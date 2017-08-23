₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Buhari: I stand by my claim that President went into coma – Fayose by lightblazingnow(m): 5:28pm On Aug 21
Buhari: I stand by claim that President went into coma – Fayose
By Emmanuel Ani
Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose has said that his agitation and revelation was responsible for ‘the return of President Buhari last Saturday.
Fayose, who was speaking to leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party at the government office, said he stands by all his claims about the President being in coma on July 6, adding that he had no apology whatsoever for all he had said.
The governor who reiterated his call for President Buhari’s resignation, said :”If not for our efforts Buhari wouldn’t have returned now. Buhari is sick and tired and even his physical appearance betrayed this and he needs to go home and rest.
“Truth is that the pressure from me and many other Nigerians made the president to return home. They have been treating this matter under the table forgetting that the life of a president is an open book that can be read by everybody and anybody.
“What I am saying in effect is that it is in the overall interest of everybody that we have a president that is strong enough to do the job.
“Today, they have cancelled the Federal Executive Council meeting. You cannot hide the truth forever, it will reveal itself someday. You cannot continue to deceive Nigerians.
“Every word that has come out of my mouth before the President returns, I have no apology for them. President Buhari was indeed in coma and one of those who visited him said his recovery is a miracle,that shows that he was indeed very sick.
“Let Buhari go back to Daura and rest. Don’t send him to early grave. Buhari is not old enough to be my father, my mother is older than Buhari, he cannot be my father, he can only be my uncle. I am close to 60.
“I stand by all I have said about the President. We are glad he is back, but don’t over flog him.
“I am not a sycophant and I stand to speak for Nigeria. Somebody must be able to speak on behalf of the poor masses. This was how they deceived us during the time of Yar’Adua. I am not an hypocrite and I will never be one.
“This country deserves a very healthy person. The office of the president is not for a sick man. The president is tired and should be allowed to resign and go and rest,” he said.
“I have said it severally and without apologies. Everything I said when the President was away, I stand by them.
“The president actually went into coma and this was attested to by what one of the governors who visited him when he was abroad said that his recovery was a miracle.
“When somebody’s recovery is a miracle it simply means something very serious happened to the person.
“Since the President himself cannot disclose his health status and also the extent of his ailment. It apparently shows that there is so much to hide. Not until civil societies and people like us started making noise.
“You can’t be our president without us knowing what is happening to you. So, for me, the president went to coma July 6.
“Today, they can come back and organise rallies and all that; they attested to the fact the President recovered by miracle which we are glad about. We are happy that he is back But when you look physically look at the President he is physically. You will see that he is emaciated tired and weak”, he added.
Asked if he would oblige if invited to see Buhari, Fayose said: ” I cannot go and greet the president if invited and the reason is that such action would be misinterpreted to be something else. So, it is good for me to wish him well from a distant and be able to tell Nigerians the truth.”
Denying that he ever said he would commit suicide should Buhari return home as being speculated in the social media, he said: ” I can’t commit suicide because of an old man. Such are from miscreants on the social media. Let me tell you expressly, why would I commit suicide?
“I cannot commit suicide because of my mother. Even if they are burying my mother now, I will cleverly stay away from the grave so that I won’t fall into it. I can’t commit suicide because of Buhari. I never said that and will never made such statement.
http://dailypost.ng/2017/08/23/buhari-stand-claim-president-went-coma-fayose/
|Re: Buhari: I stand by my claim that President went into coma – Fayose by lightblazingnow(m): 9:07am
Consider
|Re: Buhari: I stand by my claim that President went into coma – Fayose by lightblazingnow(m): 8:55pm
Strong man
|Re: Buhari: I stand by my claim that President went into coma – Fayose by ReubenE(m): 9:09pm
Fayose thank you for the job you did but be constructive next time.
No doubt APC was unbridled in their commentary in the days that preceded the general elections, but repeating it as an opposition party only means we are not learning as a nation
|Re: Buhari: I stand by my claim that President went into coma – Fayose by herzern(m): 9:21pm
Fayose has no shame.
