Like

Re: Adorable Prewedding Photos Of A Nigerian Lady & Her Oyinbo Boyfriend by nwakibie3(m): 1:36pm
This one trap don catch oyibo meat grin grin
Re: Adorable Prewedding Photos Of A Nigerian Lady & Her Oyinbo Boyfriend by Divay22(f): 1:36pm
Happy marriage life
Re: Adorable Prewedding Photos Of A Nigerian Lady & Her Oyinbo Boyfriend by Ohamzee: 1:37pm
Caustics:
shocked The man just wants our nigerian Green card. I can see it in his eyes. Dangerous
Azin naija green card? this one yaff chop mess
Re: Adorable Prewedding Photos Of A Nigerian Lady & Her Oyinbo Boyfriend by deniyiedie(m): 1:37pm
cool cool cool I wish them all the best

1 Like

Re: Adorable Prewedding Photos Of A Nigerian Lady & Her Oyinbo Boyfriend by Flamzey00: 1:37pm
For their mind now Nigeria get d best wives#Pidgin2; pardon me for vexing u#I hail u from dis end#

1 Like

