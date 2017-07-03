₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Boko Haram Bike Man Paralysed A Boy In Chibok (Photos) by jonhemma11: 4:15pm
The boy from Chibok just arrived Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja. On the night the Chibok girls were kidnapped, that same night, during Boko Haram terror raids on Chibok, one Boko Haram bike man drove over him, and his backbone shot out.
Now Nuhu Fulani Kwajafa GIPLC has decided to bring him here on his way for treatment overseas.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/07/the-pathetic-story-of-how-boko-haram.html?m=1
|Re: Boko Haram Bike Man Paralysed A Boy In Chibok (Photos) by midehi2(f): 4:17pm
Eeyyaaa!
|Re: Boko Haram Bike Man Paralysed A Boy In Chibok (Photos) by sunnysunny69(m): 5:13pm
I hope they are able to help him, just too young.
|Re: Boko Haram Bike Man Paralysed A Boy In Chibok (Photos) by jay2pee(m): 5:13pm
FTC
|Re: Boko Haram Bike Man Paralysed A Boy In Chibok (Photos) by Olachase(m): 5:13pm
sorry little boy
buh wait hooo have been making Front Page since morning
|Re: Boko Haram Bike Man Paralysed A Boy In Chibok (Photos) by Titto93(m): 5:14pm
|Re: Boko Haram Bike Man Paralysed A Boy In Chibok (Photos) by holatin(m): 5:14pm
thank God am not a top ranking military official in this country, I for just go buy verve gas or satin gas, expel am for the community this people dey and kill all boko terrorist in the most inhumane way. those guys ate heartless.
|Re: Boko Haram Bike Man Paralysed A Boy In Chibok (Photos) by faseblex(f): 5:14pm
ss
1 Share
Na wa o
Na wa o
|Re: Boko Haram Bike Man Paralysed A Boy In Chibok (Photos) by FarukEromosele(m): 5:15pm
oh God
|Re: Boko Haram Bike Man Paralysed A Boy In Chibok (Photos) by fpeter(f): 5:16pm
Terrible...
|Re: Boko Haram Bike Man Paralysed A Boy In Chibok (Photos) by adewumiopeyemi(m): 5:16pm
$may God help us
|Re: Boko Haram Bike Man Paralysed A Boy In Chibok (Photos) by MrMoney007: 5:17pm
...and a gworo London citizen opened his gworo coloured mouth to proclaim that an attack on Boko Haram is an attack on the North.
... now this handsome boy is suffering from his gworo stricken mentality of his parents that voted him in
... and some gworo chewing zombies are still shouting sai Baba ! get well soon !
1 Like
|Re: Boko Haram Bike Man Paralysed A Boy In Chibok (Photos) by ekensi01(m): 5:17pm
I wish boko haram will kill all the muslim in the north.
|Re: Boko Haram Bike Man Paralysed A Boy In Chibok (Photos) by igbohausayoruba: 5:18pm
2 bad
|Re: Boko Haram Bike Man Paralysed A Boy In Chibok (Photos) by Investnow2017: 5:18pm
What is OP?
What is FTC?
|Re: Boko Haram Bike Man Paralysed A Boy In Chibok (Photos) by MadCow1: 5:19pm
I pray they can fix this.
Wishing you the best kid.
|Re: Boko Haram Bike Man Paralysed A Boy In Chibok (Photos) by Jaytecq(m): 5:20pm
so?
|Re: Boko Haram Bike Man Paralysed A Boy In Chibok (Photos) by pellucid(m): 5:22pm
nawa ohhh
|Re: Boko Haram Bike Man Paralysed A Boy In Chibok (Photos) by jashar(f): 5:22pm
I don't think spinal cord injuries can be fixed.
|Re: Boko Haram Bike Man Paralysed A Boy In Chibok (Photos) by malware: 5:23pm
ekensi01:
But wishes are not horses.... so can you now visit the nearest lagoon and do the needful?
|Re: Boko Haram Bike Man Paralysed A Boy In Chibok (Photos) by lasphils: 5:24pm
|Re: Boko Haram Bike Man Paralysed A Boy In Chibok (Photos) by king406(m): 5:34pm
Allah sarki
|Re: Boko Haram Bike Man Paralysed A Boy In Chibok (Photos) by mainman7(m): 5:36pm
At least we all know BokoHaram as our enemies, how about those you take as your brother but are always enviously plotting evil to take over your Land?!
Some intelligent NLander Yoruba guys and I were discussing igbo/Yoruba observed stuffs and we came to one conclusion that some igbos were applying 48 Laws Power rules to brainwash gullible Yorubas here. Last year, they started derogatorily calling and generalizing all Yorubas as Afonjas when we were known as Awoists since my earliest times on NairaLand. They know you soon take on the Character of the name you accept. Before this igbos started this nonsense, we on NL know purselves to be Awoists portraying the great Awolowo values. Just like the igbos planned and hoped, now some gullible easily brainwashed Yorubas go like "we Afonjas are the best" .... Afonja was the greatest Enemy of Yorubas while Awolowo brought innumerable great pace-setting Achievements to Yoruba Land and to Nigeria as a whole. Awolowo is Nigeria's Greatest Generallissimo whose millitary intelligence and strategy quickly ended long-fought Civil war. igbos fabricated and perpetuated a lie that Awo ate poison when it was medically confirmed that Awolowo died from cardiac issues, which must have resulted from restlessly patrotically carrying the burden of efforts to make Nigeria great. Even Great Britian said Awolowo is the best President Nigeria never had. Some brainwashed Yorubas may try to point out Awo's fault, forgetting that NO humanbeing can be perfect. Ojuckwu cowardly ran away, yet igbos celebrate him till date. If he was to be Yoruba, he would have been skinned alive when he returned. Infact, his family would have been made to forever bury their head in shame. If you have NEVER achieved 10% of what Awo achieved for Yorubas and you crucify Awo... Any igbo that calls we Yorubas afonja again instead of Awoists shall soon die a painful death!
2 Likes
|Re: Boko Haram Bike Man Paralysed A Boy In Chibok (Photos) by Gistreports: 5:36pm
|Re: Boko Haram Bike Man Paralysed A Boy In Chibok (Photos) by salaboiz(m): 5:48pm
sometimes I will keep quite because am thinking of JUDGEMENT DAY. some have bought their Ticket to HELL already because of their evil deeds.
|Re: Boko Haram Bike Man Paralysed A Boy In Chibok (Photos) by salaboiz(m): 5:49pm
..
|Re: Boko Haram Bike Man Paralysed A Boy In Chibok (Photos) by Ramaa(m): 5:50pm
ekensi01:Amen....
I wish the same too....
|Re: Boko Haram Bike Man Paralysed A Boy In Chibok (Photos) by HarkymTheOracle(m): 5:53pm
I hate religious extremists
|Re: Boko Haram Bike Man Paralysed A Boy In Chibok (Photos) by YaksonFCA(m): 5:56pm
Sad. Quick recovery bro
