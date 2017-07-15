₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Young men are immature, wild, crazy and sometimes difficult to handle. Also, young men are dirty and disorganised. But take a look at any handsome mature man and you will find him charming, organised and in control.The best thing about mature men is that dealing with them is easier. They seldom waste your time. They are open about what they want.Generally, mature men would love a bit of intelligence, wisdom, maturity, practicality and the ability to handle emotions gracefully.Most of the mature men have dated the most beautiful women during their early years and they have realised that looks are not the only things that matter in relationships.Here are some things that mature men like in women.
Things that mature men like in women are:
1.Don’t Prolong The Chase: Mature men hate to run after women. Of course, they do love the chase that exists in the initial stages of any relationship. But if you prolong it, he may lose interest and may move on. He might have hundreds of other things in his life to deal with apart from love.
2[b].Allow Him To Take Charge:[/b] Mature men would love to take charge of things and be in control. Of course, this doesn’t mean that he will dominate. He will let you be if you let him be himself. So, don’t tell him what to do even if it is tempting.
3.Never Create Drama: The reason he is still single at this age is because he hated the drama that his ex-girlfriends have created. So, he moved on. If you do the same, he will again move on. So, keep things simple instead of creating a fuss.
4.Be Straight Forward: He hates wasting time. Of course, he still values all your emotions. But being open about them instead of being mysterious is advisable. Young men like the mysterious side of women. They sit and try to figure out the intentions of women and find it thrilling. But mature men have gone past that stage. They would like to keep things simple. So be open with him.
5.Stimulate His Intellect: Do you know what a man wants in bed? Well, for young men, it is all about the body. But mature men find it more stimulating when they sleep with an intelligent woman. Maybe men’s taste evolves and gets finer with age. So, try to stimulate him with a nice conversation before taking him to bed.
These are the things that mature men like in women.
|Re: Things That Mature Men Like In Women by Papiikush: 3:50pm
Don't eat too much on the first date. Some bìtches be ordering for all sort of shìt their daddy can't even afford
|Re: Things That Mature Men Like In Women by IamLovely: 3:55pm
don't drink too much alcohol on the first date...
|Re: Things That Mature Men Like In Women by optional1(f): 4:00pm
Papiikush:
baby daddy
like our first date you didn't eat much but woke me at mid night that you are hungry.
|Re: Things That Mature Men Like In Women by Papiikush: 4:19pm
optional1:color=#000099] Someone cannot even lie in peace again [/color]
|Re: Things That Mature Men Like In Women by Homeboiy(m): 4:20pm
Don't ask me for money after sex
|Re: Things That Mature Men Like In Women by optional1(f): 4:37pm
Papiikush:
lolz
abeg you are free to lie oh.
|Re: Things That Mature Men Like In Women by holatin(m): 5:07pm
a lady with an idea on how to change him from a thousandnaire to millionaire
|Re: Things That Mature Men Like In Women by Evablizin(f): 5:47pm
No 1 make sense die,some ladies like forming,they do as if the are not interested while they are 100% interested but when the chasing stop they start calling back your attention by then it might be too late to apologies is too late
|Re: Things That Mature Men Like In Women by Divay22(f): 6:08pm
|Re: Things That Mature Men Like In Women by wunmi590(m): 6:08pm
Jesus is Lord
|Re: Things That Mature Men Like In Women by Nikita1(f): 6:09pm
Who cares what you guys like or want
We have our lives to ourselves not to please some set of species that don't really know what they want!
Don't quote me ooo
|Re: Things That Mature Men Like In Women by Cinderella5(f): 6:10pm
There are no universally acceptable rules
|Re: Things That Mature Men Like In Women by VickyRotex(f): 6:10pm
Nikita1:
Read again! There's a difference between Like and Want!
Trust me some guys dont even know what they want.
|Re: Things That Mature Men Like In Women by muller101(m): 6:10pm
When visiting don come with luggages. Fire no burn ur house
|Re: Things That Mature Men Like In Women by hucienda: 6:10pm
There are boys and there are men.
There are girls and there are women.
-"What makes this woman think she can speak among men?"
-"Because only spartan women give birth to real men".
To the spartan women and real men, #Respect
|Re: Things That Mature Men Like In Women by Nnamdi98(m): 6:10pm
Ok.... Hv seen my mistakes... Joy am coming this time no way out..
WW III Loading....
China ready to teamup with U S to destroy North Korea....
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D4JdBXo5JiA
|Re: Things That Mature Men Like In Women by Zirah: 6:11pm
Evablizin:
But what's your own? Aren't you a woman too?
|Re: Things That Mature Men Like In Women by MykOnyxo(m): 6:11pm
wunmi590:
center of gravity
modified:
Wah de fvck...
so nairaland censored Gee-Spot to center of gravity
things oo no things oooo...
Slay queen with mouth odour!
is that one a slay queen
|Re: Things That Mature Men Like In Women by emmanwandud(m): 6:11pm
6 A tight kpekus. Ain't no bitch bringing a bore hole into my house.
|Re: Things That Mature Men Like In Women by Headlesschicken(m): 6:11pm
as u get older,so does yuh taste,no time to waste on anybody no ma8r how interested u maybe,d rate @which dix gals do form most times while dey are actually a nobody... They just kip missing dia miracles wivout even knowing it at times...
|Re: Things That Mature Men Like In Women by VickyRotex(f): 6:12pm
Nikita1:
I did already before I saw your modification.
Come and beat me
|Re: Things That Mature Men Like In Women by jejemanito: 6:12pm
|Re: Things That Mature Men Like In Women by Buking1: 6:13pm
Hmm me I agree to disagree
If he is so strong then by now he should get everyone he dreams
Mature man loves many ladies
Cox one is not enough for him
|Re: Things That Mature Men Like In Women by wunmi590(m): 6:13pm
MykOnyxo:
No you failed it, gravitational force
|Re: Things That Mature Men Like In Women by idris4r83(m): 6:13pm
Exactly
|Re: Things That Mature Men Like In Women by ioreth69(f): 6:14pm
Nikita1:
|Re: Things That Mature Men Like In Women by LesbianBoy(m): 6:15pm
The number one point is so true! No mature go dey chase babe for so long! Lai Lai
|Re: Things That Mature Men Like In Women by ednut1(m): 6:16pm
Dont ask recharge card
|Re: Things That Mature Men Like In Women by Nikita1(f): 6:16pm
VickyRotex:
I will use gun for you o
I'm telling you...they don't know what they want.
A lady will kill herself trying to satisfy them..better be yourself and enjoy life as it comes
|Re: Things That Mature Men Like In Women by MykOnyxo(m): 6:16pm
wunmi590:no oo. na nairaland censor Gee-Spot to center of gravity
|Re: Things That Mature Men Like In Women by brandydaniells(m): 6:16pm
how does this bring back our president
