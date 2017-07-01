Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Seyi Law: My Daughter Is Well, I've Lost One Before & Wouldn't Take Any Chance (8966 Views)

According to the comedian, his daughter, Tiwaoluwa, who has been crowned the leader of 'pepperdem gang' is well. He further said that he has lost one before and wouldn't want to lose another.



Here's what he wrote;



"Your show of love and support has been amazing.

Thank You is all I can tell you and that God Almighty bless you all.

This is an assurance to everybody that my daughter is well and heavily guarded by God Almighty. Tiwaloluwa has doctors at our local Healthcare Centre and George's Memorial Medical Centre, Lekki and if there is any issue, social media doctors won't be the ones to inform us. I have lost one before and wouldn't take any chance on another.

I want to implore my fans, family and friends to please ignore all negative comments from now. Let's channel our energy towards more positive things and let pigs remain in the gutter.

I appreciate you all and assure you, you won't stop seeing Tiwaloluwa pictures and videos until the time I have set. God bless you abundantly."



Our dear Charles Okocha a.k.a Mr. Amoshine was also pictured with Tiwaoluwa.



God help him 1 Like

Thank God for him but this girl fat o. 1 Like 2 Shares

Happy Father, take care of your daughter the way u want, all these internet Doctors should go and relax.... 12 Likes 2 Shares

This people again

She is, Seyi has cheeks too.. 1 Like

Monkey no fine but him mama like am.



These fans should take a chill pill. 2 Likes

I just heard one kidney is #50 million...... Are you thinking what i'm thinking ? 9 Likes

Himsef dey Bleep up how he go dey reply that slow lunatic woman 3 Likes

thank God for that

thanks be to Jah

This girl isn't too fat for a baby though, it's just the cheeks that is deceiving people , but I can see it runs in the family 14 Likes

She's pretty and chubby 7 Likes

dat kemi is nothing short of a foul mouthed pig.



and someone dey abuse me when I abuse her husband FFK, when you talk much or say a lot of negative thing, any word that comes out of your mouth become tainted.



awon omo ale oshi 1 Like

babe wey get flesh 4 body,

Anytin u do dem must talk

If u ar slim, dey wl talk

And u ar nt, dey wl stl talk

I quite understand his pain.



I lost 2 girls.



There's nothing as painful.



May your daughter live long. Enjoy every second you've with her. 17 Likes

Good words from a loving father. Don't allow social media decide how you see your kids or yourself. 2 Likes

devil is a liar

we thank God

ExInferis:

I quite understand his pain.



I lost 2 girls.



There's nothing as painful.



May your daughter live long. Enjoy every second you've with her.

Sorry bro , How did you cope ? Sorry bro, How did you cope ? 1 Like

hmmm

She will get better as she grows 2 Likes

swiz123:

Thank God for him but this girl fat o.

[/b]Nigga is your brain paining you? leave the girl alone now, na your fat? [b] 9 Likes

Let her stay off social media...baba dudu omo ondo alagidi

generaliy:





[/b]Nigga is your brain paining you? leave the girl alone now, na your fat? [b] [color=#990000][/color]she should stay off social media [color=#990000][/color]she should stay off social media

I wonder who Seyi's advisers re!



He needs to maintain silence or keep off social media!



He is making it look as if Kemi's punches re hitting him hard which is now bringing pity towards his personality.





Silence is the best weapon in times like this! 4 Likes

Seyi..you still wan continue trading insults with that woman.. 1 Like

pls and pls I take anything wey una dey serve take beg una. u guys should leave that innocent pretty little girl out of your online war/jokes otherwise thunder wey just finish press-up for OK IJA shrine go strike una head into pieces.





The Bible says. " these ones (children) you must not harm them for if you do, it will be more better a miles stone is tied around such persons neck and thrown to the river compare to the punishment such individual will undergo".



Bewarned

ExInferis:

I quite understand his pain.

I lost 2 girls.

There's nothing as painful.

May your daughter live long. Enjoy every second you've with her.

you lost 2 girls



Hmm, sorry sir rest in peace to them sir.. you lost 2 girlsHmm, sorry sir rest in peace to them sir..

ANIEXTY:

I just heard one kidney is #50 million...... Are you thinking what i'm thinking ? I have a buyer, he wants a pair, what do you think? I have a buyer, he wants a pair, what do you think? 1 Like

do u lose the first child by serving her ? how do it relate ? who are u blaming for his obesedo u lose the first child by serving her ? how do it relate ? 1 Like