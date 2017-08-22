Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Hilarious Chat Between Man Who Wanted Nudes And A Facebook Lady (3708 Views)

Hilarious Chat Between Man Who Wanted Nudes And A Facebook Lady / Nigerian Man Calls Out Facebook Lady He Loved, But She Chose To Dupe Him / Run From Girls Who Have Much Female Bestie - Facebook Lady Warns(picture) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)







Pure savagery I can't laugh ooooPure savagery 1 Share

Lol 2 Likes

Hajahaha, I must confess this made me laugh 2 Likes

1 Like

Konji na bastard 1 Like

Mean!!! epic. That girl should get an Oscar. And the guy should get some sense slapped into his head. 2 Likes

That is tooo cute.

A standing ovation for the girl...





And 2 medals for the guy's stupidity... 6 Likes

lolz







The girl is "wickeding"



Hahahaha hahaha



Nude gbakw'oku The girl is "wickeding"Hahahaha hahahaNude gbakw'oku

Hahahaha

This awesome and intelligent even if it's a script.

Laughing........

tiz really funny...

Lol, this made my day

why is this so funny lol

Lol God should give plenty more girls sense like this.. Cos what am seeing on naijauncut.com eh, girls nude leaking like water everyday

Blackfire:

A standing ovation for the girl...





And 2 medals for the guy's stupidity... And a big stout

Though hot for for you And a big stoutThough hot for for you

she got the right answers for every stupid question the dude came up with.



Please is there an award for stupidity?



That guy deserves it. This girl won my heart,she got the right answers for every stupid question the dude came up with.Please is there an award for stupidity?That guy deserves it.

Lolz

I don't wanna laugh, na by force?

I don't wanna laugh, na by force?? 1 Like

hahahah omg

mogboyelade:

Laughing........ lol wehdone ma lol wehdone ma

That girl need to take a

I can't laugh... take this to d front page & cheer ppl up. @lalasticlala

haykinzz:

I can't laugh oooo





Pure savagery

It's copied and prearranged. Seen same pics from a white girl mid last year. It's copied and prearranged. Seen same pics from a white girl mid last year. 1 Like

This geh na pure wharay