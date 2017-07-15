Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Things That Mature Men Like In Women (8838 Views)

Young men are immature, wild, crazy and sometimes difficult to handle. Also, young men are dirty and disorganised. But take a look at any handsome mature man and you will find him charming, organised and in control.The best thing about mature men is that dealing with them is easier. They seldom waste your time. They are open about what they want.Generally, mature men would love a bit of intelligence, wisdom, maturity, practicality and the ability to handle emotions gracefully.Most of the mature men have dated the most beautiful women during their early years and they have realised that looks are not the only things that matter in relationships.Here are some things that mature men like in women.



Things that mature men like in women are:



1.Don’t Prolong The Chase: Mature men hate to run after women. Of course, they do love the chase that exists in the initial stages of any relationship. But if you prolong it, he may lose interest and may move on. He might have hundreds of other things in his life to deal with apart from love.



2[b].Allow Him To Take Charge:[/b] Mature men would love to take charge of things and be in control. Of course, this doesn’t mean that he will dominate. He will let you be if you let him be himself. So, don’t tell him what to do even if it is tempting.



3.Never Create Drama: The reason he is still single at this age is because he hated the drama that his ex-girlfriends have created. So, he moved on. If you do the same, he will again move on. So, keep things simple instead of creating a fuss.



4.Be Straight Forward: He hates wasting time. Of course, he still values all your emotions. But being open about them instead of being mysterious is advisable. Young men like the mysterious side of women. They sit and try to figure out the intentions of women and find it thrilling. But mature men have gone past that stage. They would like to keep things simple. So be open with him.



5.Stimulate His Intellect: Do you know what a man wants in bed? Well, for young men, it is all about the body. But mature men find it more stimulating when they sleep with an intelligent woman. Maybe men’s taste evolves and gets finer with age. So, try to stimulate him with a nice conversation before taking him to bed.



These are the things that mature men like in women.







Don't eat too much on the first date. Some bìtches be ordering for all sort of shìt their daddy can't even afford 14 Likes 1 Share

don't drink too much alcohol on the first date... 5 Likes

Papiikush:

Don't eat too much on the first date.





baby daddy



like our first date you didn't eat much but woke me at mid night that you are hungry. baby daddylike our first date you didn't eat much but woke me at mid night that you are hungry. 5 Likes 3 Shares

optional1:







baby daddy



like our first date you didn't eat much but woke me at mid night that you are hungry. color=#000099] Someone cannot even lie in peace again [/color] color=#000099][/color] 3 Likes

Don't ask me for money after sex 2 Likes 1 Share

Papiikush:



color=#000099] Someone cannot even lie in peace again [/color]





lolz



abeg you are free to lie oh. lolzabeg you are free to lie oh. 2 Likes

a lady with an idea on how to change him from a thousandnaire to millionaire 2 Likes

No 1 make sense die,some ladies like forming,they do as if the are not interested while they are 100% interested but when the chasing stop they start calling back your attention by then it might be too late to apologies is too late 12 Likes 2 Shares

Jesus is Lord





We have our lives to ourselves not to please some set of species that don't really know what they want!



Don't quote me ooo Who cares what you guys like or wantWe have our lives to ourselves not to please some set of species that don't really know what they want!Don't quote me ooo 5 Likes 1 Share

There are no universally acceptable rules 3 Likes

Nikita1:

Who cares what you guys want?



Read again! There's a difference between Like and Want!



Trust me some guys dont even know what they want. Read again! There's a difference between Like and Want!Trust me some guys dont even know what they want. 1 Like

When visiting don come with luggages. Fire no burn ur house 2 Likes

There are boys and there are men.



There are girls and there are women.



-"What makes this woman think she can speak among men?"



-"Because only spartan women give birth to real men".



To the spartan women and real men, #Respect 2 Likes





WW III Loading....

China ready to teamup with U S to destroy North Korea....



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D4JdBXo5JiA Ok.... Hv seen my mistakes... Joy am coming this time no way out..WW III Loading....China ready to teamup with U S to destroy North Korea....

Evablizin:

No 1 make sense die,some ladies like forming,they do as if the are not interested while they are 100% interested but when the chasing stop they start calling back your attention by then it might be too late to apologies is too late

But what's your own? Aren't you a woman too? But what's your own? Aren't you a woman too?

wunmi590:

G

center of gravity



modified:



Wah de fvck...



so nairaland censored Gee-Spot to center of gravity



things oo no things oooo...



Slay queen with mouth odour!

is that one a slay queen center of gravitymodified:Wah de fvck...so nairaland censored Gee-Spot to center of gravitythings oo no things oooo...Slay queen with mouth odour!is that one a slay queen

6 A tight kpekus. Ain't no bitch bringing a bore hole into my house.

as u get older,so does yuh taste,no time to waste on anybody no ma8r how interested u maybe,d rate @which dix gals do form most times while dey are actually a nobody... They just kip missing dia miracles wivout even knowing it at times... as u get older,so does yuh taste,no time to waste on anybody no ma8r how interested u maybe,d rate @which dix gals do form most times while dey are actually a nobody... They just kip missing dia miracles wivout even knowing it at times...

Nikita1:

Who cares what you guys want



We have our lives to ourselves not to please some set of species that don't really know what they want!



Don't quote me ooo

I did already before I saw your modification.



Come and beat me I did already before I saw your modification.Come and beat me



If he is so strong then by now he should get everyone he dreams



Mature man loves many ladies

Cox one is not enough for him

Meanwhile you can get them plenty here .

Hmm me I agree to disagree
If he is so strong then by now he should get everyone he dreams
Mature man loves many ladies
Cox one is not enough for him

MykOnyxo:





center of gravity

No you failed it, gravitational force No you failed it, gravitational force

Exactly

Nikita1:

Who cares what you guys want



We have our lives to ourselves not to please some set of species that don't really know what they want!



Don't quote me ooo 1 Like

The number one point is so true! No mature go dey chase babe for so long! Lai Lai

Dont ask recharge card

VickyRotex:





I did already before I saw your modification.



Come and beat me

I will use gun for you o



I'm telling you...they don't know what they want.

A lady will kill herself trying to satisfy them..better be yourself and enjoy life as it comes I will use gun for you oI'm telling you...they don't know what they want.A lady will kill herself trying to satisfy them..better be yourself and enjoy life as it comes 1 Like

wunmi590:



No you failed it, gravitational force no oo. na nairaland censor Gee-Spot to center of gravity no oo. na nairaland censor Gee-Spot to center of gravity