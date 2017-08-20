₦airaland Forum

Kogi Government Declares Monday Public Holiday To Pray For Buhari As He Returns

Politics





yaqq: 3:02pm
Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has declared Monday, August 21 as public holiday and Thanksgiving day to commemorate the safe return of  President Muhammadu Buhari from his medical vacation in London.

A statement issued on Sunday in Lokoja by his Director General on Media and Publicity, Kingsley Fanwo, said the gesture was in line with the support of the Kogi people for "the renaissance of our nation by Mr. President".

"We urge Kogites to also use the occasion of the Public Holiday to pray for Mr. President as he resumes his responsibilities of repositioning Nigeria," the statement said.

The Governor thanked people of the state for standing by the President and for trooping to Abuja in thousands to welcome the 'Lion of Africa'.


https://www.dailytrust.com.ng/news/general/kogi-govt-declares-public-holiday-over-buharis-return/210840.html

yaqq: 3:03pm
even when kastina his country home didn't declare public holiday

AtkinsPlanet(m): 3:03pm
All state should copy that! ************ Check out my signature.

coolcatty: 3:06pm
This Bello is not a serious person walahi.... He obviously doesn't know the economic impact of this holiday to the finances of kogi state.

Still trying to justify who takes the crown of the most useless state governor between yahaya Bello of kogi state and Ortom of benue... Those two clowns are in a different pedestal.... Grossly stuupid and uselesss.

baralatie(m): 3:08pm
eye service na bad thing o

Ekakamba: 3:09pm

Fascinating grin That man is working. Another spectacular project. grin tongue

bobogee007(m): 3:11pm
DabLord: 3:19pm
Northerners,the most co-operate tribe
greatiyk4u(m): 3:26pm
Is this necessary?

What happens to weekend!

Nutase(f): 3:27pm
Unproductive state.

janvier27(m): 3:28pm
Can this be true? Public holiday to pray?

ProWalker: 3:28pm
This is eye service taken too far!
This same state that want to catch up with lagos can't be this stupid
The president should not condone this kind of foolishness

greatermax77(m): 3:36pm
How did we get to this point?
Sycophancy & hypocricy is the order of day in Nigeria now.
Nawa ooo

superman(m): 4:03pm
And pigs believe God is stupid

Looting dey sweet o

hakeem4(m): 4:34pm
They are not serious in kogi


TBH I don't hate buhari, but I don't see any reason for over celebrating his return did he resurrect ni ?

MalcoImX: 4:36pm
This is not necessary. I am not in support.

Specialist900(m): 4:45pm
What kind of country is this o He should rather have made it 1month

aolawale025: 5:02pm
What a daft governor. People are dying in kogi because they haven't been paid for two years. Yet they are being asked to pray for a fellow Nigerian who just spent 100 days getting the best medical care while they die in kogi of common malaria

MyNewJackeT: 5:26pm
Hahahahaha haha

Maybe he wants them to sit at home and ponder on what the president is going to say on Monday, not a bad idea to him, but the president 's town didn't go for holidays why is he making his state go for holidays, will this act increase his allocation?
yertyr(m): 6:28pm
If not for the sorry state of this country, this man shud not have been a governor....
u need only to look at the state of kogi and u wont be dissapointed...
I was even expecting a week's holiday.

Zeze06(m): 6:33pm


Kogi is the most backward state in the whole wide world.. embarassed embarassed

Nennaj(f): 6:33pm
What a joke

juliola: 6:34pm
It's not unexpected of him, PMB is his BENEFACTOR.
PMB was instrumental to his being enthroned the Governor of Kogi state through the back door.
He vehemently believes Buhari will do the miracle whenever he is seeking for the second term irrespective of the wish of the governed.

Mememan: 6:35pm
This country is a joke grin

Sunmolar(m): 6:35pm
why not before he returned? eye service

tabisegroup(m): 6:35pm

kennieG: 6:35pm
Whattt?!!!!!! Oh my God.. God but why? Who did dis to us... sad

ibrash600: 6:35pm
Useless govt.
Kogi Don buy one chance gov. embarassed

Sleyanya1(m): 6:35pm
That's uncalled for abeg








