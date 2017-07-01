₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Dino Melaye Builds Two Schools For His Constituency (Photos) by stongman234: 6:11am
Embatled Kogi Senator, Dino Maleye took to His instagram handle to share the photo of the new schools he built for his constituency.
He wrote, Another Completed Project In Ife Olukun and PONYAN Yagba East LG
Source: Instagram
http://www.splint.com.ng/2017/07/dinno-maleye-builds-school-for-his.html
|Re: Dino Melaye Builds Two Schools For His Constituency (Photos) by YourImaginaryBF: 6:15am
He should also donate his cars as public transport for students use.
|Re: Dino Melaye Builds Two Schools For His Constituency (Photos) by MalcoImX: 6:17am
Those grasses can earn you some criticisms. And which kind 'Windows Explorer' be dis?
|Re: Dino Melaye Builds Two Schools For His Constituency (Photos) by Oothman(m): 6:17am
Perhaps the title "Dino Melaye renovated two schools would have been appropriate"
|Re: Dino Melaye Builds Two Schools For His Constituency (Photos) by Atiku2019: 6:18am
Nice One Dino...
Also remember the schools in Gbedde areas
|Re: Dino Melaye Builds Two Schools For His Constituency (Photos) by dilemaguy: 6:18am
Its really pathetic when the politicians steal from the poor and turn back to expect praise when they return crumbs.
We shall overcome
|Re: Dino Melaye Builds Two Schools For His Constituency (Photos) by Baawaa(m): 6:19am
This guy is really mad,he built school or building without solid foundation for the schools
|Re: Dino Melaye Builds Two Schools For His Constituency (Photos) by rusher14: 6:19am
So these pako schools are the level Dino has placed his constituency even at the point of recall?
I swear one of his many automobiles would build something reasonable.
E be like say the man never get sense yet.
|Re: Dino Melaye Builds Two Schools For His Constituency (Photos) by Alexk2(m): 6:19am
I hope you all see the FCT/TB boldly written.
|Re: Dino Melaye Builds Two Schools For His Constituency (Photos) by EmeeNaka: 6:22am
Afonja Muslims Zombie will oppose this beautiful school. They will instead ask for the number of mosques he has built.
|Re: Dino Melaye Builds Two Schools For His Constituency (Photos) by bigtt76(f): 6:25am
Damage control
|Re: Dino Melaye Builds Two Schools For His Constituency (Photos) by nero2face: 6:29am
even though am not a fan of Dino, I applause him for this, after all Gov. Bello can't boast of such achievement, any government that overlooks education sector has failed, even PMB can testify to this
|Re: Dino Melaye Builds Two Schools For His Constituency (Photos) by dlondonbadboy: 6:34am
This recall shake this guy...did he just wake up?
Maybe I should start a recall campaign for my very useless senator... that might make him sit up.
|Re: Dino Melaye Builds Two Schools For His Constituency (Photos) by dannytoe(m): 6:34am
The fear of recall is the begining of wisdom for dino melaye
|Re: Dino Melaye Builds Two Schools For His Constituency (Photos) by nero2face: 6:40am
rusher14:am sure u attended a school far worse than these ones here, am very sure ur Governor can't boast of such a achievement even...maybe Dino should build a skyscraper b4 u will accept he did well...
|Re: Dino Melaye Builds Two Schools For His Constituency (Photos) by baylord101(m): 6:41am
Go to Osun and see standard school structure.
|Re: Dino Melaye Builds Two Schools For His Constituency (Photos) by conductor1a: 6:42am
stongman234:Mynd44 take this to the front page
|Re: Dino Melaye Builds Two Schools For His Constituency (Photos) by conductor1a: 6:43am
baylord101:When are they paying their teachers their 2 years half salary?
|Re: Dino Melaye Builds Two Schools For His Constituency (Photos) by Lukgaf(m): 6:43am
what is the joy now? his father money?
|Re: Dino Melaye Builds Two Schools For His Constituency (Photos) by AntiWailer: 6:48am
Check his fleets and the rubbish he built.
|Re: Dino Melaye Builds Two Schools For His Constituency (Photos) by joe4real12: 6:48am
baylord101:Built by your Senator?
The fact here is that a Senator (without federal monthly allocation) is performing better than the executive Governor of Kogi State. I'm not a fan of Dino, but the facts are very clear to us that a non-performing governor is spending state funds to carry out a moribund recall process. He would do better to use the money to build and renovate schools in his state.
15 Likes
|Re: Dino Melaye Builds Two Schools For His Constituency (Photos) by baylord101(m): 6:48am
conductor1a:Make your research well and restructure the question, If Kogi workers can see half salary regularly, They wouldn't be lamenting.
|Re: Dino Melaye Builds Two Schools For His Constituency (Photos) by baylord101(m): 6:50am
joe4real12:Are you kidding me? Is Nigeria senator without constituency allowance? Guy to relearn.
|Re: Dino Melaye Builds Two Schools For His Constituency (Photos) by chris4gold(m): 6:51am
Isokay
|Re: Dino Melaye Builds Two Schools For His Constituency (Photos) by conductor1a: 6:52am
baylord101:Signs of a failed country and failed region. Kogi State and Osun are dragging over who will owe more salary?
But I thought the IGR of Osun alone can pay the entire civil servants in Nigeria?
The truth is coming out small small
|Re: Dino Melaye Builds Two Schools For His Constituency (Photos) by joe4real12: 6:55am
baylord101:But you can see what the Senator has done in 2 yrs. What has the Governor done?
Owing workers salary for up to 15 months. Only one project - recall process.
Nice spending .
|Re: Dino Melaye Builds Two Schools For His Constituency (Photos) by dolphinife: 7:07am
Built or renovate
|Re: Dino Melaye Builds Two Schools For His Constituency (Photos) by conductor1a: 7:21am
joe4real12:Thank God it's coming from you guys. Whenever someone says Nigeria is a failed country that needs to stop existing, many of you start painting a colorful picture about how this zoo is the best country in the world.
Una don dey cast unaself small small.
|Re: Dino Melaye Builds Two Schools For His Constituency (Photos) by mansakhalifa(m): 7:21am
Is Nigeria not an anomaly? Are legislators supposed to embark on ventures such as this? Shouldn't they be solely focused on the business of law making? This runs contrary to what I was taught in my government lessons back in high school.
|Re: Dino Melaye Builds Two Schools For His Constituency (Photos) by rusher14: 7:36am
nero2face:
Let us even assume for a second I attended such a despicable excuse for a school, should that be the standard for 2017?
No wonder the senator made a 3rd class in geography and cannot tell a diploma from a degree course.
|Re: Dino Melaye Builds Two Schools For His Constituency (Photos) by wayne4loan: 7:37am
Dino Is Working, Haters Are Hating
