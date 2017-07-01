|BIAFRA: Uwazurike Tackles Nnamdi Kanu by Nne5(f): 6:26am
By Vincent Ujumaduhttp://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/07/biafra-uwazurike-tackles-kanu/
Chief Ralph Uwazurike, the founder of the Movement for the Actualization of Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB is unhappy and that may not be unconnected with the fact that he, of recent, is being relegated to the background on the issue of Biafra agitation. The man of the moment, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, who Uwazurike said he employed and handed over the Radio Biafra he set up as part of the agitation process, has been getting all the attention of late.
Uwazurike is also worried that many people, including the media, had not appreciated his sacrifices towards the actualization of Biafra. But he insists that only his style of approach can lead to the actualization of Biafra, describing as an act of wickedness, the insinuation that he was a sell-out on the issue of the struggle.
Since the launching in Aba, Abia State in 1999, MASSOB under Uwazurike continually alleged mass arrests and killings of its members by government forces. He had also consistently embarked on programmes aimed at actualizing Biafra and was indeed the arrow head of the agitation. For the first 10 years of the formation of MASSOB by Uwazurike, the body and its members/supporters were very active but non-violent.
For instance, in May 2008, MASSOB released a list of 2,020 members alleged to have been killed by security agents since 1999. Uwazuruike was arrested on several occasions and charged with treason. In 2011, he and 280 MASSOB members were arrested in Enugu while attending a function in honour of late Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu. Few days later, however, former President Goodluck Jonathan ordered Uwazuruike’s release, as well as all other MASSOB members in detention.
MASSOB thereafter launched the Biafran passport in 2009 as part of the program to celebrate its 10th anniversary and Uwazuruike, said the introduction of the Biafran passport was in response to persistent demands from Biafrans in Diaspora
In 2005, MASSOB re-introduced the old Biafran currency into circulation. This sparked a lot of excitement at the time especially as one Biafran pound was said to exchange for two hundred and seventy naira at the border communities of Togo and the Republic of Benin.
In February 2013, MASSOB claimed that several corpses found floating in the Ezu River on the boundary of Enugu and Anambra States were those of its members previously arrested by the police. The group claimed that the police routinely executed MASSOB members without proper trial.
On September 13, 2015 police in Anambra state arrested about 25 MASSOB members who were marking their 16th anniversary and one of them was shot. At St Charles Lwanga Catholic Church Okpoko,18 members were arrested and one shot and at Iba Pope Catholic Church, while at Awada, 11 members of MASSOB were arrested. At Awka, two MASSOB members were arrested by the police.
On May 31, 2013, Uwazurike’s MASSOB was branded as one of three extremist groups threatening the security of Nigeria. In fact former President Goodluck Jonathan declared that the Nigerian state faced three fundamental security challenges posed by extremist groups which he listed as Boko Haram in the North; the MASSOB in the South-East; and the Oodua People’s Congress OPC, in the South-West..
But following his disagreement with a section of MASSOB members, the bubble burst and the man, who was almost invincible in the Biafra agitation, started receiving knocks from people who hitherto, were adoring him. One of the allegations was that he abandoned some MASSOB members who were incarcerated in various Nigerian prisons. He however defended himself, saying such a thing never happened.
He told Saturday Vanguard: “The impression being created was that someone paid me to stop the struggle. This is unfair. Or do people expect me to start fighting Nnamdi Kanu? Or do people think you are fighting for Biafra when you kneel down in public places to make show? How can anybody hold the view that I am a sell-out?
“I set up Radio Biafra in 1999 and handed it over to Nnamdi Kanu for the good of the struggle, but what did I get in return? Someone I employed used the radio station I set up to blackmail me. Where did I go wrong? And if you were to be Uwazurike, what will you do under such a situation? If I didn’t set up MASSOB, how could Nnamdi Kanu have had a platform to start what he is doing?”
Stressing that his approach to the struggle is what would ultimately lead to the actualization of Biafra, Uwazurike added: “On May 22nd, we organized a ceremony in which over one million people participated in Onitsha and other cities and this was reported by the media. It was the same in Aba, Enugu, Owerri and other cities, yet people are saying that I am backsliding or that I am a sell-out.
“Do you also know that I built 20 houses at Okwe, Imo State, for the wounded Biafra soldiers who were begging for alms at Oji River and I pay them salary every month? Today, there are no more Biafra soldiers begging for alms at that spot.
“Only last month, I risked my life to travel to the North for the sake of Biafra and I was at Arewa House in Kaduna where I met people, yet the media and Igbo people do not appreciate my sacrifices. How would you feel if you were to be in my position?”
