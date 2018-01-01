Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Man Stylishly Asks His Crush For Nudes, And Its Epic!! (5964 Views)

Call it what you want, but I call it genius, (LOL)



Read what he wrote below;

There’s a certain amount of respect i would love to obtain with you. But this aspect of understanding and knowledge of each other, I would love to get to know you better in all ways in order to respect you more gully, ways i can obtain this respect comes with the knowledge of knowing you better physically, mentally, spiritually, and in all other aspects. Shall we start with our physical aspects.



Knowledge of each other physically can be accomplished in several ways, perhaps a tactic of understanding can be done in photography in of our physical bodies.



Perhaps we could exchange detailed photographs of us physically in order to understand each other better in turn to set the stage for an even deeper, solid, and respectful relationship"



sounds like how adebole or oledepo asks choir girls for nudes sounds like how adebole or oledepo asks choir girls for nudes 11 Likes

hehe 2 Likes

what will the nude do for him? 9 Likes 1 Share

Lol, this one weak me.

instead of the mofo to put his talent to gud use, he is stylishly begging for nudes that wont improve his life.

....wasted 3 Likes





Life is hard oo, see epistle all for nudes that she may decide not to send. This guy will make a good writer.Life is hard oo, see epistle all for nudes that she may decide not to send. 2 Likes

This guy will make a good writer.



Life is hard oo, see epistle all for nudes that she may decide not to send.

I thought you said you can't do mid-night call today that you are tired. So what are you doing on nairaland by this time I thought you said you can't do mid-night call today that you are tired. So what are you doing on nairaland by this time 4 Likes

Sense will kill this guy

Lol. Sharp guy.

He wan wańk

Chai, ur head dey fry dodo

Fake Fake Fake



Joblessness has ironically created jobs. People have become fiction writers 2 Likes

I thought you said you can't do mid-night call today that you are tired. So what are you doing on nairaland by this time Lol, coming back from meeting. Lol, coming back from meeting.

I thought you said you can't do mid-night call today that you are tired. So what are you doing on nairaland by this time

Hoh Mah God!! Hoh Mah God!! 1 Like

The dude is as crazy as the guy in this pic. 3 Likes

all this long Methuselah on top of nude 1 Like 1 Share

Perhaps we could exchange detailed photographs

of us physically in order to understand each other

better in turn to set the stage for an even deeper,

solid, and respectful relationship















Go get from your dolls

An average Nigerian slay queen can't comprehend this write up.



Next.

Na bad thing to ask for nude niiii ?

Oh Mehn... See scoping.



Guys.... Just imagine your babe went for counselling with her pastor.

she is sitting right in front of the pastor and he is looking into her eyes and telling her something like ..........



There’s a certain level of spirituality i would love to you to obtain. But this aspect of understanding and knowledge of each other, I would love to get to know you better in all ways in order to know how to bring you to a certain spiritual level of grace, ways i can obtain this level of spirituality comes with the knowledge of knowing you better physically, mentally, spiritually, and in all other aspects. Shall we start with our physical aspects.



Spiritual Knowledge of each other can be accomplished in several ways, perhaps a tactic of understanding can be done in right now if you are willing to submit your physical body for the lord to use you fully.



Perhaps we could exchange the control of the flesh physically in order to understand each other better in turn to set the stage for an even deeper, solid, and respectful relationship with the lord and do his work"



Sister Kneel down and submit yourself to the lord of light by taking off your .......

Respect boss

I thought you said you can't do mid-night call today that you are tired. So what are you doing on nairaland by this time

This one weak me This one weak me

An average Nigerian slay queen can't comprehend this write up.



Next.

Well in my humble opinion, of course without offending anyone who thinks differently from my point of view, but also by looking this matter in a different way and without fighting and by trying to make it clear, and by considering each and every one opinion, I honestly believe that I completely forgot what I was going to say. :/ 1 Like

Too much grammer ,



That's what you get when you're hanging out too much book ppl

Some don't ask, they just receive........