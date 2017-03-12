₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Guys, Is This Too Much Thighs On A Woman Or You Men Like This? (photos) by damilolammm(m): 1:13pm
Her name is Rahki and she's 192lbs of pure muscle. She says she maxes out at around 500 pounds of squat. Men like huge thighs like this? See photos
|Re: Guys, Is This Too Much Thighs On A Woman Or You Men Like This? (photos) by damilolammm(m): 1:14pm
|Re: Guys, Is This Too Much Thighs On A Woman Or You Men Like This? (photos) by Papiikush: 1:14pm
Girlfriend that someone cannot carry while staffing because of huge thighs, is that one a girlfriend?
The only thighs I like are chicken thighs. I love them big with enough meat too
|Re: Guys, Is This Too Much Thighs On A Woman Or You Men Like This? (photos) by Epositive(m): 1:15pm
i love em thick but soft too not this iron made thighs who dem help?
ah rather lift weight than lifting those laps... ishe kan nani!
#positivevibes
|Re: Guys, Is This Too Much Thighs On A Woman Or You Men Like This? (photos) by Rapmoney(m): 1:18pm
The Lord is my strength! Lots of temptations this Sunday!
|Re: Guys, Is This Too Much Thighs On A Woman Or You Men Like This? (photos) by Kenshinmunac: 1:18pm
*pukes* I don't like very curvy ladies. I like slight curve with good portable psp butt
And nice average boobs.
And fair skinned. Oh my. I go give my last penny for that kind lady. Like the way this my current girl be, I dey wonder whether she give me love portion drink.
I too love her that I am soo vunerable. My guard so down if she ask me to empty my qccount I fit do am.
Bet why this kind crase man love god
|Re: Guys, Is This Too Much Thighs On A Woman Or You Men Like This? (photos) by Cutehector(m): 1:19pm
Her ass can be a substitute for a sandbag... Boxers will understand
|Re: Guys, Is This Too Much Thighs On A Woman Or You Men Like This? (photos) by Cutehector(m): 1:19pm
Rapmoney:how dat body wan take tempt u? Are u gay?
|Re: Guys, Is This Too Much Thighs On A Woman Or You Men Like This? (photos) by Rapmoney(m): 1:25pm
Cutehector:I don't see the body. All I see is the a*s*s!!!
|Re: Guys, Is This Too Much Thighs On A Woman Or You Men Like This? (photos) by Kenshinmunac: 1:31pm
Rapmoney:
|Re: Guys, Is This Too Much Thighs On A Woman Or You Men Like This? (photos) by Cutehector(m): 1:35pm
Kenshinmunac:so damn gay..
|Re: Guys, Is This Too Much Thighs On A Woman Or You Men Like This? (photos) by PrinzCarter(m): 1:38pm
Kenshinmunac:my brother now dat u HV said it we need take u to church there's nothing God cannot cure
|Re: Guys, Is This Too Much Thighs On A Woman Or You Men Like This? (photos) by Chimaritoponcho: 1:40pm
Muscle muscle everywhere if you do dis girl and yr preeq dinor pain you jus know dat ur forefathers got ur back
|Re: Guys, Is This Too Much Thighs On A Woman Or You Men Like This? (photos) by Kenshinmunac: 1:40pm
PrinzCarter:
Abi the thing tire self. I they obsessed with her!
|Re: Guys, Is This Too Much Thighs On A Woman Or You Men Like This? (photos) by firstking01(m): 1:42pm
A big turn off
|Re: Guys, Is This Too Much Thighs On A Woman Or You Men Like This? (photos) by modsfucker: 1:42pm
All I see is chicken's lookalike
|Re: Guys, Is This Too Much Thighs On A Woman Or You Men Like This? (photos) by JacksonD7: 1:43pm
5/10 looks good but not so good.
|Re: Guys, Is This Too Much Thighs On A Woman Or You Men Like This? (photos) by PrinzCarter(m): 2:21pm
Kenshinmunac:I wish u success wit her no b bench warmer(sub) oooo
|Re: Guys, Is This Too Much Thighs On A Woman Or You Men Like This? (photos) by Kenshinmunac: 3:02pm
PrinzCarter:
FOR where! We are getting married very soon like for real.
|Re: Guys, Is This Too Much Thighs On A Woman Or You Men Like This? (photos) by Cunninlinguist: 3:19pm
For Where! She can accidentally break my spinal cord with those thighs when am between her legs. I don't want to hear stories that touch
|Re: Guys, Is This Too Much Thighs On A Woman Or You Men Like This? (photos) by Oyind18: 3:20pm
Rapmoney:How can that tempt you?
|Re: Guys, Is This Too Much Thighs On A Woman Or You Men Like This? (photos) by adaksbullet(m): 3:36pm
|Re: Guys, Is This Too Much Thighs On A Woman Or You Men Like This? (photos) by HRich(m): 3:37pm
My mum will just disown me if I do bring such home
|Re: Guys, Is This Too Much Thighs On A Woman Or You Men Like This? (photos) by adecz: 3:37pm
Nice tree trunks...
But, not for me ...
|Re: Guys, Is This Too Much Thighs On A Woman Or You Men Like This? (photos) by teamsynergy: 3:37pm
galz like this always got control of the muscle down there... kegel things... dey r gonna grab ur D ..... hummm yummy ...
|Re: Guys, Is This Too Much Thighs On A Woman Or You Men Like This? (photos) by divicode: 3:37pm
Pastor Licky, cone and see oh, dey are tempting you again oh
|Re: Guys, Is This Too Much Thighs On A Woman Or You Men Like This? (photos) by pepemendy(m): 3:37pm
I'm not a gay, why will I like men
|Re: Guys, Is This Too Much Thighs On A Woman Or You Men Like This? (photos) by lonelydora(m): 3:38pm
That thigh is not sexy at all.
|Re: Guys, Is This Too Much Thighs On A Woman Or You Men Like This? (photos) by Capableben(m): 3:38pm
... Not appealing at all!
Meanwhile
|Re: Guys, Is This Too Much Thighs On A Woman Or You Men Like This? (photos) by dammytosh: 3:38pm
Jobless poster u no even respect sunday as a holy day.
What a useless post.
Back to your question , YES I dnt mind.
