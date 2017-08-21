₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|How To Get Married On A 20k Salary! by askseunoladele: 8:37pm On Aug 18
HOW TO GET MARRIED ON A 20K SALARY!
If age is no longer on your side, you have found the woman you want to marry but your salary is the barrier between you and your marital promised land, you earn 20k or a little more per month, your sexual urge is getting uncontrollable, you are over 30 and your fiancee wouldn't mind settling down with you, here is the practical way to survive on a 20k salary!
1. Pay your tithe 10%
2. Save 10%
3. Get a room apartment where you will not be paying more than 2k per month.
4. With neighbours, your NEPA bill should not be more than #500:00.
5. Feeding for both you and wife not more than 10k. Always buy your foodstuff in bulk every month, you will save lots of money.
6. Keep 10% for emergencies, that is 2k.
7. The remaining #1,500 will be shared between you and your wife as pocket money. You 1k, wife, #500.
Now listen: you can only do this on the conditions given below:
1. Your wife will get a job to assist you financially so that both of you will put money together to start a business, look for a higher paying job or run your vision that will yield profits, enlarge you and move to a higher level of comfort and wealth. Discuss this thoroughly in courtship and ensures she agrees. That is what courtship is about: to discuss your future and see if you can walk together (Amos 3:3).
2. No baby for the first 2 years while you both work harder and get something better or extra doing to cater for the baby. Discuss this thoroughly. Visit a family planning clinic and get an advise on which family planning method will work for you. Withdrawal sometimes fail and calculating the ovulation period is not completely reliable but if she is very diligent, can consistently monitor her ovulation, you may take the risk but combining with CD is better (I'm talking to mature adults here).
3. There will be pressure from your family especially your mother for her to get pregnant. Stand up for her, shield her, be a man and let your mum know that for personal reasons, it's your decision for her to delay pregnancy. Marriage is for mature men and women, not for boys and girls. You should be responsible and have the final say in your marriage. Your decisions are between you and your wife, whatever anyone else says is secondary! Protect her from your family, stand up for her!
4. Pray diligently and consistently for God to enlarge you.
5. Map out practical plans for you to achieve your dreams.
6. Have the faith that can move mountains! The Bishop Oyedepo and Fela Durotoye's type of faith: These men had almost nothing when they started but their wives were working and assisted them till they broke through.
You can make it before you get married. You don't have to get married on a salary of 20k. The Lord can surprise you with a better job, profitable business or great contracts before you marry, if not yet then don't wait till you are in your 50s before you settle down.
"Two are better than one..." is what the Holy Book says. With your wife's full support and strong faith in you, you will break through the ceiling of limitation and emerge into your glorious destiny. FEEL FREE TO SHARE. God bless you, cheers!
© Seun Oladele, 2017.
www.askseunoladele.blogspot.com
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: How To Get Married On A 20k Salary! by Lalas247(f): 8:39pm On Aug 18
Lefulefu can you imagine
Even my pant cost more but nice sha for ppl with low funds
2 Likes
|Re: How To Get Married On A 20k Salary! by Draei: 8:40pm On Aug 18
Wow, what a beautiful piece of shitty write-up.
1 Like
|Re: How To Get Married On A 20k Salary! by folakemigeh(f): 8:41pm On Aug 18
U are a wicked someborry..
20K per month haaaaaa!!!!!!!!!
7 Likes
|Re: How To Get Married On A 20k Salary! by HMZi(m): 8:42pm On Aug 18
WORKABLE but most of these girls na slay queens now,they dont believe in building up,i just pity them cos soon they will be 30 and desperate
|Re: How To Get Married On A 20k Salary! by Stellie(f): 8:43pm On Aug 18
hmmm comments above me tho...
Thumbs up op.. D bitter truth is most people who earn dis amount and even less, already hav a family... Som r even dying to hav dis almount of salary..
Hmm lyf isnt a bed of roses.. Somtyms we need to visit ghetto and see hard lyf... Hmm nice write up op.. To dat oga sayin nice piece of bullshit hmmm i cn only smh....
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: How To Get Married On A 20k Salary! by gentle136(m): 8:46pm On Aug 18
Lalas247:Anty Alalas, ur pant na gold
1 Like
|Re: How To Get Married On A 20k Salary! by sunshineG(m): 8:47pm On Aug 18
Lalas247:why won't it cost more
|Re: How To Get Married On A 20k Salary! by Sniper12: 8:48pm On Aug 18
Nonsense
|Re: How To Get Married On A 20k Salary! by doctimonyeka(m): 8:48pm On Aug 18
Nice concept but I will pass... That na poverty mentality...
Marrying with 20k salary is as good as punishing your wife and the kids to come no matter how economical you can be..
