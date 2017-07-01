₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Seyi Law: My Daughter Is Well, I've Lost One Before & Wouldn't Take Any Chance by ObiOmaMu: 6:57am
Ace Nigerian comedian, Seyi Law has taken to Instagram to thank his fans who have stood by him through the social media banter he had with controversial journalist, Kemi Olunloyo.
According to the comedian, his daughter, Tiwaoluwa, who has been crowned the leader of 'pepperdem gang' is well. He further said that he has lost one before and wouldn't want to lose another.
Here's what he wrote;
"Your show of love and support has been amazing.
Thank You is all I can tell you and that God Almighty bless you all.
This is an assurance to everybody that my daughter is well and heavily guarded by God Almighty. Tiwaloluwa has doctors at our local Healthcare Centre and George's Memorial Medical Centre, Lekki and if there is any issue, social media doctors won't be the ones to inform us. I have lost one before and wouldn't take any chance on another.
I want to implore my fans, family and friends to please ignore all negative comments from now. Let's channel our energy towards more positive things and let pigs remain in the gutter.
I appreciate you all and assure you, you won't stop seeing Tiwaloluwa pictures and videos until the time I have set. God bless you abundantly."
Our dear Charles Okocha a.k.a Mr. Amoshine was also pictured with Tiwaoluwa.
|Re: Seyi Law: My Daughter Is Well, I've Lost One Before & Wouldn't Take Any Chance by dyemida(m): 6:59am
God help him
|Re: Seyi Law: My Daughter Is Well, I've Lost One Before & Wouldn't Take Any Chance by swiz123(m): 7:00am
Thank God for him but this girl fat o.
|Re: Seyi Law: My Daughter Is Well, I've Lost One Before & Wouldn't Take Any Chance by funkymoore: 7:02am
Happy Father, take care of your daughter the way u want, all these internet Doctors should go and relax....
|Re: Seyi Law: My Daughter Is Well, I've Lost One Before & Wouldn't Take Any Chance by pyyxxaro: 7:03am
This people again
|Re: Seyi Law: My Daughter Is Well, I've Lost One Before & Wouldn't Take Any Chance by heykims(m): 7:04am
She is, Seyi has cheeks too..
|Re: Seyi Law: My Daughter Is Well, I've Lost One Before & Wouldn't Take Any Chance by MissCuppy(f): 7:06am
Monkey no fine but him mama like am.
These fans should take a chill pill.
|Re: Seyi Law: My Daughter Is Well, I've Lost One Before & Wouldn't Take Any Chance by ANIEXTY(m): 7:06am
I just heard one kidney is #50 million...... Are you thinking what i'm thinking ?
|Re: Seyi Law: My Daughter Is Well, I've Lost One Before & Wouldn't Take Any Chance by tyson99(m): 7:13am
Himsef dey Bleep up how he go dey reply that slow lunatic woman
|Re: Seyi Law: My Daughter Is Well, I've Lost One Before & Wouldn't Take Any Chance by opeyemiieblog(m): 7:21am
thank God for that
|Re: Seyi Law: My Daughter Is Well, I've Lost One Before & Wouldn't Take Any Chance by marshalcarter: 7:37am
thanks be to Jah
|Re: Seyi Law: My Daughter Is Well, I've Lost One Before & Wouldn't Take Any Chance by ModusOperandi(f): 8:28am
This girl isn't too fat for a baby though, it's just the cheeks that is deceiving people , but I can see it runs in the family
|Re: Seyi Law: My Daughter Is Well, I've Lost One Before & Wouldn't Take Any Chance by danduj(m): 8:31am
She's pretty and chubby
|Re: Seyi Law: My Daughter Is Well, I've Lost One Before & Wouldn't Take Any Chance by holatin(m): 9:55am
dat kemi is nothing short of a foul mouthed pig.
and someone dey abuse me when I abuse her husband FFK, when you talk much or say a lot of negative thing, any word that comes out of your mouth become tainted.
awon omo ale oshi
|Re: Seyi Law: My Daughter Is Well, I've Lost One Before & Wouldn't Take Any Chance by TINALETC3(f): 9:56am
babe wey get flesh 4 body,
Anytin u do dem must talk
If u ar slim, dey wl talk
And u ar nt, dey wl stl talk
Pple no go kill pple
|Re: Seyi Law: My Daughter Is Well, I've Lost One Before & Wouldn't Take Any Chance by ExInferis(m): 9:57am
I quite understand his pain.
