₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,864,262 members, 3,740,226 topics. Date: Tuesday, 22 August 2017 at 09:37 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Hilarious Chat Between Man Who Wanted Nudes And A Facebook Lady (3708 Views)
Hilarious Chat Between Man Who Wanted Nudes And A Facebook Lady / Nigerian Man Calls Out Facebook Lady He Loved, But She Chose To Dupe Him / Run From Girls Who Have Much Female Bestie - Facebook Lady Warns(picture) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Hilarious Chat Between Man Who Wanted Nudes And A Facebook Lady by haykinzz(m): 11:50am On Aug 21
I can't laugh oooo
Pure savagery
1 Share
|Re: Hilarious Chat Between Man Who Wanted Nudes And A Facebook Lady by haykinzz(m): 12:00pm On Aug 21
Lol
2 Likes
|Re: Hilarious Chat Between Man Who Wanted Nudes And A Facebook Lady by CAPTAIND5235(m): 12:03pm On Aug 21
Hajahaha, I must confess this made me laugh
2 Likes
|Re: Hilarious Chat Between Man Who Wanted Nudes And A Facebook Lady by brighttech95(m): 12:03pm On Aug 21
1 Like
|Re: Hilarious Chat Between Man Who Wanted Nudes And A Facebook Lady by ebukahandsome(m): 12:11pm On Aug 21
Konji na bastard
1 Like
|Re: Hilarious Chat Between Man Who Wanted Nudes And A Facebook Lady by Remimadrid(m): 12:13pm On Aug 21
Mean!!! epic. That girl should get an Oscar. And the guy should get some sense slapped into his head.
2 Likes
|Re: Hilarious Chat Between Man Who Wanted Nudes And A Facebook Lady by Lewaluv(f): 12:15pm On Aug 21
That is tooo cute.
|Re: Hilarious Chat Between Man Who Wanted Nudes And A Facebook Lady by Blackfire(m): 12:18pm On Aug 21
A standing ovation for the girl...
And 2 medals for the guy's stupidity...
6 Likes
|Re: Hilarious Chat Between Man Who Wanted Nudes And A Facebook Lady by Pinkfeet: 3:05pm On Aug 21
lolz
|Re: Hilarious Chat Between Man Who Wanted Nudes And A Facebook Lady by fergie001(m): 4:19pm On Aug 21
The girl is "wickeding"
Hahahaha hahaha
Nude gbakw'oku
|Re: Hilarious Chat Between Man Who Wanted Nudes And A Facebook Lady by Barristertemmie(f): 4:56pm On Aug 21
|Re: Hilarious Chat Between Man Who Wanted Nudes And A Facebook Lady by pu7pl3(m): 5:01pm On Aug 21
Hahahaha
|Re: Hilarious Chat Between Man Who Wanted Nudes And A Facebook Lady by talkportal: 7:34pm On Aug 21
This awesome and intelligent even if it's a script.
|Re: Hilarious Chat Between Man Who Wanted Nudes And A Facebook Lady by mogboyelade(f): 7:50pm On Aug 21
Laughing........
|Re: Hilarious Chat Between Man Who Wanted Nudes And A Facebook Lady by Ifey131(f): 7:59pm On Aug 21
tiz really funny...
|Re: Hilarious Chat Between Man Who Wanted Nudes And A Facebook Lady by Sexytemi(f): 8:03pm On Aug 21
Lol, this made my day
|Re: Hilarious Chat Between Man Who Wanted Nudes And A Facebook Lady by motun2017(f): 8:19pm On Aug 21
why is this so funny lol
|Re: Hilarious Chat Between Man Who Wanted Nudes And A Facebook Lady by Tochyodikwa(f): 8:24pm On Aug 21
Lol God should give plenty more girls sense like this.. Cos what am seeing on naijauncut.com eh, girls nude leaking like water everyday
|Re: Hilarious Chat Between Man Who Wanted Nudes And A Facebook Lady by ochobaba(m): 8:34pm On Aug 21
Blackfire:And a big stout
Though hot for for you
|Re: Hilarious Chat Between Man Who Wanted Nudes And A Facebook Lady by PatriotTemidayo: 8:59pm On Aug 21
This girl won my heart, she got the right answers for every stupid question the dude came up with.
Please is there an award for stupidity?
That guy deserves it.
|Re: Hilarious Chat Between Man Who Wanted Nudes And A Facebook Lady by wonuola29(f): 9:22pm On Aug 21
Lolz
|Re: Hilarious Chat Between Man Who Wanted Nudes And A Facebook Lady by wordsmith042(m): 9:27pm On Aug 21
I don't wanna laugh, na by force?
|Re: Hilarious Chat Between Man Who Wanted Nudes And A Facebook Lady by wordsmith042(m): 9:28pm On Aug 21
I don't wanna laugh, na by force??
