The state Government insisted that the restoration of any salary or resumption of payment will be based on presentation of valid voters card by the affected Public servants.



It thereby ordered that every Public servant of the state and government services including teachers and those in boards and parastatals to submit both the original and photocopy of his/her voter's card to their respective permanent secretaries or Chief Executive of the MDA that pays him/herfor sighting, endorsement and collation.



http://www.naaija.com/2017/07/anambra-state-govt-orders-public-servants-submit-voters-card/





90th ftc



come join me celebrate



she na by force

all this mighty gofnor self

well we all know they don't want to pay then before b 10 Likes

Between a scammer-turned London street hustler and the governor, let's see under whose control Anambra state is. 28 Likes 1 Share

Imagine the kind of criminal they want us to vote for. No more election in Biafraland 24 Likes 1 Share

LionDeLeo:

Between a scammer-turned London street hustler and the governor, let's see under whose control Anambra state is. You already know. Who born the monkey?



Sai Obiano. You already know. Who born the monkey?Sai Obiano. 16 Likes 1 Share

I THOUGHT ALL IGBOS AGREED ON BIAFRA...THE TRUTH OF THE MATTER IS THAT IF REFERENDUM IS CONDUCTED,OUR ELITES(ESPECIALLY POLITHIEFCIANS)WILL MANIPULATE IT AND MAKE SURE WE REMAIN IN NIGERIA BECAUSE OF THEIR SELFISH INTEREST....BIAFRA IS A TUSSLE BETWEEN IGBO ELITES VS THE MASSES 11 Likes

myright:

Imagine the kind of criminal they want us to vote for. No more election in Biafraland You are Either a Wawa Jew from Enugu or Abakaliki. You are not eligible to vote in the forthcoming election.



Thank you. You are Either a Wawa Jew from Enugu or Abakaliki. You are not eligible to vote in the forthcoming election.Thank you. 16 Likes

OBIANO BE LIKE,IF YOU DON'T VOTE OR SUBMIT YOUR APGA MEMBERSHIP,YOU RISK YOUR JOB....NNAMDI KANU VS ANAMBRA POLITICIANS,LETS SEE WHO WINS

what obiano saw yesterday he will never forget In a hurry.he was chase like a nursery pupil inside his car when he went for campaign. 14 Likes 1 Share

OK

Kingsley1000:

I THOUGHT ALL IGBOS AGREED ON BIAFRA...THE TRUTH OF THE MATTER IS THAT IF REFERENDUM IS CONDUCTED,OUR ELITES(ESPECIALLY POLITHIEFCIANS)WILL MANIPULATE IT AND MAKE SURE WE REMAIN IN NIGERIA BECAUSE OF THEIR SELFISH INTEREST....BIAFRA IS A TUSSLE BETWEEN IGBO ELITES VS THE MASSES how will they manipulate a UN organized referendum. It's going to be; vote, wait and count your vote at the spot how will they manipulate a UN organized referendum. It's going to be; vote, wait and count your vote at the spot 3 Likes

myright:

no referendum no more nigeria election in Biafraland MY BROTHER,REFERENDUM IS AKIN TO VOTING PROCESS,OUR POLITICIANS CAN STILL RIG IT...AN AVERAGE IPOB NIGGA WOULD COLLECT 20K AND VOTE NIGERIA INSTEAD MY BROTHER,REFERENDUM IS AKIN TO VOTING PROCESS,OUR POLITICIANS CAN STILL RIG IT...AN AVERAGE IPOB NIGGA WOULD COLLECT 20K AND VOTE NIGERIA INSTEAD 10 Likes 2 Shares

chiagozien:

what obiano saw yesterday he will never forget In a hurry.he was chase like a nursery pupil inside his car when he went for campaign. shed more light please. Do you have the video? shed more light please. Do you have the video?

myright:

no referendum no more nigeria election in Biafraland Come stop the elections let's see. How will you sitting at home eating your nsala prevent elections from taking place? Or you want to go prevent Inec staff from moving materials here and there? I pray you choose this option. Come stop the elections let's see. How will you sitting at home eating your nsala prevent elections from taking place? Or you want to go prevent Inec staff from moving materials here and there? I pray you choose this option. 29 Likes 3 Shares

myright:

how will they manipulate a UN organized referendum. It's going to be; vote, wait and count your vote at the spot ...the UN woundn't deploy THEIR men during voting or coalation process,they will only give a directive for a referendum to be conducted,while the process will be monitored and supervised by our polithiefcians ...the UN woundn't deploy THEIR men during voting or coalation process,they will only give a directive for a referendum to be conducted,while the process will be monitored and supervised by our polithiefcians 4 Likes 1 Share