Uwazurike, who led a delegation of Igbo leaders from the South East, told some youth groups at the Arewa House in Kaduna that MASSOB had pursued the path of peace since its creation in 1999 and would continue to do so.
He continued: “Self-determination without violence is a fundamental right, we must strive against sowing the seed of discord but do all that will promote peace and justice in Nigeria. There is a gap in communication from our leaders which needs to be bridged, hence we are meeting with notable leaders in the north to persuade them that there is no cause for alarm,
“We have overgrown the era of marching the streets with Biafran flags. MASSOB is now consolidating on building structures and diplomatic negotiations with other countries, recalling that there was a re-declaration of Biafra on May 22nd, 2000, submission of Biafra Bill of rights to United Nations and his attendance of OAU Summit in Lome, Togo in 2000, among other achievements..
“MASSOB existed for 18 years without violence and in 2009, I went to London and opened Radio Biafra and handed it over to Nnamdi Kanu as the director. Soon afterwards, politicians hijacked him, and he started working for them.
“The radio that was meant to educate our people and advise our people was turned into a source of hate messages, blackmail, intimidation and others. The resultant effect was that the northern youths came up to challenge us, to say that they are not happy with the hate messages and the insults they receive from the same radio.
“The main purpose of floating the organization called MASSOB was not to cause crisis in Nigeria. I assured the late Odumegu Ojukwu when he was alive that there would be no other civil war in Nigeria. Because he, Ojukwu, was so concerned and wanted some measure of assurance from me that MASSOB would not cause problems in Nigeria, I gave him that assurance.”
|Re: BIAFRA: Uwazurike Tackles Nnamdi Kanu by hardywaltz(m): 6:29am
So?
|Re: BIAFRA: Uwazurike Tackles Nnamdi Kanu by Nne5(f): 6:39am
Uwazurike or uwagba wa mgba the sellout,you're a big disgrace!
|Re: BIAFRA: Uwazurike Tackles Nnamdi Kanu by sarrki(m): 6:41am
Nnwazuruike his more enlightened than Mazi kuje
|Re: BIAFRA: Uwazurike Tackles Nnamdi Kanu by KahlDrogo(m): 6:41am
Two flaT heads bumping horns. None of my business.
Sai Obiano.
|Re: BIAFRA: Uwazurike Tackles Nnamdi Kanu by sarrki(m): 6:42am
Nne5:
...
Op what have you gat to say
Mazi is a criminal
An enemy combatant
A traitor
A serial betrayer
A PDP mole
A fraudster
|Re: BIAFRA: Uwazurike Tackles Nnamdi Kanu by Kingsley1000(m): 6:44am
THIS MAN THAT ONCE COLLECTED 1BILLION NAIRA FROM FG TO STOP THE AGITATION
|Re: BIAFRA: Uwazurike Tackles Nnamdi Kanu by anaton(m): 6:44am
Uwazurike park one side
|Re: BIAFRA: Uwazurike Tackles Nnamdi Kanu by funnynation(m): 6:46am
Is alright
|Re: BIAFRA: Uwazurike Tackles Nnamdi Kanu by Nne5(f): 6:46am
sarrki:
Op what have you gat to say
Mazi is a criminal
An enemy combatant
A traitor
A serial betrayer
A PDP mole
A fraudster
Not mazi.nwoke'm!
All these are qualities of uwazurike.
|Re: BIAFRA: Uwazurike Tackles Nnamdi Kanu by sarrki(m): 6:47am
Kingsley1000:
THIS MAN THAT ONCE COLLECTED 1BILLION NAIRA FROM FG TO STOP THE AGITATION
Proof it
|Re: BIAFRA: Uwazurike Tackles Nnamdi Kanu by sarrki(m): 6:47am
Nne5:
Not mazi nwokem!
All these are qualities of uwazurike.
Nnmba
|Re: BIAFRA: Uwazurike Tackles Nnamdi Kanu by madridguy(m): 6:49am
Typing....
|Re: BIAFRA: Uwazurike Tackles Nnamdi Kanu by sarrki(m): 6:50am
|Re: BIAFRA: Uwazurike Tackles Nnamdi Kanu by attackgat: 6:50am
Yes Uwazuruike kicked off the struggle but it is time for him to go and rest. His style of freedom fighting will never get Biafra.
I lost all respect for him when he went to the North.
