₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,863,399 members, 3,737,047 topics. Date: Sunday, 20 August 2017 at 08:38 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Kogi Government Declares Monday Public Holiday To Pray For Buhari As He Returns (8493 Views)
Dino Melaye Holds A Protest Against Yahaya Bello Led Kogi Government (Pics) / FG Declares Monday Public Holiday To Mark Eid-El-Maulud / Kogi Government To Buy $12Million Cars (pic) (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)
|Kogi Government Declares Monday Public Holiday To Pray For Buhari As He Returns by yaqq: 3:02pm
Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has declared Monday, August 21 as public holiday and Thanksgiving day to commemorate the safe return of President Muhammadu Buhari from his medical vacation in London.
https://www.dailytrust.com.ng/news/general/kogi-govt-declares-public-holiday-over-buharis-return/210840.html
|Re: Kogi Government Declares Monday Public Holiday To Pray For Buhari As He Returns by yaqq: 3:03pm
even when kastina his country home didn't declare public holiday
97 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Kogi Government Declares Monday Public Holiday To Pray For Buhari As He Returns by AtkinsPlanet(m): 3:03pm
All state should copy that! ************ Check out my signature.
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: Kogi Government Declares Monday Public Holiday To Pray For Buhari As He Returns by coolcatty: 3:06pm
This Bello is not a serious person walahi.... He obviously doesn't know the economic impact of this holiday to the finances of kogi state.
Still trying to justify who takes the crown of the most useless state governor between yahaya Bello of kogi state and Ortom of benue... Those two clowns are in a different pedestal.... Grossly stuupid and uselesss.
143 Likes 13 Shares
|Re: Kogi Government Declares Monday Public Holiday To Pray For Buhari As He Returns by baralatie(m): 3:08pm
eye service na bad thing o
29 Likes
|Re: Kogi Government Declares Monday Public Holiday To Pray For Buhari As He Returns by Ekakamba: 3:09pm
Fascinating That man is working. Another spectacular project.
19 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Kogi Government Declares Monday Public Holiday To Pray For Buhari As He Returns by bobogee007(m): 3:11pm
Lol
|Re: Kogi Government Declares Monday Public Holiday To Pray For Buhari As He Returns by DabLord: 3:19pm
Northerners,the most co-operate tribe
|Re: Kogi Government Declares Monday Public Holiday To Pray For Buhari As He Returns by greatiyk4u(m): 3:26pm
Is this necessary?
What happens to weekend!
1 Like
|Re: Kogi Government Declares Monday Public Holiday To Pray For Buhari As He Returns by Nutase(f): 3:27pm
Unproductive state.
14 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Kogi Government Declares Monday Public Holiday To Pray For Buhari As He Returns by janvier27(m): 3:28pm
Can this be true? Public holiday to pray?
7 Likes
|Re: Kogi Government Declares Monday Public Holiday To Pray For Buhari As He Returns by ProWalker: 3:28pm
This is eye service taken too far!
This same state that want to catch up with lagos can't be this stupid
The president should not condone this kind of foolishness
20 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Kogi Government Declares Monday Public Holiday To Pray For Buhari As He Returns by greatermax77(m): 3:36pm
How did we get to this point?
Sycophancy & hypocricy is the order of day in Nigeria now.
Nawa ooo
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Kogi Government Declares Monday Public Holiday To Pray For Buhari As He Returns by superman(m): 4:03pm
And pigs believe God is stupid
Looting dey sweet o
2 Likes
|Re: Kogi Government Declares Monday Public Holiday To Pray For Buhari As He Returns by hakeem4(m): 4:34pm
They are not serious in kogi
TBH I don't hate buhari, but I don't see any reason for over celebrating his return did he resurrect ni ?
13 Likes
|Re: Kogi Government Declares Monday Public Holiday To Pray For Buhari As He Returns by MalcoImX: 4:36pm
This is not necessary. I am not in support.
