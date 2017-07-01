₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Couple's Old School Themed Pre-Wedding Photos by PapiNigga: 1:20pm
Ajikeade and her heartthrob, Ayite look lovely and unique with this old school themed and traditional shoot of theirs.
See more below...
http://www.lubeynaija.com/2017/07/check-out-this-couple-old-school-themed.html?m=1
1 Like
|Re: Couple's Old School Themed Pre-Wedding Photos by PapiNigga: 1:21pm
|Re: Couple's Old School Themed Pre-Wedding Photos by Caustics: 1:44pm
What manner of a man is this? He cant even grip his wife's waist firmly. Does he want the photographer to grip it for him?
2 Likes
|Re: Couple's Old School Themed Pre-Wedding Photos by dessz(m): 1:44pm
Andyblaze:did u snap ur English as well
2 Likes
|Re: Couple's Old School Themed Pre-Wedding Photos by VargasVee(m): 1:44pm
Take a good look at the man's face Lol
Like a 10 year old about to be engaged in a dutty whine.
|Re: Couple's Old School Themed Pre-Wedding Photos by g4everybody(m): 1:44pm
Nice concept
|Re: Couple's Old School Themed Pre-Wedding Photos by holatin(m): 1:44pm
kind of the pre wedding pics I will use when am getting married to weird MC
|Re: Couple's Old School Themed Pre-Wedding Photos by finnestdope(m): 1:44pm
Nice
|Re: Couple's Old School Themed Pre-Wedding Photos by theophorus(m): 1:45pm
Me like this concept...
That player ehn...
NB: Marriage is not bed of roses... It is Serious work and require commitment so please prepare for it.
Shalom!
|Re: Couple's Old School Themed Pre-Wedding Photos by vorigan: 1:45pm
I see doggy ......................and brother man looks uncomfortable in that position
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Couple's Old School Themed Pre-Wedding Photos by ElSherriff: 1:45pm
Fineeeeee. I like
|Re: Couple's Old School Themed Pre-Wedding Photos by leonine1(m): 1:45pm
K
|Re: Couple's Old School Themed Pre-Wedding Photos by Sarah20A(f): 1:45pm
Hml
|Re: Couple's Old School Themed Pre-Wedding Photos by Ganja109(m): 1:45pm
All dis pre wedding pics for nairaland.. Don too much
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Couple's Old School Themed Pre-Wedding Photos by Andyblaze: 1:46pm
I am the photographer, I snap them
|Re: Couple's Old School Themed Pre-Wedding Photos by kittykollinxx(m): 1:46pm
pre wedding pics lasting longer than marriage
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Couple's Old School Themed Pre-Wedding Photos by APCsupporter: 1:46pm
whats he doing in the last 2 pics?
|Re: Couple's Old School Themed Pre-Wedding Photos by mynd20: 1:47pm
|Re: Couple's Old School Themed Pre-Wedding Photos by ItsawrapOutfit: 1:47pm
Lovely
|Re: Couple's Old School Themed Pre-Wedding Photos by Islie: 1:47pm
Doggy things I see
The bride go too like that style
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Couple's Old School Themed Pre-Wedding Photos by ybalogs(m): 1:47pm
OLD SCHOOL ?THIS IS ABSOLUTELY MODERN.FROM THE CLOTHES TO THE THEME YOU CALLED OLD SELF. HML IS ALL THAT MATTERS SHA.ENJOY
|Re: Couple's Old School Themed Pre-Wedding Photos by Caustics: 1:47pm
Sarah20A:which ftc? you must be blind
|Re: Couple's Old School Themed Pre-Wedding Photos by kirchofff(m): 1:47pm
dessz:frustrating? and how is it frustrating you?
1 Like
|Re: Couple's Old School Themed Pre-Wedding Photos by icon8: 1:47pm
holatin:
You mean aunty Shola?
|Re: Couple's Old School Themed Pre-Wedding Photos by Mindfulness: 1:47pm
The retro look is cool but the doggy style pictures
1 Like
|Re: Couple's Old School Themed Pre-Wedding Photos by Tynasparks(f): 1:47pm
Nairaland turn nairagram.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Couple's Old School Themed Pre-Wedding Photos by beautyandbrain(f): 1:48pm
Doggy
|Re: Couple's Old School Themed Pre-Wedding Photos by misspineapple(f): 1:48pm
cool
|Re: Couple's Old School Themed Pre-Wedding Photos by introvertious: 1:49pm
i am not against beautiful pre-wedding pics but i just wish marriages could stay beautiful as their pre-wedding pics
1 Like
|Re: Couple's Old School Themed Pre-Wedding Photos by cerowo(f): 1:50pm
Wowww... nyc concept.... So beautiful
|Re: Couple's Old School Themed Pre-Wedding Photos by ybalogs(m): 1:50pm
HOW I WISH THE ENERGY USED IN PUTTING THESE PRE-WEDDING PICS IS USED IN MAKING A GOOD AND HAPPY HOME.WISH YOU GUYS THE VERY BEST.
1 Like
|Re: Couple's Old School Themed Pre-Wedding Photos by YOUNGSTUNNA(m): 1:51pm
Normal people are seeing pre-wedding photos...
but I'm seeing the guy sending message to the girl... *that he's going tobe doing her anywhere... on the floor, on the table, behind, above, below... just everywhere*
.
that's what I'm seeing... I'm entitled to my opinion
