|Adorable Prewedding Photos Of A Nigerian Lady & Her Oyinbo Boyfriend by broseme: 12:14pm
Love is a beautiful thing.A pretty Nigerian lady Igene Sandra Beauty and her Oyinbo man are set to tie the knot sooner.Check out their adorable prewedding photos below
cc; Lalasticlala, ijebabe
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/07/adorable-prewedding-photos-of-nigerian.html
|Re: Adorable Prewedding Photos Of A Nigerian Lady & Her Oyinbo Boyfriend by broseme: 12:14pm
|Re: Adorable Prewedding Photos Of A Nigerian Lady & Her Oyinbo Boyfriend by Inanna(f): 12:56pm
Beautiful.
|Re: Adorable Prewedding Photos Of A Nigerian Lady & Her Oyinbo Boyfriend by Kobicove(m): 1:02pm
The guy slightly resembles Sylvester Stallone
|Re: Adorable Prewedding Photos Of A Nigerian Lady & Her Oyinbo Boyfriend by ItchingPreek(m): 1:06pm
And our men will be going for dilapidated oyinbo women.
|Re: Adorable Prewedding Photos Of A Nigerian Lady & Her Oyinbo Boyfriend by Muzanga(f): 1:06pm
Kobicove:yea but he is cuter and softer than sly. Sly done old .
|Re: Adorable Prewedding Photos Of A Nigerian Lady & Her Oyinbo Boyfriend by Caustics: 1:31pm
The man just wants our nigerian Green card. I can see it in his eyes. Dangerous
|Re: Adorable Prewedding Photos Of A Nigerian Lady & Her Oyinbo Boyfriend by holatin(m): 1:31pm
nice pic
op weldone ooo, no matter the pre wedding pics you upload, I won't still get married this year, u just can force me
|Re: Adorable Prewedding Photos Of A Nigerian Lady & Her Oyinbo Boyfriend by fuckerstard: 1:32pm
Make sense, at least the babe never bleach herself into two colors. Unlike dem ugly asś slayhoes
|Re: Adorable Prewedding Photos Of A Nigerian Lady & Her Oyinbo Boyfriend by sunnysunny69(m): 1:32pm
Nice one, different from what we see regularly online.
|Re: Adorable Prewedding Photos Of A Nigerian Lady & Her Oyinbo Boyfriend by boman2014: 1:32pm
but our men will marry older oyinbo women
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zN6Lj4POKFY
|Re: Adorable Prewedding Photos Of A Nigerian Lady & Her Oyinbo Boyfriend by Weiyoung: 1:32pm
|Re: Adorable Prewedding Photos Of A Nigerian Lady & Her Oyinbo Boyfriend by Adamfarouq: 1:33pm
Inanna:
|Re: Adorable Prewedding Photos Of A Nigerian Lady & Her Oyinbo Boyfriend by pweshboi(m): 1:34pm
adetoroamos:lol Nah u sabi oooo. but they look good together though
|Re: Adorable Prewedding Photos Of A Nigerian Lady & Her Oyinbo Boyfriend by Joe50(m): 1:34pm
nice pix, not our naija prewedding pix dat d man will be looking as$ or holding as$
|Re: Adorable Prewedding Photos Of A Nigerian Lady & Her Oyinbo Boyfriend by denugajac(m): 1:35pm
that third pic caught my attention, hope the lady is not from Edo state... #just saying
|Re: Adorable Prewedding Photos Of A Nigerian Lady & Her Oyinbo Boyfriend by tosyne2much(m): 1:35pm
Obodo oyinbo marriage things
Anyway, I wish them a fuitful marriage
|Re: Adorable Prewedding Photos Of A Nigerian Lady & Her Oyinbo Boyfriend by Febup: 1:35pm
True love in both couple's eyes
|Re: Adorable Prewedding Photos Of A Nigerian Lady & Her Oyinbo Boyfriend by seunny4lif(m): 1:35pm
adetoroamos:
|Re: Adorable Prewedding Photos Of A Nigerian Lady & Her Oyinbo Boyfriend by Ladyjumong(f): 1:35pm
Wow, Dz Adorable
|Re: Adorable Prewedding Photos Of A Nigerian Lady & Her Oyinbo Boyfriend by Evaberry(f): 1:35pm
...
|Re: Adorable Prewedding Photos Of A Nigerian Lady & Her Oyinbo Boyfriend by EvilMetahuman: 1:35pm
See fine boy this one grab
If na man now, na one wrinkled old hag with 1 foot in grave he go go marry.
|Re: Adorable Prewedding Photos Of A Nigerian Lady & Her Oyinbo Boyfriend by flawlessT(f): 1:35pm
Beautiful
|Re: Adorable Prewedding Photos Of A Nigerian Lady & Her Oyinbo Boyfriend by seunny4lif(m): 1:36pm
denugajac:Wetin Edo do oooooh
|Re: Adorable Prewedding Photos Of A Nigerian Lady & Her Oyinbo Boyfriend by sirkendeman: 1:36pm
The whites pick the best from Africa why do our men go for the older ones when they want to marry the white. Hmmmmmm.
|Re: Adorable Prewedding Photos Of A Nigerian Lady & Her Oyinbo Boyfriend by nwakibie3(m): 1:36pm
This one trap don catch oyibo meat
|Re: Adorable Prewedding Photos Of A Nigerian Lady & Her Oyinbo Boyfriend by Divay22(f): 1:36pm
Happy marriage life
|Re: Adorable Prewedding Photos Of A Nigerian Lady & Her Oyinbo Boyfriend by Ohamzee: 1:37pm
Caustics:Azin naija green card? this one yaff chop mess
|Re: Adorable Prewedding Photos Of A Nigerian Lady & Her Oyinbo Boyfriend by deniyiedie(m): 1:37pm
I wish them all the best
|Re: Adorable Prewedding Photos Of A Nigerian Lady & Her Oyinbo Boyfriend by Flamzey00: 1:37pm
For their mind now Nigeria get d best wives#Pidgin2; pardon me for vexing u#I hail u from dis end#