I lost 2 girls.
There's nothing as painful.
May your daughter live long. Enjoy every second you've with her.
|Re: Seyi Law: My Daughter Is Well, I've Lost One Before & Wouldn't Take Any Chance by lonelydora(m): 9:57am
Good words from a loving father. Don't allow social media decide how you see your kids or yourself.
|Re: Seyi Law: My Daughter Is Well, I've Lost One Before & Wouldn't Take Any Chance by optional1(f): 9:57am
devil is a liar
|Re: Seyi Law: My Daughter Is Well, I've Lost One Before & Wouldn't Take Any Chance by edeboy(m): 9:57am
we thank God
|Re: Seyi Law: My Daughter Is Well, I've Lost One Before & Wouldn't Take Any Chance by pcguru1(m): 9:58am
ExInferis:
Sorry bro , How did you cope ?
|Re: Seyi Law: My Daughter Is Well, I've Lost One Before & Wouldn't Take Any Chance by benzems(m): 9:59am
hmmm
|Re: Seyi Law: My Daughter Is Well, I've Lost One Before & Wouldn't Take Any Chance by magoo10: 9:59am
She will get better as she grows
|Re: Seyi Law: My Daughter Is Well, I've Lost One Before & Wouldn't Take Any Chance by generaliy: 9:59am
swiz123:
[/b]Nigga is your brain paining you? leave the girl alone now, na your fat? [b]
|Re: Seyi Law: My Daughter Is Well, I've Lost One Before & Wouldn't Take Any Chance by cecs(m): 9:59am
Let her stay off social media...baba dudu omo ondo alagidi
|Re: Seyi Law: My Daughter Is Well, I've Lost One Before & Wouldn't Take Any Chance by cecs(m): 10:00am
generaliy:[color=#990000][/color]she should stay off social media
|Re: Seyi Law: My Daughter Is Well, I've Lost One Before & Wouldn't Take Any Chance by 0b100100111: 10:00am
I wonder who Seyi's advisers re!
He needs to maintain silence or keep off social media!
He is making it look as if Kemi's punches re hitting him hard which is now bringing pity towards his personality.
Silence is the best weapon in times like this!
|Re: Seyi Law: My Daughter Is Well, I've Lost One Before & Wouldn't Take Any Chance by doctoradekokolo(m): 10:01am
Seyi..you still wan continue trading insults with that woman..
|Re: Seyi Law: My Daughter Is Well, I've Lost One Before & Wouldn't Take Any Chance by EnEnPeecee: 10:01am
pls and pls I take anything wey una dey serve take beg una. u guys should leave that innocent pretty little girl out of your online war/jokes otherwise thunder wey just finish press-up for OK IJA shrine go strike una head into pieces.
The Bible says. " these ones (children) you must not harm them for if you do, it will be more better a miles stone is tied around such persons neck and thrown to the river compare to the punishment such individual will undergo".
Bewarned
|Re: Seyi Law: My Daughter Is Well, I've Lost One Before & Wouldn't Take Any Chance by optional1(f): 10:02am
ExInferis:
you lost 2 girls
Hmm, sorry sir rest in peace to them sir..
|Re: Seyi Law: My Daughter Is Well, I've Lost One Before & Wouldn't Take Any Chance by doctoradekokolo(m): 10:03am
ANIEXTY:I have a buyer, he wants a pair, what do you think?
|Re: Seyi Law: My Daughter Is Well, I've Lost One Before & Wouldn't Take Any Chance by ELKHALIFAISIS(m): 10:03am
who are u blaming for his obese do u lose the first child by serving her ? how do it relate ?
|Re: Seyi Law: My Daughter Is Well, I've Lost One Before & Wouldn't Take Any Chance by belindar: 10:04am
Dis guy is stupid. You brought dis on yourself. Why putting your family in the media in the first instance. You don't fight with journalists. They will rubbish you . Blame yourself. I hope dis will teach you a lesson.
