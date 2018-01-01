₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Man Stylishly Asks His Crush For Nudes, And Its Epic!! by Priscy01(f): 1:18am
A man actually wrote an essay in an attempt to convince his love interest on social media to send him nudes.
Call it what you want, but I call it genius, (LOL)
Read what he wrote below;
There’s a certain amount of respect i would love to obtain with you. But this aspect of understanding and knowledge of each other, I would love to get to know you better in all ways in order to respect you more gully, ways i can obtain this respect comes with the knowledge of knowing you better physically, mentally, spiritually, and in all other aspects. Shall we start with our physical aspects.
Knowledge of each other physically can be accomplished in several ways, perhaps a tactic of understanding can be done in photography in of our physical bodies.
Perhaps we could exchange detailed photographs of us physically in order to understand each other better in turn to set the stage for an even deeper, solid, and respectful relationship"
|Re: Man Stylishly Asks His Crush For Nudes, And Its Epic!! by Captleverage: 1:39am
sounds like how adebole or oledepo asks choir girls for nudes
|Re: Man Stylishly Asks His Crush For Nudes, And Its Epic!! by marshalldgreat: 1:49am
|Re: Man Stylishly Asks His Crush For Nudes, And Its Epic!! by kachi19: 1:53am
hehe
|Re: Man Stylishly Asks His Crush For Nudes, And Its Epic!! by SaintAlbert53: 1:55am
what will the nude do for him?
|Re: Man Stylishly Asks His Crush For Nudes, And Its Epic!! by nuggarito: 1:56am
Lol, this one weak me.
|Re: Man Stylishly Asks His Crush For Nudes, And Its Epic!! by xendra(f): 2:48am
instead of the mofo to put his talent to gud use, he is stylishly begging for nudes that wont improve his life.
....wasted
|Re: Man Stylishly Asks His Crush For Nudes, And Its Epic!! by makydebbie(f): 2:54am
This guy will make a good writer.
Life is hard oo, see epistle all for nudes that she may decide not to send.
|Re: Man Stylishly Asks His Crush For Nudes, And Its Epic!! by LesbianBoy(m): 3:05am
makydebbie:
I thought you said you can't do mid-night call today that you are tired. So what are you doing on nairaland by this time
|Re: Man Stylishly Asks His Crush For Nudes, And Its Epic!! by kallmemrB: 3:10am
Sense will kill this guy
|Re: Man Stylishly Asks His Crush For Nudes, And Its Epic!! by tmann626(m): 4:46am
Lol. Sharp guy.
|Re: Man Stylishly Asks His Crush For Nudes, And Its Epic!! by PenGriffey: 5:34am
He wan wańk
|Re: Man Stylishly Asks His Crush For Nudes, And Its Epic!! by olayinex(m): 7:03am
Chai, ur head dey fry dodo
|Re: Man Stylishly Asks His Crush For Nudes, And Its Epic!! by AdolfHitlerxXx: 7:10am
Fake Fake Fake
Joblessness has ironically created jobs. People have become fiction writers
|Re: Man Stylishly Asks His Crush For Nudes, And Its Epic!! by makydebbie(f): 7:31am
LesbianBoy:Lol, coming back from meeting.
|Re: Man Stylishly Asks His Crush For Nudes, And Its Epic!! by donstan18(m): 7:34am
LesbianBoy:
Hoh Mah God!!
|Re: Man Stylishly Asks His Crush For Nudes, And Its Epic!! by CaptainJeffry: 7:35am
The dude is as crazy as the guy in this pic.
|Re: Man Stylishly Asks His Crush For Nudes, And Its Epic!! by Jesse01(m): 9:27am
all this long Methuselah on top of nude
|Re: Man Stylishly Asks His Crush For Nudes, And Its Epic!! by KelvinCX(m): 9:37am
Perhaps we could exchange detailed photographs
of us physically in order to understand each other
better in turn to set the stage for an even deeper,
solid, and respectful relationship
|Re: Man Stylishly Asks His Crush For Nudes, And Its Epic!! by joystickextend1(m): 9:52am
ok
|Re: Man Stylishly Asks His Crush For Nudes, And Its Epic!! by Jonsonmena: 9:52am
Go get from your dolls
|Re: Man Stylishly Asks His Crush For Nudes, And Its Epic!! by lifestyle1(m): 9:53am
An average Nigerian slay queen can't comprehend this write up.
Next.
|Re: Man Stylishly Asks His Crush For Nudes, And Its Epic!! by Hades2016(m): 9:53am
Na bad thing to ask for nude niiii ?
|Re: Man Stylishly Asks His Crush For Nudes, And Its Epic!! by YesNo: 9:55am
Oh Mehn... See scoping.
Guys.... Just imagine your babe went for counselling with her pastor.
she is sitting right in front of the pastor and he is looking into her eyes and telling her something like..........
There’s a certain level of spirituality i would love to you to obtain. But this aspect of understanding and knowledge of each other, I would love to get to know you better in all ways in order to know how to bring you to a certain spiritual level of grace, ways i can obtain this level of spirituality comes with the knowledge of knowing you better physically, mentally, spiritually, and in all other aspects. Shall we start with our physical aspects.
Spiritual Knowledge of each other can be accomplished in several ways, perhaps a tactic of understanding can be done in right now if you are willing to submit your physical body for the lord to use you fully.
Perhaps we could exchange the control of the flesh physically in order to understand each other better in turn to set the stage for an even deeper, solid, and respectful relationship with the lord and do his work"
Sister Kneel down and submit yourself to the lord of light by taking off your .......
|Re: Man Stylishly Asks His Crush For Nudes, And Its Epic!! by yhungbrowhne(m): 9:56am
ol,
|Re: Man Stylishly Asks His Crush For Nudes, And Its Epic!! by olamil34(m): 9:56am
Respect boss
|Re: Man Stylishly Asks His Crush For Nudes, And Its Epic!! by LessNoise(m): 9:57am
LesbianBoy:
This one weak me
|Re: Man Stylishly Asks His Crush For Nudes, And Its Epic!! by Purpletee(f): 9:57am
lifestyle1:
|Re: Man Stylishly Asks His Crush For Nudes, And Its Epic!! by rawpadgin(m): 9:57am
Well in my humble opinion, of course without offending anyone who thinks differently from my point of view, but also by looking this matter in a different way and without fighting and by trying to make it clear, and by considering each and every one opinion, I honestly believe that I completely forgot what I was going to say. :/
|Re: Man Stylishly Asks His Crush For Nudes, And Its Epic!! by Bugatie(m): 9:58am
Too much grammer ,
That's what you get when you're hanging out too much book ppl
|Re: Man Stylishly Asks His Crush For Nudes, And Its Epic!! by Lexusgs430: 9:59am
Some don't ask, they just receive........
|Re: Man Stylishly Asks His Crush For Nudes, And Its Epic!! by GMBuhari: 10:02am
HMMMMM
