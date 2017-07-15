₦airaland Forum

Guy Marries His Girlfriend Of 8 Years

Guy Marries His Girlfriend Of 8 Years

Guy Marries His Girlfriend Of 8 Years by cyberdurable(m): 12:28pm
Which Girl can do this now?
Personally I have known the girl and this
Guy for like 6 years now...

Congrats Ogechi Onyegbu
CEO ClassyVicky makeovers

Re: Guy Marries His Girlfriend Of 8 Years by klark3: 12:30pm
Them try

Re: Guy Marries His Girlfriend Of 8 Years by Oyindidi(f): 12:35pm
Congrats to them
Re: Guy Marries His Girlfriend Of 8 Years by cyberdurable(m): 12:35pm
Lalasticlala Dominique seun this is commendable...

Let's tell this slay queens on NL to take it easy on us

Re: Guy Marries His Girlfriend Of 8 Years by cyberdurable(m): 12:36pm
Oyindidi:
Congrats to them

Thanks onyindidi , hope u can wait that long
Re: Guy Marries His Girlfriend Of 8 Years by Wilson125(m): 12:36pm
Na dis kyn relationship ah dey fyn, but na ugly gals dey wan stay.. ah no fit keep ugly gal pass 3mnths... Abasi akan!.

Re: Guy Marries His Girlfriend Of 8 Years by Oyindidi(f): 12:36pm
cyberdurable:


Thanks onyindidi , hope u can wait that long
Lol, we are not the same.
Re: Guy Marries His Girlfriend Of 8 Years by Oyindidi(f): 12:38pm
cyberdurable:


Thanks onyindidi , hope u can wait that long
Check your heading. Its wrong
Re: Guy Marries His Girlfriend Of 8 Years by NevetsIbot: 12:38pm
18yrs..... That lady na the Lord of the Rings mehn.

Re: Guy Marries His Girlfriend Of 8 Years by cyberdurable(m): 12:38pm
Oyindidi:
Lol, we are not the same.
I asked If u can wait...

Wilson125:
Na dis kyn relationship ah dey fyn, but na ugly gals dey wan stay.. ah no fit keep ugly gal pass 3mnths... Abasi akan!.
Hahaha bro u can make her fyn... Wash her up

Re: Guy Marries His Girlfriend Of 8 Years by Inanna(f): 12:39pm
Op you can't do simple mathematics?
Re: Guy Marries His Girlfriend Of 8 Years by cyberdurable(m): 12:41pm
Inanna:
Op you can't do simple mathematics?

Blame it on buhari... grin
Re: Guy Marries His Girlfriend Of 8 Years by cyberdurable(m): 12:42pm
NevetsIbot:
18yrs..... That lady na the Lord of the Rings mehn.
8years jor..

Re: Guy Marries His Girlfriend Of 8 Years by NevetsIbot: 12:46pm
cyberdurable:

8years jor..
ehn ehn. Dem just correct am ni abi na my eyes dey see double.

If na 18 years... I for bend
Re: Guy Marries His Girlfriend Of 8 Years by cyberdurable(m): 12:48pm
NevetsIbot:
ehn ehn. Dem just correct am ni abi na my eyes dey see double.

If na 18 years... I for bend
Hahaha hahaha....
Re: Guy Marries His Girlfriend Of 8 Years by cyberdurable(m): 12:49pm
Lalasticlala mynd44 where una dea now? undecided
Re: Guy Marries His Girlfriend Of 8 Years by Wilson125(m): 12:49pm
cyberdurable:

I asked If u can wait...


Hahaha bro u can make her fyn... Wash her up
hahaha... wash u say? E get skme wey washing no dey help o..

Re: Guy Marries His Girlfriend Of 8 Years by cyberdurable(m): 12:50pm
Wilson125:
hahaha... wash u say? E get skme wey washing no dey help o..

Lol...wash first

Re: Guy Marries His Girlfriend Of 8 Years by cyberdurable(m): 12:53pm
More lalasticlala Dominique seun mynd44

Re: Guy Marries His Girlfriend Of 8 Years by Sandydayziz(f): 12:54pm
Really commendation smiley
Buh ur headline is kinda insinuating as if to say he didn't wanna marry her at first... undecided
Do try nd make it better now nd next time grin angry grin

Re: Guy Marries His Girlfriend Of 8 Years by cyberdurable(m): 12:55pm
Sandydayziz:
Really commendation smiley
Buh ur headline is kinda insinuating as if to say he didn't wanna marry her at first... undecided
Do try nd make it better now nd next time grin angry grin

Fixed kiss
Re: Guy Marries His Girlfriend Of 8 Years by Daniel2289(m): 12:57pm
They even look alike.
Nice one.
Re: Guy Marries His Girlfriend Of 8 Years by Wilson125(m): 12:59pm
cyberdurable:


Lol...wash first
no wahala boss... ah go try..

Re: Guy Marries His Girlfriend Of 8 Years by Sandydayziz(f): 12:59pm
cyberdurable:


Fixed kiss
wink kiss

Re: Guy Marries His Girlfriend Of 8 Years by Tiny23(f): 1:00pm
Awwn,me likey.Happy married life in advance to them.

Re: Guy Marries His Girlfriend Of 8 Years by Nma27(f): 1:03pm
Nice one....
Re: Guy Marries His Girlfriend Of 8 Years by cyberdurable(m): 1:03pm
Sandydayziz:

wink kiss

Hope u wil wait for boo small...

Tiny23:
Awwn,me likey.Happy married life in advance to them.
Nma27:
Nice one....
Nma27:
Nice one....

Good thing go reach una jare.. Lalasticlala oooo embarassed
Re: Guy Marries His Girlfriend Of 8 Years by cyberdurable(m): 1:03pm
Daniel2289:
They even look alike.

Nice one.

That's same thing that happens when husband and wife lives togeda
Re: Guy Marries His Girlfriend Of 8 Years by elantraceey(f): 1:11pm
Wow... so beautiful smiley

Happy married life to them, them try.
Re: Guy Marries His Girlfriend Of 8 Years by sunshineG(m): 1:13pm
I pray to have something similar soon
Congrats to them
Re: Guy Marries His Girlfriend Of 8 Years by Oyindidi(f): 1:17pm
cyberdurable:

I asked If u can wait..
Hahaha bro u can make her fyn... Wash her up
I can wait even more