4 Likes
|Re: Kogi Government Declares Monday Public Holiday To Pray For Buhari As He Returns by Specialist900(m): 4:45pm
What kind of country is this o He should rather have made it 1month
7 Likes
|Re: Kogi Government Declares Monday Public Holiday To Pray For Buhari As He Returns by aolawale025: 5:02pm
What a daft governor. People are dying in kogi because they haven't been paid for two years. Yet they are being asked to pray for a fellow Nigerian who just spent 100 days getting the best medical care while they die in kogi of common malaria
33 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Kogi Government Declares Monday Public Holiday To Pray For Buhari As He Returns by MyNewJackeT: 5:26pm
Hahahahaha haha
Maybe he wants them to sit at home and ponder on what the president is going to say on Monday, not a bad idea to him, but the president 's town didn't go for holidays why is he making his state go for holidays, will this act increase his allocation?
|Re: Kogi Government Declares Monday Public Holiday To Pray For Buhari As He Returns by yertyr(m): 6:28pm
If not for the sorry state of this country, this man shud not have been a governor....
u need only to look at the state of kogi and u wont be dissapointed...
I was even expecting a week's holiday.
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Kogi Government Declares Monday Public Holiday To Pray For Buhari As He Returns by Zeze06(m): 6:33pm
Kogi is the most backward state in the whole wide world..
5 Likes
|Re: Kogi Government Declares Monday Public Holiday To Pray For Buhari As He Returns by Nennaj(f): 6:33pm
What a joke
4 Likes
|Re: Kogi Government Declares Monday Public Holiday To Pray For Buhari As He Returns by juliola: 6:34pm
It's not unexpected of him, PMB is his BENEFACTOR.
PMB was instrumental to his being enthroned the Governor of Kogi state through the back door.
He vehemently believes Buhari will do the miracle whenever he is seeking for the second term irrespective of the wish of the governed.
2 Likes
|Re: Kogi Government Declares Monday Public Holiday To Pray For Buhari As He Returns by Mememan: 6:35pm
This country is a joke
5 Likes
|Re: Kogi Government Declares Monday Public Holiday To Pray For Buhari As He Returns by Sunmolar(m): 6:35pm
why not before he returned? eye service
1 Like
|Re: Kogi Government Declares Monday Public Holiday To Pray For Buhari As He Returns by tabisegroup(m): 6:35pm
juliola:U
|Re: Kogi Government Declares Monday Public Holiday To Pray For Buhari As He Returns by kennieG: 6:35pm
Whattt?!!!!!! Oh my God.. God but why? Who did dis to us...
2 Likes
|Re: Kogi Government Declares Monday Public Holiday To Pray For Buhari As He Returns by ibrash600: 6:35pm
Useless govt.
Kogi Don buy one chance gov.
4 Likes
|Re: Kogi Government Declares Monday Public Holiday To Pray For Buhari As He Returns by Sleyanya1(m): 6:35pm
That's uncalled for abeg
6 Likes
"niger-delta" Does Not Exist? True Or False. / Anambra Poverty Rate Lowest In Nigeria - NAPEP / Ojukwu And The True Nigerian Spirit - Ngozi Okonjo Iweala
Viewing this topic: meditator(m), dele55, amazingspiderma, OJtOp2(m), keandre, 9japrof(m), napoleon77(m), kabostic(f), Belle88(f), Kingjames11(m), Isuku01(m), scopeman24(m), Jacksparr0w1207(m), Okworigeorge(m), Somatic(m), THEconqueror, tobigerard(m), Poultrybix, Timmycarter(m), Skimming, Samuelakoji(m), chamoworldwide, onyinyenwadigbo, marisdgreat(f), joshnnanna, noble2012(m), babyboyMD(m), TinaAnita(f), kellysam(m), AtkinsPlanet(m), bammoo316(m), Cmeo(m), WhiZTiM(m) and 38 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 26