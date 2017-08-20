Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Kogi Government Declares Monday Public Holiday To Pray For Buhari As He Returns (8493 Views)

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has declared Monday, August 21 as public holiday and Thanksgiving day to commemorate the safe return of President Muhammadu Buhari from his medical vacation in London.



A statement issued on Sunday in Lokoja by his Director General on Media and Publicity, Kingsley Fanwo, said the gesture was in line with the support of the Kogi people for "the renaissance of our nation by Mr. President".



"We urge Kogites to also use the occasion of the Public Holiday to pray for Mr. President as he resumes his responsibilities of repositioning Nigeria," the statement said.



The Governor thanked people of the state for standing by the President and for trooping to Abuja in thousands to welcome the 'Lion of Africa'.



https://www.dailytrust.com.ng/news/general/kogi-govt-declares-public-holiday-over-buharis-return/210840.html

even when kastina his country home didn't declare public holiday 97 Likes 4 Shares

All state should copy that! ************ Check out my signature. 1 Like 2 Shares

This Bello is not a serious person walahi.... He obviously doesn't know the economic impact of this holiday to the finances of kogi state.



Still trying to justify who takes the crown of the most useless state governor between yahaya Bello of kogi state and Ortom of benue... Those two clowns are in a different pedestal.... Grossly stuupid and uselesss. 143 Likes 13 Shares

eye service na bad thing o 29 Likes



Fascinating That man is working. Another spectacular project. FascinatingThat man is working. Another spectacular project. 19 Likes 5 Shares

Northerners,the most co-operate tribe

Is this necessary?



What happens to weekend! 1 Like

Unproductive state. 14 Likes 2 Shares

Can this be true? Public holiday to pray? 7 Likes

This is eye service taken too far!

This same state that want to catch up with lagos can't be this stupid

The president should not condone this kind of foolishness 20 Likes 1 Share

How did we get to this point?

Sycophancy & hypocricy is the order of day in Nigeria now.

Nawa ooo 12 Likes 1 Share

And pigs believe God is stupid



Looting dey sweet o 2 Likes

They are not serious in kogi





TBH I don't hate buhari, but I don't see any reason for over celebrating his return did he resurrect ni ? 13 Likes

This is not necessary. I am not in support. 4 Likes

He should rather have made it 1month What kind of country is this oHe should rather have made it 1month 7 Likes

What a daft governor. People are dying in kogi because they haven't been paid for two years. Yet they are being asked to pray for a fellow Nigerian who just spent 100 days getting the best medical care while they die in kogi of common malaria 33 Likes 4 Shares

Maybe he wants them to sit at home and ponder on what the president is going to say on Monday, not a bad idea to him, but the president 's town didn't go for holidays why is he making his state go for holidays, will this act increase his allocation?

If not for the sorry state of this country, this man shud not have been a governor....

u need only to look at the state of kogi and u wont be dissapointed...

I was even expecting a week's holiday. 7 Likes 1 Share





Kogi is the most backward state in the whole wide world.. Kogi is the most backward state in the whole wide world.. 5 Likes

What a joke 4 Likes

It's not unexpected of him, PMB is his BENEFACTOR.

PMB was instrumental to his being enthroned the Governor of Kogi state through the back door.

He vehemently believes Buhari will do the miracle whenever he is seeking for the second term irrespective of the wish of the governed. 2 Likes









This country is a joke This country is a joke 5 Likes

why not before he returned? eye service 1 Like

Kogi Don buy one chance gov. Useless govt.Kogi Don buy one chance gov. 4 Likes