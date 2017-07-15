₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Guy Marries His Girlfriend Of 8 Years by cyberdurable(m): 12:28pm
Which Girl can do this now?
Personally I have known the girl and this
Guy for like 6 years now...
Congrats Ogechi Onyegbu
CEO ClassyVicky makeovers
|Re: Guy Marries His Girlfriend Of 8 Years by klark3: 12:30pm
Them try
|Re: Guy Marries His Girlfriend Of 8 Years by Oyindidi(f): 12:35pm
Congrats to them
|Re: Guy Marries His Girlfriend Of 8 Years by cyberdurable(m): 12:35pm
Lalasticlala Dominique seun this is commendable...
Let's tell this slay queens on NL to take it easy on us
|Re: Guy Marries His Girlfriend Of 8 Years by cyberdurable(m): 12:36pm
Oyindidi:
Thanks onyindidi , hope u can wait that long
|Re: Guy Marries His Girlfriend Of 8 Years by Wilson125(m): 12:36pm
Na dis kyn relationship ah dey fyn, but na ugly gals dey wan stay.. ah no fit keep ugly gal pass 3mnths... Abasi akan!.
|Re: Guy Marries His Girlfriend Of 8 Years by Oyindidi(f): 12:36pm
cyberdurable:Lol, we are not the same.
|Re: Guy Marries His Girlfriend Of 8 Years by Oyindidi(f): 12:38pm
cyberdurable:Check your heading. Its wrong
|Re: Guy Marries His Girlfriend Of 8 Years by NevetsIbot: 12:38pm
18yrs..... That lady na the Lord of the Rings mehn.
|Re: Guy Marries His Girlfriend Of 8 Years by cyberdurable(m): 12:38pm
Oyindidi:I asked If u can wait...
Wilson125:Hahaha bro u can make her fyn... Wash her up
|Re: Guy Marries His Girlfriend Of 8 Years by Inanna(f): 12:39pm
Op you can't do simple mathematics?
|Re: Guy Marries His Girlfriend Of 8 Years by cyberdurable(m): 12:41pm
Inanna:
Blame it on buhari...
|Re: Guy Marries His Girlfriend Of 8 Years by cyberdurable(m): 12:42pm
NevetsIbot:8years jor..
|Re: Guy Marries His Girlfriend Of 8 Years by NevetsIbot: 12:46pm
cyberdurable:ehn ehn. Dem just correct am ni abi na my eyes dey see double.
If na 18 years... I for bend
|Re: Guy Marries His Girlfriend Of 8 Years by cyberdurable(m): 12:48pm
NevetsIbot:Hahaha hahaha....
|Re: Guy Marries His Girlfriend Of 8 Years by cyberdurable(m): 12:49pm
Lalasticlala mynd44 where una dea now?
|Re: Guy Marries His Girlfriend Of 8 Years by Wilson125(m): 12:49pm
cyberdurable:hahaha... wash u say? E get skme wey washing no dey help o..
|Re: Guy Marries His Girlfriend Of 8 Years by cyberdurable(m): 12:50pm
Wilson125:
Lol...wash first
|Re: Guy Marries His Girlfriend Of 8 Years by cyberdurable(m): 12:53pm
More lalasticlala Dominique seun mynd44
|Re: Guy Marries His Girlfriend Of 8 Years by Sandydayziz(f): 12:54pm
Really commendation
Buh ur headline is kinda insinuating as if to say he didn't wanna marry her at first...
Do try nd make it better now nd next time
|Re: Guy Marries His Girlfriend Of 8 Years by cyberdurable(m): 12:55pm
Sandydayziz:
Fixed
|Re: Guy Marries His Girlfriend Of 8 Years by Daniel2289(m): 12:57pm
They even look alike.
Nice one.
|Re: Guy Marries His Girlfriend Of 8 Years by Wilson125(m): 12:59pm
cyberdurable:no wahala boss... ah go try..
|Re: Guy Marries His Girlfriend Of 8 Years by Sandydayziz(f): 12:59pm
cyberdurable:
|Re: Guy Marries His Girlfriend Of 8 Years by Tiny23(f): 1:00pm
Awwn,me likey.Happy married life in advance to them.
|Re: Guy Marries His Girlfriend Of 8 Years by Nma27(f): 1:03pm
Nice one....
|Re: Guy Marries His Girlfriend Of 8 Years by cyberdurable(m): 1:03pm
Sandydayziz:
Hope u wil wait for boo small...
Tiny23:
Nma27:
Nma27:
Good thing go reach una jare.. Lalasticlala oooo
|Re: Guy Marries His Girlfriend Of 8 Years by cyberdurable(m): 1:03pm
Daniel2289:
That's same thing that happens when husband and wife lives togeda
|Re: Guy Marries His Girlfriend Of 8 Years by elantraceey(f): 1:11pm
Wow... so beautiful
Happy married life to them, them try.
|Re: Guy Marries His Girlfriend Of 8 Years by sunshineG(m): 1:13pm
I pray to have something similar soon
Congrats to them
|Re: Guy Marries His Girlfriend Of 8 Years by Oyindidi(f): 1:17pm
cyberdurable:I can wait even more
