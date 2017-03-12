Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Guys, Is This Too Much Thighs On A Woman Or You Men Like This? (photos) (15832 Views)

http://www.rayonewss.blogspot.com/2017/03/guys-would-you-want-lady-with-these.html Her name is Rahki and she's 192lbs of pure muscle. She says she maxes out at around 500 pounds of squat. Men like huge thighs like this? See photos 2 Likes





The only thighs I like are chicken thighs. I love them big with enough meat too Girlfriend that someone cannot carry while staffing because of huge thighs, is that one a girlfriend?The only thighs I like are chicken thighs. I love them big with enough meat too 88 Likes 3 Shares

who dem help?











ah rather lift weight than lifting those laps... ishe kan nani!



#positivevibes i love em thick but soft too not this iron made thighswho dem help?ah rather lift weight than lifting those laps... ishe kan nani!#positivevibes 7 Likes

Lots of temptations this Sunday! The Lord is my strength!Lots of temptations this Sunday! 7 Likes





And nice average boobs.



And fair skinned. Oh my. I go give my last penny for that kind lady. Like the way this my current girl be, I dey wonder whether she give me love portion drink.



I too love her that I am soo vunerable. My guard so down if she ask me to empty my qccount I fit do am.



Bet why this kind crase man love god *pukes* I don't like very curvy ladies. I like slight curve with good portable psp buttAnd nice average boobs.And fair skinned. Oh my. I go give my last penny for that kind lady. Like the way this my current girl be, I dey wonder whether she give me love portion drink.I too love her that I am soo vunerable. My guard so down if she ask me to empty my qccount I fit do am.Bet why this kind crase man love god 7 Likes

Her ass can be a substitute for a sandbag... Boxers will understand

Rapmoney:

The Lord is my strength! Lots of temptations this Sunday! how dat body wan take tempt u? Are u gay? how dat body wan take tempt u? Are u gay? 13 Likes

Cutehector:

how dat body wan take tempt u? Are u gay? I don't see the body. All I see is the a*s*s!!! I don't see the body. All I see is the a*s*s!!! 3 Likes

Rapmoney:

I don't see the body. All I see is the a*s*s!!! 12 Likes

Kenshinmunac:





so damn gay.. so damn gay..

Kenshinmunac:

*pukes* I don't like very curvy ladies. I like slight curve with good portable psp butt



And nice average boobs.



And fair skinned. Oh my. I go give my last penny for that kind lady. Like the way this my current girl be, I dey wonder whether she give me love portion drink.



I too love her that I am soo vunerable. My guard so down if she ask me to empty my qccount I fit do am.



Bet why this kind crase man love god my brother now dat u HV said it we need take u to church there's nothing God cannot cure my brother now dat u HV said it we need take u to church there's nothing God cannot cure 6 Likes 1 Share

Muscle muscle everywhere if you do dis girl and yr preeq dinor pain you jus know dat ur forefathers got ur back 3 Likes

PrinzCarter:

my brother now dat u HV said it we need take u to church there's nothing God cannot cure



Abi the thing tire self. I they obsessed with her! Abithe thing tire self. I they obsessed with her!

A big turn off 1 Like 1 Share

All I see is chicken's lookalike

5/10 looks good but not so good.

Kenshinmunac:





Abi the thing tire self. I they obsessed with her! I wish u success wit her no b bench warmer(sub) oooo I wish u success wit her no b bench warmer(sub) oooo

PrinzCarter:

I wish u success wit her no b bench warmer(sub) oooo



FOR where! We are getting married very soon like for real. FOR where! We are getting married very soon like for real.

For Where! She can accidentally break my spinal cord with those thighs when am between her legs. I don't want to hear stories that touch 3 Likes

Rapmoney:

The Lord is my strength! Lots of temptations this Sunday! How can that tempt you? How can that tempt you? 1 Like 1 Share

My mum will just disown me if I do bring such home 3 Likes





But, not for me ... Nice tree trunks...But, not for me ... 3 Likes

galz like this always got control of the muscle down there... kegel things... dey r gonna grab ur D ..... hummm yummy ... 1 Like

Pastor Licky, cone and see oh, dey are tempting you again oh 1 Like

I'm not a gay, why will I like men 1 Like 1 Share

That thigh is not sexy at all. 1 Like 1 Share





Meanwhile



Have you been down lately and lack the motivation to chase your dreams? MastaBen and LS Ecorest have come to give you a hundred and one reasons why you must stand up, push hard till your dreams come to fruition and SHINE LIKE A STAR.



https://my.notjustok.com/track/download/id/194829/by/0BP1MUDo~8





Drop your comments about the song here: ...