1 Like
|Re: Hilarious Chat Between Man Who Wanted Nudes And A Facebook Lady by Burgerlomo: 9:28pm On Aug 21
|Re: Hilarious Chat Between Man Who Wanted Nudes And A Facebook Lady by FutureLeader00: 9:49pm On Aug 21
hahahah omg
|Re: Hilarious Chat Between Man Who Wanted Nudes And A Facebook Lady by FutureLeader00: 9:52pm On Aug 21
mogboyelade:lol wehdone ma
|Re: Hilarious Chat Between Man Who Wanted Nudes And A Facebook Lady by Tochyodikwa(f): 10:16pm On Aug 21
|Re: Hilarious Chat Between Man Who Wanted Nudes And A Facebook Lady by lenghtinny(m): 10:20pm On Aug 21
That girl need to take a
|Re: Hilarious Chat Between Man Who Wanted Nudes And A Facebook Lady by AdroitTee(m): 11:16pm On Aug 21
I can't laugh... take this to d front page & cheer ppl up. @lalasticlala
|Re: Hilarious Chat Between Man Who Wanted Nudes And A Facebook Lady by viver1: 11:17pm On Aug 21
haykinzz:
It's copied and prearranged. Seen same pics from a white girl mid last year.
1 Like
|Re: Hilarious Chat Between Man Who Wanted Nudes And A Facebook Lady by Jarizod: 11:20pm On Aug 21
This geh na pure wharay
|Re: Hilarious Chat Between Man Who Wanted Nudes And A Facebook Lady by SeunFirstSon: 9:26am
Hahahhahaha
How Do I Live Without Him? / The Most Romantic Nigerian Song? / Why Do Most Men Treat Their Girls Like Rags?
Viewing this topic: greenstar, Awedman, Braze9(m), 93RD(m), samodoh, kehindeG(m), Okies27(m), OWOABASIUDY, Funkere(f), Hahnemann, Mintayo(m), gbolly2069, Qyubee(m), Rosie224, unilagfreshest(m), goldenval(m), larrychuckz(m), mokoshalb(m), ddonolu, barikeyz, laclass(m), raluchi93, obafemee80(m), Jaybeee(m), rattlesnake(m), dejavubobo1(m), nybol(m), metmichael, Fianze93(m), Palchiji, 1newnairalander, salahudeentope, haysmart90(m), wiseguy(m), khing00600, SaintCaleb, OneManLegion(m), Vidamia(m), adekennis(m), blessednaijaman, CADA, kaymueez, Dotsd1(m), ifewise(m), gbengaore, simultaneousboi(m), Gegz(m), jfolorun(m), Firefire(m), BizBayo, Baonel(m), german89, MrPresident1, eduSwisz(m), ugolinze123, Mirahcul, tolue42(m), sweatlana, Threecrownz(m), mikelcj, Fidelcashboy, chanx, Dyt(f), bolex3(m), unseriousstud, samyomz(m), solomix10(m), eisrael90(m), aklion, Ironlion1(m), Jayfreezey, JummyForReal, Respect55(m), Elf912, olaglamour(f), andycom(m), poshmallam(m), hillaryfaith, flowfury(m), yinkeys(m), skitkid2(m), IamKingz(m), chifreke(f), MTKbudapest(m), Hahdi(m), TourismMan, imam07, coolplanet, nathan77(m), chidiogojessy(f), Deen100, ResponsibleThug(m), anyicool(m), Sadiq3051(m), anthonyezeoke(m), Franiey, Chineseface2, corneli83(m), Ksslib(m), Shuen, Bonjoro, Soulsymbol99, Poshij, VictorAB, felixzo1(m), olurock50(m), streetsoldier1(m), loodba, snazzy5050(m), 1StopRudeness, Taiwo20(m), Honza27(m), nghozie(f), OseIbhadode93, anny87(m), OceanmorganTrix, jeo2012(m), bionixs, tee10, ishiamu(m), monerozi5590(m), KendrickAyomide(m), swtdrms(m), Nicolars(m), Gr8amechi, Ayennah, Awolowo86, mysteriousman(m), johnreh, Mrbritish(m), zinny377(f), gab19, mattychuks2017, Vehon, wenenike, vicben27(m), Slymonster(m), frankputer, Olumideta(m), arome08(m), REDshouse(m), oluphilip2008(f), anuoluwapo884, pinkyruledworld(m), noscarn91(m), Usjimy(m), Happychildlove(f), sukkot, jksxxxx, tunary(m), henzwina(m), Lanrelorry, turok, LockDown69(m), SirMichael1, spartoo, LordTrezy, Ekpoma25, DUDU2dCORE(m), ALAYORMII, obaival(m), josephine123, egbuwe, MPEROR, frinx, sorority11(m), bulletproofmonk, RaggedyAnn, apikipiki1(m), lambish, barondmoni, amerlino(m), panco, destino24(m), okeypeters91(m), SoNature(m), Mykemore(m), slayking(m), sakalisis(m), kennygee(f), seunawo1(m), 1stknight(m), handzomee(m), godwinkessi, 2horsePOWER(m), SaAbbas(m), shaibu123, BAGCOSACK, elbinmanny(m), 7agaza(m), Adi2lian, Style007(m), jamrid(m), lukasa, Yusful131, DONADAMS(m), naijatisumi, DoubleDA2, Samotobor1(m), AnusOdourInhaler, moshi234(m), lalas14, diportivo, Ibmust(m), Tims4all(m), Fabre, DonBenny77(m), Mabpaine(m), Shollyjay90(m), thom143(m), princetunex(m), esof1(f), Alonzo50(m), mikeeze, ucsylviaoks, blacq2009(m), Easy023(m), Abimaje7(m), victorvezx(m), elim49, arukwe123, Terror666, moniker007, tundebasic, Kiakia(m), Settingz321(m), RAY12345(m) and 278 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 7