How can an Igbo man and genuine freedom fighter be going to the North yo make peace because of quit notice? Very disgraceful
Uwazuruike is yet to understand that he is dealing with a Nigeria that does not want to grant anyone freedom and a radical approach is needed.
|Re: BIAFRA: Uwazurike Tackles Nnamdi Kanu by Luciferdevil(m): 6:52am
devil(m): 6:48am
Uwazuriuke has a conehead like the Afonjas, that explains why he has no balls at all. Just 3 months in prison, you kept mute like a fish.
|Re: BIAFRA: Uwazurike Tackles Nnamdi Kanu by sarrki(m): 6:53am
attackgat:
Yes Uwazuruike kicked off the struggle but it is time for him to go and rest. His style of freedom fighting will never get Biafra.
I lost all respect for him when he went to the North.
How can an Igbo man and genuine freedom fighter be going to the North yo make peace because of quit notice? Very disgraceful
Uwazuruike is yet to understand that he is dealing with a Nigeria that does not want to grant anyone freedom and a radical approach is needed.
Better than to sacrifice innocent souls
|Re: BIAFRA: Uwazurike Tackles Nnamdi Kanu by Nne5(f): 6:55am
sarrki:
Nnmba
Mazi got balls of steel.
|Re: BIAFRA: Uwazurike Tackles Nnamdi Kanu by dlondonbadboy: 6:56am
Uwazurike monetized the struggle and started building hotels everywhere like a fool...
Nnamdi kanu is the real deal..He is the saviour and the true deliverer.
Prophet Nnamdi Knau isthe greatest man alive!!
|Re: BIAFRA: Uwazurike Tackles Nnamdi Kanu by morbeta(m): 6:56am
Both Uwazuruike and Nnamdi kanu are fraudsters but Nnamdi is the man of moment. Remember nothing is permanent except change.
|Re: BIAFRA: Uwazurike Tackles Nnamdi Kanu by sarrki(m): 6:57am
Nne5:
Mazi got balls of steel.
Sis Mazi his not wise
He could have used his cult of followership to fight for the masses
Him for be Mandela of Nigeria
|Re: BIAFRA: Uwazurike Tackles Nnamdi Kanu by navada99: 6:58am
Jealousy is a disease, Uwazurike is just pissed off that the small boy Kanu he brought into the struggle is now more popular than him.
|Re: BIAFRA: Uwazurike Tackles Nnamdi Kanu by dlondonbadboy: 6:59am
sarrki:
Sis Mazi his not wise
He could have used his cult of followership to fight for the masses
Him for be Mandela of Nigeria
He is fighting for ndi igbo....why can't you fight for your own people? You senior Nnamdi kanu o. Hope You a 're aware?
|Re: BIAFRA: Uwazurike Tackles Nnamdi Kanu by sarrki(m): 7:00am
dlondonbadboy:
He is fighting for ndi igbo....why can't you fight for your own people? You senior Nnamdi kanu o. Hope You a 're aware?
He's going back to kuje
You can't take this to the bank
|Re: BIAFRA: Uwazurike Tackles Nnamdi Kanu by Nne5(f): 7:01am
sarrki:
Sis Mazi his not wise
He could have used his cult of followership to fight for the masses
Him for be Mandela of Nigeria
OK.So who's he fighting for?
The Elites?
|Re: BIAFRA: Uwazurike Tackles Nnamdi Kanu by NgeneUkwenu(f): 7:02am
Two fraudsters fighting over filths from gullible and hate filled miscreants..
|Re: BIAFRA: Uwazurike Tackles Nnamdi Kanu by sarrki(m): 7:02am
Nne5:
OK.So who's he fighting for?
The Elites?
PDP
He's working for them
|Re: BIAFRA: Uwazurike Tackles Nnamdi Kanu by LionDeLeo: 7:03am
Uwazuruike and monkey cownu have their heads shaped in same fashion quite different from mine, so how am I involved?
Abeg I no fit shout, na dem dem.
If Uwazuruike like, let him kidnap monkey cownu or if monkey cownu like, let him exchange Uwazuruike child for a bag of rice, e no concern me.
|Re: BIAFRA: Uwazurike Tackles Nnamdi Kanu by dlondonbadboy: 7:04am
sarrki:
He's going back to kuje
You can't take this to the bank
Fight for your people and stop fooling yourself on nairaland....You are agemates with Nnamdi kanu, yet you carry him matter for head like okpa!
Buhari is still alive because nobody has threatened Nnamdi, take him to kuje and God would strike down the vegetable same minute...lol
|Re: BIAFRA: Uwazurike Tackles Nnamdi Kanu by dlondonbadboy: 7:06am
Only a useless fool would call Nnamdi kanu a fraudster...Only a thief and a slave would not believe in Nnamdi kanu..
|Re: BIAFRA: Uwazurike Tackles Nnamdi Kanu by Nne5(f): 7:07am
