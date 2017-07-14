₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Anambra Government Orders Public Servants To Submit Voters' Card Or Lose Salary by OneHead: 6:06am
Government of Anambra state has taken a step further in ensuring that every civil servant acquires his/her voters' card, In a letter made available to NAAIJA.COM, The state government threatened to seize the August salary of persons who do not submit theirs.
The state Government insisted that the restoration of any salary or resumption of payment will be based on presentation of valid voters card by the affected Public servants.
It thereby ordered that every Public servant of the state and government services including teachers and those in boards and parastatals to submit both the original and photocopy of his/her voter's card to their respective permanent secretaries or Chief Executive of the MDA that pays him/herfor sighting, endorsement and collation.
http://www.naaija.com/2017/07/anambra-state-govt-orders-public-servants-submit-voters-card/
|Re: Anambra Government Orders Public Servants To Submit Voters' Card Or Lose Salary by bamdly(m): 6:08am
|Re: Anambra Government Orders Public Servants To Submit Voters' Card Or Lose Salary by LionDeLeo: 6:13am
Between a scammer-turned London street hustler and the governor, let's see under whose control Anambra state is.
|Re: Anambra Government Orders Public Servants To Submit Voters' Card Or Lose Salary by myright: 6:17am
Imagine the kind of criminal they want us to vote for. No more election in Biafraland
|Re: Anambra Government Orders Public Servants To Submit Voters' Card Or Lose Salary by KahlDrogo(m): 6:18am
LionDeLeo:You already know. Who born the monkey?
Sai Obiano.
|Re: Anambra Government Orders Public Servants To Submit Voters' Card Or Lose Salary by Kingsley1000(m): 6:18am
I THOUGHT ALL IGBOS AGREED ON BIAFRA...THE TRUTH OF THE MATTER IS THAT IF REFERENDUM IS CONDUCTED,OUR ELITES(ESPECIALLY POLITHIEFCIANS)WILL MANIPULATE IT AND MAKE SURE WE REMAIN IN NIGERIA BECAUSE OF THEIR SELFISH INTEREST....BIAFRA IS A TUSSLE BETWEEN IGBO ELITES VS THE MASSES
|Re: Anambra Government Orders Public Servants To Submit Voters' Card Or Lose Salary by KahlDrogo(m): 6:20am
myright:You are Either a Wawa Jew from Enugu or Abakaliki. You are not eligible to vote in the forthcoming election.
Thank you.
|Re: Anambra Government Orders Public Servants To Submit Voters' Card Or Lose Salary by Kingsley1000(m): 6:22am
OBIANO BE LIKE,IF YOU DON'T VOTE OR SUBMIT YOUR APGA MEMBERSHIP,YOU RISK YOUR JOB....NNAMDI KANU VS ANAMBRA POLITICIANS,LETS SEE WHO WINS
|Re: Anambra Government Orders Public Servants To Submit Voters' Card Or Lose Salary by chiagozien(m): 6:23am
what obiano saw yesterday he will never forget In a hurry.he was chase like a nursery pupil inside his car when he went for campaign.
|Re: Anambra Government Orders Public Servants To Submit Voters' Card Or Lose Salary by lazsnaira(m): 6:24am
|Re: Anambra Government Orders Public Servants To Submit Voters' Card Or Lose Salary by myright: 6:28am
Kingsley1000:how will they manipulate a UN organized referendum. It's going to be; vote, wait and count your vote at the spot
|Re: Anambra Government Orders Public Servants To Submit Voters' Card Or Lose Salary by Kingsley1000(m): 6:29am
myright:MY BROTHER,REFERENDUM IS AKIN TO VOTING PROCESS,OUR POLITICIANS CAN STILL RIG IT...AN AVERAGE IPOB NIGGA WOULD COLLECT 20K AND VOTE NIGERIA INSTEAD
|Re: Anambra Government Orders Public Servants To Submit Voters' Card Or Lose Salary by myright: 6:30am
chiagozien:shed more light please. Do you have the video?