Kingsley1000:

...the UN woundn't deploy your men during voting or coalation process,they will only give a directive for a referendum to be conducted,while the process will be monitored and supervised by our polithiefcians animal. Don't quote me again animal. Don't quote me again 3 Likes

Story for the gods just to discredit our governor, he's still winning come November. 1 Like

Yyeske:

Story for the gods just to discredit our governor, he's still winning come November. eehyaaa you just can't hide the Yoruba in you HOPE YOU SAW WHAT HAPPENED TO OBIANO ANAMBRA I'd not s place you can bully someone so obiano better think of other options BTW THERE LL BE NO ELECTION IN ANAMBRA . eehyaaa you just can't hide the Yoruba in you HOPE YOU SAW WHAT HAPPENED TO OBIANO ANAMBRA I'd not s place you can bully someone so obiano better think of other options BTW THERE LL BE NO ELECTION IN ANAMBRA . 8 Likes

KINGOFTHEEAST:

eehyaaa you just can't hide the Yoruba in you HOPE YOU SAW WHAT HAPPENED TO OBIANO ANAMBRA I'd not s place you can bully someone so obiano better think of other options BTW THERE LL BE NO ELECTION IN ANAMBRA . Strip me off my Igboness if you can, tell your god that Obiano is winning Strip me off my Igboness if you can, tell your god that Obiano is winning 1 Like

Yyeske:

Strip me off my Igboness if you can, tell your god that Obiano is winning yerobam boy a lot is going on just don't come out that day ,you may not like what you ll see yerobam boy a lot is going on just don't come out that day ,you may not like what you ll see 3 Likes

KINGOFTHEEAST:

yerobam boy a lot is going on just don't come out that day ,you may not like what you ll see I think it's high time I stopped indulging kids on the forum. You called me Yoruba and still said I should not come out, I thought it will be declared nsala and nkwobi day? Or maybe you are threatening me and others knowing well that your god had already failed in Anambra for interfering with us.

Usu mia gi onu ebe a. I think it's high time I stopped indulging kids on the forum. You called me Yoruba and still said I should not come out, I thought it will be declared nsala and nkwobi day? Or maybe you are threatening me and others knowing well that your god had already failed in Anambra for interfering with us.Usu mia gi onu ebe a. 9 Likes 1 Share

Kingsley1000:

I THOUGHT ALL IGBOS AGREED ON BIAFRA...THE TRUTH OF THE MATTER IS THAT IF REFERENDUM IS CONDUCTED,OUR ELITES(ESPECIALLY POLITHIEFCIANS)WILL MANIPULATE IT AND MAKE SURE WE REMAIN IN NIGERIA BECAUSE OF THEIR SELFISH INTEREST....BIAFRA IS A TUSSLE BETWEEN IGBO ELITES VS THE MASSES

You thought all igbos agreed on biafra?



Nothing wey person no go see for this nairaland o!



nwokem,nmagi ula,I fu onwegi na afghanistan!

nonsense n ingredient! You thought all igbos agreed on biafra?Nothing wey person no go see for this nairaland o!nwokem,nmagi ula,I fu onwegi na afghanistan!nonsense n ingredient! 2 Likes

Okoroawusa:





You thought all igbos agreed on biafra?



Nothing wey person no go see for this nairaland o!



nwokem,nmagi ula,I fu onwegi na afghanistan!

nonsense n ingredient! Don't mind them, they think we all believe that IPOB crap for a Biafra. Umu ekwensu Don't mind them, they think we all believe that IPOB crap for a Biafra. Umu ekwensu 2 Likes

exactly..if those ipobians think they can fool nigeria than they are not serious...



you cant be abusing nigeria and collecting money from nigeria too....



nigeria is not going to finance trouble makers no more....

See this foolish governor



So on the day of Election Accreditation and Voting, will you also force them to go and vote. 1 Like

mumu strategy!



dead on arrival

voters card weh pple de use complete wallet for dz zoo 1 Like

Is having a voters card a criteria that one must vote? 2 Likes

Is it by force to vote 3 Likes