6 Likes
|Re: How To Get Married On A 20k Salary! by Lalas247(f): 8:50pm On Aug 18
sunshineG:so just imagine that Dubai wedding ... kolewerk Pele funds buruku
|Re: How To Get Married On A 20k Salary! by gentle136(m): 8:50pm On Aug 18
folakemigeh:He is not wicked but heartless. I understand ur pain
|Re: How To Get Married On A 20k Salary! by Lalas247(f): 8:50pm On Aug 18
gentle136:Come n see it for ur seff .. one strand of thread na 20k
1 Like
|Re: How To Get Married On A 20k Salary! by sunshineG(m): 8:54pm On Aug 18
Lalas247:
Yeah for you sha
You know you are a,queen
Anyone that wants to marry a queen must get money (ego)
|Re: How To Get Married On A 20k Salary! by lefulefu(m): 8:54pm On Aug 18
Lalas247:well if a guy wit low fund is not residing in a city like lagos then maybe he can manage dat 20k with a wife in tow but then family planning should be a must ooo.iyam sayin this cos u would see some low income earners having up to 15 to children and dem go dey blame buhari.everything comes with a plan.
|Re: How To Get Married On A 20k Salary! by OriflameNIG: 8:55pm On Aug 18
ho mah gawd
|Re: How To Get Married On A 20k Salary! by gentle136(m): 8:55pm On Aug 18
Lalas247:I will really love to c it. give me ur address
|Re: How To Get Married On A 20k Salary! by Lalas247(f): 8:56pm On Aug 18
lefulefu:2 k for apartment which kin apartment be dat o
Kai
But this is just too low .. really low .. how much was her dress for hen party bridal shower .. kolewerk rara
15 children earning 20k a month Lefulefu just slice my neck biko .. weak
|Re: How To Get Married On A 20k Salary! by Lalas247(f): 8:57pm On Aug 18
gentle136:Get Visa first then we can talk about seeing it
2 Likes
|Re: How To Get Married On A 20k Salary! by Davidgrey: 8:57pm On Aug 18
What now!
You clowns spend more time promoting mediocrity instead of investing that mental power into taking progressive actions.
5 Likes
|Re: How To Get Married On A 20k Salary! by Lalas247(f): 8:58pm On Aug 18
sunshineG:Of course I am half Igbo n Yoruba
The owambe party but close several roads we go bring containers seff
|Re: How To Get Married On A 20k Salary! by mofeoluwadassah(f): 9:00pm On Aug 18
who is this one
|Re: How To Get Married On A 20k Salary! by sunshineG(m): 9:01pm On Aug 18
Lalas247:no p
Just make sure you invite jobless broke guys like us, so that your rice will not waste
|Re: How To Get Married On A 20k Salary! by gentle136(m): 9:02pm On Aug 18
Lalas247:babe pls dnt allow me 2 pee wit laughter, u funny pass basketmouth
U can also get me d visa if u don't mind.
|Re: How To Get Married On A 20k Salary! by Lalas247(f): 9:02pm On Aug 18
sunshineG:I no say u no broke jare u trying to chase women away abi
|Re: How To Get Married On A 20k Salary! by Lalas247(f): 9:03pm On Aug 18
gentle136:It will cost Pound Sterling besides don't think you'll survive in this cold
Winter is Here....
|Re: How To Get Married On A 20k Salary! by sunshineG(m): 9:04pm On Aug 18
Lalas247:you got me
You are smart
1 Like
|Re: How To Get Married On A 20k Salary! by lefulefu(m): 9:07pm On Aug 18
Lalas247:u never see dats why.some ppl just love poverty and dem dey wear am like flag with pride.
u talking of wedding?
in some areas na for d guy to knack d babe akpako and wen she preggo she go carry her load go d guy house.marriage life don start be dat
|Re: How To Get Married On A 20k Salary! by Alariwo2: 9:08pm On Aug 18
20K? Don't even try it.
You'll eat, you'll feed wife and kids, buy pad and pampers every week abi na month. Buy cloths and other accessories.
Transport nko?
House rent nko? abi na 'face me I slap you' you wan stay?
No just try am
1 Like
|Re: How To Get Married On A 20k Salary! by lefulefu(m): 9:09pm On Aug 18
mofeoluwadassah:..
1 Like
|Re: How To Get Married On A 20k Salary! by mofeoluwadassah(f): 9:11pm On Aug 18
lefulefu:abi nw
|Re: How To Get Married On A 20k Salary! by lefulefu(m): 9:14pm On Aug 18
mofeoluwadassah:wetin man pickin go do na
op wan marry wit 20k
make we support am