|Re: Anambra Government Orders Public Servants To Submit Voters' Card Or Lose Salary by KahlDrogo(m): 6:30am
myright:Come stop the elections let's see. How will you sitting at home eating your nsala prevent elections from taking place? Or you want to go prevent Inec staff from moving materials here and there? I pray you choose this option.
|Re: Anambra Government Orders Public Servants To Submit Voters' Card Or Lose Salary by Kingsley1000(m): 6:33am
myright:...the UN woundn't deploy THEIR men during voting or coalation process,they will only give a directive for a referendum to be conducted,while the process will be monitored and supervised by our polithiefcians
|Re: Anambra Government Orders Public Servants To Submit Voters' Card Or Lose Salary by myright: 6:34am
Kingsley1000:animal. Don't quote me again
|Re: Anambra Government Orders Public Servants To Submit Voters' Card Or Lose Salary by Yyeske(m): 6:35am
Story for the gods just to discredit our governor, he's still winning come November.
|Re: Anambra Government Orders Public Servants To Submit Voters' Card Or Lose Salary by KINGOFTHEEAST: 6:48am
Yyeske:eehyaaa you just can't hide the Yoruba in you HOPE YOU SAW WHAT HAPPENED TO OBIANO ANAMBRA I'd not s place you can bully someone so obiano better think of other options BTW THERE LL BE NO ELECTION IN ANAMBRA .
|Re: Anambra Government Orders Public Servants To Submit Voters' Card Or Lose Salary by Yyeske(m): 7:46am
KINGOFTHEEAST:Strip me off my Igboness if you can, tell your god that Obiano is winning
|Re: Anambra Government Orders Public Servants To Submit Voters' Card Or Lose Salary by KINGOFTHEEAST: 7:52am
Yyeske:yerobam boy a lot is going on just don't come out that day ,you may not like what you ll see
|Re: Anambra Government Orders Public Servants To Submit Voters' Card Or Lose Salary by Yyeske(m): 8:00am
KINGOFTHEEAST:I think it's high time I stopped indulging kids on the forum. You called me Yoruba and still said I should not come out, I thought it will be declared nsala and nkwobi day? Or maybe you are threatening me and others knowing well that your god had already failed in Anambra for interfering with us.
Usu mia gi onu ebe a.
|Re: Anambra Government Orders Public Servants To Submit Voters' Card Or Lose Salary by Okoroawusa: 8:08am
Kingsley1000:
You thought all igbos agreed on biafra?
Nothing wey person no go see for this nairaland o!
nwokem,nmagi ula,I fu onwegi na afghanistan!
nonsense n ingredient!
|Re: Anambra Government Orders Public Servants To Submit Voters' Card Or Lose Salary by Yyeske(m): 8:11am
Okoroawusa:Don't mind them, they think we all believe that IPOB crap for a Biafra. Umu ekwensu
|Re: Anambra Government Orders Public Servants To Submit Voters' Card Or Lose Salary by bantudra: 8:40am
exactly..if those ipobians think they can fool nigeria than they are not serious...
you cant be abusing nigeria and collecting money from nigeria too....
nigeria is not going to finance trouble makers no more....
|Re: Anambra Government Orders Public Servants To Submit Voters' Card Or Lose Salary by Warship: 8:41am
See this foolish governor
So on the day of Election Accreditation and Voting, will you also force them to go and vote.
|Re: Anambra Government Orders Public Servants To Submit Voters' Card Or Lose Salary by kocvalour(m): 8:43am
mumu strategy!
dead on arrival
voters card weh pple de use complete wallet for dz zoo
|Re: Anambra Government Orders Public Servants To Submit Voters' Card Or Lose Salary by jay2pee(m): 8:50am
Is having a voters card a criteria that one must vote?
|Re: Anambra Government Orders Public Servants To Submit Voters' Card Or Lose Salary by Leonbonapart(m): 9:12am
Is it by force to vote
|Re: Anambra Government Orders Public Servants To Submit Voters' Card Or Lose Salary by NothingDoMe: 9:14am
Wrong move. Very very wrong move.
Anarchy loading.....
