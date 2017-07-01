Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Dino Melaye Builds Two Schools For His Constituency (Photos) (13687 Views)

He wrote, Another Completed Project In Ife Olukun and PONYAN Yagba East LG







Source: Instagram



He should also donate his cars as public transport for students use. 59 Likes 7 Shares

Those grasses can earn you some criticisms. And which kind 'Windows Explorer' be dis? 7 Likes

Perhaps the title "Dino Melaye renovated two schools would have been appropriate" 75 Likes 6 Shares

Nice One Dino...

Also remember the schools in Gbedde areas 9 Likes

Its really pathetic when the politicians steal from the poor and turn back to expect praise when they return crumbs.



We shall overcome 41 Likes 4 Shares

This guy is really mad,he built school or building without solid foundation for the schools 14 Likes

So these pako schools are the level Dino has placed his constituency even at the point of recall?



I swear one of his many automobiles would build something reasonable.



E be like say the man never get sense yet. 25 Likes

I hope you all see the FCT/TB boldly written. 8 Likes

Afonja Muslims Zombie will oppose this beautiful school. They will instead ask for the number of mosques he has built. 15 Likes 3 Shares

Damage control 1 Like

even though am not a fan of Dino, I applause him for this, after all Gov. Bello can't boast of such achievement, any government that overlooks education sector has failed, even PMB can testify to this 6 Likes

This recall shake this guy...did he just wake up?



Maybe I should start a recall campaign for my very useless senator... that might make him sit up. 9 Likes

The fear of recall is the begining of wisdom for dino melaye 4 Likes

So these pako schools are the level Dino has placed his constituency even at the point of recall?



I swear one of his many automobiles would build something reasonable.



am sure u attended a school far worse than these ones here, am very sure ur Governor can't boast of such a achievement even...maybe Dino should build a skyscraper b4 u will accept he did well...

Go to Osun and see standard school structure. 2 Likes

When are they paying their teachers their 2 years half salary?

what is the joy now? his father money? 3 Likes 1 Share

Check his fleets and the rubbish he built. 3 Likes 1 Share

Built by your Senator?

The fact here is that a Senator (without federal monthly allocation) is performing better than the executive Governor of Kogi State. I'm not a fan of Dino, but the facts are very clear to us that a non-performing governor is spending state funds to carry out a moribund recall process. He would do better to use the money to build and renovate schools in his state.

Make your research well and restructure the question, If Kogi workers can see half salary regularly, They wouldn't be lamenting.

Built by your Senator?

Are you kidding me? Is Nigeria senator without constituency allowance? Guy to relearn.

Isokay

Signs of a failed country and failed region. Kogi State and Osun are dragging over who will owe more salary?

But I thought the IGR of Osun alone can pay the entire civil servants in Nigeria?

The truth is coming out small small



But I thought the IGR of Osun alone can pay the entire civil servants in Nigeria?



Signs of a failed country and failed region. Kogi State and Osun are dragging over who will owe more salary?

But I thought the IGR of Osun alone can pay the entire civil servants in Nigeria?

The truth is coming out small small

But you can see what the Senator has done in 2 yrs. What has the Governor done?

Owing workers salary for up to 15 months. Only one project - recall process.

Nice spending .

Owing workers salary for up to 15 months. Only one project - recall process.



But you can see what the Senator has done in 2 yrs. What has the Governor done?

Owing workers salary for up to 15 months. Only one project - recall process.

Nice spending

Built or renovate

But you can see what the Senator has done in 2 yrs. What has the Governor done?

Owing workers salary for up to 15 months. Only one project - recall process.



Thank God it's coming from you guys. Whenever someone says Nigeria is a failed country that needs to stop existing, many of you start painting a colorful picture about how this zoo is the best country in the world.

Una don dey cast unaself small small.



Thank God it's coming from you guys. Whenever someone says Nigeria is a failed country that needs to stop existing, many of you start painting a colorful picture about how this zoo is the best country in the world.

Una don dey cast unaself small small.

Is Nigeria not an anomaly? Are legislators supposed to embark on ventures such as this? Shouldn't they be solely focused on the business of law making? This runs contrary to what I was taught in my government lessons back in high school. 1 Like

am sure u attended a school far worse than these ones here, am very sure ur Governor can't boast of such a achievement even...maybe Dino should build a skyscraper b4 u will accept he did well...

Let us even assume for a second I attended such a despicable excuse for a school, should that be the standard for 2017?



No wonder the senator made a 3rd class in geography and cannot tell a diploma from a degree course. 7 Likes