I expected him to be taciturn and reserved at the President's arrival to further ease his coming opprobrium.Here he is ranting for I-Pigs and I-Piglets to masturbate on.
|Re: Buhari: I stand by my claim that President went into coma – Fayose by Hadone(m): 9:21pm
Fayose regained consciousness and continue with his noise making. As if he wasn't like below the very day Buhari returned back from the UK
|Re: Buhari: I stand by my claim that President went into coma – Fayose by Sunofgod(m): 9:21pm
Fayose big mouth brought him out o the coma..... next time Fayose should shut up!
|Re: Buhari: I stand by my claim that President went into coma – Fayose by DeutschJunge: 9:22pm
what is actually wrong with this man? i am not saying i follow this administration blindly but comon, you should have some dignity and self control.
some respect and some shame.. if not for anything, but for the fact that this man is your leader, you can criticize or call him out but do that with facts and sanity. not just opening your mouth anyhow like you habe diarrhea.
behaving like a tout doesnt make you a good opposition.
|Re: Buhari: I stand by my claim that President went into coma – Fayose by angelbulksms: 9:22pm
ok o
Fayose, the strong man of Ekiti
|Re: Buhari: I stand by my claim that President went into coma – Fayose by MalcoImX: 9:22pm
Ok you for try.
.
I also stand by my claim that you've deceived us by not committing the suicide you promised.
|Re: Buhari: I stand by my claim that President went into coma – Fayose by opeoluwa20(m): 9:22pm
And so but he is alive, so that gone it could have been any one
|Re: Buhari: I stand by my claim that President went into coma – Fayose by Rtopzy(f): 9:22pm
Really
|Re: Buhari: I stand by my claim that President went into coma – Fayose by IgedeBushBoy(m): 9:23pm
But he wasn't brought in with life support nah, Fayose. I won't ask you for those pictures you threatened to release again, as you are obviously, truly sick in the head.
Running your mouth when he was away, and now trying to sound caring after he has returned. This fear of Buhari is obvious everywhere oo, people don de change mouth
|Re: Buhari: I stand by my claim that President went into coma – Fayose by babyfaceafrica: 9:23pm
This guy should go to bed
|Re: Buhari: I stand by my claim that President went into coma – Fayose by BreezyCB(m): 9:23pm
.
|Re: Buhari: I stand by my claim that President went into coma – Fayose by SalamRushdie: 9:23pm
I beleive you jare
|Re: Buhari: I stand by my claim that President went into coma – Fayose by Zeze06(m): 9:23pm
I believed you sir, I still believe you now,
APC are liars, buhari is a lying bastart..
el rufai is an extremist lying son of a bitch...
|Re: Buhari: I stand by my claim that President went into coma – Fayose by YourRadiance(m): 9:23pm
|Re: Buhari: I stand by my claim that President went into coma – Fayose by madridguy(m): 9:25pm
Fayose kill yourself first.
|Re: Buhari: I stand by my claim that President went into coma – Fayose by divicode: 9:26pm
Useless pig! I thought you said you have pictures to prove this, why not give us the photographs
Yeye fflat-head
|Re: Buhari: I stand by my claim that President went into coma – Fayose by massinola(m): 9:26pm
No be say you talk am. It's too clear to even the blind. Where is he now self?
|Re: Buhari: I stand by my claim that President went into coma – Fayose by jbkomo(m): 9:27pm
Can this fayose just shut up? U are worst dan buhari, u totally suppress oppsition in Ekiti. Yet u critize the presidency for doin same. Hypocrite of d highest other. I rep few ekiti dat can still talk
|Re: Buhari: I stand by my claim that President went into coma – Fayose by Dahkogrin007(m): 9:27pm
But not dead.... Oya go and kill ursef
|Re: Buhari: I stand by my claim that President went into coma – Fayose by OtunbaDon(m): 9:28pm
But wait is this not the same Fayose that said he had kidney problem wen he had a case with EFCC in 2007 to escape his atrocities wen his passport was seized
|Re: Buhari: I stand by my claim that President went into coma – Fayose by foleskay(m): 9:28pm
fayoose i concur with u on this!! the president should retire himself..hes looking so frail to run this country...I pray his situation wont deteriorate further!
|Re: Buhari: I stand by my claim that President went into coma – Fayose by femo122: 9:29pm
|Re: Buhari: I stand by my claim that President went into coma – Fayose by TINALETC3(f): 9:30pm
|Re: Buhari: I stand by my claim that President went into coma – Fayose by AntiIPOB: 9:30pm
lightblazingnow:You this ugly man,kpomo governor, where are the pictures?
So this is the idiot that want to be president?
|Re: Buhari: I stand by my claim that President went into coma – Fayose by igbsam(m): 9:31pm
Oga, go and commit the suicide you promised to commit if Buhari comes back alive .
|Re: Buhari: I stand by my claim that President went into coma – Fayose by jaykay68: 9:31pm
Sunofgod:listen to yourself, what nonsense are you writing, don't just write because you registered on nairaland. write reasonably. try to convince readers.
|Re: Buhari: I stand by my claim that President went into coma – Fayose by Seyepeter1: 9:31pm
Good
